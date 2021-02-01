Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

What fresh hell is this?

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

We still have time to mess this up!

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Shocking, but not surprising

We have all the best words.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I’m going back to the respite thread.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – randy khan – Venice and Environs, Part 6

On The Road – randy khan – Venice and Environs, Part 6

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

randy khan

Some more of the Vogalonga because it’s fun, and national pavilions at the 2015 Venice Biennale.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 6 7
Venice, ItalyMay 24, 2015

This is a view of the Grand Canal during the Vogalonga from the bell tower at San Giorgio Maggiore Church, on the island of the same name.  It gives you an idea of the size of the canal.  We occasionally saw cruise ships in the distance when we were eating breakfast.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 6 6
Venice, ItalyMay 24, 2015

Back to the Vogalonga.  You can see how many different kinds of boats there are here.  I particularly like the one with the dragon head at the prow.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 6 5
Venice, ItalyMay 24, 2015

One more photo from the Vogalonga, with one of the wackier crews.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 6 4
Venice, ItalyMay 24, 2015

This is back on San Giorgio Maggiore.  It’s outside the other glass museum in Venice, which focuses on more modern and contemporary glass.  This was an installation called Glass Tea House Mondrian, by a Japanese artist, Hiroshi Sugimoto.  It was installed originally for the 2011 Biennale, but was still there in 2015.  They actually did use it for tea ceremonies, but apparently it was very hot inside.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 6 3
Venice, ItalyMay 24, 2015

Speaking of the Biennale, we went to the national pavilions one afternoon.  I think I said this once before, but the Biennale has two parts – a big main exhibition, which is overwhelming, and national pavilions, which usually are devoted to one artist per country.  This photo was taken on the way to the national pavilions, and it’s the Doge’s Palace.  You also can see the huge crowd outside the palace, which seems to me to have been typical while we were there.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 6 2
Venice, ItalyMay 24, 2015

Now we’re at the Biennale.  This photo is from the French pavilion, and the work consisted of three trees, one inside and two outside (this is the inside tree) and a sound installation.  It was a bit weird, but kind of peaceful.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 6 1
Venice, ItalyMay 24, 2015

This is from the Nordic pavilion, which I think is shared by Norway, Sweden, and Finland, but was programmed by Norway in 2015.  This piece is called “Rapture,” and it was intended, like the French piece, to include both sculpture and sound.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 6
Venice, ItalyMay 24, 2015

Finally, this is a piece from the Australian pavilion, by Fiona Hall.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Auntie Anne
  • Dan B
  • JanieM
  • John Revolta
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      JanieM

      The boats look like so much fun!

      The tree made me feel a bit forlorn, as if that was tree torture. Then I remembered that every year I cut a Christmas tree and bring it indoors for a month or so…. It’s just so strange to see the root ball exposed so baldly. But suppose the weirdness was part of the point?

      Thanks for such an interesting variety of pictures. The next best thing to being there!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Yutsano

      I’m not understanding the tree one. Maybe I’m too far removed from that home country. But oh man Venezia doesn’t take a bad picture does she?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      John Revolta

      They took all the trees and put ’em in a tree museum
      And charged all the people a dollar and a half just to see ’em!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dan B

      @Yutsano: Probably gives the intelligentsia and the art media something to gas upon about context and scale and a connection between human control and the environment, etc. etc. etc.

      As a friend said years ago when very wealthy clients of mine strenuously objected to my estimate, “They’re so wealthy they don’t have many games to play.  Playing poor, sad, struggling peasants is a game they can play.”  I charged the clients full passage.   These artists, especially at the Biennial, are trying to get noticed in an ocean of famous and striving artists.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Dan B

      I had a friend who went with his friend Paul to Paul’s apartment on the Grand Canal.  They went in Paul’s jet.  My friend described it as an ordinary, and exciting, trip.  It was one of those odd encounters for me that stuck in my mind.

      My friend was capable of purchasing a private jet but uninterested.  His friend’s last name was Allen.  My friend had been president of the computer club at their high school.  Bill was another member of the computer club.  Now Bill wants to inject computer tracking devices with a so-called vaccine.

      I didn’t  here any description of art or food.  My friend was an engineer through and through – data held him in thrall.  Very nice guy.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.