Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

How has Obama failed you today?

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Good luck with your asparagus.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Wetsuit optional.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

This is a big f—–g deal.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Shocking, but not surprising

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

You are here: Home / Politics / Impeachment / Late Night Open Thread: Perv Lawyers for the Blood Perv God

Late Night Open Thread: Perv Lawyers for the Blood Perv God

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Look at it from Donny Dollhand’s point of view (assuming you can stoop that low): Schoen and Castor were the lawyers for BIG RICH CELEBRITY HORNDOGS, and by association that means that DJT is a BIG RICH CELEBRITY (also, a horndog, which he probably finds comforting). Since he sees no reason to bother about what kind of job his lawyers are supposed to do — he’s secure knowing that the GOP Death Cult has the GOP Senate under its thrall, and besides it’s not as though Trump’s gonna pay those shysters — might as well be fronted by “the best in their class”...

As for the lawyers themselves, I assume some associates of the official Republican party showed up with a couple of ‘just tell us how many zeroes’ blank checks, plus maybe wink-wink promises of due consideration for the next sufficiently wealthy rapist-client. Or maybe there’s just no such thing as bad publicity, once you’ve publicly defended Bill Cosby or Jeffrey Epstein.

The Democrats will have, one hopes, tons of video showing Trump encouraging his cultists to commit a violent insurrection, killing police officers (and each other) while desecrating the seat of American legislative power. And the odds are that the Republicans will still vote to acquit, but there’s always hope for the Media Village Idiots that the defendant will, like William Jennings Bryant, succumb to an apoplexy from the excitement. (You think there’s not a Trump Impeachment Death Pool with either Maggie Haberman or Chuck Todd holding the bet book?)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • John Revolta
  • Just Chuck
  • opiejeanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    3. 3.

      John Revolta

      I was wondering if these two guys might not have been on the books already, or at least being talked to, in connection with Trumpf’s upcoming rape defamation suit by E. Jean Carroll. The guy can’t exactly be picky about his lawyers lately.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.