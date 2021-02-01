Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: February – First Month of 2021, or Last Month of 2020?

Imbolc (aka, St. Brigid’s Day) is one of the traditional pagan cross-quarter festivals, equidistant between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. In a world lit by fire, it’s not really the beginning of spring, but it’s a point from where folks could hope to make it through the hungry days and into the bright hopes of green grass and longer days. Seems particularly relevant this year, for some reason…

    3. 3.

      satby

      Good morning. My semi- retirement comes to an end with a return to the market until I can sell my booth and a five day a week schedule again. Online store reopened too. Retirement, I’m doing it all wrong.

      I hope Biden and the Democrats continue to jam the Rs up as well as they have since 1/20. It really is a joy to see.

    4. 4.

      satby

      Is it just me or is this site really wonky this morning? Something’s off with the cache / refreshing.

    8. 8.

      Baud

      President Biden’s taking a partnership approach to governing with VP Harris, relying heavily on her advice and input with whom aides and allies said there’s a mutual respect that’s evident in their interactions behind the scenes and in public

      They say that, but I haven’t once seen Harris look up at Biden with adoring puppy dog eyes.

    9. 9.

      John S.

      @debbie: Fuck Hannity. He had absolutely no problem with *rump acting like God Emperor, but of course now he’s going to find those pearls to clutch.

    10. 10.

      Baud

      WaPo decides to play NYT for the day.

      Ten Senate Republicans propose compromise covid relief package, posing challenge for Biden

    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      Ten Senate Republicans propose compromise  useless covid relief package, posing challenge for Biden showing themselves to be heartless bastards 

      Fixed

    20. 20.

      John S.

      @Baud: Yeah, that’s some compromise. Biden proposes getting Italian food for dinner, and the GOP proposes tire rims and anthrax. If Biden doesn’t meet them halfway, then he wasn’t serious about unity — and he’s a big meany poopy head, and the GOP won’t want to play with him any more.

    23. 23.

      debbie

      My understanding is that the GOP compromise removes most of the funding for reopening schools. Shame them on this, Joe.

    26. 26.

      CarolDuhart2

      @debbie: A GOP offer that is a third of the proposed 1.9 Trillion?  1400 dollar checks now just 1000?  Unemployment payments down to 300 from 400?  Who do they think the Dems are anyway? And how long did it take for Biden to stop laughing?

    27. 27.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Baud: Cripes. How did that guy get a pharmacy degree

      ETA: Looking at him and the imbeciles shutting down vaccine distribution at Dodger Stadium, it’s not enough that they don’t want the shot. They don’t want anyone else to get it. I guess that’s freedumb?

    30. 30.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Kansas City Chiefs rout AFC opponents posing challenge for phenom Mahomes

      Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize posing challenge to legacy

      Ella Emhoff wins major modeling contract posing challenge to her natural curls.

    33. 33.

      John S.

      @CarolDuhart2: Republicans are really concerned about adding to the deficit that they blew a giant fucking hole in with their tax cuts sloppy wet kiss to the rich and corporations.

      ETA: Oh, and as a result of said tax cut, the richest 600 people in America have become $1.1 trillion richer during the pandemic, so they could almost pay for Biden’s plan without really cutting into their massive fortunes.

    35. 35.

      sab

      @debbie: @satby:

      My old job talked me into another tax season if I can do it remotely. The two mothers on staff with school age children also insisted on another remote year.

      Do these Republicans even talk to their wives about how to reopen the economy?

    39. 39.

      mrmoshpotato

      @debbie:

      They see harming recovery as their road back to power. Goodness, that’s almost as unAmerican as storming the Capitol! 

      SSDDA – Same shit, different Democratic administration

    43. 43.

      debbie

      @sab:

      People are spending entire days trying to sign up for vaccinations. My group hasn’t started yet, but I don’t know how I’m supposed to work and click/refresh over and over at the same time.

      Today is my 10th anniversary at this job. 😭 Part of me really wants to be retired.

    44. 44.

      Skepticat

      There’s another brain-eating virus loose in the world.

      NAYPYITAW, Myanmar — Myanmar military television said Monday that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country’s senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained.

      An presenter on military-owned Myawaddy TV made the announcement and cited a section of the military-drafted constitution that allows the military to take control in times of national emergency. He said the reason for takeover was in part due to the government’s failure to act on the military’s claims of voter fraud in last November’s election and its failure to postpone the election because of the coronavirus crisis.

    45. 45.

      DianeB

      I always preferred Candlemas to Imbolc, mostly because I like the sound of the former and could never accurately pronounce the latter (I think it’s “im-mo-luc” rather than “im-bolk”). The return of the light, and the first day (as I recall) when one would actually notice. Blessed be to all as Wheel turns.

    46. 46.

      sab

      @debbie: My husband got us onto the Discount Drug Mart waiting list about two weeks ago. They claim they will call back when we are eligible for appointments. They have touched base with us twice since, but once was to please call and cancel if we get shots somewhere else.

