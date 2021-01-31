Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Who Replaces Rob Portman?

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Who Replaces Rob Portman?

Quote was taken from this interview:

Of course, this is true of every Repub… but Portman’s already announced his expiration date, so what does he want?

SOOOO… my fellow Jackals, particularly those in Ohio: Who do we want to replace Portman in 2022?

From the Toledo Blade:

… [S]ome of the top names being tossed out for Mr. Portman’s suddenly competitive Senate seat are women, including Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and former Ohio health director Dr. Amy Acton on the Democratic side, and Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken for Republicans. The result could be women advancing from both primaries to the general election — an unprecedented situation for Ohio.

“You can stop texting me only men’s names for the Democratic candidate. Ohio may have other plans,” journalist Connie Schultz tweeted on Monday, just after Mr. Portman’s announcement. Ms. Schultz’s husband is Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Ms. Schultz later wrote “Imagine Dr. Amy Acton as Ohio’s next U.S. senator. I sure can,” with a link to an article about Dr. Acton possibly running…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    123Comments

    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      Wah wah wah! These assholes would’ve whined louder if Biden had told them “Shove it. We have control of the House and Senate now, and we’re going to make sure people can keep a roof over their heads, the heat and lights on, and food on the table.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Yutsano

      Since the thread be open…

      Good news: got mah hairs did. The price of everything seems on a slow, steady increase here in Liberalotopia. I’m just waiting for our Republican “betters” here to start whinging about it.

      Bad news: completely struck out on a new laptop. It wasn’t that they were too expensive. It’s that Best Buy has almost nothing. It was either buy a fancy model that was 3X my budget or a tiny hybrid tablet. I decided to hold out a little longer and see if I can make my old work hoss last until new ones come available.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gravenstone

      I will admit my surprise that Gym Jordan has explicitly sworn off pursuit of the seat. At least today. All things are subject to change in the future if he (or anyone) thinks he can pull it off with a minimum of effort.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      RSA

      David Simon: Now entertaining a weird fantasy about moving to Akron, changing my political party and running the ugliest, most profane, most rant-filled, fuck-you-fucking-morons campaign for U.S. Senator ever.

      I had to laugh. I’m in Baltimore, and I have a soft spot for the TV show Homicide, based on Simon’s book; Simon was also the creative force behind The Wire. His fantasy would be worse than anything Ohio Republicans could imagine.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Jesse Ferguson @JesseFFerguson 8h
      Life comes at Rob Portman pretty fast GOP IN CONTROL: He told @JenniferRubin that using 50-vote threshold “would be great” and “we ought to do that” GOP NOT IN CONTROL: He tells @DanaBashCNN that if Democrats use a 50-vote threshold they would “poison the well” Weird, huh?

      With screen shots!

      also, remember a few years ago when Portman announced he had changed his mind on same-sex marriage because his son had come out to him, and a couple weeks later we learned Portman’s son had come out two years earlier, and Portman had in the meantime cast a whole bunch of anti-gay votes? I do.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mali muso

      Welp.  Mom called to let me know that my dad feeling under the weather has turned out to be Covid.  I kind of knew this day would come; given that they are 1. church-goers, 2. in SC where the virus is rampant, and 3. my mom is “vaccine-hesitant” and thinks medical expertise is something to be found on blogs, youtube and FB.  big sigh.  The good news is that he seems to be doing fine, very mild symptoms, etc.  I’m still pissed.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      also, remember a few years ago when Portman announced he had changed his mind on same-sex marriage because his son had come out to him, and a couple weeks later we learned Portman’s son had come out two years earlier, and Portman had in the meantime cast a whole bunch of anti-gay votes? I do.

      Shit, that’s news to me. I hate Portman even more than I already do

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      Who is this Mangy Jay person?  Is She auditioning to be Biden’s anger translator?  From what I’ve seen here, I would give him two thumbs up.

      edit: Correction for gender. My anger translator nomination still stands.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      donnah

      Dayton resident and big fan of Nan Whaley. She’s been amazing for our city, from her progressive policies to guiding us through some difficult times. In 2019 our area suffered thirteen tornados in a single night, then just months later, we had the terrible mass shooting in our downtown historical district where my son lives. Nan kept things smoothed out during the BLM protests here.

