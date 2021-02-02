Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Alexey Navalny and Vladimir the Underwear Poisoner

“On February 2, during a hearing that will determine if he remains in prison for several years to come, opposition figure Alexey Navalny addressed the court, delivering a short speech in which he maintained his innocence and condemned Russia’s political and legal system for corruption and repression. Meduza publishes an English-language translation of Navalny’s courtroom remarks.”

Their translation of Alexey Navalny’s speech in court today:

I would like to begin by discussing the legal issue here, which seems to me to be paramount and a bit overlooked in this discussion. There are two people sitting right there and one of them is saying: let’s lock up Navalny because he showed up [to meet with his parole officers] on Mondays, not Thursdays. And the other says: let’s lock up Navalny because he didn’t show up immediately after coming out of his coma. But I would like everyone to remember that the essence of this trial is to lock me up over a case in which I was already exonerated — a case that’s already been recognized as fabricated.

If we look at the criminal statutes — your Honor, I hope you’ve already done this once or twice — we’ll see that the European Court of Human Rights is part [of the Russian justice system] and its decisions are binding. The Russian Federation halfway acknowledged this ruling and even paid me compensation here. Despite this, my brother spent 3.5 years in prison because of this same case. I spent an entire year under house arrest for this same case.

.

The explanation is one man’s hatred and fear — one man hiding in a bunker. I mortally offended him by surviving. I survived thanks to good people, thanks to pilots and doctors. And then I committed an even more serious offense: I didn’t run and hide. Then something truly terrifying happened: I participated in the investigation of my own poisoning, and we proved, in fact, that Putin, using Russia’s Federal Security Service, was responsible for this attempted murder. And that’s driving this thieving little man in his bunker out of his mind. He’s simply going insane as a result.

There’s no popularity ratings. No massive support. There’s none of that. Because it turns out that dealing with a political opponent who has no access to television and no political party merely requires trying to kill him with a chemical weapon. So, of course, he’s losing his mind over this. Because everyone was convinced that he’s just a bureaucrat who was accidentally appointed to his position. He’s never participated in any debates or campaigned in an election. Murder is the only way he knows how to fight. He’ll go down in history as nothing but a poisoner. We all remember Alexander the Liberator [Alexander II] and Yaroslav the Wise [Yaroslav I]. Well, now we’ll have Vladimir the Underpants Poisoner.

.

I’m standing here, guarded by the police, and the National Guard is out there with half of Moscow cordoned off. All this because that small man in a bunker is losing his mind. He’s losing his mind because we proved and demonstrated that he isn’t buried in geopolitics; he’s busy holding meetings where he decides how to steal politicians’ underpants and smear them with chemical weapons to try to kill them.

The main thing in this whole trial isn’t what happens to me. Locking me up isn’t difficult. What matters most is why this is happening. This is happening to intimidate large numbers of people. They’re imprisoning one person to frighten millions.

Such a brave and principled man.  I’ll leave it to smarter people than me to say more than that.

*zhena gogolia asked if we could front-page this

    37Comments

      zhena gogolia

      And it should be noted — he was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison (he will serve 2.5 [assuming he isn’t murdered] because he already served one year in house arrest).

      leeleeFL

      The courage of this man!

      Orwell comes to mind here.  “In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah: I cannot fathom being brave enough to go back after they tried to murder me.

      I also can’t fathom being brave enough to protest in Russia.  That older lady who was crying as they were arresting her last week – and then the man who basically said “take me instead” – it left me in tears.

      How can people be this brave?  And how can others treat people like this?

      zhena gogolia

      Amazing vid of protestors running away from police on Kuznetsky Most in Moscow.

      Протестующие бегут от силовиков на Кузнецком мосту. Как передает наш корреспондент, задержания уже началисьВидео: Маша Борзунова / Дождь pic.twitter.com/Oy6di0vKMO— Дождь (@tvrain) February 2, 2021

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      he’s busy holding meetings where he decides how to steal politicians’ underpants and smear them with chemical weapons

      What, do the world leaders do nothing but watch internet porn all the time? I can’t recall a period of history were so many national leaders were this pervy.

      Tenterhooks

      Thanks for front-paging this. I am in awe of Mr. Navalny as well. Petty bureaucrat who accidentally fell into power is the perfect description of Putin.

      geg6

      Been trying to comment for the last ten minutes.  Apparently whatever was plaguing other jackals has now hit me.  So I had to get the iPhone to comment.

      Anyway, Navalny and the protesters in Russia are my heroes.  So brave!  I am in complete awe.

      Mary G

      I saw so many people protesting in below zero temperatures that I finally understand why Mr. Navalny went back to Russia. I thought it was nuts to return to the place where the guy in charge tried to kill you with a deadly neurotoxin, but I see that it was an act of heroic resistance that fired up millions of his country’s people to follow suit. Plus the opportunity for mocking. Putin is done and he knows it.

      Dan B

      How much speculation is there that Navalney will not do well in prison?  Putin must be planning how long after this pseudo-trial will it be before the public has been subdued that Navalney will have an “accident” with a gang or a “health episode”.  I wish for justice to be unsparing with Vlad, Modi, Orban, Trump, Mitch, and their hangers on.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Thank you, WG, for front-paging this (and thank you, ZG, for suggesting it be front-paged in the first place). I am in awe of naval training Navalny.

      ETA: Fixed a stupid Autocorrect thing, which I left in so you all could see just how stupid it was.

      debbie

      I had to chuckle when I heard Navalny’s speech discussed on NPR this afternoon. I’d really like to see this evolve into a new nickname for Putin, namely the hero of a children’s books series, Captain Underpants.

      zhena gogolia

      Sorry, last one, I promise. This guy says a code word “Bryansk-Sever,” so they let him go. He must be undercover.

      Puzzling. A man being arrested in Moscow is suddenly released when he utters the words “Bryansk-Sever.” Кто-то знает о чем идет речь? это СМИ или кодовое слово, что ли? pic.twitter.com/B9P4tVvr3b— Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) February 2, 2021

      Bill Arnold

      @Sm*t Cl*de:

      Navalny is calling Putin a gnome.

      Application of poison is the secret second step in the Underpants Gnomes’ plan. Revealed, through gnomishlyclownishly bad OPSEC.

      geg6

      I especially admire Navalny’s courage in using ridicule against Putin.  Pisses him off more than anything, I bet.

