You are here: Home / Open Threads / Just Who Do You Think You're Dealing With?

Just Who Do You Think You’re Dealing With?

by | 70 Comments

I find Jennifer Rubin interesting, because she’s one of the smarter and more realistic never-Trump Republicans.  Her ideal end state for the Republican Party would be one where folks like Romney and Cheney were back in charge.  So, we get today’s back-and-forth column that vacillates between acknowledging reality (we need a huge stimulus) and trying to find a place for Republicans in the creation of that stimulus.  It’s a hard lift.  For example, here she is talking about the measly $600 billion counteroffer to Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus:

The counteroffer underscores several aspects of the dynamic between Congress and the new president. First, despite the media hounding the White House about when they will resort to reconciliation, the outreach from the White House has induced at least some kind of response. This is how negotiations work: posturing, initial offers and more discussion before you can determine if there is a bill to be had. Second, the Republican counteroffer suggests there is some segment of the party nervous about pure obstructionism. […]

For JRubin, what happened in the first two years of Obama’s term wasn’t manipulative bad-faith bargaining, it was compromise.  She just doesn’t see the bad faith, so she is excited that a couple of Republicans pooped out a joke of a counteroffer.  That said, I think she comes by her blindness to bad faith honestly, otherwise how could she write this piece of fantasy fic:

A promise from Republicans, for example, to not filibuster on voting rights, green energy or other agenda items could substantially sweeten the pot for Biden. That really would be a step in the direction of unity.

Frankly, this is kind of refreshing, because it acknowledges that Democrats won and that Republicans need to give something meaningful to get something, since the $1.9 trillion can be more-or-less passed via reconciliation.  That said, it describes a fairytale world where Republicans somehow come to the table with an agenda other than delay and sabotage.

Here’s the general deal about Never Trumpers like Rubin, David Frum and the Lincoln Project: they have an agenda, and it isn’t anywhere near ours.  Like others on this website, I’ve enjoyed Lincoln Project ads from time to time, though I’m highly skeptical that a dollar sent to the Lincoln Project has anything like the impact of a dollar sent to your average candidate on ActBlue, or to the organizations that delivered Georgia for Democrats.   Plus, some of the Lincoln folks are are grifters and one is a sexual predator.  David Frum is a fucking warmonger of the first order.   Rubin’s the best of the bunch, and this column shows just how myopic she can be at times.

  • ALurkSupreme
  • Another Scott
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Cacti
  • cmorenc
  • Eolirin
  • Facebones
  • Felanius Kootea
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Gravenstone
  • guachi
  • hitless
  • Jeffro
  • jefft452
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Josie
  • Kathleen
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • leeleeFL
  • Lyrebird
  • Mag
  • mali muso
  • MattF
  • MisterForkbeard
  • OGLiberal
  • oldster
  • p.a.
  • PenandKey
  • Platonicspoof
  • randy khan
  • Ransom
  • raven
  • robmassing
  • Ruckus
  • schrodingers_cat
  • sdhays
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2
  • wvng

    70Comments

    1. 1.

      germy

      The White House says President Biden invited the ten GOP senators who proposed their own relief bill to the White House this week “for a full exchange of views.”

      — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 1, 2021

      Reminder: Here’s how to translate DC spokesperson comments after a meeting like this one:

      “A productive meeting” – only moderate cursing
      “A robust discussion” – aggressive cursing, gesticulations
      “A candid exchange of views” – furniture toppled, threats made https://t.co/T9wp6UYJSt

      — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) February 1, 2021

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @germy: Fucking Mike Rounds of SD is one of the 10.  That should tell you all you need to know about whether those 10 will vote for anything resembling what Biden wants.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Facebones

      That’s my opinion of the Lincoln Project and Frum and Rubin to a T. I’m glad they were out there taking shots at Trump and the hard right lunatics, they do fun tweets,  and the Lincoln Project made some killer ads. But all of those people would have been perfectly happy with President Jeb or Walker or Rubio in 2016, and all of those people would have made policy as crappy as Trump, but with a more genteel voice

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jerzy Russian

      A promise from Republicans, for example, to not filibuster on voting rights, green energy or other agenda items could substantially sweeten the pot for Biden. That really would be a step in the direction of unity.

