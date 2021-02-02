BREAKING: The Senate has voted 50-49 in favor of moving the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package forward using budget reconciliation.
No Republicans voted for the resolution.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 2, 2021
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 55 Comments
This post is in: Politics
BREAKING: The Senate has voted 50-49 in favor of moving the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package forward using budget reconciliation.
No Republicans voted for the resolution.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 2, 2021
Open thread.
andy
@WaterGirl: Out of town, apparently. they didn’t even need the Vice President!
@WaterGirl: Thanks for the new thread.
Mike in NC
Republicans always being Profiles in Courage.
Spanky
Short-timer’s Disease? He wants to be accepted in polite company once he finishes the Senate gig, but doesn’t want to run afoul of the Qaucus. IOW, he’s spineless.
Baud
Good job. Heighten those contradictions.
danielx
No Republicans voted for the resolution.
Fuck those guys.
Baud
No idea.
Jeffro
Mrs. Fro and I are taking turns extolling the virtues of NFLTG Biden (with breaks for lulz over the GQP’s “efforts” at a “bipartisan” package, naturally)
It might be a while
Baud
Whitehouse looks chill.
Immanentize
Hmmmm. Which is most accurate:
All Democrats voted in favor of moving the bill forward.
No Republicans voted against moving the bill forward
Our media at work.
MattF
It’s almost as if… elections have consequences.
@Immanentize: Where did you see that?
(Didn’t all the Rs vote against moving it forward?)
S. Cerevisiae
Has it already gone through the House? What comes next?
Someone here always knows.
Baud
I rely more on luck than knowledge when I get things right.
Baud
@WaterGirl: Senator.
Ken
Is anyone keeping a list of Republican Senators who are calling this “unprecedented” or similar phrases? I want to compare it to those who pushed through the 2017 tax cuts.
Barbara
@WaterGirl:
I have a feeling Toomey will be disengaging a lot over the next two years.
Immanentize
@WaterGirl: Now both the House and the Senate have voted for reconciliation. Now, the House must produce and vote out a bill. Then, with the reconciliation orders just passed, the Senate Committees responsible must pass their portions of the bill.
I am AMAZED this all can happen in two short weeks.
Plus impeachment trial.
Chetan Murthy
Do all the guys wear suits every day, or is he still dressing for the new gig?
Come now, Jon Ossoff is no Gym Jordan.
Immanentize
@WaterGirl: not all of them. One Republican was not voting. All Republicans voting voted against. Yes. But not all Republicans. Period.
Brachiator
No Republicans voted for the resolution.
I am not even surprised.
Doc Sardonic
@Immanentize: Tricky part is the Senate committees are still under GQP control so the likelihood of it coming out of committee is somewhere south of nil. Much like Judge Garland getting a quick hearing for confirmation as AG.
SFBayAreaGal
Yes, yes, yes. I love the take no prisoners approach.
Chetan Murthy
@Immanentize: He’s Catholic. Ambassador to the Vatican!
Jeffro
@Immanentize: that would be just excellent
Senator Fetterman, COME ON DOWN!
Immanentize
@Doc Sardonic: how so? The reorg has happened.
@Chetan Murthy: Ossoff looks damn good in a suit. Gym Jordon is such a sneeze, he could never look good, no matter what he wore.
Immanentize
@Chetan Murthy: he’s also kinda Irish? Important position!!!!
West of the Rockies
The US has come up with several vaccines. The EU has one, I believe. Even Russia has one now. Has China produced a vaccine yet?
Immanentize
@WaterGirl: I like “sneeze.”. Also, Jordan is pocket sized.
Brachiator
Tricky part is the Senate committees are still under GQP control so the likelihood of it coming out of committee is somewhere south of nil.
Wait. What? This is potentially not good.
@Immanentize: It’s a typo, but I like it, too. I think i’ll refer to him as that going forward.
Brachiator
The US has come up with several vaccines. The EU has one, I believe. Even Russia has one now. Has China produced a vaccine yet?
Pretty sure China has a vaccine. Aren’t they selling some of it to Pakistan?
nevsky42
This is what getting sh*t done looks like.
I love seeing Biden prove my dumb *ss wrong day after day for not picking him in the primaries.
West of the Rockies
China certainly has resources.
Doc Sardonic
@Immanentize: Not unless it got done today. McConnell has only agreed to the language of the reorganization, it still needs 60 and then 51 to get done if I recall correctly since it did not get unanimous consent.
ColoradoGuy
@West of the Rockies: The Chinese have two, I believe. Efficacy is not known yet, at least in the West.
Chetan Murthy
@West of the Rockies: Several. Google “Sinovac”, I think. But there are several, and they’re already exporting them widely. Though …. I think they’re not as effective as the first two the US approved. BTW, the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine was, fairly attributed, invented in Germany.
andy
@WaterGirl: who knows. but i imagine there must be a calendar or something. maybe he just noped out of there to avoid the vote.
@Doc Sardonic: I do not believe it was formalized today. If it was, I did not hear about it, and neither did the Washington Post.
West of the Rockies
Are they? I haven’t heard. The more effective vaccines, the better.
andy
@Chetan Murthy: He’s a preacher, so he has at least one good Sunday suit.
Has China produced a vaccine yet?
I don’t think any of the Chinese vaccines have been approved for general use. They have several that are in late stage clinical trials and have been approved (in China) to be given to high-risk individuals.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings