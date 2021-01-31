Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Shocking, but not surprising

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

This really is a full service blog.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I personally stopped the public option…

Just a few bad apples.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Hot air and ill-informed banter

We still have time to mess this up!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

The math demands it!

The willow is too close to the house.

Mission Accomplished!

Not all heroes wear capes.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

You are here: Home / Politics / Open Thread: Sunday Shows

Open Thread: Sunday Shows

by | 84 Comments

This post is in: ,

Is there any interest in talking about the Sunday shows?

I haven’t watched them since 2009.  For awhile, there was some guy/blog who summarized the Sunday shoes, with a lot of attitude, and that made it fun to keep up (at best) and tolerable (at worst).

Who’s the “daddy” of Sunday shows now that Tim Russert is gone?  Please tell me it’s not Press the Meat.

Are Dems are getting better representation on the Sunday shows now that Biden is in office?

Who’s on today’s shows?  What’s being discussed – conronavirus, insurrection, Trump’s legal team?  Are republicans being called out for their lies?  Or, is it possible that they are not lying?  No, never mind, that last one wasn’t a serious question.

Or is it all UNITY, all the time?

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • cokane
  • cope
  • debbie
  • dexwood
  • gwangung
  • Hungry Joe
  • Immanentize
  • Ivan X
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Just Chuck
  • Lapassionara
  • lapassionara
  • Leto
  • Lyrebird
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • mrmoshpotato
  • p.a.
  • RaflW
  • realbtl
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SFAW
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Sloane Ranger
  • Starfish
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • taumaturgo
  • Tenar Arha
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    84Comments

    2. 2.

      RaflW

      Is the booking ratio still 3:1 R:D?
      Because if so, who gives a flying fuck

      I mean, really, the Sunday shows have been genuine, reckless contributors to the Newtification of national politics.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SFAW

      For awhile, there was some guy/blog who summarized the Sunday shoes, with a lot of attitude,

      The Bobblespeak Translations, maybe?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @RaflW: It only matters if the Sunday shows still control the narrative in the media for the next week.  It matters if we are starting to get the word out.  And sadly, it matters if we are still not able to do that.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      GOP Rep Kinzinger starts a new PAC expressly to oppose trumpists(!)

      “Republicans must say enough is enough. It’s time to unplug the outrage machine, reject the politics of personality, and cast aside the conspiracy theories and the rage,” Kinzinger says in the launch video.

      WOW

      Also (as many have already noted)…Mr. Innocent just lost his entire defense team, a week before his impeachment trial.  L to the OL

      Ain’t it great, being on the right…er…progressive side of history?  =)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I see George Steph, Tapper and Chris Wallace creating more headlines than MTP anymore. I would bet Chris Wallace’s stock will fall because Orange Dbag and his people wouldn’t go anywhere else.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      @WaterGirl: I don’t think they control much of anything, anymore.

      Somewhat related: even my RWNJ dad has stopped watched them, they’re all “too liberal” (translation: they occasionally have someone from the Left on a panel or being interviewed, and that’s of course just unbearable)

      He’s also stopped watching “Pretend” Republican Chris Wallace, LOL

      It’s all collapsing around their heads, and I am HERE for it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      RaflW

      I guess there is the very rare moment of sanity, but I don’t think, on balance, it’s worth it.

      @MeetThePress
      “I think the Republican Party has lost its moral authority in a lot of areas,”
      @RepKinzinger (R-Ill.) says. “It’s hard to have seen an insurrection three weeks ago, to say that’s not a big deal, and then to lecture Democrats on something.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RaflW

      @WaterGirl: I know it matters. It pisses me off that they do such a shit job.
      eta: I didn’t get enough sleep last night, I’m only 1/4 of the way through this morning’s pot of coffee (here in mountain time), and I am crabby. Not at you, but at our broken g.d. politics and press.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Starfish

      I have never watched this boring stuff. From Twitter, it looks like the Sunday shows are about taking this Republican $160 billion COVID-19 proposal very, very seriously. It also looks like the Republicans are being asked “Do you want to bathe the warm glow of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s crazy, or would you like to use this opportunity to distance yourself from it?” They want to bathe in the warm glow of the crazy.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WereBear

      Back in the day (creaky porch rocker, calling people “whippersnappers,” pet the cat) the Sunday shows were one of the rare TV outlets for political junkies.

