Nothing Says ACAB Like Pepper Spraying a 9 Year-Old

by | 5 Comments

The Rochester NY PD has distinguished itself once again by pepper-spraying (or, as they reported, using “an irritant”) on a 9 year-old girl in handcuffs.  Now, full disclaimer:  call me weak, but I can’t stomach watching a 9 year-old being pepper sprayed, so I didn’t look at the video.  My wife is built of sterner stuff than me, and for a variety of reasons, she’s much more qualified to observe what happened, so this is secondhand from her watching the video:

The police were called to a full-blown domestic disturbance.  One apparent factor in the disturbance was a mother who was out of control yelling at passers-by, and at the 9 year-old.  The 9 year-old had run away from home and, when caught a short distance from her house, threw a temper tantrum which included kicking officers.  They brought her to the ground and handcuffed her.  She was loaded into a police car after being sprayed.  The police ability to process only two modes of interaction — “comply, citizen” and “here’s your punishment for noncompliance” — were on full display.  The daughter apparently claimed that her mother had been stabbed by her domestic partner, a male who was not in the house, and it looked like there might have been blood on the mom’s clothes.  After a mental hygiene arrest and trip to the hospital, the girl was released to the custody of her parents.

Unlike the case of Daniel Prude, whose killing in police custody happened last March but was only revealed in September, this event happened Friday afternoon and was reported quickly.  In the aftermath of Prude’s death, a couple of different initiatives that would dispatch mental health workers instead of police to calls like this one were started.  According to the Monroe County Executive, Adam Bello, the county’s team was available for dispatch but was not called.  Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said that that the city’s crisis team wasn’t summoned because the event generated a 911 call.  (Note that any statement by Lovely Warren should be treated as a lie until proven otherwise.)

After the Prude death, Police Chief La’Ron Singletary quit.  (He’s also sued the city, claiming that Mayor  Warren, who’s also under indictment for campaign finance violations, told him to lie about Prude’s death.)  The new interim police chief has suspended all the cops involved.  The case will be investigated by our new Police Accountability Board, which was established by a ballot initiative.  A lawsuit by the police union seeking to strip it of disciplinary powers has resulted in a preliminary injunction against the PAB being able to discipline cops, and that case is still working its way through the courts.

I thought this quote from City Council President Loretta Scott and Vice President Willie Lightfoot pretty much sums up the issue here:

“It is clear that law enforcement is not properly trained to respond to mental health crises. However, that does not relieve them of their responsibility to serve with empathy and compassion. “

In case it wasn’t clear from the way the cops treated them,  the child and her mom are black and live in a poor part of town.  Even though it’s 25 degrees and snowing off and on, protests are underway.  And this is a good cartoon.

      Ohio Mom

      One of the recent efforts of one of our local disability agencies is an education program, “What should you do if you get stopped by the police?”

      They did not seem to appreciate my complaint that their energies should be directed to, “Why you should never call the police or otherwise involve them in your life.”

      Now I realize that these are two different scenarios, getting stopped by the police versus calling them, but I think it is always a mistake to teach that the Police Are Our Friends. Half of all people who are killed by the police have a mental disability (includes mental illness and developmental disability).

      debbie

      I don’t know about her ethics, but the mayor’s statement was very heartfelt: “That could have been my child.”

      Old Man Shadow

      @Ohio Mom

      I would advise anyone to never talk to the police beyond the statement, “I wish to call my lawyer” and to never call the police unless you ascertain that there is a likelihood of severe bodily harm or death already or in the immediate future.

      I’m sure there are the proverbial good guys out there who want to and try to protect and serve, but there is no way for us to tell who is a good cop and who is a bad cop. And adding the possibility of a racist reactionary with guns and near total immunity to using those guns almost never makes a situation better.

      Baud

      Given what happened at the Capitol, maybe it’s time to retire the ACAB meme.

      Glad the child wasn’t killed.

