Is there any interest in talking about the Sunday shows?

I haven’t watched them since 2009. For awhile, there was some guy/blog who summarized the Sunday shoes, with a lot of attitude, and that made it fun to keep up (at best) and tolerable (at worst).

Who’s the “daddy” of Sunday shows now that Tim Russert is gone? Please tell me it’s not Press the Meat.

Are Dems are getting better representation on the Sunday shows now that Biden is in office?

Who’s on today’s shows? What’s being discussed – conronavirus, insurrection, Trump’s legal team? Are republicans being called out for their lies? Or, is it possible that they are not lying? No, never mind, that last one wasn’t a serious question.

Or is it all UNITY, all the time?

Open thread.