      Now, we’re up to our jugulars in content of every possible hue.

      When I was a child, a conscientious citizen watched the weekday evening news, 22 minutes…

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ivan X

      I miss the McLaughlin Report. That show was a) batshit insane and b) did away with any pretense that these shows, and most TV news in general, are anything more than entertainment, which I felt was a more honest approach.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      @debbie: hopefully it’ll be quite jarring to the GOP – Kinzinger is a 2010 Tea Party Republican.  Up until now, the only thing trumpov’s supporters (fervent or tacit) have been able to picture…other than supporting trumpov…is joining the Dems.  Now they have a concrete example of how to be a non-trumpov-supporting conservative.

      Should split the party quite nicely ;)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RaflW

      @Ivan X: The SNL spoof was great (or my rose-colored memory of it, anyway – here’s how it plays in my head).

      John McL: “Eleanor, Gee We Think You’re Swellinor, what was the most important story of the week?”
      Eleanor Clift: “John, it was the announcement by …”
      John (cutting her off): “WRONG!”

      And so on. It was a hoot. I remember being very surprised that SNL thought enough of their viewers would even get the joke!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      p.a.

      I’m partial to NCIS New Orleans. Preferred it in its original Tues spot.
      Has anyone in any of the NCIS shows responded, when badge-flashed, “NCIS? What the [fuck] is that?”?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      @Ivan X: that’s a good point.  Sometimes I wonder just how much damage McLaughlin, ‘Crossfire’, and the like did with their circus-like, shouty, stupid, soundbite-y nonsense.

      Then again, there are so many other democracy-damaging things to choose from over the past 20-30 years, it’s hard to pick…

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @Starfish: They can say “bipartisanship” all day long and turn in a circle 3 times, but this is not a serious offer and the Dems will talk with them and then proceed with reconciliation.

      If we can turn things around, no one will give a fuck about whether Biden/Dems played hard-ass or not.  Results are what the country needs to get things turned around, and results are what we need in order to win in 2022.  Nothing else matters.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      RaflW

      @dexwood: If you’re anywhere near Houston, you may be in luck (heard about this from my brother – who has not tried it).

      Chef Hugo Ortega is dishing out a delicacy only the bravest are willing to try at his new restaurant, Xochi.
      The James Beard award-winning chef features several menu items that list insects among their key ingredients.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Just Chuck

      @Jeffro: I remember when Jon Stewart hammered a stake through Crossfire.  My favorite bit: “You’re on CNN. The show leading into me is puppets making crank phone calls. What is wrong with you?”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Lyrebird

      @cokane: Well if Chuck Todd is still getting that much airplay, I am glad I watched Twitter instead, and learned about a few peoples views on ball hammock pouch underwear.

      The people I shop for who would possibly be in the market for these undies have many years to go before they would fit into it, and it is still more relevant to my life than what Chuck Todd thinks.

      I have a higher opinion of him than of Chris Cilizza, but that’s true about pond scum, too.

       

      Thank you anyone listening to me be a grump.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @dexwood: A friend of mine used to say that he would rather drill holes in metal than a play a game.

      Last Sunday the Garden Chat was the last post for 9 or 10 hours, and people complained that there were no politics threads on Sunday, so this was my attempt at responding to that.  Sounds like a swing and a miss as far as you are concerned.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      dexwood

      @RaflW: I’ll pass this on to a cousin living there. I will admit to having tried dried ants and caterpillars once. The ants were like eating ashes, Don’t remember anything about the caterpillars. Beer and tequila may have been involved.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Hungry Joe

      @Jeffro: I wonder if Trump even needs lawyers for his impeachment trial. He can ignore all requests for info, etc., and offer no defense, and the GOP Senators will still vote to acquit. It’d play well with his base: “I do not recognize this farce, and I will not dignify it with a response of any kind.” In shorter, capitalized words, of course.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      debbie

      @Ivan X:

      Last night, NBC ran an old rerun @ 10 pm which included a parody of that show (Dana McCarvey was McLaughlin, Phil Hartman was Pat Buchanan, etc.). Totally hilarious!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      taumaturgo

      @RaflW:Chef Hugo Ortega is dishing out a delicacy only the bravest are willing to try at his new restaurant, Xochi.

