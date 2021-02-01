Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, Jan. 31 – Feb. 1

This post is in: ,


      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      221 new cases. 542 hospitalized, 131 in the ICU.
      Still at 937 reported deaths. 34% of hospital beds available, 25% of ICU beds available. 3.6% positivity.

      In Virginia, my brother-in-law is number 500-something in line for his first Fauci Ouchie, and my sister is number 50,000-something for hers. At least they’re on a list.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 1/31 China reported 33 new domestic confirmed, 10 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Beijing Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 community (at Daxing District) remains at High Risk.

      Hebei Province:

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 64 domestic confirmed case recovered & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 374 domestic confirmed cases (5 serious, 297 moderate and 72 mild) & 34 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • Xingtai did not report any new domestic positive case. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 34 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. Nangong District remains at High Risk, 1 residential compound at Longyao County remains at Medium Risk.
      • Langfang did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. The Medium Risk residential compound there was re-designated as Low Risk.
      • Dingzhou in Baoding did not report any new domestic positive cases. There is 1 domestic confirmed case there. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Shijiazhuang reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases. The confirmed case is at Gaocheng District, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. No information released for the asymptomatic case. 62 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 6 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. Currently, there are 331 confirmed cases & 33 asymptomatic cases. There are 2 residential compounds & 3 villages at Medium Risk in the city. Gaocheng & Xinle Districts remain at High Risk.

       

      Heilongjiang Province

      Heilongjiang Province reported 22 new domestic confirmed & 9 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 7 confirmed cases recovered & 17 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 515 domestic confirmed (2 critical, 20 serious, 341 moderate and 152 mild) & 531 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • Suihua reported 9 new domestic confirmed & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Wangkui County. No case information released so far. 7 confirmed cases recovered & 17 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 390 domestic confirmed & 359 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 17 residential compounds & 6 villages are at Medium Risk. The entire Wangkui County, as well as 2 villages at Hailun, remain at High Risk.
      • Harbin reported 13 new domestic confirmed & 3 asymptomatic cases. Hulan District reported 6 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, Limin Dev. Zone reported 3 confirmed cases & 1 asymptomatic cases, Daoli District reported 2 confirmed cases, Nangang District reported 2 confirmed cases. There are currently 122 domestic confirmed & 141 asymptomatic cases there. Currently there are 3 sub-districts at High Risk. 16 sub-districts, 2 townships & 1 village remain at Medium Risk.
      • Qiqihar did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 29 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 village remains at Medium Risk.
      • Yichun did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • Daqing did not report any new positive cases. There are 2 domestic confirmed cases there. 1 residential building unit was re-designated as Low Risk.

       

      Jilin Province 

      Jilin Province reported 10 new domestic confirmed cases (5 previously asymptomatic). 9 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 350 confirmed (8 critical, 27 serious, 234 moderate and 81 mild) & 16 asymptomatic.:

      • Songyuan did not report any new domestic confirmed cases. There are 4 domestic confirmed cases there. 1 residential compound and 1 residential building are at Medium Risk.
      • Tonghua reported 8 new domestic confirmed cases (5 previously asymptomatic). The 3 new positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 9 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 247 domestic confirmed & 11 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. The entire Dongchang District remains at High Risk. 1 residential compound at the High Tech. Dev. Zone remains at Medium Risk.
      • Changchun reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously suspect). The new positive case is a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. There are currently 99 domestic confirmed & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Shanghai Municipality did not report new domestic positive cases. Currently there are 18 confirmed cases in the city. 2 residential compounds, 1 residential area and 1 hotel are currently at Medium Risk. 

      Imported Cases:

      On 1/31, China reported 9 new imported confirmed cases, 6 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Mali, Niger & Morocco (all via France) and a Slovenian national coming form Slovenia (via Croatia & Germany)
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 case each returning from Zimbabwe (via Hong Kong) & Iran; the case from Iran arrived at Guangzhou in Guangdong Province on 1/13, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 1/28 the case flew to Beijing and re-entered centralized quarantine, where the person tested positive
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Spain
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Malaysia; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Malaysia & Algeria
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Russia
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Russia
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE, off a flight diverted from Beijing

       

      Overall in China, 96 confirmed cases recovered, 30 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 5 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,254 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,614 active confirmed cases in the country (302 imported), 68 are in critical/serious condition (5 imported), 891 asymptomatic cases (297 imported). 38,217 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 2/1, Hong Kong reported 64 new cases, 1 imported and 63 domestic (21 of whom do not have sources of infection identified).

