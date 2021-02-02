Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Now That's Entertainment

This is so funny:


Here’s the backstory in case you have a life and missed it. The Daily Beast wrote a piece with a banner headline stating that Jen Psaki’s team solicited questions before the press conference. Of course, this is pretty normal, even though the White House Correspondents’ Association whined and cried about it. Then, Palmieri picked up the story and said it was a big deal because Psaki would only call on those who told her their questions in advance. As Favreau points out, as well as noted harrasser James Fallows*, the Daily Beast piece itself said that Psaki had called on every single reporter, every time, in her press conferences to date. So, yes, Palmeri is lying, and Psaki and team are just trying to do a better job by anticipating and researching reporters’ questions. Calling Favreau’s response “harassment” is, basically, this:

Standing by itself, this isn’t really that noteworthy, other than to point out that a dumb drama queen, Palmeri, is co-editor of the execrable Politico Playbook. But, in the context of the original story, it makes me hate the White House Correspondents’ Association even more than I thought I did (which was a whole fucking lot).

First, they are wimps. Overall, they did a pretty poor job standing up to Trump, but now that the bully isn’t around to slap them around anymore, they’re gonna try to butch themselves up by going after Psaki with nothingburger nontroversies. This is classic weak victim behavior.

Second, even though they were slapped around by Trump, they filed a lot of attention-getting copy as White House correspondents because of Trump. And it was easy copy: Trump tweeted something, they wrote a story about it after getting a couple of reactions from whomever Trump offended that day. Psaki is clearly pushing back on that tradition by referring them to other executive branch agencies, and refusing to say what Biden thinks about every controversy of the day. They hate this because they’ll get fewer bylines.

Finally, some reporters like Jim Acosta made themselves part of the story by being the target for Trumpy anger. That’s not going to happen, so, again, less attention.

I really wish that the Biden White House would start giving more answers like Dr. Jill Biden did when asked about Biden’s “gaffes” — basically, don’t even go there.

*That’s a joke, Fallows is the least confrontational human being on Twitter or anywhere else.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    50Comments

    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      also im surprised you of all people would weigh in.

      ??? sounds like there’s a backstory there? I only know him from the O’Bros podcast, but Favreau seems about as aggressive as a golden retriever.

      and per her twitter bio, Palmieri used to work at the NY Post and the DC Examiner, so…. large grains of salt

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cheryl Rofer

      The reporters who are whining about this are giving away their game bigtime – we don’t want answers, we want gotchas!

      Psaki has been doing a good job of minimizing the questions on today’s Twitter nontroversies. She shut down one on the Gamerboys/RobinHood/whatever the other day, and I think there have been others.

      Secretary of State Blinken did something similar yesterday. I don’t have either exchange at hand, but the theme seems to be “We’re dealing with serious problems here, not playing games.”

      I love it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I guess if James Fallows and Jon Favreau are going after you on Twitter, and you want to play victim, you have to pick the meanest one, and Favs is definitely meaner than Fallows.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Tara Palmeri @tarapalmeri 22h
      Thanks for featuring my latest dispatch from Wyoming on @TheView @MeghanMcCain nailed it — as per usual

      The View @TheView · 23h

      .@MeghanMcCain calls Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “loud and embarrassing and not effective”: “Greene is giving the media and giving the public exactly the wrong thing at the wrong moment.”
      “I do think she should be removed from any and all appointments she had.”

      …. “Meghan McCain nailed it. As per usual.”
      My goodness.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chyron HR

      I got bad news for you, sunshine–if Psaki knows you’re a stupid asshole, she doesn’t have to call on you either.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Fair Economist

      @zhena gogolia: It’s almost a pity Navalny’s not a woman because his line from the speech:

      Well, now we’ll have Vladimir the Underpants Poisoner.

      could be in English:

      Putin the panty poisoner.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rikyrah

      @Cheryl Rofer:

       

      The reporters who are whining about this are giving away their game bigtime – we don’t want answers, we want gotchas!

       

      They don’t want substance. Referring them to other agencies would mean that they would have to actually KNOW about the subject matter. They would have to research. They would have to actually know about the substance of the story, and not just ‘policy’.

      They don’t want that.

      And, if they don’t want to do any work, then get a new job.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Fair Economist

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      [email protected] calls Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “loud and embarrassing and not effective”:

      And so Meghan admits in a kind of Freudian slip that she’s on the same team as MTG. MTG is just making tactical mistakes by, I guess, being open about antisemitism *before* the Republicans have put the Jews in the camps, or something like that.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trnc

      I think Psaki should have a “5 minute fun time” at the end of her briefings where any reporter who asked a serious question on policy that day gets to ask about the AF1 color scheme or which treats Champ and Major like, or why Don Jr won’t be able to have xbox in federal prison. This would basically guarantee Palmeri never gets to ask a question.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Soprano2

      I think some members of the press need a 12-step program to break them of their Trump addiction. That’s what you’re seeing here, some of them got used to the press briefings being nasty, with “gotcha” lines and pointed barbs, and that’s what they’re looking for now. They forgot that press briefings are supposed to actually disseminate information!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      Psaki is excellent.

