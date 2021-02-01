Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread – Press Watch

If you’re not following Dan Froomkin at Press Watch, you should be.

We vent a lot about the evils of the press here at Balloon Juice. But there are critics out there who have been advocating practices that speak to our concerns.

Now that Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron has announced his retirement, Los Angeles Times executive editor Norman Pearlstine stepped down in December, and (we can hope) New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet is getting ready to leave, Froomkin offers, free of charge, the script of a talk to the newsroom from their replacements.

It’s chock full of goodies that most of us here can approve. Here’s a sampling:

Effective today, you are no longer political reporters (and editors); you are government reporters (and editors). That’s an important distinction, because it frees you to cover what is happening in Washington in the context of whether it is serving the people well, rather than which party is winning.

The most important lesson of the Bush/Cheney years is that we should never assume government officials are telling us the truth, especially when it comes to matters involving war and national security. 

Here’s how we’re going to start: I want each of you to write a “beat note,” in which you describe at a high level what you see happening on your beat, what major questions you’re trying to answer, who the key players are, who seems to be operating in good faith and bad faith, what pressures they are under, and what you think the biggest challenges are ahead. Then we’ll publish them.

We too often think of whiteness as neutral. What we have all witnessed so vividly in the last four years is what nonwhite people have experienced for decades: that it is not. Whiteness can no longer be invisible in this newsroom. It must be acknowledged, studied and questioned. Non-white voices must be raised up and valued.

From now on, I’m the bad cop when it comes to dishy sources who want to talk to you anonymously. When you tell your sources “my boss won’t let me quote you unless you speak to me on the record,” that’s me.

And a lot more. As they say, read the whole thing.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4. 4.

      Benw

      @Ken: I’m going with high fantasy, and imagining it being given full Theoden-king style while riding around on a horse.

      ETA: Since I bet a lot (not all) of reporters would like to adopt most of the proposed changes, I think the stickiest sticking point in the speech is this:

      Who’s winning today’s messaging wars is a story that may get you a lot of tweets, but in the greater scheme of things it means nothing.

      Weaning major media orgs off winning the twitter-cycle is going to be hard.

    5. 5.

      Hildebrand

      @Ken: Definitely fantasy.  Would I like to see our major newspapers do this?  Absolutely.  Will they?  Nope.  Not until there is an incentive as strong as money to motivate the suits telling their reporters to actually report ‘government’ news.

    6. 6.

      Baud

      The most important lesson of the Bush/Cheney years is that we should never assume government officials are telling us the truth, especially when it comes to matters involving war and national security.

      I don’t disagree.  I would just like to point out that this doesn’t mean that those officials are lying, or that they have some herculean task to offer proof that persuades the most conspiratorial minded.  Dems tend to more when lying is presumed by people on social media.

    7. 7.

      Hildebrand

      I don’t think it’s just the suits and the editorial staff –  there are plenty of folks who don’t get into journalism to be reporters (e.g. M. Haberman and others of her ilk), they get in for the publicity.

      So, we need to have an explicit demarcation between journalists and, well, not journalists.  Journalists will get White House and Capitol press credentials, the ‘Not Journalists’ will get cast into the outer darkness of cable news chat shows.  At least then we would have a more solid foundation on which to base the stories.

    8. 8.

      H.E.Wolf

      It was an interesting essay. I thought his final line about “oh, I guess I’m fired for saying this” undermined all of his own points.

      It’s a perennial issue with theatre students – it is an emotional challenge to play serious moments fully seriously (an onstage death scene, for instance), and students often throw in a joke, or a smirk, or a shtick, to ease that feeling of difficulty.

    9. 9.

      jonas

      That distinction between reporting on politics and reporting on the activities and functioning of government is brilliant — gets precisely to the point of what ails contemporary media. Of course the reason we’re here is that political gossip = clicks, reporting on governing and policy = zzzzz.

    11. 11.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      The most important lesson of the Bush/Cheney years is that we should never assume government officials are telling us the truth, especially when it comes to matters involving war and national security.

      The bit that shocked me was how the Bush admin was lying to itself on war and security. To this day I still haven’t heard the real reason for the Iraq War which convinces me it was just “Fuck it, let’s do it bois” kind of nonsense.

    12. 12.

      germy

      The most important lesson of the Bush/Cheney years is that we should never assume government officials are telling us the truth, especially when it comes to matters involving war and national security.

      “Now that Biden/Harris are in, let’s get tough.”

    14. 14.

      feebog

      @germy:

      “Now that Biden/Harris are in, let’s get tough.”

      You know what?  I don’t think Joe and Kamala care.  They are focused on doing the right thing, and won’t be afraid to admit mistakes.

    15. 15.

