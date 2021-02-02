The deadliest month of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. ended with signs of progress: cases and hospitalizations are down and vaccinations are picking up speed. The question now is whether the U.S. can stay ahead of the virus' fast-spreading mutations. https://t.co/DxGVCmGlMS — The Associated Press (@AP) February 1, 2021





Dave Anderson already posted about this, but ICYMI:

for an entire year as 400K & counting americans died and tens of millions were infected the job of curating nationwide covid data for public consumption fell to a twitter account doing the work for free, because the president didn’t want it done https://t.co/XfEacUN9HU — kilgore trout, back in some form (@KT_So_It_Goes) February 1, 2021

Tracking the pandemic in the U.S. Here are the latest figures on COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccinations across the country. https://t.co/dP8s6LtPg6 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 2, 2021

SCOOP: The Biden admin and COVID-19 vaccine producers are discussing ways to ramp up manufacturing over the next several months, including partnering with additional pharmaceutical firms to help bottle the vaccine for distribution.https://t.co/g45Y2kaUkh — Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) February 1, 2021

======

We are tracking coronavirus vaccinations around the world. There is already a stark gap between vaccination programs in different countries, with most yet to give a single dose. See what the vaccine rollout looks like worldwide: https://t.co/CHy1Z9QM2o — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 31, 2021

World Health Organization experts visited an animal disease center in Wuhan, China, as part of their investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/cNVlkisOn9 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 2, 2021

Japan set to extend state of emergency for another month https://t.co/Tbu0FnjvtT pic.twitter.com/y0CXntz9J2 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 2, 2021

Japan says EU vaccine export curbs affecting its supplies – Kyodo https://t.co/xFWq28GG6W pic.twitter.com/5jCDtKlbuP — Reuters (@Reuters) February 2, 2021

Japan urged to link up private, public testing to better grasp extent of pandemic https://t.co/az0Gac3Udp pic.twitter.com/hGSyh15p58 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 2, 2021

Vietnam confirms latest virus outbreak is more contagious UK variant https://t.co/k2vjOCf5gD pic.twitter.com/p3o8aJQ5Xi — Reuters (@Reuters) February 2, 2021

Back on board the world's busiest trains in Mumbai amid the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/4tjllT2ym5 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 1, 2021

Israel: We say with caution, the magic has started Note blue lines, of 60+ years old (first to vaccinate), in the past 2 weeks: ~35% drop in cases

~30% drop in hospitalizations

~20% drop in critically ill Stronger than in younger people & not seen in previous lockdown >>> pic.twitter.com/vzYFbVZ98K — Eran Segal (@segal_eran) February 1, 2021

The Palestinians are to receive a first batch of 50,000 coronavirus vaccines by mid-February, when they will launch inoculations in the West Bank and Gaza, their prime minister says.https://t.co/wnl0mYqvzl — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 1, 2021

ICYMI: #SaudiArabia detected a 200 percent increase in #coronavirus cases during the past few weeks, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health Spokesman says amid warnings by the authorities of a second lockdown if violations of precautionary measures persist.https://t.co/6sEOFZG7K2 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 2, 2021

“Finally we can breathe again after this long period of staying at home." Much of Italy has gingerly reopened from pre-Christmas coronavirus closures. https://t.co/qrKnW6sT9R — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 1, 2021

“We all have responsibility and we are responsible above all for doing better." German officials are meeting with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry on ways to beef up the country's sluggish coronavirus vaccination campaign. https://t.co/OTOS0QTp0o — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 1, 2021

Austrian police put 96 foreigners into quarantine after they were caught breaching Covid restrictions by taking a skiing holiday https://t.co/0IeSZFB4Ld — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 1, 2021

South Africa, where a worrisome variant emerged, gets its first vaccine supply https://t.co/1wJNq2rxns — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 1, 2021

A new variant from the Amazon is alarming scientists and overwhelming hospitals in northern Brazil. “The virus found a favorable home in Brazil—there is no real lockdown here, many people don’t respect social distancing measures or even wear masks.” https://t.co/nsUoJXfi8W — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 1, 2021

Mexico reports 5,448 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 564 more deaths https://t.co/btQdOy86DE pic.twitter.com/2rs1pOoJob — Reuters (@Reuters) February 2, 2021

======

Andy Slavitt announces there will be at home COVID-19 test kits that will be able to detect the virus through a self performed test in 15 mins & with 95% accuracy. The government is awarding the company $230M to scale up manufacturing with 8.5M tests guaranteed to U.S. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 1, 2021

Good Q from @tamarakeithNPR: How does a $30 at home test fit into WH's equity goal and for screening people regularly?@ASlavitt : The unit costs will come down only when we can get to mass production. Also it is unclear yet how many states and/or schools may be buying these. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 1, 2021

People who've had Covid19 may need only one dose of any two-dose vaccine regimen, according to new research https://t.co/DWtcAWeTP1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 1, 2021

Covid vaccines: Those that work – and the others to come https://t.co/qCW1DBNTSt — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 1, 2021

Moderna proposes filling vials with additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/dxO7FC08Xo pic.twitter.com/DyREKpJPIl — Reuters (@Reuters) February 2, 2021

New cases of diabetes linked to covid19. Researchers don’t understand exactly how the infection triggers Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, or whether cases are temporary or permanent. But 14% of people w/ severe covid developed a form of the disorder https://t.co/3TOWM7WLTC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 1, 2021

Chinese syringe producers under pressure as vaccination programmes drive order surge https://t.co/noeLF3SSs6 pic.twitter.com/xoSjR3HrPy — Reuters (@Reuters) February 2, 2021

The dark web is loaded w/ questionable, unapproved, dubious & dangerous products aimed at shielding people from COVID19. An analysis of products hawked prior to the approval of vaccines, a data scientist spotted 851,199 including PPE & hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/S0Jqp6bMry — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 1, 2021

======

More Black Americans have died of COVID-19 than there are names on the Vietnam Memorial. More Black or Latinx people have died than the number of people commemorated on the AIDS Memorial Quilt. And these are just the—incomplete—numbers we have. https://t.co/KyI1TAlQjy — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) February 1, 2021

In a slip of the tongue, DeSantis said they were expanding vaccinations at The Villages and other "like-minded" communities. He corrected himself to "similar situated" communities. — Steven Lemongello (@SteveLemongello) February 1, 2021