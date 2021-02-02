Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The revolution will be supervised.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Reality always wins in the end.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

The house always wins.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Wetsuit optional.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Something Good Open Thread / Respite Open Thread: Dolly Parton, Bodhisattva

Respite Open Thread: Dolly Parton, Bodhisattva

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: 

… “I couldn’t accept it because my husband was ill and then they asked me again about it and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID,” she said. Parton also explained that she had since heard from President Joe Biden about potentially receiving the award, but fears it would be misconstrued as a political statement if she were to accept now after previously declining.

“Now I feel like if I take it, I’ll be doing politics, so I’m not sure,” she said. “But I don’t work for those awards. It’d be nice but I’m not sure that I even deserve it. But it’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it.”

Last fall, former President Barack Obama took some good-natured heat from comedian Stephen Colbert about not giving Parton the award, which he admitted was a mistake, confessing he assumed she already had received one. Obama then quipped he’d reach out to his former vice president, Joe Biden, about rectifying the error…

Back in the olden days, Miss Manners had a column explaining the correct way to turn down an invitation to a state dinner from a different dishonest GOP president, along the lines of: We regret that we will be unable to attend, because Tuesday is when our bowling league meets.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Brachiator
  • BruceFromOhio
  • Calouste
  • CatFacts
  • craigie
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • HinTN
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JoyceH
  • Lapassionara
  • LongHairedWeirdo
  • Mike in NC
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • raven
  • Rina99
  • sab
  • Starboard Tack
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    2. 2.

      craigie

      One for writing “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” on the same day

      It seems unfair that someone would be able to do that.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Brachiator

      Dolly Parton turned down an offer to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice during the Donald Trump administration.

      Might as well throw in a Nobel Peace Prize. Dolly is an international treasure.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      There was an old army insult thrown at someone who inordinately proud of some little thing:  Do you want a medal or a chest to put it on?   It came to mind for some reason.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      You know what sucks? Trump did make the medal of freedom political by giving it to gasbags. However much you think Rush Limbaugh has helped this country by sowing hatred and fear of liberal strawmen, he deserves it no more than Alex Jones. He never let truth get in the way of a good “lets you and him fight”.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      God, she is a national treasure!

      I’ve seen a couple of the books she had distributed and they are well chosen (of course).

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Starboard Tack

      They should send her a box of Breeze with the medal inside.

      I got the second Pfizer today at University of Colorado Hospital. Half an hour in and out, including 15 minutes wait after. They didn’t have lollipops but I stopped for Pad Thai Woon Sen on the way home. Also made a big pot of chicken noodle sooooop and a pan of choco chip brownies so I have comfort food if the second dose kicks my ass.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JoyceH

      Off topic, but I’d been wondering how they could have Officer Sicknick lie in state almost a month after he died; surely he ought to be buried by now. They just showed the honor guard carry in a small box, and then it made sense.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      BruceFromOhio

      “She would later ask her father, who was illiterate, to help her launch her Imagination Library, which now gives books to children … He loved her work on helping kids read more than her country-star status, she says.”

      Imagine if we found ways to leave everything better than we found it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mike in NC

      Trump debased everything he touched, especially the Medal of Freedom, which should never have gone to fascist filth like Rush Limbaugh.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      sab

      Ralph Perk, mayor of Clevelamd when the river burned, did turn down an imvitation to the White House because it was his wife’s bowling night.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Alison Rose

      @craigie: AND for the same someone to be able to sing the hell out of both of them. You know that joke about stupid people being at the back of the line when God was handing out brains? I feel like Dolly was at the front when he was handing out skillz and everyone was so enamored of her they just said, “No no, you go again!”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.