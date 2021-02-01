Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Good to Have the Grown-Ups Back in Charge

by | 40 Comments

    40Comments

      Barbara

      As GOP senators meet with Biden tonight on their $618 billion proposal, Pelosi and Schumer file budget resolution that instructs congressional committees to draft reconciliation legislation — with $1.9 trillion in covid relief as outlined by Biden.

      Betrayal! I mean, seriously, if I were Biden I would consider the lockstep initial refusal to acknowledge the election results like every other president before him to be such a profound betrayal that, who gives a flying fuck about their feelings ever about anything. The relationship is transactional only and the sooner they learn that the better off the country will be.

      pat

      that was awesome, what she did.  Wow.  I could watch that all day.

      I wonder what the “reporters” will do when they realize they will not get away with this sort of “people talking” question.  Hehe.

      kindness

      How quickly the Media Villagers go back to their over-riding agenda.  Chaos Trump threw them off their game.  They’re back now because this Admin isn’t chaos driven.  Yeay and god damn those assholes at the very same time.

      pacem appellant

      Jen Psaki is my newest political crush. She is amazing. Keep killing it. “Are there any specific Democrats you want to call out?” “No, but…” I wish I thought that fast on my feet.

      sdhays

      Jen Psaki represents the Joe Biden administration so perfectly. She emits a kind and friendly persona while just shutting down the bullshit.

      RSA

      Totally impressed with Psaki’s presence in these interactions.

      To me, part of her delivery says, “Your questions reflect on you as much as my answers do on me. Bring your A game.”

      Tim C.

      I know it’s maybe not the MOST important thing at the moment,  but I do think it’s near the top.    Is there a way to restore the expertise lost in the State Department the last four years?    The exodus of a lot of the staff in January of 2017 couldn’t have been good for the country.   It’s not just the political appointments but the whole staff top to bottom I’m asking about.

      rjnerd

      The obvious response if the right starts with a noise campaign about unity, is to add additional monthly $2k checks to the tune of 600 billion to the existing 1.9.

      pat

      Is the comment system wonky for anyone else? I keep hitting refresh and finally to to text and never had to do that before.
      Anyway, here I am with another comment and it is this:

      EVERY Democrat and everyone in this administration seems to have at least 20 IQ points on every repub. They are just SMARTER. Why is that?

      dmsilev

      @pat: Republican ideology for decades now has been that government doesn’t work, indeed that government can’t work. It’s not a position well-suited for attracting people who are good at governmenting.

      Ken

      @pat: They are just SMARTER. Why is that?

      Yeah, and how come only Republican politicians are coming down with COVID?

      (Question actually asked last October, by rightwing “thought leaders”.)

      zhena gogolia

      @pat:

      It’s true, but it wasn’t that way in the (distant) past. When I was a kid/young person there were some smart Republicans.

      Ohio Mom

      It’s not just that Psaki has a warm presence, that she is quick on her feet, that she refuses to play any games — it’s that she is telling the truth.

      I can feel myself relax when I see her in action.

      Starboard Tack

      @zhena gogolia:

      Back in the 80’s we had two Republican senators in Colorado that a group I was in did some work with, Bill Armstrong and Ken Cramer. Very conservative. Not stupid.

      Starboard Tack

      @debbie:

      It seems she takes every question seriously, doesn’t condescend, dismisses stupid questions without dismissing the questioner. I’ll bet she can snark just fine if it’s called for.

