Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

We still have time to mess this up!

Usually wrong but never in doubt

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Bad Craziness Open Thread: Trump’s Second Impeachment ‘Defense’

Bad Craziness Open Thread: Trump’s Second Impeachment ‘Defense’

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: , ,

OAFS OATHS OF FEALTY!!!

This is pure performance art, of course, but it’s a bold opening bid in the GOP Death Cult’s Who Can Be Most Loyal to Our Dear Leader and His Beloved Mob? competition…

Both the House impeachment managers and Trump’s legal team submitted pretrial legal briefs on Tuesday ahead of the trial that begins on February 9. Both sides are expected to submit one more round of pretrial briefs on Monday before the trial begins the following day.

Trump’s lawyers argued Tuesday that it was unconstitutional for the Senate to hold an impeachment trial for a former president. Trump’s team also contended that the former president’s speech about election fraud did not incite the rioters and was protected by the First Amendment. “The 45th President exercised his First Amendment right under the Constitution to express his belief that the election results were suspect,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

But Raskin argued on the Democratic call that Trump’s remarks at a January 6 rally before the rioters attacked the Capitol were not First Amendment-protected speech. His comments weren’t like shouting fire in a crowded theater, Raskin said, but like a fire chief sending a mob to the theater, according to the source.

Raskin added on the call that extremist elements in Russia and Germany view the storming of the Capitol as a great victory for 21st Century fascism…

Speaking to Pennsylvania radio station KYW Newsradio on Wednesday, Trump attorney Bruce L. Castor said he plans to focus on the “technical” defenses of Trump, and that he was not pressured to try to craft a defense relying on Trump’s false and baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

“There are plenty of questions about how the election was conducted throughout the country, but that’s for a different forum. I don’t believe that’s important to litigate in the Senate trial, because you don’t need it,” Castor said…

Like you could stop your client from repeating this bullshite, in whatever forums he can still find.


Fortunately, we own the refs here. And the recording equipment in the video booth. So it’s our word against… well, ‘the truth’ is what we’ll make of it, at least in *this* forum…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Brachiator
  • BruceFromOhio
  • CaseyL
  • cmorenc
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • JaneE
  • Jeffro
  • Jinchi
  • JoyceH
  • Ken
  • kindness
  • LuciaMia
  • Mary G
  • MattF
  • misterpuff
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Princess
  • PsiFighter37
  • Roger Moore
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Starboard Tack
  • The Moar You Know
  • trnc
  • Wag
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    2. 2.

      trnc

      Even Alan Dershowitz is refusing to represent Trump on impeachment. “It would be morally wrong for me to present that argument. I’m not criticizing lawyers who would present those arguments, but… I don’t believe the election was stolen.”

      (Brief pause)

      “GET ME TURLEEEEEEEEEEY!!!!!!!”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JaneE

      So Trump’s defense in part is that he is delusional?  Not that unfit for office ever stopped someone from voting for Trump in the first place, nor will it make it any more likely that the GOP senators will still say he should be allowed to run again and vote to acquit.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      I admit to some morbid curiosity about what kind of case T*’s defenders try, but not much. more.  We know the GOP won’t convict.

      So the question becomes, how damning will the evidence be that the GOP will ignore in order to acquit?

      I’m much more interested in the case for conviction, and feel ambivalent about what I’ve heard so far.  An “emotional case” doesn’t do it for me. I’d prefer something cold and precise, with timelines and names named, on the meetings before Jan 6th at the WH between the T* Administration and the various pustules planning the insurrection.

      Facts are damning.  Emotional appeals are manipulative.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      Trump’s only real argument is that, since the election was stolen from him, he had every right to send a mob to the Capitol to prevent certification. This presents his (current) lawyers with a delicate situation. They can’t make that argument explicitly— I feel pretty sure that various Republican Senators have told them very plainly that doing so would be suicidal. We shall see.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Roger Moore

      Do you have any idea how unbelievably bad a case has to be that Alan Dershowitz feels it is “morally wrong” for him to take it?

      It doesn’t have to be that bad.  He’s arguing that he morally can’t take a case if he doesn’t believe the argument he’d be making, which I think is not just morally correct but also a standard part of legal ethics.  Given Dershowitz, that might exclude plenty of just fine cases that he personally disagrees with.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Vincent “The Chin” Gigante, the powerful New York mob boss who avoided prison for decades by wandering Greenwich Village’s streets in a ratty bathrobe and slippers as part of an elaborate feigned mental illness.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      With him magically out of the office, out of power, and life not only going on but getting better by the minute, exponentially, it has to be sinking in with more and more of his supporters that a) he is not the sun, the moon, and the stars, and b) perhaps, just perhaps, he may have told a fib or two

      keep pounding, impeachment managers!

      keep pounding, Biden administration!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      This is pure performance art, of course, but it’s a bold opening bid in the GOP Death Cult’s Who Can Be Most Loyal to Our Dear Leader and His Beloved Mob? competition…

      Certain cultures had instances where a deceased leader was entombed with some of his followers. Just saying that there is precedent.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Princess

      Trump could be his own defense lawyer and get up there and tell them that he did plan and encourage the assault on the Capitol and that his only regret is that more people didn’t die, and the GOP Senators would still vote to acquit. I low-key hope he does. He’d enjoy it — he likes nothing more than demonstrating what cowardly toadies his supporters are and how owned they are by him.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JoyceH

      @cmorenc: ​
       

      For just this once, I fully support Matt Gaetz, and hope he gets his wish.

