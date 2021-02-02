Dolly Parton turned down an offer to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice during the Donald Trump administration. https://t.co/RtB2ipii5h
… “I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID,” she said. Parton also explained that she had since heard from President Joe Biden about potentially receiving the award, but fears it would be misconstrued as a political statement if she were to accept now after previously declining.
“Now I feel like if I take it, I’ll be doing politics, so I’m not sure,” she said. “But I don’t work for those awards. It’d be nice but I’m not sure that I even deserve it. But it’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it.”
Last fall, former President Barack Obama took some good-natured heat from comedian Stephen Colbert about not giving Parton the award, which he admitted was a mistake, confessing he assumed she already had received one. Obama then quipped he’d reach out to his former vice president, Joe Biden, about rectifying the error…
Biden needs to give her three
One for the millions of books she’s donated to children
One for helping fund the COVID-19 vaccine’s research
One for writing “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” on the same day https://t.co/dHcw6iTyux
Dolly Parton shares how her dad would at night secretly clean her statue outside the courthouse in her hometown, excuse me while I weep: https://t.co/yUd2384NOy pic.twitter.com/WGZ3GnqmsH
“She would later ask her father, who was illiterate, to help her launch her Imagination Library, which now gives books to children … He loved her work on helping kids read more than her country-star status, she says.”