      Roger Moore

      @Baud: ​
       

      I would just like to point out that this doesn’t mean that those officials are lying, or that they have some herculean task to offer proof that persuades the most conspiratorial minded.

      He actually goes into this in a bit more detail in the full article:

      We should be particularly skeptical if they claim that secrecy precludes them from showing us concrete, persuasive evidence. The government routinely uses secrecy to protect itself, not the people.

      I think this is a really critical lesson. On of the most important ways they lie about national security is to claim their sources are classified so they can’t share them. It’s a very convenient way to hide their lies. IMO, if a reporter can’t confirm this kind of information from non-classified sources, they shouldn’t be reporting it. It’s basic journalistic malpractice to report something you can’t confirm.
      More generally, they need to take this same basic attitude toward all kinds of reporting where the thing their talking about is what someone said. This is one of the main ways they’ve repeated Trump’s lies. That somebody important said something doesn’t make it inherently newsworthy, no matter how important the person saying it is. If you can confirm what they’re saying, great; it’s now a fact you can report as a fact. If you can confirm they’re wrong, great; you can now report the facts along with a comment that so-and-so got it wrong. If so-and-so is constantly getting it wrong, you need to report that, too. If you believe so-and-so is deliberately lying, the lie can be a story, and the truth they’re lying about can be a story, but “so-and-so incorrectly claimed X” should never be the framing of the story.

    16. 16.

      MagdaInBlack

      Well, since it says open thread;

      Cheryl, I saw an article the other day ( in WaPo I think) about Ukraine being a wee bit more forthcoming about Giuliani and his activity there, now that there is a new administration, but I’ve seen nothing else since. Perhaps I haven’t been paying attention, but it seemed important.

    18. 18.

      germy

      Psaki calls out a reporter for asking a "many people are saying" question he can't back up pic.twitter.com/OyweIQiVwB— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 1, 2021

      This particular reporter is from CBS, and he’s always trying to stir up shit. I get strong “College Republican” vibes from him. I don’t know if that’s his origin story, but he’s constantly creating false scandals for Norah O’Donnell to scoop up.

    21. 21.

      germy

      @geg6:

      A few weeks ago there was some puff piece about Maggie, written by one of her colleagues.  He described sitting across from her while she badgered a source on the phone.  His article was all “What a rock star!” but I got the impression she was bullying this source just to show off for him.

      It’s all about their careers and prestige.  Maggie, Todd, the rest of the national pundits. We’re just the peanut gallery.

    22. 22.

      the pollyanna from hell

      My plan is to patronize non-profit news outfits. Market forces can produce perverse incentives even among non-profits, but I think it would be a step forward to starve the for-profits.

    23. 23.

      evodevo

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: ​
        Darth Cheney had been wanting to do it for literally years (see: PNAC) but needed excuses that would convince GW and other squishes like Powell…so he stocked the Defense Dept with minions who would gin up some “evidence” without quibbling about the sources or the verity (see: pushback at the time from knowledgeable sources like Valerie Plame’s husband), and then wrapped it all up by totally ignoring the testimony from Blix and his team of weapons inspectors that Saddam did NOT have any WMD ANYWHERE and telling them to evacuate because the bombers were on their way to Baghdad…and here we are, 18 years later…

    24. 24.

      Roger Moore

      @Hildebrand: ​
       

      So, we need to have an explicit demarcation between journalists and, well, not journalists.

      I think you have the basic concept right but not the terminology. We need to distinguish between fact journalists, opinion journalists, and gossip journalists. Fact journalists are traditional reporters. They chase after stories, talk to sources, and try to figure out what’s going on in the world. Opinion journalists look at the facts dug up by fact journalists and try to put it into a bigger picture of the way the world ought to work. They focus on should and could rather than is. This is still useful, but it needs to be clearly separated from the fact journalism. Gossip journalists report on what people are saying without bothering to dig into the facts. They should not be given a platform at a reputable news organization.

    27. 27.

      Roger Moore

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: ​
       

      To this day I still haven’t heard the real reason for the Iraq War which convinces me it was just “Fuck it, let’s do it bois” kind of nonsense.

      I’ve said it before: nothing as big as the Iraq war happens for a single, simple reason. The Iraq war happened because there were too many groups within the Republican party who wanted it, but each group wanted it for different reasons. There were people who wanted it because they were mad GHWB never pushed through an unseated Saddam when he had the chance. There were Neocons who literally said we need to trash some little country once in a while to prove how serious we are. There were political operatives like Karl Rove who thought it was the key to winning elections. There was the whole MIC who wanted a war to have a chance to use all their new, very expensive weapons. There were oil and gas interests who thought they could take over the Iraqi oil industry. There was something for everyone, and that’s what made it so hard to fight; there was no single counter-argument because there was no single motivation.

