Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Verified, but limited!

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

This blog goes to 11…

Usually wrong but never in doubt

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

No one could have predicted…

Women: they get shit done

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / That time AOC and Katie Porter hid out from the mob

That time AOC and Katie Porter hid out from the mob

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

On Lawrence O’Donnell’s show, Rep. Katie Porter’s described hiding out in her office with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for six hours while the Trump-incited mob rampaged through the U.S. Capitol:*

People have unique reactions to trauma. Young Turks correspondent Michael Tracey, who was once knocked senseless by Rep. Maxine Waters, carries the lingering effects of that beat-down into every analysis he conducts of traumatic events experienced by others. After hearing AOC describe her terror during the Capitol insurrection on Instagram Live last night, which AOC mentioned that she experienced as a sexual assault survivor, Tracey reached this conclusion:

This is a masterclass in emotional manipulation — a genuine political/rhetorical skill. Gotta hand it to her

Bitches be scheming, and AOC’s emotional manipulation strategy was aided by a years-long, not-at-all sexualized demonization campaign in wingnut media, where she was and is the subject of rants featuring a then-sitting president and his most rabid followers, including elected Republicans who constantly advertise their armed status and enthusiasm for authoritarianism. The trap thus baited, AOC pounced, according to Tracey, who probably still wakes up screaming to slo-mo visions of Waters’ handbag swinging through space toward his head.

Anyhoo, the Capitol insurrection was less than a month ago, which proves that, like the virus itself, the temporal anomalies associated with the pandemic are still with us. When the impeachment trial starts in the US Senate approximately 400 weeks from now, we’ll need lots of video to remind us what it was like on January 6, shrouded as events are now in the mists of antiquity. That’s how emotional manipulation works.

Open thread!

*I would watch the shit out of a Netflix movie about the congresswomen’s ordeal that afternoon, especially if it was produced by the Coen Bros. and starred Aubrey Plaza as AOC and Frances McDormand as Porter.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Bobby Thomson
  • BruceFromOhio
  • Chyron HR
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • different-church-lady
  • Fair Economist
  • germy
  • Jude
  • Ken
  • Lacuna Synechdoche
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Raoul Paste
  • rp
  • sab
  • waspuppet

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      Jude

      Aubrey Plaza? That is a Fantastic. Idea.

      I just hope some people are getting answers. Two Capitol police committed suicide, but some didn’t. Some may know exactly what happened in AOC’s office that day.

      We need more accounts and reckoning, not less.

      Oh, and Lindsey Graham warned Democrats not to have witnesses or he’d call the FBI.

      Don’t threaten me with a good time, Asshole.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      waspuppet

      Hey, having a mob calling your name looking to kill you in your workplace is no walk in the park, but getting your book contract canceled for a week before it’s picked up by a subsidiary of the same publisher? (10,000-yard stare) You don’t know the things I’ve seen.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bobby Thomson

      Christoph Waltz as Kevin McCarthy; Ralph Fiennes or Tom Hiddleston as Josh Hawley; Joaquin Phoenix as Ted Cruz; Charlize Theron as Marjorie Taylor Greene; Margot Robbie as Lauren Boebert

      Reply
    4. 4.

      waspuppet

      @Bobby Thomson: No one wants to play those people. I’m reminded of the guy who played the guy who tried to assault Edith Bunker, and how it was kind of the end for him.

      (The fact that his name was David Dukes didn’t help either. Poor guy.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I think I can help Young Turk’s correspondent asshole Michael Tracey get over his emotional problems. It’s something Lucy in her psychiatrist role in ‘Peanuts’ once did: provide him with a new physical beat down. Nothing like some physical pain to take one’s mind of their emotional troubles.

      Oh, you mean it might creat *new* emotional problems? I’m good with that.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      germy

      Speaking of brave Michael Tracey, here’s footage of him:

      Here’s video of michael tracey screaming and resisting arrest while being tackled by officers for stalking ann coulter https://t.co/mpIYGP7B1t— Aaron Dunlap (@aarond) February 2, 2021

      I’m not sure if this is before or after he claimed he was beaten nearly to death by the 80 year old Black woman.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rp

      As a guy, Tracey (and Greenwald, and Graham, and Trump, and Hawley, and Carlson, and…) is embarrassing as hell. I know the women have their MTGs and Ivankas, but I think we’ve far outclassed you in the total waste of oxygen department.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Lacuna Synechdoche

      Betty Cracker @ Top:

      I would watch the shit out of a Netflix movie about the congresswomen’s ordeal that afternoon, especially if it was produced by the Coen Bros. and starred Aubrey Plaza as AOC and Frances McDormand as Porter.

      I was thinking more Aubrey Plaza for the Katie “Truly, I curse like a fucking sailor” Porter role, and Argentine-Brit-American Anya Taylor-Joy for AOC.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Raoul Paste

      While some are pushing for it, I actually dread the idea of Trump testifying at the impeachment trial

      I envision it being like the first Biden Trump debate, with trump spewing a firehose of lies, non-stop interruptions, and Trump will not STFU

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      @rp:

       I think we’ve far outclassed you in the total waste of oxygen department.

       
      Men always gotta think they’re better at everything.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Lacuna Synechdoche

      Raoul Paste:

      I envision it being like the first Biden Trump debate, with trump spewing a firehose of lies, non-stop interruptions, and Trump will not STFU

      Well, if he does, then that would give the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms a good reason – Contempt of Congress –  to drag Trump down to the basement cell and keep him there until it was time for him to testify.

      I mean, sure, that would never happen, but a man can dream.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @Baud: I’m sure his lawyers have explained that, but given the opportunity to get in the spotlight, will he listen?

      (I may be misremembering, but he had the same problem before 2016 – several lawyers quit because he wouldn’t take their advice.)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Fair Economist

      I hope Trump does testify. While he’s under oath would be a great time to ask him questions about all sorts of things. I fantasize about Presiding Senator Leahy chucking Trump’s diapered ass in jail for contempt when he refuses to answer a question.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      different-church-lady

      I would watch the shit out of Maxine Waters killing Michael Tracy just by starring daggers at him.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      @sab: ​

      In the past when he has had to testify, hasn’t he been unable to remember anything?

      “I’m gonna Alberto Gonzalez their asses!”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Barbara

      Tacey is a ghoul who stays alive by sucking the blood of people he claims to disdain. He would be nothing at all without AOC and Maxine Waters. That’s why he is so vicious.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.