      Another step in the direction of unity would be if they punched Ted Cruz in the face before announcing their retirement. “They” in the previous sentence refers to GOP Senators, GOP members of Congress, and most of the DC press corpse.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      oldster

      Agreed: they ain’t our friends. The best you can say of them is: they’re not the worst among our enemies.

      But that’s a good enough basis for occasional, carefully-chosen, cautious and transactional alliances.

      Think FDR and Stalin.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      @Josie: I just KNEW that was gonna be the clip I thought it was!!  =)

      Yes, this, absolutely!  JUST DO IT, Dems!  Don’t split the difference, don’t meet in the middle, just pass the Biden package and KEEP GOING!!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      @Jerzy Russian: How about if the 10 Senators agree that they’ll each find two pals, and the 30 of them will boycott the impeachment? Leaving 70 Senators voting, 50 of them Democrats.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      I read the story about Jim Weaver being a sexual predator. But you’re saying “predators,” plural. Are you saying the Lincoln Project has more than one?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Felanius Kootea

      I’ve been astounded by her transformation. Couldn’t have been easy coming to understand what her party truly stands for in the Trump era. I’ll still cut her some slack.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      OGLiberal

      As my wife and I have been saying for some time, I’ll take the assist. Call me nuts but I think I’ve actually seen a bit of a policy shit from folks like Rubin and Kristol. Probably not so much a shift as they felt more free to recognize publicly stuff they always believed but never said because it would have been heresy – stuff like hating on gays, racism, guns, religious extremism, etc. And the QAnon lunatics are not good for their brand…or anybody’s brand. But they probably still love tax cuts for rich people/corps and I’m pretty certain both would still love to bomb Iran.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Plus, some of the Lincoln folks are are grifters and sexual predators.

      unless you’re aware of a case other then Weaver that I’m not, this is lazy, gross and the kind of thing the Federalist does

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Ken:   I know we are supposed to be in the spirit of compromise, but if Ted Cruz does not end up getting punched in the face, then no deal.  So how about “10 Senators, each one finds two pals, and at least one pal punches Ted Cruz in the face, …”?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      PenandKey

      @oldster: That has been my take since day one. We are, still, in an existential fight for our national survival against literal fascists. If it takes a temporary alliance with actual cold war era style Republicans, so be it. As long as everyone knows the score we don’t even have to like each other. We just have to work together for our common good.

      I’m the election they did that, and more power to them. But “good faith” articles like this simply shoe that, despite that, they’re still ideological opponents. And even that’s not a long term certainty as our very own host can attest.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mag

      We’re still seeing Republicans as chairing Senate committees and obstructing Biden’s cabinet nominee confirmation hearings. Lindsey Graham is one of the worse of the bunch, from a tweet from reporter Jamie Dupree on Friday.

      Sen. Lindsey Graham R-SC is still technically the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He could set a hearing for Garland at any time, but has not.

      Also – in the middle of a pandemic – no hearing has been set by the Senate HELP (Health) committee on President Biden’s HHS nominee. Democrats currently have a 10-9 majority on that committee – but the Chairman (Lamar Alexander) is no longer in the Senate.

      Obstruction is what they have

      And from yesterday:

      Yet another reminder for you – Republicans are somehow still in charge of Senate committees. This is “not” Regular Order.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MisterForkbeard

      I think Biden’s just going to speak with them, and then publicly say “Unfortunately, the offer just does not solve the problem. It’s simply not to the scale that economists and health leaders recommend and that our country needs to keep our workers afloat and to keep our people safe. So I thank the Senators for engaging and submitting their ideas, but it’s not a good starting point.”

      If he wants, he can say that they’re going to clawback some of the stimulus money later from people who made a lot of money this year, if they got a stimulus check. (narrator: they did not get a stimulus check)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cmorenc

      It would be worth meeting the group of 10 more or less halfway IF there was a genuine prospect of peeling them away on an array of issues from the much larger total obstructionist GOP senate faction led by McConnell. The 85% of the GOP that is at perpetual scorched-earth war with democrats and progressives would be still rudely noisy, but ineffective if the significant sliver of never-Trumpers deserted the hard-liners.

