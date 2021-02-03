Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m Beginning to Think This McCarthy Guy Isn’t Too Smart

The House Republican Caucus just voted to keep Liz Cheney as their chair, after a good number of them gave Marjorie Tayler Greene a standing O. This happened after Kevin McCarthy said bad things about Greene but isn’t going to do a fucking thing. This will force a vote in the House to determine if they’ll strip her of her committee assignments.

I get that there’s probably nothing that matters to your average Trumpy Republican voter except owning the libs. But even if you keep most of them in the dark and covered in shit by watching Fox News, it’s gonna be a real interesting question when local media asks their Member of Congress why having someone who denied that Sandy Hook (and I believe, Parkland) happened should be on the Education Committee. Sandy Hook troofing isn’t a “space lasers” or “pedophiles at a pizza shop” goofy conspiracy theory. It’s extremely hurtful to parents of real, dead children, and I think it’s pretty toxic when people who don’t follow politics and don’t worship Trump hear about it.

I guess the theory of the case is these MoCs will just live in a bubble forever and never have to answer for any vote, which is fine if you’re in a R+14 district like McCarthy (or a R+27 district like Greene). But if you’re in a tough district, you’re either gonna have to answer for your vote against Greene to your MAGAt primary challenger, or you’re going answer for the vote for Greene to any journalist or civic organization to the left of the Proud Boys.

McCarthy should have just taken the hit and removed her from committees, just like they did to Steve King. But he’s apparently too stupid and/or gutless to do that.

    45Comments

    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      it’s light years too early to say much of anything about 2022, but it is interesting to me that Mitch McConnell–who shares many traits with McCarthy but stupidity is not one of them– seems to be sensing danger like the Robot from Lost In Space

      Reply
    6. 6.

      KrackenJack

      Not to give McCarthy any credit whatsoever. Part of the calculation may be losing a few percent of persuadable R voters (not his problem) or depressing the base and getting a primary opponent (a real risk to him).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      randy khan

      It’s like the perfect split decision – they anger the base by leaving Cheney in place and don’t discipline the crazy anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist, so they further alienate reasonable people.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Rachel Maddow discussing this issue, and it reminds me of when she went on a couple week campaign to entice Liz Cheney (always, to me, Dick Jr) to come on her show. I can’t remember exactly when that was– when Dick Jr was tanking as a Senate primary candidate, when she ran for the House, or after she won. Maddow got pretty snarky, “I promise I will not bite”. Cheney wouldn’t bite, either.

      Just thinking how weird it is that Dick Jr gave up on that Senate seat, which was open last cycle. Does/did she think she might become Speaker? President? Does she still hold ambition for higher office? Does she regret throwing her sister, sister-in-law and their kids under the bus for ambitions that have more than likely evaporated?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SP123

      I think they don’t care about her getting booted from committees but by doing it this way it gives them cover to boot Democrats for pseudoscandals at some future time when they hold a majority. “I’m disappointed in Congressman Rogers for wearing a tan suit, but Democrats were the first to say that such things must be punished by stripping committee assignments.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      PsiFighter37

      I wonder if CA’s redistricting commission can do us a solid and draw McCarthy into a swing/lean D district.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      So now, instead of disciplining her behind closed doors in a party caucus vote that could remain safely anonymous, the GOP gets to vote on her suitability in public, on the House floor, and the best they can do to try to thread the needle is the same ‘defense’ they’ve offered for T****: that the process is wrong, so therefore they can oppose without ‘really’ supporting Greene or T****. I doubt it will convince many people.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      TS (the original)

      @SP123:

      I would like to think most people understand the difference between shooting an opponent in the head and wearing a tan suit, but with trump GOP members it might be a bridge too far.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      PsiFighter37

      @dmsilev: I’m sure they could draw a district stretching out to the coast or down to LA. It won’t happen, I know – but it is nice to daydream.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kent

      He is being smart.  He’s making the Democrats do his dirty work for him.   And at the same time giving the GOP leverage in some future GOP Congress to expel minority Dem congressmen from committees for stepping outside some other line

      Where this actually will hurt Greene is in fundraising.   Typically Congressmen and women do most of their fundraising through their committee assignments.  Banking committee folks get donations from financial interests.  Ag committee members get donations from big Ag.  And so forth.

