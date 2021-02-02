Ronan Farrow has a profile of “Bullhorn Lady” up at the New Yorker, and you can read it if you want to hear her opinions on the “journalist” Alex Jones and being a proud superspreader.

To me, the most important fact conveyed by the piece is that this person, who is almost certainly going to federal prison for years, hasn’t yet been arrested by the FBI. If you read the charging documents on the hundred plus who have been arrested, which are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of charges they’re going to receive, you can see that the FBI is, if anything, thorough. They’ll get to her, eventually.

To understand the kind of trouble she’s probably facing, here’s the list of charges for the Proud Boy “Spaz”, one of our own from Rochester, and his buddy the frog from the Buffalo area:

Dominic Pezzola, 43, of Rochester, New York, and William Pepe, 31, of Beacon, New York, were indicted today in federal court in the District of Columbia on charges of conspiracy; civil disorder; unlawfully entering restricted buildings or grounds; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds. Pezzola was also charged with obstruction of an official proceeding; additional counts of civil disorder and aiding and abetting civil disorder; robbery of personal property of the United States; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; destruction of government property; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted buildings or grounds.

What’s interesting about this case is that Spaz’ (Spaz’s ?) lawyer has petitioned to withdraw from the case since he began representing this guy when he only faced a couple of charges. Spaz had enough money to go to Washington DC, but he doesn’t have the six figures it would take to pay an attorney to fight an 11-count federal indictment. His attorney helpfully suggests a Federal Public Defender or Court Appointed attorney at the end of his petition. I think we’re going to see more of this, and it will drive plea deals in return for cooperation.

I agree that these people were, in general, “richer” than the stereotypical economically anxious diner eaters who populate the pages of the New York Times, but there’s a difference between being able to afford to get to DC and stay in a hotel for a couple of days, and being able to pay a defense attorney to defend you from a multi-count federal felony indictment. I guess I’m supposed to feel bad about that — I suppose I should take this opportunity to point out that the justice system is unfair and gives a better hearing to those with money. OK, consider that said. I think I should also point out that these people are plainly, obviously, and overwhelmingly guilty of some set of serious charges, and I don’t feel a whit of regret over taking a little bit of pleasure in seeing them pay the price.

If you’re of the same mindset as me and get some non-guilty pleasure from this kind of thing, don’t miss the story of a man named Couy, the “Cowboy for Trump” who’s gonna rot in jail until his trial date. He also just lost a lawsuit where he was trying to avoid registering “Cowboys for Trump” as a PAC. That’s a two-fer, my friends, and those of us with my obvious lack of empathy for these assholes should feel free to savor it.