I Think That Biden Team Might Know What They Are Doing

I Think That Biden Team Might Know What They Are Doing

by | 47 Comments

This post is in: 

There are two easy ways to fail as a Democratic politician. The first is to listen to the bobbleheads in the media, and the second is to listen to the online left on twitter and elsewhere. The Biden campaign famously ignored both of them, including yours truly, who consistently lobbied for him to not run. So when you see the Politico writing that Biden and Harris fucked up by having Harris speak to West Virginians, or you see the dumbest man in American politics call it a mistake, ignore it.

There is a reason VP Harris spoke directly to West Virginians, as I noted the other day, and here you have the fruits of that labor:

“Well, first and foremost, I wish we’d all come together,” Justice responded. “But, on the flip side of that, we’ve got a lot of people in West Virginia that are still struggling with paying their power bill because they got laid off because this pandemic just swept their job away from them.”

Justice continued: “What we need to do is we need to understand that trying to be, per se, fiscally responsible at this point in time, with what we’ve got going on in this country, if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?”

The governor added that “we have really got to move and get people taken care of and get people back on balance. I want to work with the Biden administration, just like I worked with the Trump administration, and I want us to move forward.

That was Republican governor Jim Justice, when asked by the state’s biggest political radio guy, Hoppy Kerchival, whether or not the COVID stimulus needs to be bipartisan. The only people who give a fuck about Joe Manchin and whether or not this was a mistake by the Biden team are Joe Manchin and the beltway morons. Governor Justice and the people don’t give a fuck about process or procedure or whose feelings were hurt, they want results. They don’t give a shit about bipartisanship or Rand Paul’s feels about the budget, they want to feed the kids and keep the power on and make sure grams doesn’t die from the ‘rona.

And for those of you who are unaware how much of a big deal this is, Jim Justice was a Republicans who switched to Democrat and was Manchin’s hand picked successor to run, blunting a challenge from the left with Democrats Booth Goodwin and Jeff Kessler, eventually defeating Republican Bill Cole (no relation) in the general election. So this is Manchin’s boy ignoring him.

And you know what? Pelosi and Schumer just did this:

As President Joe Biden attempts to pass his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal with Republican support, Senate Democrats are working to move ahead without the GOP using an obscure, but powerful, procedural tool known as reconciliation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday that they have filed a joint budget resolution — the first step to potentially enacting a budget reconciliation bill.

“It makes no sense to pinch pennies when so many Americans are suffering,” Schumer said in floor remarks Monday. “The risk of doing too little is far greater than the risk of doing too much.”

Pelosi and Schumer would not do this if they did not have the votes, so what you can bank on right now is that Manchin is one of those 51 votes in the Senate. So no, Biden and Harris didn’t fuck up by going directly to the people of WV and Arizona. They got Manchin and Sinema in line.

    47Comments

    1. 1.

      West of the Cascades

      I detest how “passing a bill by majority vote” has become “an obscure, but powerful, procedural tool.” Filibuster delenda est

      ETA exactly how obscure is it, when the only two significant legislative acts by the Republicans in four years of the last administration were attempted through reconciliation? (the 2017 tax cuts, and the failed repeal of the ACA)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Spot on, Cole.

      using an obscure, but powerful, procedural tool known as reconciliation.

      I hate that the media is making it seem like they’re doing something unprecedented.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Garbo

      The thing about a shot across your bow, Joey, is that you don’t get a heads up. Maybe next time you want to shoot your mouth off about how Biden’s agenda is a non-starter, you’ll remember that Kamala is just a short flight away.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      debbie

      We are in uncharted territory. May the next four years be filled with many instances of Democrats outmaneuvering the GOP!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      John, you left out that Justice switched right back to being a GrOPer, once he’d been elected.  And yet here he is, here he is, here he is, screaming for as much relief as possible, as fast as possible, damn the torpedoes.

      ETA: sorry, you did mention he was “Republican Governor Jim Justice”.  I just didn’t notice it by the time I got to the part about him switching parties to run.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      @Baud: They might at least add “as used by the Republicans to pass their much-disliked tax cuts.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      BruceFromOhio

      They don’t give a shit about bipartisanship or Rand Paul’s feels about the budget, they want to feed the kids and keep the power on and make sure grams doesn’t die from the ‘rona.

      This, this, this. Gaia save us all, fix these things first. Then go wake up the idiots from their fainting couches. And fuck Rand Paul, that guy is just another soulless anachronistic asshole.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      The Moar You Know

      Biden was in the Senate for almost forty fucking years. You gonna tell me he doesn’t know how to get something done? Pelosi and Schumer? Same deal.