       

      She doesn’t have the name recognition and she just announced her decision not to run for Mayor again. In our local paper last week there was an article about Republican oppo research going on, checking her financial history. She said she’s fine with that, as she has nothing to hide.

       

      We love her and we’d love to see her move up the political ladder. It may be too soon for her to be a Senator, but I’d like to see her give it a shot.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Major Major Major Major

      Ohio is not a super great pickup opportunity, but obviously anything is possible! I have no preferences since I don’t know too much about the people from there. But, I was reading poll geek twitter the other day, and somebody (David Shor?) said that, sadly, the Dems’ best bet might be if Kasich runs as an independent and wins. He can start a Problem Solvers’ Caucus or what the hell ever.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kent

      If Portman actually CARED about bipartisanship he could have simply declared that he wasn’t going to support any SCOTUS nominee in October that didn’t have the support of at least 60 Senators. You know.  How they used to do it?  He could have gotten Murkowski and one or two other GOP Senators to agree and boom…instant Bipartisanship.  There are no doubt dozens of good conservative SCOTUS candidates that could have peeled off enough Dem votes to get confirmed.  Just ordinary mainstream qualified conservatives and you would get Manchin and a few others.  But no….Portman and the rest were so fucking far up Trump’s ass that wasn’t even a consideration.

      Trump is still the elephant in the room anyway.   All of his impeachment lawyers are dropping out because they refuse to go along with his desire to turn the impeachment trial into a shit show about voter fraud.  Honestly I think Trump is the smart one here, not them.  He knows: (1) That he still has enough of the GOP Senate by the short hairs that he is absolutely not going to get convicted to matter what.  There will never be 17 GOP votes (or whatever they need), so therefore (2) it isn’t really going to be an actual trial, it is going to be a TV show.  And the way for Trump to win is to do his usual way of throwing so much mad shit against the wall and red meat on the floor so that he brings the whole damn show crashing down around him, just like he did with the election itself.  He has a feral nose for this sort of shit.

      I still think the Dems are making an error to rush through with an impeachment trial for which they can’t control the outcome.  I’d rather see them put all things Trump under the microscope for 9 months of House and Senate hearings Benghazi style.  Which will be more difficult to do if Trump is “vindicated” in a Senate trial.  But hell, what do I know?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      mali muso

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Thanks.  I’m just going to be thankful that he seems to be fine and try to remember that statistically, the odds are pretty good that he will stay that way.

      @WaterGirl:

      Yeah, my parents path and mine diverged pretty sharply when I went over to the dark side (Democrat, atheist, etc.)  We have a strict no politics or religion discussion rule that has kept us from torching our relationship entirely but it’s strained. :(

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Who I would love to see in the job? Joyce Beatty. But that probably won’t happen. Next choice, Rich Cordray. I could see the Dem primary coming down to Acton and Ryan.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jerzy Russian

      I think a bill to have the face of Ted Cruz punched repeatedly would have bipartisan support. Perhaps Senator Portman can bring that to the floor.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      That’s only if Acton decides to run. She received death threats as Health Director and resigned. I think people wanting Acton to run is wishful thinking tbh

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Kent: Glad to see you are about and commenting.  Get well and take care of yourself.

      Now with that out of the way, you are wrong.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      sab

      Jane Timken has hardly any name recognition in Ohio outside of Republican party hacks. When we do learn to recognize her name it will be because we will be reminded that her husband had his workers pack up his steel plant and ship it off to China.

      Tim Ryan certainly wouldn’t let that slip by whether he runs for the Senate seat or stays in the House.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      SFAW

      @Jerzy Russian:

      I think a bill to have the face of Ted Cruz punched repeatedly would have bipartisan support. Perhaps Senator Portman can bring that to the floor.

      I like the way you think. And I think it could pass by a 98-2 vote. [Cruz and Little Lord Randy being the 2.]

      Reply
    31. 31.

      mali muso

      The ONLY thing I remember about Portman was his coming around to gay rights only after his son came out.  Perfect example of GOP hypocrisy.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Major Major Major Major:

      But, I was reading poll geek twitter the other day, and somebody (David Shor?) said that, sadly, the Dems’ best bet might be if Kasich runs as an independent and wins. He can start a Problem Solvers’ Caucus or what the hell ever.

