Why would the GOP strip her of assignments when she's one of the intellectual thought leaders of the party https://t.co/GVhlSeCquA — AdotSad (@AdotSad) February 1, 2021

… House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer delivered an ultimatum to McCarthy on Monday: Either Republicans move on their own to strip Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments within 72 hours, or Democrats will bring the issue to the House floor. The Democrats’ move, while highly unusual, comes amid intense fury within the Democratic Caucus over Greene’s long record of incendiary rhetoric, including peddling conspiracy theories that the nation’s deadliest mass shootings were staged. Greene also endorsed violence against Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats before she was elected to Congress. Last week, Greene was officially awarded seats on the House Education and Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee. Republicans, meanwhile, have been slow to act, with McCarthy saying only he’s planning to have a “conversation” with Greene about the mounting controversies sometime this week. The meeting between McCarthy and Greene has still not been scheduled, but could take place as early as Tuesday evening. And Greene has shown zero contrition for her past actions, tweeting over the weekend that she will “never apologize.” She also took a jab at Hoyer on Twitter Monday and revealed plans to travel to Florida “soon” to meet with former President Donald Trump, who she said supports her “100 percent.” Democrats are already teeing up potential floor action if McCarthy doesn’t act, scheduling a Rules Committee hearing for Wednesday afternoon on a resolution to strip Greene of her committee posts…

MTG is a human megaphone for the guy who still, apparently, holds dominance over the entire Republican party. They can’t touch her without impuning him, and they don’t have the courage to do that — yet.

But if there’s going to be a Republican party that can present itself as one of the only two groups in charge of national politics, it has to be a party that aligns behind Liz Cheney, not MTG. Cheney is very much the daughter of her monstrous father, but she’s a professional politician, not a millionaire nutbag spewing conspiracy theories for attention. So #MoscowMitch, Minority Leader, felt impelled to creep out and mumble some stern-ish words:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday delivered a scathing rebuke of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s actions and defended Rep. Liz Cheney’s decision to vote to impeach former president Donald Trump, weighing in for the first time on the criticism facing both lawmakers. The statements together are both an unusual venture from a Senate leader onto the other chamber’s turf and an unmistakable signal to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that, for the party’s sake, he must sideline extremists such as Greene (R-Ga.) and maintain a place for traditional Republicans such as Cheney (R-Wyo.). On Wednesday morning, House Republicans will hold a conference-wide meeting during which the actions of both lawmakers are expected to be discussed. In the statement on Greene, first reported by the Hill, McConnell did not mention the freshman lawmaker by name but listed a series of actions that describe her pattern of inflammatory behavior… In a separate statement, McConnell did name Cheney, describing the No. 3 House Republican as “a leader with deep convictions and the courage to act on them.” “She is an important leader in our party and in our nation,” McConnell said in the statement, first reported by CNN. “I am grateful for her service and look forward to continuing to work with her on the crucial issues facing our nation.” At Wednesday’s meeting, House Republicans are expected to debate whether to oust Cheney from her spot as the No. 3 member of their party’s leadership in the chamber….

mitch has the power to stomp her out like a cigarette butt, you’ll know he’s serious if he actually does it. this is a start but not much else. https://t.co/BNBADQVTBX — kilgore trout, back in some form (@KT_So_It_Goes) February 2, 2021

Or maybe the dangerous precedent is failing to punish a House member who embraces anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, has called for the death of other House members, and oh by the way encouraged and may have coordinated with a violent insurrection intended to nullify an election. pic.twitter.com/ZMudjKJbvX — Tom Hilton (@TVHilton) February 1, 2021

When some people say you should condemn the crazy conspiracy theorist in your ranks but it's tough because condemning her would upset the largest group in your party, you have a problem beyond one crazy conspiracy theorist in your ranks. https://t.co/DEj3VjnWpx pic.twitter.com/mWUbuVcyO5 — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) February 1, 2021