      That said, it’s up to the faction purporting to be open to working constructively with Biden to prove their bona fides, and not up to Biden to trust their good faith against all past evidence, only to replay the Charley-Brown-football-and-Lucy paradigm.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      guachi

      I follow Rubin on Twitter and she’s not a Never Trumper Republican as she’s no longer a Republican. She does have a blind spot for Romney, though.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Ken: Damn, you’re right. That’s what I get for not reading the whole comment thread.

      Okay, what if we get to punch Ted Cruz AND Hawley in the face?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      Rational, ideological opponents are healthy for Democracy. They sometimes have a point and are better placed to find holes in our arguments and policies that, after amendment, can make them better. In this way, they can serve as more than just allies against fascists like Trump, Cruz, Hawley, etc.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      unless you’re aware of a case other then Weaver that I’m not, this is lazy, gross and the kind of thing the Federalist does

      Or, it could have been poor sentence construction!  That would be a good faith assumption, but you do you.  I fixed it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Soprano2

      I thought there was a power sharing agreement in the Senate now. Why are Republicans still the chairs of any committees?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      jefft452

      “it acknowledges that Democrats won and that Republicans need to give something meaningful to get something”

      “A promise from Republicans” is not something meaningful

      Reply
    27. 27.

      wvng

      Two things. Regarding Rubin, she has been calling for the total destruction of the republican party and salting the earth behind them. Yes, she remains a conservative, but she is under no illusions that the current form of the republican party is salvageable. I agree with her on this. Also, by-in-large, her analyses are impressive.

      Second, regarding the republican ten. Have they all, every one, said publicly that Biden is President and that the Big Lie that the election was stolen is a big lie? If not, I can’t see why any Democrat should meet with them, because they are perpetuating the problem.  .

      Reply
    28. 28.

      p.a.

      If the Ds stand firm on what is needed and telling the minority party to fuck off, will be interesting to see when the LP turns on the Dems.  As for now, agree with the FDR/Stalin analogy already stated: the level of threat requires taking on unnatural allies.  The main good to potentially come from the Lincoln Project would be the split of the Republican Party and its (and its splinter’s) national electoral insignificance for ?  Hopefully a decade at least.  While the remains become regional bible-thumper area parties.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @MisterForkbeard:

      Okay, what if we get to punch Ted Cruz AND Hawley in the face?

      I can’t approve of that, because I’m pretty sure that would hurt my hand. Can I use a baseball bat instead?

      And regarding Republican promises not to filibuster some bits of legislation? Those promises are worthless without collateral backing them up, and I can’t think of anything that’d ensure Moscow Mitch upheld the bargain, short of literal knives to the actual throats of people he cared about.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @germy:

      This morning I heard someone — probably on MJ, I dunno, I was 75% asleep at the time — meeping about how awful it was that Susan Collins was invited to the WH before Nancy Pelosi. Even in my pre-dawn befogged state, it occurred to me that Madam Speaker was just fine with letting the Republican crew meet with Biden and likely make imbeciles of themselves in the process.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      OGLiberal

      One thing about the Never Trumpers – almost all of them were complicit in creating this beast….using shit the rubes love and that they don’t care about to get their neo-con foreign policy on.  I’d love to see one of them apologize for that but not holding my breath.  Regardless, again, I’ll take the assist.  If we can kill the current Trump cult somebody is going to need to build shit up from the ashes on the right and better them than some lunatics.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MisterForkbeard

      @SiubhanDuinne: Biden’s being careful with Covid protocols. The only reason Collins gets the invite is that he needs to be seen to engage with them publicly and respectfully.

      Biden’s already engaged with Pelosi. This is smart politics and she gets that. I swear, dems will whine about anything. Or was it the media

      @raven: Good. I don’t think it would make that much difference anyway.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      OGLiberal

      @SiubhanDuinne: Agreed.  Does Joe even need to meet with Nancy?  I mean, what disagreements do they have?  They are both busy – ceremonial meet and greets mean nothing.