      (which is what every media outlet in America, left right, center or Martian, is doing right now)

      Guess if all you have is bullshit, you gotta sell it somewhere, but I’m tired of hearing how supposedly my people don’t know what they are doing.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Barbara

      Although I have my eye rolling moments with West Virginia, like a lot of the time, I remind myself that Red state or not, WV expanded Medicaid lickety split.  Normal rules of governance dictate that you don’t make your constituents suffer just to prove a political point.  Good for Justice.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Nicole

      It’s almost like… we want a career politician because career politicians know how things work and how to get things done… huh.  Experience is GOOD.  Hoocoodanode?

      I think a lot about what Kay said in the spring about governors-  what they really want is 4% unemployment and no crises.  Gov. Justice’s comment is exactly what a governor should be saying.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      BruceFromOhio

      @Garbo: ​
       

      Maybe next time you want to shoot your mouth off about how Biden’s agenda is a non-starter, you’ll remember that Kamala is just a short flight away and your constituents are unemployed, hungry, dying.

      I apologize for hijacking your words, this is what the people in my head heard when I read your comment.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MomSense

      An underrated quality MVP Harris and Pres Biden share is the ability to play hardball while presenting as warm and reasonable.  Also, too Jen Psaki.  The way she handles the press corpse is beautiful to behold.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bbleh

      I’m also kinda thinking that a big chunk of this is kabuki.  It doesn’t cost anybody a thing for Manchin to complain that Harris didn’t clear her speech with him first, but it does let him pose as the Big Boy With The Swing Vote who isn’t gonna let anyone push him around.  And now there’s at least one story about how the WH are “consulting closely” with Manchin, i.e., yessir, Senator Swingvote sir, we heard you loud and clear, and we’ll never make a mistake like that again, no sir!

      Also, I figure Manchin knows which side of the bread the butter is on, and it ain’t the Beltway Media side …

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Geminid

      I like how cohesive the Senate Democratic Caucus has been thus far. There has been very little if any intra-party sniping. They can get a lot of good work done if they hang together, and Democratic House leaders can keep their caucus intact. So far, so good.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Barbara:

      Normal rules of governance dictate that you don’t make your constituents suffer just to prove a political point.

      More proof that Missouri is ‘special’. <sigh>

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sebastian

      While they are at it they should pass the Trickle Down Act which taxes every income and inheritance above $1bn at 90% and distributes it as cash payment.

      Accounts in Caymans, Panama, etc are seized completely.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      @MomSense: This.  Biden does the lovable-yet-sensible Golden Retriever thing while his very close-mouthed and very competent staff go about their efficient knife work.

      I guess they did learn a thing or two during the Obama years.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      randy khan

      @The Moar You Know:

      Biden was in the Senate for almost forty fucking years. You gonna tell me he doesn’t know how to get something done? Pelosi and Schumer? Same deal.

      One of the arguments I heard repeatedly from MAGAs during the campaign was that Biden was in the Senate for 40 years and got nothing done.  (It was a meme, naturally, that nobody ever bothered to check.)  It was kind of a pleasure to point out all the things that he did get done.  He understands the Senate quite well.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Immanentize

      @Cheryl Rofer: That is good Biden work.  I bet the mayors will soon be followed by a tweet about governors.  Because they want to be on the side of delivering for their own.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Barbara

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: I didn’t want to say it, but here it is: increasingly, states that are refusing to expand Medicaid simply don’t see the people who need Medicaid as constituents to be served.  The Idahos and Nebraskas of the world have seen referenda overturn the political virtue signaling of their political classes.   Here in Virginia, it took a u-turn from red to blue to get a few Republican hold outs to stop bleating about personal responsibility. They came up with some work requirement, which our governor agreed to and then promptly dropped as soon as the majorities changed. I am sorry Missouri can’t seem to work either one of those solutions.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      burnspbesq

      Abbott should accept that he’s going to be primaried by the crackpots next year no matter what happens, and just do the right thing for suffering Texans. But he won’t.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      To be Frank

      so Gov. Justice has put his name on the list of pragmatic R’s bringing the list to, <checks notes> (is this right?) one.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Roger Moore

      @bbleh: ​
       

      I’m also kinda thinking that a big chunk of this is kabuki.

      I’m sure a lot of it is. I think Manchin in particular has a lot of good liberal instincts but is afraid of getting too far ahead of his constituents.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @BruceFromOhio: And fuck Rand Paul, that guy is just another soulless anachronistic asshole.

      Anyone have a snailmail address for Randy Paul’s neighbor? I’d like to send him a set of deluxe brass knuckles for their next go-’round.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Geoboy: @Ken: Instead of “much disliked” tax cuts, let’s go with “budget busting”, “deficit enlarging” tax cuts

      I like the cut of your jib. “People-starving, job-cremating tax giveaways to the super-rich.” Lather, rinse, repeat.

      Reply

