"AP: Have you gotten your shot?

Parton: No. I’m not going to get mine until some more people get theirs. I don’t want it to look like I’m jumping the line just because I donated money."@DollyParton https://t.co/L04250sM11 pic.twitter.com/ttydkhUEQl — Jen Kates (@jenkatesdc) February 3, 2021





The US administered 1.0 million vaccine shots on Monday, bringing the total to 32.8 million, or 10.0 doses for every 100 people. The 7-day moving average remained mostly unchanged, for the 3rd day in a row, at 1.3 million doses per day. pic.twitter.com/HN8vE4iVRh — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 2, 2021

The US had +126,004 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to over 26.9 million. The 7-day moving average continued falling to below 148,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since November 13. pic.twitter.com/FKZDuazzMd — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 2, 2021

Biden's Covid response coordinator, Jeff Zients, announces that vaccine shipments to states will rise to 10.5 million doses per week (vs. 10m announced previously and 8.6m before that). They'll start shipping to pharmacies, and are expanding reimbursements to states. ($3-$5B). pic.twitter.com/LYpv9Vhu3q — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 2, 2021

World Health Organization investigators have visited a research center in China that has been the subject of unproven allegations that it may have a link to the original outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan. https://t.co/YEh8rF7rlT — The Associated Press (@AP) February 3, 2021

"It's not that India is testing less or things are going underreported," says @Georgetown's Jishnu Das. "It's been rising, rising — and now suddenly, it's vanished! Hospital ICU utilization has gone down. Every indicator says the numbers are down."https://t.co/XwVetC2pce — Lauren Frayer (@lfrayer) February 3, 2021

Singapore becomes first in Asia to approve Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/uIzQ2c9b8T pic.twitter.com/vEO2khYC6l — Reuters (@Reuters) February 3, 2021

More symptoms need to be added to the UK's case definition of COVID19, experts there say. The nation is battling the SARSCoV2 variant B.1.1.7 that emerged in December. Runny nose & other symptoms should be added as signs of infection, doctors there say https://t.co/pAOLfiVwWj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 2, 2021

After late start with the #COVID19 vaccination campaign, Emmanuel Macron wants to reassure French public opinion on availability of vaccines. The French president assured that "all French adults who wish to do so" will be vaccinated by the end of summer.https://t.co/0XrmKxyqmQ — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) February 3, 2021

Spain's vaccine delays hamper fight against pandemic https://t.co/FBgVPThNIp — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 2, 2021

Portugal has Europe’s highest death rate and is desperately short of hospital beds https://t.co/y07QNBNwwF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 2, 2021

Shipping containers are being used as overflow morgues in South Africa, which is scrambling to cope with a resurgence of COVID-19 and acquire adequate vaccines. https://t.co/rZWiUi2DYZ — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) February 3, 2021

Malawi faces a resurgence of COVID-19 that is overwhelming the southern African country. A presidential residence and a national stadium have been turned into field hospitals to save lives. https://t.co/tvaftijQb2 — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) February 3, 2021

Tanzania has no Covid vaccination plan, minister says https://t.co/nrOCCDxnw9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 2, 2021

Mexico approves emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine, official says https://t.co/a0uKmoYFJB pic.twitter.com/a6PhoaSS02 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 3, 2021

Dozens of countries have no plan to vaccinate refugees. That could leave everyone at risk. https://t.co/nckFZoVPMd Only 54 countries so far have included refugees, asylum seekers, IDPs etc in vaccine rollout plans. But even in those cases, big barriers to access often remain. — Miriam Berger (@MiriamABerger) February 1, 2021

Recovered COVID patients likely protected for at least six months, study finds https://t.co/bs8CYHoJI7 pic.twitter.com/gCXGqLn5mB — Reuters (@Reuters) February 3, 2021

Nasal spray: Research into a new drug that primes the immune system in the respiratory tract to prevent Covid is in development in Australia. The spray also appears to work against rhinovirus, a leading cause of the common cold https://t.co/yvoStEUp8G and https://t.co/zADxOuy18y — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 2, 2021

So, cautionary tale, America, for our homegrown B.1.429 mutant:

In USA, 5% of strains collected in December and 6% of strains collected in January.

Our #COVID19 genetic complexion includes the other 3 variants, as well.

The clock is ticking…wear your masks. — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 2, 2021

Updating my table

For Sputnik, "moderate to severe" endpoints were 20 in the placebo group, 0 in the vaccine arm (100% reduction); not broken down by severe only pic.twitter.com/AHWgtsLOQU — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) February 2, 2021

And perhaps most importantly of all, the data found that not even one recipient of the vaccine became severely ill with Covid-19 requiring hospitalisation Every single participant who was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 was in the placebo group Story: https://t.co/eVBmPeVi0e pic.twitter.com/rQvklBlgAj — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) February 2, 2021

Russian vaccine over 91% effective against SARSCoV2 peer-reviewed test results show. In its first publicly available results, Russia’s already widely distributed Sputnik 5 vax was shown to be 91.6% effective in Phase 3 trials. Findings in The Lancet. https://t.co/NpmXoKf1vK pic.twitter.com/OZM3NreNOj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 2, 2021

A study shows the #coronavirus variant – B.1.1.7 – that is spreading rapidly in Britain might make vaccines less effective. The new insight emerged from an experiment conducted by scientists with Public Health England https://t.co/zGuEbyHBmW — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 2, 2021

The Biden administration says it will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to some 6,500 pharmacies around the country next week in an effort to speed vaccinations. https://t.co/3YQ1PDfSLI — The Associated Press (@AP) February 3, 2021

Even in poorer neighborhoods, the wealthy are lining up for vaccines. Officials acknowledge that the coveted shots are disproportionately going to white people and that planners’ efforts to course-correct are having limited effect https://t.co/nt2Oi0eDdx — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 2, 2021

Pressure is building on school systems around the U.S. to reopen classrooms to students who have been learning online for nearly a year. The debate is pitting politicians against teachers who have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19. https://t.co/UmEjM2nTsI — The Associated Press (@AP) February 2, 2021

New: For the newly vaccinated, another round of difficult risk-benefit decisions on how to live their lives. @lauriemcginley2, @LennyMBernstein: https://t.co/k4HMIeZAZD — Lenny Bernstein (@LennyMBernstein) February 1, 2021

