You are here: Home / Open Threads / The Pure Essence of Punditry

The Pure Essence of Punditry

Sometimes punditry is fouled by contaminants that keep you from experiencing its full-bodied, high-octane mixture of speculation and freshman-political-philosophy-seminar level of relevance to everyday life.  This is not one of those times:

Why, pray tell, would health experts oppose a free-for-all where someone signing a piece of paper (tracked by what entity) can buy some random drug approved in the EU (prescribed by, and sold by, someone and something)? I can only imagine a hundred or so reasonable objections to this asinine and half-baked idea.

The article containing the quote claims that the US doesn’t have the Astra-Zeneca COVID vaccine because it wasn’t a US pharma company that invented it, and this is a pattern with the FDA. That could be, but color me skeptical. The notion that we need to bypass the FDA using some kind of Walter Mitty machinery, instead of pressuring the FDA to approve the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, is like saying that my car doesn’t accelerate well on the freeway, so I’ll strap rockets to the roof.

I’d just chuckle and move on if this guy wasn’t one of our most “important” opinion writers. It’s pure David Brooks to dip into some econ journal, pull out a dumb take, and broadcast it to the world, while prefacing it with even a dumber take.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      But it’s getting him noticed!  Eyeballs!  Clicks!  Likes!  Retweets!  The coin of today’s realm!

      That it’s uninformed, easily refuted drivel is entirely beside the point.

    3. 3.

      Chet

      That your argument is essentially “I’m sure there are good reasons against this, but I don’t know what they are” completely proves Klein’s point.

    5. 5.

      Baud

      A TPP for drugs!

      Seriously, the reason it can’t happen because that’s the type of thing you negotiate in trade agreements.  And you can’t do a quicky trade agreement in time to help with COVID.

    6. 6.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Chet:

      That your argument is essentially “I’m sure there are good reasons against this, but I don’t know what they are” completely proves Klein’s point.

      I know, right?  As soon as anyone comes up with a hare-brained alternative scheme to one of the most carefully constructed and reviewed government regulatory regimes (drug regulation), someone pointing and laughing needs to take that scheme seriously and issue a point-by-point refutation of the scheme.

      Just like AOC needs to debate everyone who challenges her to a debate over twitter.

      Otherwise, how can we have a full and free exchange of ideas? /s

    7. 7.

      Barbara

      Sigh. I do think that regulatory conformance across nations with robust approval process is a worthwhile goal but it can’t be carried out on an individual basis. For one thing, duh, you have to obtain the product and it’s more complicated than you might think. E.g., a practitioner has to prescribe it. A distributor has to make it available to a reputable and licensed dispensing entity. And I know that there exist ways to make this happen via Internet but that’s putting individuals basically at risk of knowing they need to resort to offbeat ways of obtaining treatment. This isn’t ideal and alternatives do exist!

      Basically, the goal would be to create a fast track approval process in the U.S. once approval by any of a number of listed countries has met certain threshold criteria. That would streamline approval in the U.S. But the place where the U.S. most lags Europe at the present time is in the world of biosimilars. Creating this pathway for biosimilars would be especially useful. Ezra is spitballing with minimal understanding of how things actually work. It’s not just the willingness of individuals to take the drugs, it’s the willingness of manufacturers to make them available on a large scale in a country where official topline approval has not occurred.​

    9. 9.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Barbara: And one more thing:  Ezra (and the author quoted) write from the perspective of extreme privilege.  If Ezra’s kid supposedly needed drug X, then Ezra could spend the time, effort and money to jump through the hoops to research the drug, get some doctor to prescribe it, and then pay (big bucks) to buy it and get it shipped from Europe.

      This is in a world where a lot of lower-middle-class parents who aren’t on Medicaid and can barely afford their shit insurance won’t get their kid a strep test because they can’t afford the co-pay.

    10. 10.

      Martin

      Thalidomide is a good answer. But so are marijuana and mifepristone/misoprostol.

      I would here differentiate between policy and rules, because a lot of our policy problems are actually rules problems.

      Change the above idea to ‘the FDA will review all approved drugs from the top 20 countries (as listed by Congress) within 90 days and all vaccines within 30 days, publicly publishing evidence for why the studies used to approve them in the host country is flawed or incomplete.’ Basically, mandate the FDA approve them, but if the don’t feel they can, they need to publicly peer-review the original studies and publish those results. 90 and 30 days doesn’t sound like much time, but nobody approves drugs without months-long clinical trials, which the FDA would be looking at before the clock even started. If they can’t provide evidence for why the drug shouldn’t be approved, it automatically gets an emergency approval.