      I saw that one too. I think he also said focus on keeping GA and AZ and flipping NC, WI and FL. I think PG sexter Cunningham came within a two points of taking out Tillis? Biden did a little better, and Cooper won by about 2 1/2 points (IIRC)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      It’s Ohio, and gone to hell in a hand basket.

      Probably some Appalachian transplant human thumb that’s a walking amalgamation of Trump and MGT tweets will get elected by a 10 point margin.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Spare a thought for Captain Sir Tom Moore. For those who may have forgotten his name, he’s the British centenarian who raised £33 million for the NHS early in the pandemic by doing laps of his garden. The Queen knighted him in a socially-distanced outdoor ceremony at Windsor Castle last summer.

      Anyhow, Sir Tom has been hospitalised with Covid. He’s 100, but he’s a tough old bird and a very cool guy. I hope he recovers soon and gets back to walking his garden very soon.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      sdhays

      Flip side of the question: who is the weakest person on the fascist side that seems like a possible Republican nominee?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      sab

      @Omnes Omnibus: The problem with Cordray is he keeps losing elections. I like him a lot (except pro-gun) but he doesn’t seem to project enough charisma to win. He was AG and SOS, but that was a while ago.

      I believe Kay has said he’s very impressive in person.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Mike in NC

      Many years ago I attempted to drive from Boston to San Francisco. Shortly after crossing the Pennsylvania/Ohio border my car broke down. Next day I limped back to Boston. Haven’t been back to Ohio since.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      On a fun note, the Kentucky GOP legislative supermajority is looking to impeach Andy Beshear over the COVID orders, including the ones that the courts upheld.

      They definitely intend to strip nearly all of the governor’s powers, and want to make the Senate President the biggest power broker in the state.

      They’re also looking to strip much of Louisville’s ability to exercise home rule (particularly on LGBTQ, sanctuary and abortion issues), and are so eager to send an all GOP delegation to Frankfort that they’re looking at redistricting some lines from downtown Louisville to the Tennessee border just to carve it up.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kent

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      @Kent: Glad to see you are about and commenting.  Get well and take care of yourself.

      Now with that out of the way, you are wrong.

      Yep, feeling better every day.

      I’m wrong a lot.  Which part am I wrong about?  Impeachment or Portman?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Speaking of dicks, wanted to share this tidbid with you.

      My moron R State Senator Michael Rulli, “Mr. Reach Across the Aisle, I Believe I Can Say Whatever I Want”, on NYE:

      In 2020, people like Bill DeBlasio killed your small business and locked you inside your home. In 2021, they’re dancing in the streets closed off to the public, open ONLY for the politicians, Hollywood celebrities, and the media. They don’t care about you and they never have!

      This guy went to Emerson College in Boston. He should (and probably does) know better, but instead acts like a Trump Mini-Me. My R state Rep does too

      Oh, and not one fucking word about the Jan 6th insurrection either. Neither Rulli or Cutrona could be reached for comment by local news. Cutrona himself was talking about “election irregularities”

      I seriously feel like calling up their offices and screaming at their staffs, demanding a justification for this shit on their Twitter accounts as well as their efforts to end pandemic response efforts by the state government such as the mask mandate, and business closures. Cutrona was/is the COO of his father’s infectious disease practice for fuck’s sake. He should definitely know better.

      Why aren’t these fucks being hammered by the AMA, the ANA, or state hospital associations for this crap?!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Kent:

      Trump’s new lawyers are going to argue that impeaching a president after he leaves office is unconstitutional. So, matching right up with what Senate Republicans have been saying

      Reply
    49. 49.

      cain

      @Yutsano: Bad news: completely struck out on a new laptop. It wasn’t that they were too expensive. It’s that Best Buy has almost nothing. It was either buy a fancy model that was 3X my budget or a tiny hybrid tablet. I decided to hold out a little longer and see if I can make my old work hoss last until new ones come available.

