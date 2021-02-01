Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Frosty Respite

As you may have heard, there’s a big nor’easter parked over the, er, Northeast right now. Huge volumes of snow, high winds, and even some thunder are expected throughout the region. New York City may see upwards of two feet over the course of the thirty-six hour storm. Here’s the view from my window right now. Samwise is loving it. We just moved, and have a good street view for the first time, so this is sort of his first big snowstorm.

He’s just been watching it all day, when he hasn’t been sleeping. Some pigeons came to chill out on the windowsill for a while. Being the big city pigeons that they are, they were unfazed by a cat staring at them with murder in his eyes.

Anyway, we’ve been staying in, and would have been even if there weren’t a raging pandemic. Did some work. Made some pasta. Going to do a Chinese cumin beef thing we like tonight. Nothing to report, really. Just thought we could use a nice thread.

I have this song stuck in my head at the moment. I think of it whenever there’s a big snowstorm. What are some weathery songs you all like?

    3. 3.

      Mary G

      So he came out from under the bed, good. That picture of him on the bed with the WTF expression on his face is so fun – I can just imagine him thinking “We never had this happen in California!”

      And now I have that song “it never rains in California, but let me warn you, it pours” as an earworm. Thanks a lot.

    7. 7.

      MagdaInBlack

      I have a vet tech. friend in Lowell, MA who was wtf-ing under her breath at last minute customers. She’d kinda like to go home, ffs.

      Eta: She’s home, in jammies =-)

    8. 8.

      opiejeanne

      I am jealous. We got a couple of inches, maybe 3, on December 21, and nothing since. We really need the snow to help the fruit trees and certain plants stay dormant. Right now they seem to think it’s early spring and the buds are starting to push out already, and there’s almost always a hard frost in February.

    10. 10.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Well yesterday I was looking at the overcast and singing “I got sunshine on a cloudy day” to my bride. (My Girl)

      There’s a Randy Newman song I like a lot called “I think it’s Going to Rain Today” that has a lot of personal memories. Here’s a recording by Audra McDonald.

      Can’t actually think of any good blizzardy songs. But a great orchestral piece for snowy days is the Sinfonia Antarctica by Ralph Vaughan-Williams. I believe it was originally a movie score.

    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      Samwise has asked me to politely inquire as to why he did not have a window before?!!!!

      In any case, he informs me that he does not hold a grudge.

      Happy day, Samwise.

    12. 12.

      zhena gogolia

      Well, the street plows have come a few times and our driveway got plowed once — he’ll have to come again tomorrow. But at least there is hope we won’t be stuck for a week, as in (?) 2014

      ETA: Samwise is beautiful, as usual!

    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Going to do a Chinese cumin beef thing we like tonight.

      any chance that’s 1) and idiot proof recipe that 2) you’d be willing to share?

      I like cumin, I like beef, anything beyond “Add ingredients to pan, turn up heat and stir” is pretty much beyond me

