Covid Relief Package Moves Forward, One Step Closer to Reconciliation

    55Comments

    6. 6.

      Spanky

      @WaterGirl:

      Short-timer’s Disease? He wants to be accepted in polite company once he finishes the Senate gig, but doesn’t want to run afoul of the Qaucus. IOW, he’s spineless.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      danielx

      No Republicans voted for the resolution.

      Fuck those guys.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Do you know what all the next steps are for reconciliation?  I thought I heard Jen P. say today that the soonest it could be voted on as reconciliation was 2/16.

      I might have the date wrong, but it seemed like a long time from now.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      Mrs. Fro and I are taking turns extolling the virtues of NFLTG Biden (with breaks for lulz over the GQP’s “efforts” at a “bipartisan” package, naturally)

      It might be a while

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Immanentize

      Hmmmm. Which is most accurate:

      All Democrats voted in favor of moving the bill forward.

      No Republicans voted against moving the bill forward

      Our media at work.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ken

      Is anyone keeping a list of Republican Senators who are calling this “unprecedented” or similar phrases?  I want to compare it to those who pushed through the 2017 tax cuts.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Immanentize

      @WaterGirl: Now both the House and the Senate have voted for reconciliation.  Now, the House must produce and vote out a bill.  Then, with the reconciliation orders just passed, the Senate Committees responsible must pass their portions of the bill.

      I am AMAZED this all can happen in two short weeks.

      Plus impeachment trial.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      cope

      Thanks for the uplifting update. I admit to sweating a bit what with the Democrats being, well, Democrats. Let’s hope they get in the habit of doing this even when public support is not so widespread.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Immanentize: Tricky part is the Senate committees are still under GQP control so the likelihood of it coming out of committee is somewhere south of nil. Much like Judge Garland getting a quick hearing for confirmation as AG.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      West of the Rockies

      The US has come up with several vaccines.  The EU has one, I believe.  Even Russia has one now.  Has China produced a vaccine yet?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Brachiator

      @Doc Sardonic

      Tricky part is the Senate committees are still under GQP control so the likelihood of it coming out of committee is somewhere south of nil.

      Wait. What? This is potentially not good.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Brachiator

      @West of the Rockies:

      The US has come up with several vaccines. The EU has one, I believe. Even Russia has one now. Has China produced a vaccine yet?

      Pretty sure China has a vaccine. Aren’t they selling some of it to Pakistan?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      nevsky42

      This is what getting sh*t done looks like.

      I love seeing Biden prove my dumb *ss wrong day after day for not picking him in the primaries.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Immanentize: Not unless it got done today. McConnell has only agreed to the language of the reorganization, it still needs 60 and then 51 to get done if I recall correctly since it did not get unanimous consent.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Chetan Murthy

      @West of the Rockies: Several.  Google “Sinovac”, I think.  But there are several, and they’re already exporting them widely.  Though …. I think they’re not as effective as the first two the US approved.  BTW, the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine was, fairly attributed, invented in Germany.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Roger Moore

      @West of the Rockies:

      Has China produced a vaccine yet?

      I don’t think any of the Chinese vaccines have been approved for general use.  They have several that are in late stage clinical trials and have been approved (in China) to be given to high-risk individuals.

      Reply