      Joe Biden was in Congress since almost before I was born.  I heard a recording of Nixon calling Senator Biden to offer his condolences on the loss of his wife and daughter…that’s how long he’s been there. When it comes to making policy and parliamentary politics, the dude knows what’s going on.  And so does Nancy.  They don’t need to meet because they are on exactly the same page.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Lyrebird

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: unless you’re aware of a case other then Weaver that I’m not, this is lazy, gross and the kind of thing the Federalist does

      Yeah, this take on the Lincoln Project sounds just too much like when people tried to equate HRC’s campaign with the movie mogul predator.  Weinstein?  Ugh I want to go back to blocking out his name.  Anyhow, he had contributed to various Dem campaigns.  That doesn’t mean they were all cool with his crimes.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ken

      @wvng: Last night someone suggested Biden should have the press in the room when the Republicans arrive.  So start the meeting with having each of them repudiate the Big Lie and acknowledge Biden as President, and broadcast and live-stream it.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      schrodingers_cat

      Jennifer Rubin has been one of the most consistent anti-Orange MSM voices out there. And that includes journobros supposedly on our side who either attack Ds from the left or for being not bipartisany enough.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      MattF

      I think Rubin looks back longingly to the now-extinct niche of ‘liberal Republican’ but fully understands that it’s now an oxymoron. She openly admires Pelosi and Abrams, which goes beyond the usual Never Trump line, but also stays out of the various Democratic Party family battles. And I’m quite sure she understands what bad faith means– but as a negotiator, one must have a positive way of dealing with it, e.g., by pretending that bad faith offers are genuine and drawing plausible conclusions.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Barbara

      @cmorenc: ​
        I would like to remind people, if you have forgotten, that Max Baucus and Joe Lieberman were as much responsible for stringing Obama along on the ACA as Olympia Snowe was. I do think Biden is cannier at playing this game because he has been around for so long.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: Makes sense when you confuse politics for high society social gossip. Always on the look out for whether people are being snubbed or favored and where they stand in the social hierarchy.

      I think that’s one of the main failure points of our media. There’s no sense of government as anything other than an exclusive celebrity club.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Another Scott

      @raven: Good, good.

      The idea that we should just Leeroy Jenkins the COVID response in the face of (totally expected) mutations is nonsensical.  We have to follow the science and the evidence.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      OGLiberal

      @MattF: Bill Kristol also admires Pelosi which, my lord, I’d never thought I’d be able to say that and believe it.  But he does.  The thing about Never Trumpers is that they were able to not just recognize the crazy – which is blatantly evident, even to folks like Ted Cruz – but distance themselves from it.  There’s a certain grift aspect to it (cough, cough…Rick Wilson) but I think there’s a lot of honest disgust as well.  Trump made conservatism look bad…and Trump isn’t even a conservative…he’s nothing…he’s just Trump and believes in nothing but Trump.  But it wasn’t just about damaging their brand – they saw the great risk the Trump cult posed.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      MattF

      Since it hasn’t yet been linked to, here’s the NYT article on Trump’s campaign to subvert the election.  Note the passage:

      Mr. Giuliani called Mr. Clark a liar, according to people with direct knowledge of the exchange. Mr. Clark called Mr. Giuliani something much worse.

      Twitter says that the ‘much worse’ comment was ‘cousin fucker’.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      randy khan

      The move to the light side is a process, and Rubin is still working her way there.  She may or may not get all the way, but I will accept that she’s moving.  That doesn’t affect whether I agree or disagree with her on any particular topic.

      On the substance, if I were Biden I’d offer some change to the upper threshold for the $1,400 checks, but not budge on the $1,400 and not limit them nearly as drastically as the Republicans.  Dropping the threshold by, oh, $25,000 ($50,000 for married couples) wouldn’t take out too many people and would give the Republicans a fig leaf.  But I’d also be clear that in return for the change I’d need a commitment that they will vote yes.  (And it’s worth noting that the income levels being discussed are 2019 income, since the checks will go out before most people have filed their 2020 tax returns.  There are plenty of people who made well over the Republicans’ $50,000 individual threshold who are making much less right now.)  The rest of what they want is a big no.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Baud

      @Eolirin:

      The notion that Biden is snubbing Pelosi is so ludicrous though.  I can’t remember another time when Democratic leaders were all on the same page as they are right now.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      sdhays

      @Another Scott: I keep waiting for the other shoe to drop in the UK. They’re getting praise for their vaccine rollout compared to the screwup in Europe, but part of their “success” has been just forgetting about the second dose. Considering how awful the overall response to the virus in the UK has been, it’s hard to accept that attempting to cut another corner was a brilliant move by the “brilliant” Tory government.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ruckus

      @guachi:

      In name or in actuality?

