Quite the dynamic duo for Trump: * the prosecutor who got shredded at the ballot and on the witness stand for his secret agreement to let Bill Cosby walk and * one of Jeffrey Epstein's friends https://t.co/biBjoz2zTq pic.twitter.com/j1zg0MnCUV — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) January 31, 2021

Look at it from Donny Dollhand’s point of view (assuming you can stoop that low): Schoen and Castor were the lawyers for BIG RICH CELEBRITY HORNDOGS, and by association that means that DJT is a BIG RICH CELEBRITY (also, a horndog, which he probably finds comforting). Since he sees no reason to bother about what kind of job his lawyers are supposed to do — he’s secure knowing that the GOP Death Cult has the GOP Senate under its thrall, and besides it’s not as though Trump’s gonna pay those shysters — might as well be fronted by “the best in their class”...

As for the lawyers themselves, I assume some associates of the official Republican party showed up with a couple of ‘just tell us how many zeroes’ blank checks, plus maybe wink-wink promises of due consideration for the next sufficiently wealthy rapist-client. Or maybe there’s just no such thing as bad publicity, once you’ve publicly defended Bill Cosby or Jeffrey Epstein.

Exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at meeting of Trump legal team at Mar-a-Lago: pic.twitter.com/UzveWFeqHw — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 31, 2021

trump hiring an impeachment attorney known for representing jeffrey epstein and the russian mob is a little on the nose but i realize we are not doing subtlety these days — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) January 31, 2021

Amazing he wasn't on the Trump impeachment defense a lot earlier than this. https://t.co/yfCbs2jj0m — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 31, 2021

Trump wants a performative defense and not an actual defense because he knows that Republicans will acquit him no matter what he does https://t.co/LQoGGzzM7X — Keren Goldenberg (@GoldenbergLaw) January 31, 2021

You can see Trump loosing all his lawyers as funny, or you can see it as tragic because he’s going to win no matter what because at least 45 Republican senators are amoral, spineless sedition apologists. — Giantsecretspacehat (@Popehat) January 31, 2021

he is CLEARLY not taking advice from anyone with half a clue so realistically why would he even feel the need to pay for advice from the crazy lawyer bin that’s going to be just as bad as the advice he gives himself for free? — kilgore trout, back in some form (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 31, 2021

he would absolutely love to just make a total mockery of the thing by not following any rules, just responding WRONG to anything he’s accused of, and making the republicans eat a big shit sandwich while he watches — kilgore trout, back in some form (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 31, 2021

The Democrats will have, one hopes, tons of video showing Trump encouraging his cultists to commit a violent insurrection, killing police officers (and each other) while desecrating the seat of American legislative power. And the odds are that the Republicans will still vote to acquit, but there’s always hope for the Media Village Idiots that the defendant will, like William Jennings Bryant, succumb to an apoplexy from the excitement. (You think there’s not a Trump Impeachment Death Pool with either Maggie Haberman or Chuck Todd holding the bet book?)