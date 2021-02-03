OAFS OATHS OF FEALTY!!!

BREAK: @MattGaetz tells #WarRoomPandemic he would be willing to resign his Congressional seat in order to defend President Donald Trump in the upcoming impeachment trial. https://t.co/bCRtEnmC0P

This is pure performance art, of course, but it’s a bold opening bid in the GOP Death Cult’s Who Can Be Most Loyal to Our Dear Leader and His Beloved Mob? competition…



this defense amounts to saying as long as a president thinks he’s right he cannot be impeached https://t.co/Ubw5oLf8XD

Impeachment managers: "Since our Nation was founded, it has been well recognized that impeachment is warranted for 'betrayal of the Nation's interest—and especially for betrayal of national security.' Trump's pursuit of power at all costs is a betrayal of historic proportions."

“No president had ever refused to accept an election result or defied the lawful processes for resolving electoral disputes. Until President Trump.” https://t.co/ReigmXl3hv

After Trump's team claimed in brief Tues Senate trial was unconstitutional and Trump's speech has 1st Amdt protections, lead impeachment manager Rep. Raskin tells House Dems the Trump defense amounts to "absurd constitutional arguments," w/ @mkraju https://t.co/TJdxZadWLb

… Both the House impeachment managers and Trump’s legal team submitted pretrial legal briefs on Tuesday ahead of the trial that begins on February 9. Both sides are expected to submit one more round of pretrial briefs on Monday before the trial begins the following day.

Trump’s lawyers argued Tuesday that it was unconstitutional for the Senate to hold an impeachment trial for a former president. Trump’s team also contended that the former president’s speech about election fraud did not incite the rioters and was protected by the First Amendment. “The 45th President exercised his First Amendment right under the Constitution to express his belief that the election results were suspect,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

But Raskin argued on the Democratic call that Trump’s remarks at a January 6 rally before the rioters attacked the Capitol were not First Amendment-protected speech. His comments weren’t like shouting fire in a crowded theater, Raskin said, but like a fire chief sending a mob to the theater, according to the source.

Raskin added on the call that extremist elements in Russia and Germany view the storming of the Capitol as a great victory for 21st Century fascism…

Speaking to Pennsylvania radio station KYW Newsradio on Wednesday, Trump attorney Bruce L. Castor said he plans to focus on the “technical” defenses of Trump, and that he was not pressured to try to craft a defense relying on Trump’s false and baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

“There are plenty of questions about how the election was conducted throughout the country, but that’s for a different forum. I don’t believe that’s important to litigate in the Senate trial, because you don’t need it,” Castor said…