      Sometimes Lenovo has some great deals, you should check them out – I personally tend to stick with them. Plus they support Linux.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @sab: I know him and his wife from when I lived in Columbus.  Rich is unbelievably impressive in person.  He ran for AG against Betty Montgomery when no one was willing to do so.  He has been a state legislator, state solicitor general, Franklin County Treasurer, CFPB honcho, and more.  He is more than ready for the job.  Part of his problem when he was younger is that he like he was 12 when he was in his mid-30s.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jerzy Russian

      @mrmoshpotato:   I say we go on order of the Presidential succession:  President, Vice President, Speaker of the House, and so on.  People would be allowed to trade up in the order, kind of like the NFL draft.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Starboard Tack

      @sab:

      I grew up outside of Akron. It is much nicer without the rubber factories but, still, no charisma. I do hope Mary Coyle’s is still open in Highland Square.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      WaterGirl

      @Kent: They can still put T**** and his administration under a microscope with investigations in the House, regardless of how the impeachment trial comes out.

      It’s vitally important, I think, to get each and every R on the record with regard to the insurrection.  Every single one.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @sab:

      Sadly, yes.

      Wife said two days ago that she no longer feels safe here, or in most parts of this country. She’d read some of the activities of the legislature, some Boebert, Q and MGT stuff.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Ken:

      Yup! Ohio choose Trump over Biden by 8%. Obama won it easily in 2008 and 2012. Something’s really fucked up with the United States and the rest of the world to a lesser extent

      My greatest fear is that we’re only a few years away from a GOP dictatorship such as Orban or Putin’s regimes

      They’re already trying to change election laws in swing states where they control legislatures to ensure a Democrat will never be elected again. I don’t mean to go all doom and gloom, but things look pretty fucked long-term and even short-term tbh. The GOP is now an authoritarian/fascist cult, with all of the built in advantages our system has

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Starfish

      @Major Major Major Major: I think the betting pool is littered with dude bros who do not represent the actual makeup of the constituency. So far, a lot of people seem unimpressed by Yang.

      He has a campaign full of sexist nonsense. He has a poor grasp of the issues and is very one-note on how to resolve them. He was also buying a house outside Manhattan which seems weird for someone who wants to be mayor.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @WaterGirl:

      Oh, my mistake. I didn’t completely read that tweet, that’s why. Well, then I’ll definitely vote for her in the primary if she decides to run. I’m frankly surprised after how she was treated

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Ken: Well, fuck it then, let’s just write off Ohio.  Let’s also give up on Texas and, while we are at it, let’s assume what happened in Georgia was a complete fluke.  Jesus Fucking Christ.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      sab

      @Starboard Tack: Yes it is. The owner is kind of an asshole so we tried to avoid going there. I’m from that part of town.

      I don’t want charisma in a city. I want it to be a pleasant place to live, and Akron is. Great parks, geat music, also quite affordable.

      LeBron just bought the Tangier nightclub and is planning to turn it into a sort of neighborhood center with food and activities. It’s right down the street from his I Promise Academy.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: I think after the insurrection, anything is possible.  Unless you’re a crazy Q person, or an unredeemable Republican, character matters, as does name recognition.

      Cordray has been a real workhorse and I would like to see him as senator from Ohio.  I know nothing about the women who are considering running, so I’m not speaking against them, but for Richard Cordray.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Another Scott

      Biden very explicitly has not called for bipartisanship. He’s called for unity, which he’s defined as coming together to do what the American people want. He’s said bipartisanship would be good but has made clear it’s not a requirement

      — David Nir (@DavidNir) January 31, 2021

      Half the battle in politics is having the dominant memes. Biden and his team understands this.

      (via LOLGOP)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      trnc

      @Kent: ​
       

      I’d rather see them put all things Trump under the microscope for 9 months of House and Senate hearings Benghazi style. Which will be more difficult to do if Trump is “vindicated” in a Senate trial. But hell, what do I know?

