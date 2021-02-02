Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: GOP Death Cult Tiptoes Around Its Loudest Speaker

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer delivered an ultimatum to McCarthy on Monday: Either Republicans move on their own to strip Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments within 72 hours, or Democrats will bring the issue to the House floor.

The Democrats’ move, while highly unusual, comes amid intense fury within the Democratic Caucus over Greene’s long record of incendiary rhetoric, including peddling conspiracy theories that the nation’s deadliest mass shootings were staged. Greene also endorsed violence against Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats before she was elected to Congress.

Last week, Greene was officially awarded seats on the House Education and Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee.

Republicans, meanwhile, have been slow to act, with McCarthy saying only he’s planning to have a “conversation” with Greene about the mounting controversies sometime this week. The meeting between McCarthy and Greene has still not been scheduled, but could take place as early as Tuesday evening.

And Greene has shown zero contrition for her past actions, tweeting over the weekend that she will “never apologize.” She also took a jab at Hoyer on Twitter Monday and revealed plans to travel to Florida “soon” to meet with former President Donald Trump, who she said supports her “100 percent.”

Democrats are already teeing up potential floor action if McCarthy doesn’t act, scheduling a Rules Committee hearing for Wednesday afternoon on a resolution to strip Greene of her committee posts…

MTG is a human megaphone for the guy who still, apparently, holds dominance over the entire Republican party. They can’t touch her without impuning him, and they don’t have the courage to do that — yet.

But if there’s going to be a Republican party that can present itself as one of the only two groups in charge of national politics, it has to be a party that aligns behind Liz Cheney, not MTG. Cheney is very much the daughter of her monstrous father, but she’s a professional politician, not a millionaire nutbag spewing conspiracy theories for attention. So #MoscowMitch, Minority Leader, felt impelled to creep out and mumble some stern-ish words:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday delivered a scathing rebuke of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s actions and defended Rep. Liz Cheney’s decision to vote to impeach former president Donald Trump, weighing in for the first time on the criticism facing both lawmakers.

The statements together are both an unusual venture from a Senate leader onto the other chamber’s turf and an unmistakable signal to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that, for the party’s sake, he must sideline extremists such as Greene (R-Ga.) and maintain a place for traditional Republicans such as Cheney (R-Wyo.).

On Wednesday morning, House Republicans will hold a conference-wide meeting during which the actions of both lawmakers are expected to be discussed.

In the statement on Greene, first reported by the Hill, McConnell did not mention the freshman lawmaker by name but listed a series of actions that describe her pattern of inflammatory behavior…

In a separate statement, McConnell did name Cheney, describing the No. 3 House Republican as “a leader with deep convictions and the courage to act on them.”

“She is an important leader in our party and in our nation,” McConnell said in the statement, first reported by CNN. “I am grateful for her service and look forward to continuing to work with her on the crucial issues facing our nation.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, House Republicans are expected to debate whether to oust Cheney from her spot as the No. 3 member of their party’s leadership in the chamber….

    1. 1.

      Adam L Silverman

      The House Republican caucus took a decade to do anything consequential regarding Steve King. And they only did once it became impossible to ignore because of social media amplification. I like Slava Malamud, but he’s wrong here. Whomever is blogging as Kilgore Trout is also wrong about McConnell. She’s a representative, not a senator. That limits his ability to do anything to her. And McCarthy is both dumb and craven, so he won’t even though he actually has the ability to do so.

    NotMax

      NotMax

      Grrrr.

      Teachers who believe Trump’s election lies that brought a violent mob to the Capitol are passing on those conspiracy theories in the classroom — and on to the next generation of voters. Source

      Tip of the widest sombrero to the kids with the acute presence of mind to record Zooms.

    3. 3.

      Starboard Tack

      What I can’t reconcile is the Republican infatuation for Israel and the blood libel at the bottom of QAnon. Yeah, I’ve had it explained to me, but I still can’t get my head around it.

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      @Starboard Tack

      It’s like squeezing Jell-O in your hand. There’s no defined shape to hold on to, it ends in making a mess and you need to wash afterwards.

    6. 6.

      Mary G

      RIP:

      Hal Holbrook, the craftsman who reincarnated Mark Twain on stage and screen for more than six decades and also stood out as Abraham Lincoln and Deep Throat, two other American legends, has died. He was 95 https://t.co/LmNRDiwwEf— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 2, 2021

      RIP. Had one of the great lines in film history. "Forget the myths the media's created about the White House. The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand." https://t.co/MAGdYZsonF— Philip Klinkner (@pklinkne) February 2, 2021

    7. 7.

      Redshift

      But if there’s going to be a Republican party that can present itself as one of the only two groups in charge of national politics…

      For a couple of decades, they’ve been a party that doesn’t want to do anything, they just want to stop Democrats from having government do anything. So people who admit they don’t want to do anything except have a platform to spout nonsense doesn’t seem like a big shift from the Tea Party and the Freedumb Caucus, in terms of presenting themselves as an acceptable governing party.

    8. 8.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Starboard Tack: They love Israel, but not Jewish people.  B/c the Bible says that before the Last Days, Israel will do whatever-it-is-red-heifer-re-erect-whatever-temple etc.  And then there’ll be that last battle, etc.  Then Jesus comes down, and Jews gotta either accept him, or (I guess?) burn in Hell.

      So hey, supporting Israel, supporting getting that temple built, is 100% in line with all this crazy millenialist thinking.

      Supporting actual living Jews, who don’t think that shit’s happenin’?  Naw brah, they’re gonna have to convert, yo’.

    10. 10.

      NotMax

      @NotMax

      Put another way, it’s insidious because it’s so nebulous a cloud of charged buzz words. It’s the salad bar from Hell, allowing it’s customers to pick and choose their poisonous portions while at the same time making note (and by their continued patronage tacitly approving) of what else is available when they come back for seconds.

    11. 11.

      Danielx

      The pace has slowed from the days of three dozen tweets from It, but it’s still just one damn thing after another. Yes it does feel like competence is re-emerging, praise be. But heinous fuckery emerges at every hand on a daily basis, and I truly hope Democratic spines continue to emerge as well.

      Which reminds me, has Biden considered the Repub senators’ Covid package and after due consideration told them to go pound sand?

      Grover Norquist spoke more truly than he knew when he equated bipartisanship with date rape. There is no compromise possible without good faith, and that particular well has had dead mules thrown into it long since.

    12. 12.

      Danielx

      @Adam L Silverman:

      You may be right. But I would be willing to wager that a senator of McConnell’s position and seniority can probably make a freshman House representative’s life pretty miserable, one way or another. Without expending too much effort.