    28. 28.

      PPCLI

      @evodevo: And of course, Cheney ran the dishonest two-step with Judith Miller of the NYT to perfection. He would give her some information “on background”, she would uncritically publish it, it would go on the front page, and then Cheney would appeal to the story as if it were independent verification. “Look, even the New York Times said this yesterday.”

    29. 29.

      germy

      @Roger Moore:  We need to distinguish between fact journalists, opinion journalists, and gossip journalists.

      I agree, but reporters like Ed O’Keefe are presenting as fact journalists, while focusing on gossip. His question at the press conference (see my comment #18) was “Some Democrats say…” nonsense that he couldn’t back up when she asked him “Which Democrats?”

      They blur the lines themselves.

    33. 33.

      Soprano2

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: To this day I still haven’t heard the real reason for the Iraq War which convinces me it was just “Fuck it, let’s do it bois” kind of nonsense.

      In his book about his brief time working at the Bush White House, Richard Clarke says they were talking about going to war with Iraq from the moment Bush came into office. So the reason for it has nothing to do with 9-11 or terrorism, that’s for sure. My husband thinks it was to get revenge on Saddam for trying to kill Bush Sr. I think it was the neocons trying to implement their “domino theory” about getting all the countries in the Middle East to become U.S.-loving democracies that recognize Israel. Whatever the reason was, it definitely was not any of the reasons they said it was.

    34. 34.

      Kent

      @schrodingers_cat: How much control does the government actually have over twitter in India?  It is an honest question, I have no idea, but I’m curious how much twitter is laying over for the Indian government and doing their bidding.

    35. 35.

      artem1s

      got to this section and well… not promising.  bold face mine

      One major lesson from the Obama years is: Don’t become complacent just because the president appears to know what he’s doing. The White House is a bubble, no matter its occupant. Power not only corrupts, it distorts, it distances, it detaches. The president and his staff must be constantly questioned, challenged, and exposed to reality outside the bubble. Critics must be heard. Transparency must be enforced. The press is uniquely capable of making that happen.

      and yet journalists didn’t ‘make it happen’ because they were too busy inventing things so as to appear to constantly questioned, challenged, and exposed to reality outside the bubble. In what universe was the Obama administration not constantly questioned?  This my friend is another steaming load of both-siderism designed to prove he’s being equally critical of the Democrats.

      The big lesson from the 2016 election was not that we were out of touch with real people. It was that we had ignored – and, indeed, contributed to – a massive, viral outbreak of know-nothingism whose co-morbidities included white supremacy, white grievance, disinformation spread through the media and social media, mental illness, and, yes, some legitimate disillusionment about an uncaring and unresponsive government by the elites. We in the media helped by offering a divisive megalomaniac free and often unfiltered attention, by normalizing the radical extremism of the modern-day Republican Party, and by blowing Democratic failings wildly out of proportion to create false equivalence.

      OK, fine, he tries to recoup here.  but who are these REAL PEOPLE they were so out of touch with?  They’ve been trying for three decades to tell us if Dems just listened more to the REAL PEOPLE everything would be Okey-Dokey.  OK fine, so they go on coffee shop woke, twitter rose safari’s instead of rural diner cletus safari’s?   Like I said, there are some good points to consider here, but he back tracks on almost all of them in an effort to not speak the most obvious lesson of not speaking the truth while silently watching a major party completely devolve. Sometimes you need to make the hard choice to NOT listen to every voice. Not every voice deserves equal space at the table, especially if that voice is the batshit ravings of sycophants loyal to a fascist authoritarian, narcissistic lunatic. We have had at least one VP, two Presidents, and dozens Congresscritters in the last half century who have fit that description. They were put in place by design by one party. It’s time for journalist to be up front about saying, “I’m not giving column inches or airtime to crazy people, so until you stop acting crazy, we’re not covering you, even if that means we give you no coverage at all”. And they shouldn’t pick the people trying to emulate them to fill that void.  There is plenty of news out there without having give a voice to the latest grifter trying to get his mug all over the news.

    36. 36.

      germy

      @Soprano2:

      I remember when W. Bush won the election, the first thing I said to my wife was “Watch… they’re going to invade Iraq.”

      And I wasn’t particularly connected politically at the time.  I just knew there was a strong “Finish The Job!” sentiment swirling around Republicans.

      And then 9/11 happened…

    37. 37.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Kent: Pretty substantial is my guess. It is probably the price of doing business in India.

      One of the selling points for Modi’s groupies is that he is supposedly  enhancing India’s reputation abroad. He is making India Great, if you will. Western opprobrium could act as somewhat of a brake to the increasingly self destructive trajectory that India is currently on

      That’s why we should publicize what the GoI doesn’t want to be widely seen.