      If it walks, talks, acts like a republican, even a sane one (can’t believe I just typed that) then it’s a republican. Just because the majority of republicans have dropped any and all pretense of what they want and who they are does not make  those on the same side of the aisle not republicans. The road the republicans are on is the same one they have been on for decades, they have just managed to get farther down that road. Even if they back up at full speed, they have a long way to go to being anything but destructive. And yes, it is healthy for there to be more than one side in governing, but there has to be realism, road and house building along the way. This, one of the supposedly wealthiest countries in the world had made $2000 available to it’s citizens so that they didn’t have to work for over a year, and possibly not kill off a large portion of them. For the vast majority, even those on it’s side that has been squat. They have thrown tantrum after tantrum about the simple act of wearing a mask to save themselves and their families. But that’s too much for them, so much too much they rioted and threw an insurrection, and assisted that from inside the highest level of government. That’s not legitiment governing in any way, shape or form.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      sdhays

      @OGLiberal: I still can’t quite comprehend how much successful politicians in the Republican Party have been able to happily accept the very stupid man with brain worms as being smarter and better than they are. I mean, some of these people had to work to get to their positions, and they may be nasty and mean people, but they’re not totally stupid either. They must see how undeserving of leadership Dump is, and yet they happily grovel before him.

      It goes beyond gritting their teeth to make their base happy, and it’s a part of what makes the current Republican Party so cult-like.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Cacti

      I’ll never for a moment trust the good intentions of Jenghazi Rubin, or that any relief package offer from the Republicans was made in good faith.

      But it’s necessary for Biden to go through the motions of hearing them out before moving on without them.

      If cost wasn’t a concern for Mitt Romney and Susan Collins when they rammed the Trump tax cut for billionaires and corporations through, it shouldn’t be now. That should be the Dems’ message.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Gravenstone

      A promise by Republicans to (_____________), is worth less than the paper it was written on. Until that is clearly understood and universally repeated, even the most ardent and “clear eyed” never-Trumpers will be working from false pretenses.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Another Scott

      @randy khan: I disagree.

      The GOP proposals are not made in good faith.  Biden shouldn’t change anything unless there’s an objectively very good reason for it.  Suddenly cutting people who got relief under Donnie’s administration will do nothing but build resentment, won’t help the economy stabilize any faster, and won’t get any GOP votes (they’ll find something else that “goes too far”).

      Death of 1000 cuts won’t help Democrats in November 2022.

      Push it through as is and move on, I say.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      odd to me how many people on John Cole’s blog are committed to the idea that leopards never change their spots

      and to some degree Biden is not negotiating with Collins et al, he’s negotiating with Machin, Sinema, and probably King and maybe Tester and…? One thing I’ve been wondering: Are Manchin or any other Dems invite to this meeting, or is it just the people who voted to acquit trump even though they acknowledged he broke the law (with the exception of Romney) and the ones who danced on RBG’s grave (with the cynical and opportunistic exception of Collins.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      hitless

      @Cacti: I think Rubin and Max Boot are distinct from others of their political history in that both have overtly acknowledged systemic racism on the US in their writing. I know both supported the Iraq war and numerous other hideous mistakes. But supporting social justice now is something that I have not seen from their fellow travelers and I think while they are not liberals, they surely are no longer Republicans.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      leeleeFL

      @oldster: They help answer my prayer that God/ The Universe, Someone make my enemies ridiculous!   When I say things the Repubs don’t like, I am Socialist/Red Diaper Baby Traitor. But when they say the same things, Rs are not noticing my existence and make themselves hate on their own ppl.  Kinda nice, don’t you think?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Kathleen

      @guachi: Exactly.  I read her columns every day and is one of the very few who calls out Rethugs for the racist, fascist nihilists they are. She may be the only pundit who speaks the truth about Rethug perfidy. And she’s very supportive of Biden and Denmocrats. More than those supposedly in our party.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Another Scott

      @Another Scott: Furthermore, I’m reminded of what happened in 1981 when Reagan proposed his giant tax cuts.  (IIRC,) Tip and the Democrats initially said it was ridiculous and dead on arrival and so forth, but once he/they saw that it was going to pass, they made sure to get things that they wanted included in it.  “Christmas tree” is a term I recall being thrown about.

