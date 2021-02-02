Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

No one could have predicted…

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Just a few bad apples.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

What fresh hell is this?

All your base are belong to Tunch.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: It’s Okay If It Goes Wrong

Open Thread: It’s Okay If It Goes Wrong

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: 

Listening to this and I loved that the commentary is, “It’s okay if it all goes wrong. We’d prefer it to land, but this is a test flight…”

At the time of posting, it’s scheduled to launch in 26 minutes – ish if they don’t scrub it.

A lesson we could all learn. If you’re trying something new, it’s okay if it all goes wrong. I had a friend tell me when I was complaining that I was spending more time on my ass than actually skiing, “If you’re not falling, you’re not learning.”

Open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Barbara
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Catherine D.
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • droog
  • eclare
  • Fraud Guy
  • FridayNext
  • germy
  • Grumpy Code Monkey
  • Jeffro
  • john b
  • kindness
  • Mallard Filmore
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Nicole
  • Old School
  • Patricia Kayden
  • PaulB
  • raven
  • TaMara (HFG)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    3. 3.

      PaulB

      I still remember my first time skiing. I didn’t have proper ski clothes, so I was wearing a brand new pair of jeans, non pre-washed. Every time I fell, I left a blue dye mark in the snow.

      It’s bad enough when you fall a lot while learning; it’s worse when you’ve got visible evidence that everyone can see as to just how much you fell. And since I’m a real klutz, that was a *lot* of evidence.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mallard Filmore

      Lots of spamming in the SN9 chat.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nicole

      Your skiing story made me remember the first time I fell/was thrown from a horse, during a lesson. I took the walk of shame to the office, sheepishly said, “That’s the first time that’s happened to me” and the woman behind the counter, without looking up from her paperwork, said, “Three falls make a rider; thirty-three make a horsewoman.”  And I went from embarrassment to, “Awesome! Only 32 left to go!” 😂

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      Sounds like Pelosi is fed up with this QAnonsense:

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @Nicole: Haha! Sounds like she knew what she was talking about!

      A guy I used to work with went on one of those trail rides and got thrown. We asked him if he got back on the horse, and he said, “No! It was a quarter of a mile away!” ;-)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Barbara

      @Nicole: That’s why I will never be either!  I was thrown from a horse, in France, and I didn’t get on a horse again for a long while.  Eventually I went back but I have never been thrown from one, nor am I going to do the kind of riding that risks it.  Falling while skiing is bad enough and I’ve done quite a bit of that, but I don’t mind it as much.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Brachiator

      @Patricia Kayden:

      NEW: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has removed all members from the Pentagon’s advisory boards in a sweeping effort to oust a series of last-minute appointees by former President Donald Trump

      These folk are not playing around.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      kindness

      I ski. I don’t fall very much any more. Am I learning? Some. Have learned not to ski beyond my abilities and hence not to fall. I don’t have the legs I did in my 20’s so……

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      @kindness: same here…skiing is great, skiing and pushing it to the edge (so that I fall a lot), not so much.

      I missed it this year, but next year, look out!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      OT. Some sad news. From the BBC

      Captain Sir Tom Moore has died with coronavirus

      The 100-year-old had raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden…

      He tested positive for Covid-19 last week. His family said due to other medication he was receiving for pneumonia, he was unable to be vaccinated.

      I imagine that Captain Sir Tom fell a few times in his long and productive life.

       

      Reply
    21. 21.

      FridayNext

      Give me a fruitful failure anytime, full of seeds, bursting with its own corrections. You can keep your sterile truths for yourself.

      said some dead white guy once

      Reply
    30. 30.

      MisterForkbeard

      Regarding the thread title: When I was in early high school, my dad took my older brother and I aside to tell us that failing was okay, and even could be useful in the long run. The key was to learn from your failures so that you didn’t fail in the same way. Take pride and ownership in what you did wrong so that you can do better in the future, and you have nothing to be ashamed of.

      It made an impression on me. It made a bigger impression on my brother, who’d had a middling high school career and was starting to struggle in his post-high-school life. It gave him the freedom to try new things, go new places. And when he figured out what he wanted to do, he went back to school and became a nurse.

      This idea is one of the more important lessons you can teach a kid. Do your (reasonable) best, but if you fail then don’t freak out. Just look at why you failed and move on.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Anoniminous:

      Well, people do need to be reminded their car warranty is about to expire and they need to act fast to keep their coverage before the price increase.

      Those calls are getting annoying, especially since they’re coming in on my Skype number while I’m seven time zones ahead of the East Coast. I once told a caller that the last car I owned was an Alfa Romeo 33 (I don’t think the 33 was ever sold in the United States), from like 1988, way out of warranty, and it was scrapped in 2015 anyway.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Grumpy Code Monkey

      At least it was a *different* problem this time, which is good.

      Looks like the second engine may have eaten itself on (re)startup.  Someone in another forum was speculating what kind of weirdness happens when you flip a rapidly spinning turbopump 90 degrees; if there’s any kind of defect in the shaft or blades, you can bet that’s where it will break.

      It took quite a few tries to get the Falcon 9 landings down; I fully expect the next couple of Starships to fail similarly.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Trying to recall: how many times did they biff the landing on the Falcon lower stages before successfully sticking one?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.