      There’s plenty of non-insurrection material for hearings on DT and family members.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Mary G

      For some reason, I haven’t unsubscribed from Tim Ryan’s emails (no idea how I came to his list, probably from one of Doug J’s groups from 2018, or he bought it from somebody). He’s grown on me. Kinda feisty, tough guy attitude that might go well in OH. Kay would be the perfect choice, but she has far too much sense to do something crazy like run for the Senate.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      debbie

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Joyce has finally achieved her dream of leading the Congressional Black Caucus. I think she should stay there for awhile. Love him, but Cordray doesn’t seem to win elections here.  I’m hoping Nan Whaley or Michael Coleman can gain traction.

      But Portman? Good riddance to rubbish.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      It’s not that we should give up. I’m just looking around and I’m deeply disturbed with how the GOP is reacting to their loss. They’re doubling down and dangerous maniacs are being elected; they’re doing everything in their ability to consolidate power and transform America into a dictatorship. Look at the AZ GOP. QAnon isn’t going away anytime soon

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Ken

      @Omnes Omnibus: Who said don’t try for Ohio? And who’s even mentioned Texas? I guess I’ll have to start marking when I use snark, though I thought the title-tag “Come for the politics, stay for the snark” covered that.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @debbie: That’s why I said that Beatty won’t happen.  I just think she would be great.  Cordray has won elections as well as lost them.  He might be a good candidate in the age of Biden.   But as I said, I could see it coming down to Acton vs Ryan in the end.​

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Starboard Tack

      @sab:

      I remember stopping at Coyle’s for ice cream as a kid when we went into town and I lived around the corner from Coyle’s on Grand Ave in 1970. I wondered about the Tangier. Some friends of mine played in a trio there with Vince Dedato.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Kent

      @WaterGirl:

      @Kent: They can still put T**** and his administration under a microscope with investigations in the House, regardless of how the impeachment trial comes out.

      It’s vitally important, I think, to get each and every R on the record with regard to the insurrection.  Every single one.

      I don’t disagree.  But I also think it becomes hellishly more difficult to get Trump himself back under the spotlights in future hearings if he gets “exonerated” next week.   There will be endless obstruction and hand-wringing in Congress and the “mainstream” media about the Dem “sour grapes” and trying to get a second bite at the apple. and so forth.  Just you watch.

      I think bringing Trump to account and bringing everyone else to account are two completely separate issues.  I think you only get one good crack at Trump and I’d rather they do it in a forum that they actually control.  All the other coup plotters and coup soldiers are a separate issue.  They need to continue to be pursued by both the courts and Congressional hearings.  But impeachment doesn’t affect that.

      If the objection was a conviction that prevents Trump from running for further office, I think a US Circuit Court trial in front of a Washington DC jury would have had better odds of success than an impeachment conviction in the Senate.

      It will be interesting either way.  I don’t think they get more than 5-8 GOP votes to convict.  But that do I know?  The GOP really should convict his ass. Dems are giving them a gift.  But they are too stupid and craven to understand it.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Amir Khalid

      I understand that the Republican counter-offer to Biden’s US$1.9 trillion Covid relief bill is a US$160 billion bill — eight cents on the dollar, no more. I don’t know how they expect to meet the Democrats in the middle on that. Maybe it’s just a clever way to say no.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      sab

      @Omnes Omnibus: I would like to see Ryan, Cordray or Whalen rather than Acton. I think Acton might be very good, but I would rather have a professional politician who would want to stay in office for a bunch of terms. It’s so damn hard to get Democrats elected here.

      I am rethinking Cordray and charisma, since it is Rob Portman’s seat, and he personifies blandness. As did Voinovich.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Another Scott

      @SiubhanDuinne: I saw that on the BBC News on the TV tonight.  Very disappointing news, but unfortunately unsurprising.  :-(

      I chuckled at the reporting on the Navalny protests and them mentioning Vlad’s secret billion dollar palace and the 600 euro toilet brushes.  And protestors waiving toilet brushes…!  Mockery is important.  I wish the protestors great success.

      Best wishes to Sir Tom!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      sab

      @Starboard Tack: Akron developed a pretty good nightlife back in the day because our nightclubs weren’t segregated. A lot of the bands that played Cleveland were happy to swing by and play down here because of that.

      Highland Square is still pretty lively, although Covid has clobbered it.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I don’t want to be talked off the ledge, I want you to explain why you think I’m wrong when we’re seeing all of this crazy shit going on in the GOP and it’s electorate

      Reply
    102. 102.