      If Republicans were smart (yeah, I know), they would fight for a while, but then demand for things to be included – not cut.  They know a bill is going to pass – the only question is whether any GOP stuff is included.  People who know how politics works would recognize this.  Today’s GOP may be too far gone – an interesting test is coming…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Kent

      I found myself getting enraged by the framing on NPR this morning.  Yes…I know, I shouldn’t listen, but the radio is in my bathroom and I’m showering and shaving.

      The commentator was talking about the $1.3 trillion dollar difference in the cost of the two plans as the ‘COST OF BIPARTISANSHIP’ and I was suddenly enraged.  Since when is there supposed to be any cost at all to bipartisanship.  In their ideal centrist world you take the BEST from the left and the right and sprinkle some bipartisan fairy dust over it and you get something BETTER than what you would have had before.  The Democrats bring the chicken, the Republicans bring the vegetables, and the result is a better stew that is good for everyone.  The best ideas of both parties so to speak.

      They aren’t even pretending that is the case anymore.   The reporters SHOULD be asking, why do we even want bipartisanship at all if all it does is make things worse?  Why can’t Republicans offer anything that will make the package BETTER?  It is a dead ideology and they don’t even know it.

      Cost of Bipartisanship?  Fuck them.  Tell me about the Benefits of Bipartisanship instead.  To real Americans.  Because I want to know what they are.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      cmorenc

      @Barbara:

       I would like to remind people, if you have forgotten, that Max Baucus and Joe Lieberman were as much responsible for stringing Obama along on the ACA as Olympia Snowe was. I do think Biden is cannier at playing this game because he has been around for so long.

      Alas, I do well-remember Baucus’s foolishness and Lieberman’s caucus-undermining knavery back in 2008-2010, as well as his deciding to appear at the 2012 RNC convention rather than DNC convention.  I also recall the purportedly moderate willing to work-with-Obama Senators Collins and Snowe constantly moving the goalposts such as to never be satisfied in negotiations over the substance of the prospective ACA.

      And I am also well-aware that the group of 10 GOP senators purportedly willing to try to work with Biden might prove to be up to the same game this time around.  What I am saying in my earlier comment is that it’s worth Biden testing their actual willingness to meet him bona fide halfway, so long as he has short patience with them if this shows signs of being nothing but a cover for protracted stalling tactics and P.R. cover.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      interesting follow up to the Veep’s outreach to WV local media

      Alex Seitz-Wald @aseitzwald
      WV Gov. Jim Justice (R) on Covid bill to @craigmelvin: “We need to go big and if we waste some money now, well, we waste some money.” Justice, in addition to being Joe Manchin’s governor, was a former D who abruptly became an R in 2017 when Trump visited.

      One thing that baffles me about Manchin and Sinema, even though I suspect at bottom it’s about neither being overburdened with intelligence or self-awareness: Why they don’t advocate for filibuster reform as opposed to elimination. The media would love it– which would increase their profiles and influence, it would put Rs in a box, it would give them an excuse to leave Mitch hanging…

      Reply
    68. 68.

      ALurkSupreme

      I’d like to gently suggest that less attention be paid on this site to what Republicans and even former Republicans think.  We rip the FTFNYT for this all the time, and justifiably so.

      The Republicans have no policies, except to break shit, and all their “arguments” are made in bad faith.  Until that changes, a steady regimen of ridicule works for me.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Kent

      @Another Scott: In the days of Tip and Ronnie we didn’t have Fox News so pork actually worked.  Senators and Congressmen could go back to their districts and do ribbon cuttings and get on the local news and praise in the local papers and basically benefit from their little “christmas ornaments”.  These days local news is basically dead and if they sign onto any Dem legislation they are going to have Laura Ingram and and the rest of the Fox ilk screaming to their constituents about it.  Not only will they not get the benefit of any pork, they will get punished for it.  I think they know this.

      That is the main reason why things have changed.  The incentives have changed.  Today there is no incentive in the GOP other than to keep the right wing media ecosystem happy.  How do you change that?  Honestly, one answer people aren’t going to like is Jungle Primaries.  They make folks immune from primary challenges from the extreme right or left.  I’m convinced that is why my own Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler voted for impeachment.  Because of our Jungle primary in WA she is immune from GOP primary challenge.

      Reply

