Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I personally stopped the public option…

Wetsuit optional.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

It’s the corruption, stupid.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

This blog goes to 11…

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

This is how realignments happen…

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

The math demands it!

Women: they get shit done

You are here: Home / Politics / America / In Case Anyone Was Wondering Why The Republicans Are Still Controlling the Senate

In Case Anyone Was Wondering Why The Republicans Are Still Controlling the Senate

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

It is because while Senator McConnell agreed last week to the language of the organizing resolution for the Senate – currently doing business as the “rules package” – it has not actually been voted on. Which led to this embarrassing exchange by Senator Durbin, who is supposed to be both the Senate Majority Whip and the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Senator Graham who is still the Senate Judiciary Chair.

Why exactly is the Senate still in bizarro world? Me not allowed to explain*:

We’re in this mess because while Senator McConnell stopped objecting to the language in the organizing resolution because, according to him, both Senators Manchin and Sinema personally assured him they’d never vote to get rid of the filibuster for legislation. That all signs good. Manchin and Sinema personally assured him, he no longer objects to the language for the organizing resolution, the Democrats actually get to take control as the majority. And that’s also how it was reported. In every major news outlet and by every political reporter and by every commentator. But that’s not actually what is happening.

In order for the organizing resolution to pass one of two things has to happen. Either it is adopted by unanimous consent or it has to first pass the 60 vote threshold for cloture (the modern filibuster) and then pass the 51 vote simple majority to take effect. I’m sure by now you’ve all figured out that it was not adopted by unanimous consent. Which means it has to be calendared for a cloture vote and if, and only if, it gets 60 or more votes will it then be allowed to be calendared for a 51 vote simple majority vote. Until or unless that happens, Senator Schumer and the Democrats control the Senate floor and the calendar, but that’s it. All the committees maintain their Republican chairs and their Republican majorities under the previous and still in effect organizing resolution.

I’ve seen some reporting indicating that the organizing resolution for the now ongoing current Senate is supposed to be brought up on the floor of the Senate tomorrow. I’ve also seen other reporting that no agreement has been reached on when it will be brought up for a vote. Anyone want to put down money that whenever it does come up for a vote, at least 10 Republicans will vote with the 50 Democrats for cloture? I didn’t think so. If McConnell can keep the organizational resolution in limbo by refusing unanimous consent for it and then not freeing up 10 of his Republican senators to overcome the 60 vote cloture threshold, he’ll maintain defacto status as majority leader through the Republican committee chairs and Republican committee majorities through January 2023. Which is exactly what he wants to do. His strategy now, just as it was beginning in January 2009 in regard to President Obama, is to grind the Senate to a halt; allowing nothing to pass with Republican votes. His objective is too once again retake the Senate majority by making it impossible for the Democratic majority to accomplish anything and thereby make it impossible for President Biden to accomplish anything. And he knows he has a very good chance because the media would far prefer to cover anything other than process, which is boring, or McConnell, because he makes himself boring.

Sleep tight.

Open thread.

* For those who are not fans of Superman and his defective clone Bizarro, that’s Bizarro speak for “allow me to explain”.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Another Scott
  • Benw
  • BlueGuitarist
  • cain
  • Chetan Murthy
  • dmsilev
  • guachi
  • Jay
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Peale
  • RaflW
  • Sandia Blanca
  • sdhays
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      sdhays

      I don’t understand this. McConnell only gets to control the committees if Manchin and Sinema let him. And are Manchin and Sinema really going to not get the power that they deserve as part of the majority? If this goes on too long, they’ll be forced to vote to ignore the 60-vote cloture rule just to organize the Senate. And once they do it once, it will be a lot easier to convince them to do it again.

      It only makes sense if McConnell actually wants the filibuster gone and wants to be able to say that the Democrats ended it. Maybe he does, but as we’ve discussed before, it’s much more useful to him than to the Democrats.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      so fucking depressing that he’s getting away with this…

      though his shot at the QAnon lady suggest he sees things not quite going according to his cunning plan….