      The problem with the way a lot of federal rules work and some laws is that they are crafted to make government inefficient and poorly serve the public. You always want to set things up so that that the burden is on the administration and not on the drug company, immigrant, taxpayer, and so on. That way, when the people don’t believe in the role of government take power, doing nothing results in the worst outcome for them. It forces them to do the job, to review the drug, to hear the immigration case, etc.

      The idea is a good one, but the presented construct is bad. My adjustment does nothing more than change the incentives of the FDA and achieves more or less the same result.

    11. 11.

      burnspbesq

      Ezra is following Cornel West into comic irrelevance.

      Speaking of half-baked ideas, what is up with Auntie Maxine bumping Katie Porter off the Financial Services Committee?

    12. 12.

      Barbara

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: You know, I don’t even go there, and it won’t work like that.  It would be risky and a total hassle for just about everyone, even those who can afford it.  You will have a million websites that pop up to try to target consumers who are doing internet searches for a given disease.  The potential to be taken advantage of is just enormous.  Basically, these kinds of ideas (especially half baked in this instance) are the result of an appreciation that are drug approval and pricing policies are broken and need to be fixed, but letting individuals “self-regulate” is just stupid.

    13. 13.

      Barbara

      @Martin: You can mandate FDA approval but you can’t mandate the manufacturers to make them available.  And with the exception of biosimilars, it is not clear to me that there is any issue with FDA approval of drugs.  Maybe someone can cite me an example.

    14. 14.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @burnspbesq:

      Speaking of half-baked ideas, what is up with Auntie Maxine bumping Katie Porter off the Financial Services Committee?

      The “official story” is that Porter asked for assignments to Oversight and Reform, and Natural Resources, and then asked for a waiver to be on Financial Services, which is supposed to be an exclusive appointment.  Waiver denied, though it was apparently approved last cycle, but that could be because there were more seats to give out.

      https://thehill.com/policy/finance/534335-porter-loses-seat-on-house-panel-overseeing-financial-sector

    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      While many hours of our teevee watching are taken up with advertising for prescription drugs (“Do not take Fixatol if near death.”) there’s still the role of the doctor who must prescribe it. Klein writes as though the only thing between us and the drugs of our dreams is a pesky recalcitrant FDA. Or would he like to skip that too.

    17. 17.

      w_seattle

      This looks like one of Ezra’s blind spots from back in his American Prospect days. He always gave lots of deference to Tyler Cowen / Tabarrok as having “interesting” takes on things from a libertarian perspective. I imagine they are all socially friendly within the beltway, so Ezra assumes good faith despite the George Mason U (and Koch) connections. If you click through to the underlying link, Tabarrok’s name shows up within a few lines… enough for me to stop.

    18. 18.

      JoyceH

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: ​
       

      The “official story” is that Porter asked for assignments to Oversight and Reform, and Natural Resources, and then asked for a waiver to be on Financial Services, which is supposed to be an exclusive appointment. Waiver denied, though it was apparently approved last cycle, but that could be because there were more seats to give out.

      I really don’t have a problem with this. Yes, she was great on Financial Services, but I think it’s time to utilize her special skills in Oversight and Reform.

    20. 20.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Mathguy:  It was an “irritant” not pepper spray.  (According to the police.)

      The issue is that a 9 year old was throwing a major tantrum because she was in a horrible home situation and also claimed that her mom’s boyfriend had stabbed mom.  Mom apparently had blood on her clothes.  Police were called and since cops only have two modes –“tell citizen to comply” and “punish citizen for noncompliance” — they lost patience and pepper sprayed the kid.  She was in handcuffs at the time so obviously a huge threat to the police.  Also, just to make a shituation worse, we have a new team of mental health experts that are supposed to go on these calls, but they weren’t called by the police.

      (Also the account of what happened on the video is from my wife, who watched it, because I just don’t want to see a 9 y.o. get pepper sprayed.  Call me weak.)

    21. 21.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Waaaaay back in the day, I can remember reading two blogs, one by a RWNJ on his own journey out of that mindset and another by a young kid that had a panda as a graphic.

      Which online “source” do I still read and count as valuable? You can figure it out. Ezra is yet another example of the Peter Principle. Not nearly as bad as so many of our major, pundit figures (Mrs Greenspan, Chuck Fucking Todd, Chris Fucking Cilizza, George Fucking Will, David Fucking Brooks, etc. al), but he’s aspiring!

      They get into corporate, traditional media and it’s as if their brains ooze out of their ears. Oh wait, that’s a job requirement to “get ahead”.

