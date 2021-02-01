Sometimes punditry is fouled by contaminants that keep you from experiencing its full-bodied, high-octane mixture of speculation and freshman-political-philosophy-seminar level of relevance to everyday life. This is not one of those times:

Put aside the question of whether it should be the top 20 countries or top 5 or even just US, EU, and UK. I'd like to hear from health experts who oppose this why something like it isn't a good idea — or is it a good idea and the politics are just hard? https://t.co/QOIynmMfDU pic.twitter.com/UgrbEpSuYL — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) February 1, 2021

Why, pray tell, would health experts oppose a free-for-all where someone signing a piece of paper (tracked by what entity) can buy some random drug approved in the EU (prescribed by, and sold by, someone and something)? I can only imagine a hundred or so reasonable objections to this asinine and half-baked idea.

The article containing the quote claims that the US doesn’t have the Astra-Zeneca COVID vaccine because it wasn’t a US pharma company that invented it, and this is a pattern with the FDA. That could be, but color me skeptical. The notion that we need to bypass the FDA using some kind of Walter Mitty machinery, instead of pressuring the FDA to approve the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, is like saying that my car doesn’t accelerate well on the freeway, so I’ll strap rockets to the roof.

I’d just chuckle and move on if this guy wasn’t one of our most “important” opinion writers. It’s pure David Brooks to dip into some econ journal, pull out a dumb take, and broadcast it to the world, while prefacing it with even a dumber take.