You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Competent governance again

Competent governance again

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: 

The COVID Tracking Project is a volunteer effort to collect the best available data on what the hell is happening in terms of tests, cases, hospitalizations, and deaths every day.  They have been running non-stop for almost a year now.  They are the best publicly available data in the United States.

They are ending their efforts next month:

 

It is not because the pandemic is over.

It is because they can trust that the Federal Government can and will be a reliable counter of critical things and also a reliable distributor of the data that they have assembled.

Counting is critical. It is a baseline competency to identify where things are good and where things are bad. It is a baseline skill to identify where things are getting better now and where things are getting worse now. It is a baseline function. And the federal government should have both deep expertise in counting things, the skilled staff to do so, the relationships with the relevant non-national governmental units and the cash to surge resources into counting things on a daily basis when there is a pressing need to do so.

The COVID Tracking Project on its own is a massive success.

The COVID Tracking Project as the most reliable source of near-ish real time data is a stunning indictment of our society. A bunch of volunteers performing a key, essential and basic function for over a year into a national emergency because the government was unwilling to do so is stunning.

Now we’re just getting back to plausibly competent governance again.

  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mike in NC
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WaterGirl

    4Comments

    1.

      Mike in NC

      Yes, I don’t expect President Joe Biden to tease reporters with fake stories about big burly men with tears in their eyes who call him “Sir”.

      Reply
    4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      An old Alka-Seltzer jingle keeps going through my brain:

      Plop plop, fizz fizz,
      Oh, what a relief it is!

      Such a relief to have basic competency back at the levers of government!

      And I hope Anne Laurie links to this post tomorrow morning in her daily roundup of Covid news, for the benefit of readers who keep a different set of hours.

      Reply