    22. 22.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Barbara: You mean the privileged would not be able to buy superior Eurodrugs via this asinine scheme?  That is a feature, not a bug, because then Ezra could devote some columns to “fixing our Eurodrug process” and the Times could also write explainers for their privileged readers on how to best obtain Eurodrugs.

    23. 23.

      Roger Moore

      The US isn’t the only country with a competent drug regulator. It might make sense to have some kind of reciprocal approval process where the US accepts drug approval from, for example, the EU, UK, Japan, and Canada. But we don’t have a system like that now, and IMO it’s crazy to think about implementing it now. And, looking at the actual evidence, it’s AstraZeneca that’s held back on asking for approval pending a better clinical trial, not the FDA who have turned them down.

    24. 24.

      Peale

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: I had heard that Chemical X, which is normally used to create PowerPuff Girls, is also good for swelling related to hammer toes. But its only been approved for that in Sweden. Or so they said in this article I read online. I totally should be allowed to take it if I sign a consent.

    25. 25.

      Hoodie

      This is funny because I was just listening to an interview with Klein on the Obama Boyz podcast this morning and he was mostly on point about the silliness of bipartisanship as it’s currently interpreted and why Dems should move forward with reconciliation and nuking the filibuster.  They were even joking about the phony legitimacy that is conferred on people with NTY editorial columns.  This might be viewed as evidence of the dilettante effect of being a NYT columnist.

    26. 26.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Hoodie:

      This is funny because I was just listening to an interview with Klein on the Obama Boyz podcast this morning and he was mostly on point about the silliness of bipartisanship as it’s currently interpreted and why Dems should move forward with reconciliation and nuking the filibuster.

      Yeah, I thought he was getting better, but then I read this and realize that he’s reached his peak functioning.

    27. 27.

      Peale

      @Roger Moore: Yes. This is complaining that FDA’s clinical trial policies are too stringent for small start ups like (checks notes) AstraZeneca to comply with so they didn’t bother to apply.

    30. 30.

      MattF

      There’s the uncomfortable fact that policy is hard. A lot of smart people, a lot of politics, a lot of legalisms, a lot of statistical complexity… And a lot of wannabe pundits who have chosen ‘contrarianism’ as a business plan.

    31. 31.

      Martin

      @Barbara: Generally I agree there’s not much issue, but there are categories of politicized drugs that there are issues with. There is also the category of drugs that are literally a persons last hope for survival that the FDA hasn’t approved, usually because there isn’t a sufficient clinical trial for them, often because you can’t create one. Congress has been grappling with that for some time.

      Thalidomide is kind of a good example here. The FDA has approved it for use in treating certain cancers after promising tests in other countries. Not re-approved as it was never approved in the US to begin with because of flaws in the studies that got it approved in W Germany (notably that it didn’t do any of the things they claimed it coudl do). But it took the better part of a decade for the FDA to approve it for cancer treatment because of the previous history of the drug.

      It’s also worth noting that most developed countries now have drug screening/approval systems similar to the FDAs. Much of Europe didn’t back in the 50s when Thalidomide was being used, so it’s a little bit of a strawman as none of the top 20 nations would have approved it today for the use it was marketed for.

    32. 32.

      Fair Economist

      Reciprocal drug approval would create a huge venue shopping problem, and worsen the pressure for corruption and regulatory capture since they’d only have to be done in one place.

    34. 34.

      Kent

      This seems like a solution in search of a problem.  Is the US shortage of vaccines due to the fact that the FDA is slow in approving several of them?  I seriously doubt it.  We have a WORLDWIDE shortage of vaccine right now and no amount of clever hand-waving by Ezra Klein is going to change that.

      Besides.  We live in a world in which the nation state is the final arbiter when it comes to food and drug safety.  That is most democratic and it is the world we live in.  Hence we get chlorine-washed chicken here in the USA because the FDA approves it, while they aren’t allowed to buy chlorine-washed chicken in the EU because they haven’t.   By contrast, you can get unpasteurized French cheeses in the EU but not in the US for the equivalent reasons.  Are either of those two rules wrong?  IDK.  But the alternative is to have some unaccountable trans-national agency like the WTO make all these decisions and take them out of the hands of our own FDA and I’m not sure I’m comfortable with that.  And I expect the Europeans wouldn’t be either.

    35. 35.

      Jim Appleton

      So iDJT publicly berating Georgia Republicans is hhm, hhe, but Harris doing a radio interview in WV without Manchin’s blessing is going to be the end of Biden …

    37. 37.