      ObOpenThread:

      Hi, it's Ken, your friendly area guy who gets offputtingly agitated when you don't display the same obsessive grasp of legal history and terminology that he has amassed at the cost of his very soul!

      Let's talk about the "shout fire in a theater" thing.

      /1https://t.co/4X3h1Or0sQ

      — UnitesStatesofPopehat (@Popehat) February 2, 2021

      #NOTALLSNAKES

      Excellent thread.

      That is all.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Amir Khalid

      Jen Psaki calls on every reporter in the room, every time. And she asks for questions in advance so she can have answers ready. In my own journo days, I never had the pleasure of working with a corporate or political press sec who showed that level of professionalism.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Edmund Dantes

      Sports reporters are the worst for this. There is a reason they hate Belichick. He doesn’t give anodyne stupid answers to stupid questions. He doesn’t humor them.

      ask him a real football question, and he will go into great detail and explanation. But something stupid like “what’s your plan for how to defeat the upcoming team?”

      bill parcels gave good copy. Belichick makes you actually work.  

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @schrodingers_cat: Rolex is a well known and reasonably identifiable luxury brand.  It is also the brand Biden happened to be wearing.  It is my understanding that he also owns two Omegas of similar value.  The brand doesn’t particularly matter as much as find a Democrat doing something “wrong.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Joe Falco

      @Omnes Omnibus: It’s the “wealth signaling” that’s easily turned into arguments by rabble-rousers on Twitter and such that Democrats and/or Democratic leadership don’t care about the plight of everyday Americans. Whether it’s Joe wearing Rolexes or Pelosi showing off deep freezers full of ice cream, every picture is shown as evidence of Dems being insensitive and that they are just bad as Republicans. It’s simple-minded but effective propaganda.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      BruceFromOhio

      LOLOL watching the DPB now, and Psaki is just fucking masterful. She doesn’t dodge anything, she takes it all on.

      I have no inkling who Tara Palmieri is, other than she’s simply wrong. I look forward to the twatterverse twattering her ruthlessly.​

      ETA: @Amir Khalid: ​  it shows, this stuff is engaging, refreshing, informative.​

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Old School

      @cain:

      Looks like we are completely going to be skipping Gen Xers. That’s ok, we’re cool with that.

      I was thinking Kamala Harris was Gen X, but she was born in October 1964.  Gen X starts in 1965.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Hoodie

      Sounds like Manchin is a go for reconciliation.  He’s got Justice saying go big back home while his bipartisan friends in the Senate GOP are searching the couch cushions for quarters.   Pretty easy choice there.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Hoodie: if you think the Justice Dems threatening to primary Manchin had anything to do with this decision, I have a bridge to sell you. He was always a yes, this is kayfabe. Filibuster will be gone by August IMO, we just have to watch them go through the motions.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Dan B

      @Major Major Major Major: It’s great that Pete Buttigieg was confirmed today.  The first openly gay cabinet member.  The list of Senators who voted against confirmation forms a simple ven diagram.  You know, a circle, with the most execrable RWNJ’s in the senate.  Cruz, Cotton, etc.

      It’s especially poignant for the thousands of LGBT people who were fired from government jobs between the 50’s and 90’s, and the hundreds of thousands who lived in fear.  Being fired for being LGBT was a Scarlet Letter that would derail most job prospects.  How many suicides resulted?  There were far more people fired for being gay than for being communist.

      When I figured out that I was “homosexual” at age 14, because my younger brother was interested in Playboy and I was not at all, I had no idea where the word homosexual came from, but I knew it described me.  The only source was the McCarthy Hearings.  That was the only time I heard the word growing up.  I realized in an instant that I had to be invisible or I would be in serious trouble.  To have Mayor Pete confirmed is one more break in that horrible chain of repression.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Roger Moore

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      The reporters who are whining about this are giving away their game bigtime – we don’t want answers, we want gotchas!

      This is exactly the right framing.  Psaki wants to know their questions in advance so she has a chance to research the answer.  If the goal of the question is to get an answer, that’s great.  It’s only a problem if the goal is to make her look bad by stumping her.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      The Moar You Know

      They bent the knee fully for Trump.  I expect nothing less than a four-year attempt to undermine a non-fascist, non- Republican (but I repeat myself) administration.  I think the Biden admin expects nothing else as well.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jeffro

      @Major Major Major Major: we’ll gladly count her in with GenX since she’s only a few months shy of the ‘official’ demarcation  ;)

      My kids seem to think it’s doubly funny to occasionally thrown an “ok boomer” at me it’s it’s both a) insulting and b) inaccurate.

      I respond with some of their dumb Gen Z slang, which usually shuts them up right away.

      Reply