      But Greene is more of a Trump style national level of crazy and maybe doesn’t need traditional fundraising channels.  Plus, I think she is some kind of heiress so independently wealthy.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Found this exchange on the Reddit r/ParlerWatch on this topic which I found interesting:

      thatpj

      2 hours ago

      the vote on her committee assignments is tomorrow. what McCarthy did here is political suicide. the entire gop caucus is about to vote in support of the violent q anon lady.

       

      Energy_Dull

      1 hour ago

      Political suicide? The term doesn’t mean anything anymore

       

      thatpj

      1 hour ago

      Tired of doom posters like this.

      Yeah the term doesnt mean anything…thats why the dems won 2 senate seats in GA.

      Along with the Presidency

      Along with the House

      and are now about to pass 1.9T in covid relief

       

      Not dooming just being realistic…
      Political suicide would’ve meant Trump losing ‘in a landslide’ which he didn’t.
      It would’ve meant Dems picking up seats in the house, which they didn’t.

      It would’ve meant senate control beyond a 51-50 majority; one that didn’t hinge on two longshot senate run-offs elections Dems we’re fortunate to win.
      Don’t get me wrong; the Dems won and I am happy for that. But we only just barely won.

      People who say “Trump is gone” are being naive in my opinion; we will not see the last of him or his movement. There will be more Marjorie Taylor Greenes in the years to come.

       

      thatpj

      1 hour ago

      It seems like you are obviously downplaying what happened. Trump lost in the biggest landslide of a sitting president since herbert hoover. You are acting like Dems win GA every year. Dems hadnt won a GA senate seat since 2000. The only one naive here I see here is you. And why are you talking about events that happened prior to this entire thing blowing up? It literally has nothing to do with the subject at hand.

       

      Energy_Dull

      57 minutes ago

      You seem to forget that you literally were the one who brought up the house, senate, and presidential elections.

      Trump didn’t lose that dramatically to be honest… I mean the guy picked up 12 million votes from last election and the entire thing was decided by like… less than 500k…

      As for the GA senate; those were always long-shot elections that Dems should’ve never had to rely on for senate control in the first place.. that’s my point: the nation is pretty evenly split politically, that does not imply ‘political suicide’

       

      thatpj

      55 minutes ago

      You continue to use events that happened prior to this story. If you really think Majorie Taylor Greene at the top of the ballot is going to return the republicans to power I got a bridge in brooklyn I’d like to sell you.

       

      Energy_Dull

      52 minutes ago

      …because that’s what we’re talking about? Again, you were the one who brought it up and it has a lot to do with the topic… you see Greene as a ‘redline’ the GOP crossed to implode themselves politically? Well, remind yourself of all the redlines Trump crossed and tell me then how he was able to pick up 12 million votes.

      Have we really learned nothing from 2016 to just dismiss Trumpism as something so abhorrent and stupid it could never possibly win? To believe That people like Greene will bring the GOP down? No, if anything she will empower them. You don’t seem to understand the enemy…

       

      Idrinknailpolish

      11 minutes ago

      Your self-assuredness on this leads me to believe that you don’t quite grasp just how narrow each victory was.

       

      Delamoor

      33 minutes ago

      Dude, 400 thousand people died and the Democrats can still barely get enough votes to govern in their own right. Their opponent was an illiterate rapist with dementia, who had been engaged in the clearest corruption in the living memory of the US government. His supporters tried to storm Congress and kill reps, and they’re now being applauded for their efforts.

      Yeah it’s a goddam worry that Democratic control is sitting on a knife edge.

       

      thatpj

      31 minutes ago

      Which wasnt what the conversation was about. Since you are taking up your buddy’s argument, tell me how Majorite Taylor Greene at the top of the ballot helps the GOP?

       

      Delamoor

      16 minutes ago

      Did you miss the entirety of the Trump presidency or something?

      How is she NOT the ideal candidate for their base, looking at what Trump offered? She ‘says what everyone’s thinking’ she ‘isn’t scared to piss off the Libs’, she ‘stands up against the muslims and the baby killers’, she ‘knows what’s REALLY going on’, she even comes from a low-income background, so she’s ‘one of us’ in a way that Trump couldn’t be.