      I’m just gobsmacked at the discovery that he’s a lawyer. He struck me as more of a, I dunno… a car dealership guy or something. But I looked it up, and sure enough, he’s a lawyer. I don’t know why I find it so shocking, there are plenty of loonytunes lawyers, but it really did surprise me.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      BruceFromOhio

      @MattGaetz tells #WarRoomPandemic he would be willing to resign his Congressional seat in order to defend President Donald Trump in the upcoming impeachment trial.

      Whew, I need a cigarette after that one.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      @WaterGirl: ​  Part of Dump’s defense is that he can’t be held responsible for his actions because he is delusional (lacks mens rea), which brings to mind how “Vinny the Chin” famously tried the same “I’m delusional” defense.​

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SiubhanDuinne

      MattGaetz tells #WarRoomPandemic he would be willing to resign his Congressional seat in order to defend President Donald Trump in the upcoming impeachment trial.

      Don’t threaten me with a good time, Matt.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dmsilev

      @Roger Moore: Such as, for instance, arguing in favor of T***’s conviction. Not that the House would need an external attorney, but I’m sure Dershowitz would have moral issues taking that role if they asked for some bizarre reason.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      zhena gogolia

      @Jeffro:

      Did you see that reformed QAnon guy telling Anderson Cooper that just a few days ago he thought AC had killed babies and drunk their blood?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      kindness

      If only there was an active volcano close at hand that these Trumpies could prove their fealty to Trump by throwing themselves into.  Really.  I mean that.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      mrmoshpotato

      @dmsilev:

      Certain cultures had instances where a deceased leader was entombed with some of his followers. Just saying that there is precedent. 

      1. Does the bottom of the Marianas trench count as “entombed?”
      2. Could it fit 74 million Trump humpers?
      Reply
    28. 28.

      bbleh

      @MattGaetz tells #WarRoomPandemic he would be willing to resign his Congressional seat in order to defend President Donald Trump in the upcoming impeachment trial.

      Resign?  That’s nothing! I hereby proclaim before the Lord and the Republican Party that I would happily strip to a loincloth and be nailed to a cross to proclaim the innocence of the Greatest and Most Pure of All Presidents Ever in the Universe!  That is the strength of my love and loyalty!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dmsilev

      @MattF: Picture a screaming and weeping mob dragging let’s say Kevin McCarthy toward the giant gold-painted wicker man or pyramid entrance or whatever.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      debbie

      The managers should just show video clips and Tweet screenshots of every single instance of incitement and then remind the GOP that even babies are taught about consequences.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Q. And may I finally ask whether the President has made a decision on keeping, or keeping the scope of, Space Force?

      MS. PSAKI: Wow. Space Force. It’s the plane* of today!

      MS. PSAKI: It is an interesting question. I am happy to check with our Space Force point of contact. I’m not sure who that is. I will find out, and see if we have any update on that.

      * during the first week, the idiot press corp kept asking her if Biden would reverse Dump’s proposed changes to Air Force One’s color scheme, to which she had to repeatedly say President Biden doesn’t care.​​​​

      Reply
    33. 33.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

       

      Q. And then, on the meeting with the Republican senators, you said the word “reiterate.” I think in the statement last night, it had the word “reiterate” three separate times. Like, it’s very clear where you guys —

      MS. PSAKI: We like that word. It’s a good word.

      MS. PSAKI: It’s a solid word.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ken

      @kindness: You don’t need a volcano, a high building will do fine.  Remember the scene in Conan the Barbarian where Thulsa Doom shows how much his followers love him?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Mary G

      Florida has very low standards both for congresscritters and lawyers.

       Also, too somebody got to Marge and told her ixnay on the razycay:

      INSIDE HOUSE GOP CONFERENCE: @RepMTG tells fellow members she thinks school shootings are 'real and awful.' Says she doesn't know what "Jewish space lasers' are & takes issue w/ having said that. 'Apologizes' for subscribing to QAnon theories 'in the past' (per source)— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) February 3, 2021

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Brachiator

      @MattF:

      Trump’s only real argument is that, since the election was stolen from him, he had every right to send a mob to the Capitol to prevent certification.

      Isn’t it more fun than this? Trump’s good lawyers want to argue that it is unconstitutional to convict him because he is no longer in office. So it doesn’t matter what he may have tried to do.

      But if the election was stolen from him, he is still president. And if he is president, he can be convicted and removed.

      His crazy lawyers would argue that Trump could do anything to fight a stolen election. But here he would be saying that his authority is greater than constitutional remedies available to him.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jinchi

      “It would be morally wrong for me to present that argument. I’m not criticizing lawyers who would present those arguments, but… I don’t believe the election was stolen.” – Dershowitz

      I’m trying to parse this comment. Why would it be morally wrong for him, but not for another lawyer to present that argument. I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t argue that a lawyer has to believe his client is actually innocent before defending him and nobody believes that a lawyer won’t present a nonsense argument if it’s in his client’s interest.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Ken

      @Brachiator: Ah, but the Supreme Court – or at least, John Roberts – has said that Trump is not President any more.  It would be fun if someone brought that to Trump’s attention.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Brachiator

      @Ken:

      Ah, but the Supreme Court – or at least, John Roberts – has said that Trump is not President any more.  It would be fun if someone brought that to Trump’s attention.

      Trump’s crazy defense is that only Trump can judge Trump. Only Trump can decide if he is Trump. A Trump is a Trump is a Trump.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.