      Barbara

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: He doesn’t understand drug approval.  Many companies decide where to initiate approval based on a variety of factors.  As I said above, there is merit to figuring out how to streamline approval across good regulatory processes, like an international rationalization of how products are approved so that a company could use the same application process or at least the same data and data formatting across countries.

    41. 41.

      Hoodie

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: Perhaps the problem is that when someone gets a post like NYT columnist or host of Sunday morning show, they feel compelled to act like they know something outside of their otherwise narrow band of knowledge and experience, i.e., they’re expected to be deep thinkers on any subject imaginable, week after week.  Examples include Chuck Todd, who was innocuous as a numbers analyst for election coverage but a disaster as a pundit, and Krugman, who is a great economist but has been pretty bad at commenting on politics.  So the upshot may be that no one can do the job of editorial page columnist/TV pundit as it’s typically set up because the job is programmed for failure.

    42. 42.

      danielx

      @MattF: ​

      I guess my reaction goes like this:

      That’s nice, but only now they are permitted to say he’s a lying sonofabitch when they’ve known it beyond a doubt for decades?

    44. 44.

      Chetan Murthy

      Wait, the argument for why this is a bad idea is trivially simple (and 4SMM is again spot-on).  This is just another version of the “sell insurance across state lines” grift, or the “ship toxic waste to countries with weak governance, and dump it there”.  Or “select the audit firm that offers you (wink wink nudge nudge) the easiest time in your audit”.  Or “select the bond rating firm that offers you the highest rating”.

      When there are multiple independent authorities that can each approve some product for sale in all their jurisdictions, you end up with jurisdiction-shopping, and that’s a vicious circle down for everybody.  Sure, nobody’s arguing that the EU will start accepting FDA certifications; but you know it’s coming — The Economist will write a chin-stroking (and something else too) article about it the day after the US chooses to accept EU certifications.

      That’s not how cross-certification is supposed to work: in every other area of business, and I mean EVERY OTHER AREA (I’ve read about this a good bit because of Brexit) either (a) all parties sign up for supranational bodies’ regulatory edicts (that they all agree to as members of that body) or (b) they negotiate bilateral agreements which specify mutual recognition: in which case almost invariably there are durable inspection regimes and dispute settlement procedures including court jurisdictions.

      Examples of #a include UN-level auto-certification body, EU-level “everything”; of #b include EU-Canada trade agreements.

      And even with those agreements, there are still careful reams of paperwork involved in making sure that when somebody attests that product shipment NNNN came from factory FFFF, it did indeed do so — because there’s a shit-ton of fraud and such to deal with.  And all of this, is as nothing compared to what would be needed for, y’know, *pharmaceuticals”.

      Let’s remember that we already have ENORMOUS difficulty ensuring that foreign manufacturers of base materials in India and China produce adequately pure compounds — there have been many instances — documented instances (remember the heartburn drug fiasco, or ibuprofen?) — where factories in China (and IIRC India too — this isn’t some China-bashing) were working hard to skirt the FDA inspection regime.

      There are similar concerned that the EU has raised with the UK in the context of Brexit.

      The idea that somehow this can all be waved-away with the flick of a pen …. fugeddaboudit.

    45. 45.

      Roger Moore

      @Barbara

      And with the exception of biosimilars, it is not clear to me that there is any issue with FDA approval of drugs. Maybe someone can cite me an example.

      I know there are some differences in approval specifically in peptide drugs, which is the little niche of drug approval I know something about. The example I know specifically is Carbetocin, an oxytocin analog used to treat postpartum bleeding. It’s approved in many other countries and is part of WHO’s list of essential medicines, but it isn’t approved in the US. I’m not sure why not, but it’s a long-standing issue.

    47. 47.

      pacem appellant

      @Martin: The Twitters didn’t take kindly to Porter trying to get a waver for Finance (and going around Maxine Waters to get the approval, which was ultimately denied), WHILE simultaneously grandstanding on voting against a waiver for Secretary Austin since he hasn’t been out of service for seven years. I felt it was a false equivalency, but twitter’s gotta twitter. And that nontraversy is in the memory hole now.

    49. 49.

      Barbara

      @Chetan Murthy: ​  It’s not really the same as selling insurance across state lines. There are some technical differences in the way products are dosed and delivered, and more differences in areas such as labeling for safety and indications, but a lot of countries do normalize these things across borders. For instance, Canada might accept dosage and administration that might have been approved in the UK unless it has some good reason to reject it. These drugs are chemical ingredients, by and large, and the same manufacturing facilities ship products out to multiple countries. So there is actually room for some international streamlining.​