      She has the potential to be their new frontman, because she’s Trump times five. Trump was a coward where she’s a psychopath, Trump was a trust fund baby where she’s a trailer park girl, Trump was pathologically obsessed with himself where she’s pathologically obsessed with attacking her enemies at any cost…

      Hell, she even gives the GOP ammo to say ‘look, we aren’t sexist, we love this girl!’
      If you think she’s going to be a failure with the GOP’s base, then holy shit the next few years are going to be a terrifying and confusing time for you. She’s exactly who they’ve been screaming for ever since Trump ’embarrassed’ himself by admitting defeat.

      They aren’t looking for the types of candidates you want. They’re looking for the types of candidates who will permit them to kill people like you. The radicalized elements of the GOP haven’t been de-radicalised yet, they’ve just lost their leader, and are looking for a new one. Forget that and you are in an incredible amount of trouble.

      Want me to go on about why she’s taking off amongst GOP voters?

      These Redditors make the case that Greene will be an asset to the GOP going forward, not a hindrance like what is being discussed here; to the contrary she may replace Trump as the party’s leader at some point and does not have his weaknesses; that Trump didn’t really lose that dramatically in the first place (I’m reminded of members of the European far-right remarking on how much “staying power” Trump had after the election), and that in a sane world our victories should’ve never been so narrow. And since they were and in light of recent events, “political suicide” does not exist anymore for the GOP.

      Personally, I’m not so sure I agree. I do think Greene will be an anchor for the GOP going forward for the reasons you outline provided we move forward with the 1.9 trillion COVID AID package (which Dems are doing). The S&P analysis of the package’s potential impact, particularly just in time for the 2022 midterms, will mean hundreds of millions of people’s lives will be materially improved, which could very well give us a very good fighting chance going into the midterms. We will have likely largely conquered the pandemic by the point as well.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      waratah

      I think the Republicans forget how many women are members of Congress now. They are not going to forget what happened and who did it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Patricia Kayden

      Perfect Republican package.

      In 2018, Rep Greene approvingly shared a white supremacist video claiming that “an unholy alliance of leftists, capitalists and Zionist supremacists has schemed to promote immigration and miscegenation, with the deliberate aim of breeding us out of existence in our own homelands”— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 4, 2021

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kent

      @Omnes Omnibus:@Kent: No, randy khan, above, got it right.  Shooting himself in both feet.

      Dems are going to expel her from her committee assignments.  They already submitted the motion.  In two years no one is going to remember that it was the full congress and not just the GOP delegation that did the dirty work.  Safe MAGAts will vote against.  A few swing district  GOP-ers might vote to expel.  The vote is already pre-ordained because Dems have the majority.

      We are still on Trump Time.  This is going to be completely forgotten history in a matter of 5 days once impeachment starts.  I don’t see McCarthy suffering at all.  I don’t know what the 2022 elections will be run on.  But it won’t be this vote.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Patricia Kayden:

      Ah, the “Great Replacement Theory”

      Remember the Tiki Torch Nazis chanting “Jews will not replace us!”? Greene buys into that shit too. I remember Steve King spouted similar drivel that got him expelled from his committee assignments in 2o18

      But I guess since Greene said she was Super Duper Sorry in the closed door House Republican Conference, that makes it all ok 🙄

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Mary G

      Just saw a sound-off clip of Kevin tapdancing for the press in his best Sgt. Schultz “I know nozthing” performance, and he looks ten years older than the last time I saw him. He’s going to go the way of Boehner and Ryan soon because nobody can control the craziness that is Republican House members. Then the knives will come out and I have ordered a case of popcorn.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Kent:

      I think the GOP will suffer long-term consequences from this. They’re effectively making themselves the Qanon Party, just like Kay said. Going forward, it’s going to be increasingly difficult for them to assemble a governing coalition at the federal level because the Qcumber crap is affecting ever greater numbers of people who are being alienated by the same

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Patricia Kayden

      This Jewish Space Laser seems like something congress should be concerned about. Is #MTG going to bring a bill to the floor with a plan for dealing with it? Pelosi should definitely allow it; this seems like the exact thing the #SpaceForce was created to handle.— John "what conservative intellectuals?" Vreeland (@JohnMVreeland) February 3, 2021

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kent

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      @Kent:

      I think the GOP will suffer long-term consequences from this. They’re effectively making themselves the Qanon Party, just like Kay said. Going forward, it’s going to be increasingly difficult for them to assemble a governing coalition at the federal level because the Qcumber crap is affecting ever greater numbers of people who are being alienated by the same

