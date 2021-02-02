DC’s own Mei Xiang and Tian Tian are enjoying our first significant snowfall in two years. ????pic.twitter.com/QShUz6h7W0
Consistent w everything the White House & Congressional Dem leadership have been saying all along https://t.co/9SpoBo0cNE
The Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan faces GOP opposition — but the president isn’t backing down.
Here’s what determines how much economic aid Americans will receive in the coming months: pic.twitter.com/GsN1tfR5uR
Senior WH official described the tone of the meeting between Biden and Republicans as "very cordial" and pointed out that it lasted almost two hours.
Poltico — “Biden doesn’t buy GOP’s Covid pitch”:
Ten Senate Republicans attempted to sell President Joe Biden Monday night on a coronavirus relief compromise, even as Biden’s own party made plans to leave the GOP in the dust.
In the two-hour meeting, the GOP senators presented their $618 billion counterproposal to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and the president described his own $1.9 trillion plan to the senators. They agreed to keep talking, although senators conceded their discussions were just beginning.
In an interview afterward, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said the senators argued to Biden that by working together they can move much more quickly than Democrats’ party-line approach to stimulus through reconciliation, which would bypass GOP support. Biden gave no explicit indication he’s going to change his approach and recounted how many times he’d been through budget reconciliation as a senator…
Shortly before the meeting, Democratic leaders announced they would begin a process that would allow passage of Biden’s coronavirus stimulus plan without GOP votes, a sign that Democrats have little confidence that a suitable deal can be struck with Republicans. Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), a centrist, said succinctly of the GOP’s plan: “The package has to be bigger than that.”
“This needs to be big enough to get the job done. If we’re having to come back time and time again, I just don’t think that’s good for the economy or for certainty,” Tester said at the Capitol.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced they would continue setting up budget reconciliation this week, which would evade the Senate’s 60-vote requirement. They will pass a budget this week instructing committees to write a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which includes items like raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and giving $400 in additional weekly unemployment assistance through September…
Schumer essentially told Republicans they could hop on board with reconciliation if they have good ideas, but that Democrats wouldn’t slash their ambitions because of GOP resistance…
Cordial, cordial, sure but here's the last line from the White House statement on Biden/some-GOP covid talks: "He reiterated, however, that he will not slow down work on this urgent crisis response, and will not settle for a package that fails to meet the moment."
"i met with the other side in the spirit of comity and their ideas are shit so we're gonna do my thing now. god bless america."
Predictable bad faith argument from the Death Cultists:
“This is a check the box thing,” one Senate Republican aide told The Daily Beast. “We all would like to work together but the feeling is, we invested $900 billion a month ago and we’re being asked to double that right now. Nobody on this side has the appetite for that right now.” https://t.co/chawhQrfaS
yes, the state and local governments infamous for their bad behavior during deadly pandemics
We let our voters suffer & die, for The Economy! Why would we show any sympathy towards states less cruel, or less capable of benefiting from such cruelty?
An explainer on the mechanics of ‘bipartisanship’ versus reconciliation:
The two ways a pandemic relief bill could pass, explainedhttps://t.co/WWid2QaiRG
