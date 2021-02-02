On Lawrence O’Donnell’s show, Rep. Katie Porter’s described hiding out in her office with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for six hours while the Trump-incited mob rampaged through the U.S. Capitol:*

People have unique reactions to trauma. Young Turks correspondent Michael Tracey, who was once knocked senseless by Rep. Maxine Waters, carries the lingering effects of that beat-down into every analysis he conducts of traumatic events experienced by others. After hearing AOC describe her terror during the Capitol insurrection on Instagram Live last night, which AOC mentioned that she experienced as a sexual assault survivor, Tracey reached this conclusion:

This is a masterclass in emotional manipulation — a genuine political/rhetorical skill. Gotta hand it to her

Bitches be scheming, and AOC’s emotional manipulation strategy was aided by a years-long, not-at-all sexualized demonization campaign in wingnut media, where she was and is the subject of rants featuring a then-sitting president and his most rabid followers, including elected Republicans who constantly advertise their armed status and enthusiasm for authoritarianism. The trap thus baited, AOC pounced, according to Tracey, who probably still wakes up screaming to slo-mo visions of Waters’ handbag swinging through space toward his head.

Anyhoo, the Capitol insurrection was less than a month ago, which proves that, like the virus itself, the temporal anomalies associated with the pandemic are still with us. When the impeachment trial starts in the US Senate approximately 400 weeks from now, we’ll need lots of video to remind us what it was like on January 6, shrouded as events are now in the mists of antiquity. That’s how emotional manipulation works.

*I would watch the shit out of a Netflix movie about the congresswomen’s ordeal that afternoon, especially if it was produced by the Coen Bros. and starred Aubrey Plaza as AOC and Frances McDormand as Porter.