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      Would shenanigans like this be enough to convince Manchin and Sinema to join in nuclear-optioning the filibuster? That’s about the only real leverage I can see which might work on Mitch McConnell.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Adam L Silverman

      @sdhays: According to close contacts in Arizona, Sinema will never vote to get rid of the filibuster. She makes it quite clear that she understands herself to be solely a delegate for Arizonans and, as such, will not do anything to change the rules because Arizonans didn’t send her to the Senate to do that.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Adam L Silverman

      @BlueGuitarist: The best way would be to get rid of the filibuster. But as of right now Schumer doesn’t have the votes for it. Absent that, the status quo will continue.

      Until it doesn’t.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Peale

      @dmsilev: no. At this point I’m not going to bother with hopes that the Democrats will control the senate until they get 69 or 70 Senators.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Adam L Silverman:

      She makes it quite clear that she understands herself to be solely a delegate for Arizonans and, as such, will not do anything to change the rules because Arizonans didn’t send her to the Senate to do that.

      Did she accidentally run for, and win, a US Senate seat when she meant to run for an Arizona state Senate seat?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Benw

      So an outgoing Senate minority can filibuster their own transfer of power and maintain control of the Senate until the opposition party elects 61 Senators? That’s the plan?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cain

      It’s just pathetic that our own party has members that apparently are rigid. Sinema is an idiot. I hope she enjoys coming back to AZ with nothing – because that is what she is going to get. She will almost certainly be ripe for a challenger – and the Republicans also will anticipate the same thing.

      She will spend 5 years in the senate with nothing to do or until the Democrats get a few more seats in two years.

      I guess we will continue to rule by executive orders. I wonder what kind of mischief Biden can do to fuck with McConnell?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Adam L Silverman

      @mrmoshpotato: No. There are three models in political science for legislators. Trustees, delegates, and hybrid trustee/delegate. The first acts as if they were elected in order to make the best decisions possible using their experience and expertise for those that elected them. The second acts as if they were elected to solely represent the will and desires of those who elected them. The third, which is usually most legislators, is a combination of the two.

      From what I’ve been told, Sinema understands herself to be a delegate and that’s it. I’d love to hear from any of our folks from Arizona if this is their take as well.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cain

      I guess this means that we need to spend money in AZ to start a campaign to get Sinema to change her mind.
      I think Manchin will eventually cave because with all his years in the senate – it must be some bullshit to not be able to have leadership of the committees when you are the fucking majority. Sinema doesn’t even know what all this means.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      Schumer’s hair isn’t on fire on his Twitter feed, so I assume that he’s not worried about whatever Moscow Mitch is doing.

      BREAKING: @SpeakerPelosi and I just filed a concurrent budget resolution to instruct Congressional Committees to craft legislation to enact President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

      The time for decisive action is now.https://t.co/mChg5qu2X3

      — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2021

      Here’s hoping it gets resolved soon so that Democrats can start fixing things…

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RaflW

      If you work in journalism and you cannot figure out how to make the complete destruction of the legislative process “interesting” then you should be shot into the sun on a possibly faulty Elon Musk rocketship.

      Fuck these fucking fuckers. There’s a pandemic, and Mitch McConnell’s do-nothing isn’t nothing, it’s accessory to murder. Report it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Peale

      @Benw: yep. Our system is stupid. The party is asking for a lot of continued motivation from its long time members that she’s decided to piss away. I doubt she finds six party activists to help on her next campaign.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chetan Murthy

      @mrmoshpotato: Time for an angry phone call to her office, to demand back my contributions from 2018, when I fucking donated to her campaign.  If she’s only representing Arizonans, then clearly she fucking doesn’t need Californian’s political contributions.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Another Scott: He’s not on this because he can move the recovery plan under reconciliation. He’s got two uses of reconciliation per year. And he can’t use it for HR1 or the John Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2021. So if he uses it for the recovery plan he then has one more use he can use for a budget or appropriation or tax reform package or combo package.

      Unfortunately it means that HR1 and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act won’t get far until or unless he can get rid of the legislative filibuster.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Peale

      @Adam L Silverman: I think she’s even limited herself issues that came up in the campaign. So jamming her phone lines even 10 to 1 with constituent calls expressing preferences won’t work. So she gets to change her mind potentially once every six years or so.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.