      There is no “making” involved.  They already are the Q party.  The only question at this point is how they get out of the box that they are in.  I’m guessing the McCarthy’s of the world are just hoping that the problem will eventually go away without them having to rip off the bandaid.  I think they are wrong. And the actual time to rip off the bandaid was November 5th when the race was called (or whatever date that was).  They were too cowardly then, so they will continue to be cowardly now.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Hoppie

      @PsiFighter37: A candidate does not have to reside in a congressional district to represent it in California.  Also, redistricting is done by a citizen’s committee with clear goals for non-partisanship.  Which is not to say coyote mightn’t just smile on us and make his options, uh, challenging, by throwing two current repukes together so they can fight over who gets to be a carpetbagger.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jeffro

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): these moves by the Dems – from the pressure to remove Greene from committee assignments down to Nancy Smash calling McCarthy the rep from “Q-CA” – are excellent.

      Continue to make them deal with the fact that they’re (at least) half looney-bin material, unacceptable to all Dems, a good majority of independents, and a decent % of Republicans.

      And I hope they keep pressing on corporate sponsors like crazy, too.  Let their sad-sack individual donors try to prop up the loss of all those corporate donations.  Good luck with that, GQP!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      randy khan

      @Kent:

      I understand your argument, but I disagree with you.  What I think is important is the combination – failing to defenestrate Cheney is going to be the kind of thing the angry MAGA base remembers, and Greene will continue to upset suburban white women, making it harder to forget that she wasn’t disciplined by the Republicans (who,  remember, will vote against the resolution to strip her of her committee assignments and so can be targeted in ads quoting whatever outrageous thing she’s said or done recently).

      Reply
    39. 39.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

       

      These folk don’t get the appeal of Trump.  He had certain things going for him in 2015-16 than no other candidate had and each was worth a percent or two in the vote.

      • He’s a successful businessman.  Quite a few people think government is just like a business, if you’re good at running a business, you’ll be good at running government
      • He’s rich!  If he’s rich he’s smart.
      • He was on the TV running a business.  Some folk can’t differentiate between what they see on TV or the movies from reality.
      • He’s been a celebrity
      • best known for being successful.

      None of these things are actually true, but it’s a perception that low information voters get.  Added to that in 2020 Trump gave them money with his name on the damn check, add another 1 to 2 percentage points too.  I said in 2015 that Trump would get at least 1 percent of the vote just from being a celebrity, I think I was still right.

      Rep. Greene has none of that, plus she lacks a penis.  The only thing she has in common with Trump is saying the quiet parts out loud.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Patricia Kayden

      Leader Schumer has announced long-time Senate aide Sonceria 'Ann' Berry will serve as the 35th Secretary of the Senate, effective March 1, 2021.Berry will be the first African American and eighth woman to serve in the position, which was created in 1789.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 4, 2021

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Gvg

      If McCarthy was smart, he never would have allowed a nutter to have any significant committee assignment in the first place. Republicans have been making stupid committee choice since at least Ryan that I have noticed. Trump isn’t the only idiot they have.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Dan B

      I was on the phone with a politically astute friend who observed that MTG is part of the new ‘high speed internet fast-messaging / say what you think and keep going ‘ crowd. Mc Carthy is part of the old guard. He is guarded and calculating. That comes across as suspicious and dishonest. Biden seems more in touch with the ‘say what you think’ and ‘deal with the blowback if you feel like it’ crowd. He’s telling it like it is, as is Margarine Greenie. In that regard Biden is stealing her thunder. He doesn’t come across as an old school elitist, although the Faux Mediasphere may try it, to their dismay.

      We’ll see if this perspective has any validity.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Mary G

      @Jeffro: Piling on – I love it!

      Tomorrow I will vote to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene’s committee assignments – a vote that wouldn’t even be necessary if @GOPLeader Qevin McQarthy simply held Rep. Greene to his own Steve King standard.— Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) February 4, 2021

      ETA: Just wanted to see Qevin McQarthy again – chef’s kiss.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Dan B

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:  “telling the quiet parts out loud” is pretty hard to tell from the exit polls of Tr***p voters, “He speaks his mind / tells it like it is.”  It’s  another version of  ”I hate / don’t  trust politicians.”

      It’s gone ballistic in the Tweet, F’book era.

      Reply

