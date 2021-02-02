Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

This is how realignments happen…

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

The house always wins.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Not all heroes wear capes.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Everybody saw this coming.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Han shot first.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Verified, but limited!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Bullhorn Lady and Her Co-Conspirators

Bullhorn Lady and Her Co-Conspirators

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: 

Ronan Farrow has a profile of “Bullhorn Lady” up at the New Yorker, and you can read it if you want to hear her opinions on the “journalist” Alex Jones and being a proud superspreader.

To me, the most important fact conveyed by the piece is that this person, who is almost certainly going to federal prison for years, hasn’t yet been arrested by the FBI.  If you read the charging documents on the hundred plus who have been arrested, which are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of charges they’re going to receive, you can see that the FBI is, if anything, thorough.  They’ll get to her, eventually.

To understand the kind of trouble she’s probably facing, here’s the list of charges for the Proud Boy “Spaz”, one of our own from Rochester, and his buddy the frog from the Buffalo area:

Dominic Pezzola, 43, of Rochester, New York, and William Pepe, 31, of Beacon, New York, were indicted today in federal court in the District of Columbia on charges of conspiracy; civil disorder; unlawfully entering restricted buildings or grounds; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds. Pezzola was also charged with obstruction of an official proceeding; additional counts of civil disorder and aiding and abetting civil disorder; robbery of personal property of the United States; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; destruction of government property; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted buildings or grounds.

What’s interesting about this case is that Spaz’ (Spaz’s ?) lawyer has petitioned to withdraw from the case since he began representing this guy when he only faced a couple of charges.  Spaz had enough money to go to Washington DC, but he doesn’t have the six figures it would take to pay an attorney to fight an 11-count federal indictment.  His attorney helpfully suggests a Federal Public Defender or Court Appointed attorney at the end of his petition.  I think we’re going to see more of this, and it will drive plea deals in return for cooperation.

I agree that these people were, in general, “richer” than the stereotypical economically anxious diner eaters who populate the pages of the New York Times, but there’s a difference between being able to afford to get to DC and stay in a hotel for a couple of days, and being able to pay a defense attorney to defend you from a multi-count federal felony indictment.  I guess I’m supposed to feel bad about that — I suppose I should take this opportunity to point out that the justice system is unfair and gives a better hearing to those with money.  OK, consider that said.  I think I should also point out that these people are plainly, obviously, and overwhelmingly guilty of some set of serious charges, and I don’t feel a whit of regret over taking a little bit of pleasure in seeing them pay the price.

If you’re of the same mindset as me and get some non-guilty pleasure from this kind of thing, don’t miss the story of a man named Couy, the “Cowboy for Trump” who’s gonna rot in jail until his trial date. He also just lost a lawsuit where he was trying to avoid registering “Cowboys for Trump” as a PAC.  That’s a two-fer, my friends, and those of us with my obvious lack of empathy for these assholes should feel free to savor it.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Cervantes
  • David Anderson
  • lollipopguild
  • NCSteve
  • rikyrah

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      Cervantes

      It is very interesting that these people believed they had impunity. Presumably they thought the insurrection would be successful, Dear Leader would remain in power, and he would shower them with gratitude. That’s extremely nuts.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NCSteve

      Federal Public Defender offices are not like state court public defenders. They and their staffs are paid at the same rates as U.S. Attorney offices. They are competent and not starved of funding like state court defenders.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.