Near Manhattan KS

Lest you think I only photograph hawks, here is another common winter resident in Flyover Country, a Horned Lark (Eremophila alpestris). This species has a holarctic distribution, and is found across North America, Europe, and Asia (as well as a relict population in Colombia!). It is the only member of the large family Alaudidae that is native to North America, and in Europe and Asia it is known as the Shore Lark (or Shorelark). In parts of its range it is abundant (e.g. North America), in others it can be very rare. I once was birding with a visiting scientist from Japan, and Horned Larks are apparently very rare there. He asked repeatedly throughout the morning if we were going to see some, and I kept saying that it was likely, but not guaranteed. We came upon a large flock of them and he literally was out of the vehicle before I got it fully stopped. I think he had been looking for these guys for many years!