      If you ever in the area, a visit to enjoy the delicacies of Mexican cuisine is a must. Also, consider a visit to Hugo run by the same owner.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @p.a.:

      There have been a few times. But fewer than the times that I have said, “How do they get jurisdiction on this?!” Dramatic license.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RaflW

      @WaterGirl: Indeed the only way to get anything done this biennium will be the hard assed way. The shots fired across Manchin & Sinema’s bows, as blogged here last night, is part of that.

      If Joe and Kamala do this well, and I think they can!, they’ll have an advantage that I think the Fox-screamers haven’t grasped. Yes the RW echo chamber amplifies their message a ton. But it is still narrow-casting (even with FB and other platforms echoing the nonsense).

      Using local news in conjunction with the major networks and big national daily papers/sites, the reach is far bigger, and less sensational. Show ’em getting shit done.

      Reject Mitch’s paeans to a Senate ‘processes’ that he already broke anyway. Dems will have to push reconciliation heavily, and hammer the GOP for failing to do other policy work that would help everyday Americans get by in this long-form crisis.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jeffro

      @Hungry Joe: somehow I can’t picture him not responding (or responding that briefly)

      What I can see is a clown show beyond parody on one side, while the House impeachment managers on the other side remind the country that a trumpov-incited mob stormed the Capitol, looking to hang Mike Pence and shoot Nancy Pelosi.

      I think this one’s going to get more than 55 votes to convict…

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @WaterGirl:

      Last Sunday the Garden Chat was the last post for 9 or 10 hours, and people complained that there were no politics threads on Sunday, so this was my attempt at responding to that.  Sounds like a swing and a miss as far as you are concerned.

      Some of us are grateful, even if on this particular Sunday I’m trying to get my shit together to get out of the house so I’m going to try not to get sucked in….. We’ll see how that goes

      And Jonathan Capeheart has a Sunday show where guests today have included Susan Rice, Donna Edwards, and Connie Schultz, and in which Susan Molinari– who used to be one of my favorite Republicans to mock– just predicted the end of the Republican party as we know it. Who wants to tell her it wasn’t that great before trump, and he’s owned it lock, stock and barrel since they all decided to let him grift openly before he was even inaugurated.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      dexwood

      @WaterGirl: ​
       
      Nah, not complaining. You do a great job around here, watergirl. I’m comfortable scrolling past posts that don’t interest me. Something else always comes along.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jeffro

      @RaflW: Harris going to both WV and AZ was a bold move.  Sinema and Manchin better realize that yes, they can be their own kind of Dem in their own states, but by and large they will rise or fall with the Democratic Party’s fortunes, meaning the Biden presidency.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      RaflW

      @lapassionara: That was Point-Counterpoint, a regular feature on SNL’s Weekend Update. It was a nice sendup of regular news shows trying out a sort of ‘debate’ short-form in that era.

      Jane Curtin and Dan Akroyd. That was some hall of fame comedy.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      cope

      @Ivan X: NBC ran a 1990 episode of SNL last night. One of the skits we watched was a parody of McLaughlin’s show (which, amazingly is still on PBS). That’s probably as close as I will get to watching one of the Sunday morning wank fests

      Edited to add that I just saw debbie beat me to the SNL reference.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @lapassionara: Jane [Curtain] you ignorant, misguided slut was Dan Ackroyd on Weekend Update, parodying someone even I’m too young to remember.

