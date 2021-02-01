As #coronavirus variants spread: ‘No one is safe until everyone is safe.’ Rich countries are buying up coronavirus vaccines, leaving poorer regions vulnerable — and as potential breeding grounds for variants, like one found in South Africa https://t.co/zmT0S9NbEF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 31, 2021





Our daily update is published. States reported 1.7M tests, 118k cases, 95,013 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 2,055 deaths. pic.twitter.com/xnetqNQc72 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) February 1, 2021

January saw the most deaths of any month so far at 95,211, nearly 20k more than in December. On average, more people were hospitalized than in any other month. pic.twitter.com/gWDOxkLdC8 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) February 1, 2021

The number of active cases in the US rose to over 9.9 million. pic.twitter.com/h1nN64XMQ8 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 1, 2021

The US death toll from #Covid19 has topped 440,000.

~95,000 of those deaths occurred this month.

A little over 20% of the total US deaths occurred in January, the 13th month of 2020. Thank god it's nearly over & that month 14 is only 28 days long. pic.twitter.com/sM5SqTAmlG — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 31, 2021

Whoa. Previously unreported lobbying efforts show how even after Trump administration spent billions helping drug makers develop Covid-19 vaccines, it dismissed states’ concerns about help AND actively undermined their efforts to get funding from Congress. https://t.co/tbYuJVeO2b — LenaSun (@bylenasun) January 31, 2021

Seems like the Trump Administration lost track of 20 million vaccine doses that the Biden Administration is still trying to account for. What a disaster they inherited:https://t.co/wsPhLStKIH — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 30, 2021

======

Yesterday (01/30), there were ~511,300 new #COVID19 cases worldwide & ~13,500 deaths. U.S. saw the largest daily increase in cases worldwide (+138,746) followed by: Brazil (+58,462)

France (+23,857)

UK (+23,275)

Russia (+18,751)

Germany (+17,518)https://t.co/HnLnwxAoXy pic.twitter.com/sDIKjtSMXv — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) January 31, 2021

Since the start of this pandemic around 100 million cases of #covid19 have been reported. Those who were already disadvantaged were hit hardest. Now, almost 100 million people have been vaccinated. Those who are disadvantaged have mostly been left out. We need to do better. — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) January 31, 2021

A team sponsored by the WHO visits the now-closed Wuhan market at the heart of the initial SARSCoV2 outbreak, which morphed into the current global pandemic https://t.co/10jZTr2anT via @medical_xpress pic.twitter.com/isXqSocFns — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 1, 2021

Japan expected to extend COVID-19 state of emergency: sources https://t.co/9tH6OJd0F7 pic.twitter.com/ik5pZVJAvz — Reuters (@Reuters) February 1, 2021

Misleading claims shared about Covid-19 vaccines in India https://t.co/7C7tCkUsFw — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 1, 2021

Russia confirmed 17,648 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total caseload to 3,868,087https://t.co/TPy7xgw6lp — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 1, 2021

Thousands protest in Vienna as far-right march on COVID measures banned https://t.co/QZRswWpw93 pic.twitter.com/7aZykVUr8Z — Reuters (@Reuters) January 31, 2021

Covid: Israel transfers 5,000 vaccine doses to Palestinians https://t.co/44aVlUiBGq — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 31, 2021

Covid: Thousands attend Israel funeral for orthodox rabbi https://t.co/2njVbbmL4j — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 31, 2021

Iran expects its first batch of Russian vaccine on Feb 4. The Russians are selling their Sputnik 5 vax worldwide, including to parts of South America https://t.co/f2Pr5eQ1Zb via @medical_xpress pic.twitter.com/DYtHeZl2NU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 1, 2021

S. Africa has ordered 20 mln Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. The country is Africa's worst coronavirus-hit nation & has yet to begin vaccinating its population. A shipment of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines manufactured in India are also due to arrive in S. Africa https://t.co/9BI12OU5NH pic.twitter.com/l4QVAch9GF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 1, 2021

Second Brazil wave strains hospitals in Sao Paulo https://t.co/HOrOOGy89Y via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 1, 2021

======

Here's why it takes 2 shots to make mRNA vaccines work: Dose 1 primes the immune system & introduces the decoy viral spike proteins, prompting the immune defense. Dose 2 ramps up antibody quality & quantity. Hep A & B vaccines also require 2 doses https://t.co/wKbAhn8Wgr pic.twitter.com/JP5rKFBCFU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 1, 2021

The most important news about the #Covid19 vaccines.

If they don't prevent all infections but they do prevent severe illness & deaths, they are doing what we need them to do. https://t.co/BvvM8Qyt8s — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 1, 2021

======

Inoculations ‘should be a backstop’ against a new coronavirus variant initially found in the UK that has now been detected in the United States, former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said pic.twitter.com/Nc9ZTuMklm — Reuters (@Reuters) February 1, 2021

Los Angeles County, California, is now the epicenter of the pandemic in the US. As the #coronavirus rages, deeply rooted inequality is both a symptom & a key cause of #COVID19’s overwhelming spread. The data reveals the virus’s unequal toll.https://t.co/yGuRYxA3Qh — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) January 31, 2021

The coronavirus immunization campaign is off to a shaky start in Tuskegee, Alabama. Area leaders point to a lingering distrust of medicine that is linked to a 40-year government study here that used unknowing Black men as guinea pigs to study syphilis. https://t.co/4t7hhG4IGC — The Associated Press (@AP) February 1, 2021