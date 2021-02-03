The House Republican Caucus just voted to keep Liz Cheney as their chair, after a good number of them gave Marjorie Tayler Greene a standing O. This happened after Kevin McCarthy said bad things about Greene but isn’t going to do a fucking thing. This will force a vote in the House to determine if they’ll strip her of her committee assignments.

I get that there’s probably nothing that matters to your average Trumpy Republican voter except owning the libs. But even if you keep most of them in the dark and covered in shit by watching Fox News, it’s gonna be a real interesting question when local media asks their Member of Congress why having someone who denied that Sandy Hook (and I believe, Parkland) happened should be on the Education Committee. Sandy Hook troofing isn’t a “space lasers” or “pedophiles at a pizza shop” goofy conspiracy theory. It’s extremely hurtful to parents of real, dead children, and I think it’s pretty toxic when people who don’t follow politics and don’t worship Trump hear about it.

I guess the theory of the case is these MoCs will just live in a bubble forever and never have to answer for any vote, which is fine if you’re in a R+14 district like McCarthy (or a R+27 district like Greene). But if you’re in a tough district, you’re either gonna have to answer for your vote against Greene to your MAGAt primary challenger, or you’re going answer for the vote for Greene to any journalist or civic organization to the left of the Proud Boys.

McCarthy should have just taken the hit and removed her from committees, just like they did to Steve King. But he’s apparently too stupid and/or gutless to do that.