      The McLaughlin spoof was Dana Carvey, and McLaughlin himself showed up to join in. He was definitely in the “there’s no such thing as bad attention” club.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Barbara

      @Jeffro: ​
       Kinzinger’s motivation appears to be the dawning realization that people under 30 are abandoning Christianity, at least partly because too many professed Christians have turned Republican politics, and now Trump, into their God.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Hungry Joe

      @Jeffro: I suspect you’re right about the clown show, but I can’t see more than five (+/-1) Republicans voting to convict. What’s in it for them, other than a primary challenge and some death threats?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Tenar Arha

      Crooks and Liars has a weekly summary of who will be on teh Sunday Showz called the Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread.

      This week’s https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/sunday-morning-bobblehead-thread-3

      I’m not aware of anyone who’s doing regular weekly roundups anymore. But it’s clear, even MSNBC with two new hosts replacing Joy Reid, they’re still “GOP” heavy bc of all the Never Trump/Lincoln Project commentators.

      ETA I try not to pay attention to teh Showz, but yes, they do still have an effect on the weekly news topics. Though there does seem to be more pushback. AFAICT the pushback just makes teh old guard punditz think “if I’m pissing off both sides I’m doing my job real good.”

      ETA 2 typos

      Reply
    67. 67.

      RaflW

      @taumaturgo: Was there around Christmas, and looked at Xochi, but we were only doing takeout and I think food at that level needs to be plated and eaten in house.

      So, maybe next winter, assuming that we’d be staying at my brothers while he & his wife are also there (we house-sat while they got tested and podded in with her 80+ y.o. mom out of state).

      In stead, we found good tacos to go in the Heights.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      schrodingers_cat

      Stopped watching the Sunday shows before Obama became President. They are useless.

      @Baud: Agreed about Stewart. He turned quite the Broderite after Obama came to power.  After his obsequious interviews of torture supporters and proponents like Rumsfeld and Yoo, I stopped taking anything he had to say seriously.

      And he was plenty nasty and disrespectful towards both Obama and Pelosi when they were guests on his show.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      WaterGirl

      @Hungry Joe: The honorable thing to do would be to fight for democracy, which means bucking your own party, which is under the spell of the crazies and the white nationalists.  That’s what Kinzinger appears to be doing.

      If you don’t have the balls for that, the next honorable thing to do would be to vote to convict, and then resign, because what’s the point of being part of the crazies and white nationalists authoritarian party?

      If you don’t have the balls for either of those things, the next honorable thing to do would be to not show up to vote, so at least the democrats – and anyone else who might have the balls that you are missing – can convict T*****.

      If you don’t have the balls for any of those things, I don’t know how you get out of bed every morning.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Barbara

      @WaterGirl: The article published in The Atlantic, which interviewed him after the impeachment vote. He is never going to be on my wavelength politically but he seems genuinely distraught at the impact of divisive politics on religion.  I don’t have the link but it’s easy to find.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Ivan X

      To all above re McLaughlin SNL parody: I had no idea! I’m going to find that. I also had no idea the show still exists!

      Reply
    80. 80.

      mrmoshpotato

      @RaflW:

      I felt like the rally to restore sanity was a festival of both sides! that just perpetuated the notion that it is some sort of mystery how D.C. could be so broken. 

      It was.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      satby

      @dexwood:  Right there with you. I watch no “political news” shows at all, and haven’t since the first GWB term. Seldom watched them before. They’ve been a waste of Sunday morning hours for decades.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Hungry Joe

      @WaterGirl: Being part of the crazies/white nationalist party makes perfect sense if you’re a crazy white nationalist.

      As for a list of most-to-lesser honorable things to do … we’re talking about the GOP Senate, right? The use of the word “honorable” in this context compels me to invoke the Inago Montoya clause.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Sloane Ranger

      I don’t know about the rest but during the election and it’s aftermath I watched Inside Politics, the Sunday show with Jake Tapper (can’t remember it’s name) and Reliable Sources on CNN as we get them over here and after the election, as Trump began to ramp up his lies, it became increasingly difficult for them to get Republicans other than Never Trumpers and the odd State Governor (only willing to really talk about COVID-19) to agree to appear.

      All the programmes were full of statements to the effect that they had invited X number of Congressional Republicans to appear but they had either refused or not responded.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.