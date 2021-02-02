Listening to this and I loved that the commentary is, “It’s okay if it all goes wrong. We’d prefer it to land, but this is a test flight…”

At the time of posting, it’s scheduled to launch in 26 minutes – ish if they don’t scrub it.

A lesson we could all learn. If you’re trying something new, it’s okay if it all goes wrong. I had a friend tell me when I was complaining that I was spending more time on my ass than actually skiing, “If you’re not falling, you’re not learning.”

Open thread