      WaterGirl

      @Amir Khalid: I have seen 160, and I have seen 610 which would be 1/3.  Either way, it’s not a serious offer.

      It’s like they don’t understand the laws of physics.  You are tired of businesses not being open, just open them.  They don’t care that there’s a good reason to keep them closed.

      You don’t like the cost of the bill that is trying to address all the puzzle pieces that fit together to fight covid and get the economy back?  Just choose a number you feel better about, and don’t worry your pretty little head about whether it addresses all the pieces, not to mention whether it addresses them at a level that will address the problems.

      Of course, I am not speaking to you, I am speaking of the idiot Republicans who do not appear to understand the new reality.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Kent

      Here is a COMPLETELY out from left field idea.

      LeBron James for Senate.

      Comments?

      He has nothing left to prove on the court.   He is smart as hell, hardworking as hell, and has nothing left to prove on the basketball court.  What is more important to him, turning around his home state?  Or winning one more championship for the city of LA?

      Reply
    104. 104.

      sab

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Things may calm down with the QAnon thing now that Twitter and Facebook are noticing, particularly if a lot of people get in serious legal trouble from Jan 6.

      The guys that scare me are the 3%ers and Oathkeepers. I don’t think they can bring down the government, but they can hide and they do know how to blow things up and shoot. Tim McVeigh on steroids. So life might get unpleasant. Here’s hoping most of them have angry ex-wives keeping an eye on them. Maybe now the FBI will listen.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Kent

      @Suzanne:@Kent: Did I miss something? Are you OK? Did you get the Rona?

      Open heart surgery last Monday for an aortal valve replacement.  We talked about it a bunch in one late night open thread on Weds I think.  Maybe Thursday.  All it well, but it was freakishly sudden.  I went in for testing on Saturday and Monday morning I’m getting my chest opened up.   I’m feeling good now though.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      CaseyL

      @Kent: Whatever happened with Letitia James?  I was under the impression that she had charges and subpoenas ready to go and was just waiting until T* was out of office.  But since then… nothing.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      WaterGirl

      @Suzanne: Kent had totally unexpected open heart surgery heart surgery, with like a day’s notice.  He came through it well and we are all thrilled that he is already back commenting.

      It pays to have a physician as your spouse.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Kent

      @sab:@Kent: He is currently very very very busy with a bunch of other projects.

      Of course he is.  But aside from winning another NBA title, how many of those other projects would actually have to end and how many might actually be elevated if a Senator was involved?  We are talking 2 years from now, not next week.  Being a Senator doesn’t mean you can still be involved in inner city schools and shit like that.  It gives you the power to make your projects actually happen.

      I’m just spit balling unconventional candidates who might have the ability to take back that seat.  I’m not sure a conventional Dem candidate is going to win in an off-year election against the crazy MAGA bullshit that is going to fly fast and furious in that election.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @sab: ​ I kind of like Akron. I suspect it is much nicer than Baltimore.

      Both David Simon and I would suspect you’re wrong.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @CaseyL: Don’t you work in the legal world?  Fast in the legal world doesn’t always match fast elsewhere.  Trump in handcuffs at 12:05 on the 20th wasn’t ever going to happen however satisfying it would have been.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Kent

      @CaseyL:@Kent: Whatever happened with Letitia James?  I was under the impression that she had charges and subpoenas ready to go and was just waiting until T* was out of office.  But since then… nothing.

      It’s all still there.  But my guess is that the best she does is get him for state tax evasion with suspended sentences or some shit.  Kind of like how Pinochet lived his last decade under “House Arrest” surrounded by his sycophants.  I don’t think a state tax conviction would bar Trump from pursuing the presidency again.  You need a Federal sedition conviction or impeachment to accomplish that.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Ken: I’ve been here longer and sometimes people still take me seriously when it is obvious to me that such a thing should be impossible.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Major Major Major Major:

      True. I can’t dwell on a possible future that may not come to pass

      @sab:

      The guys that scare me are the 3%ers and Oathkeepers. I don’t think they can bring down the government, but they can hide and they do know how to blow things up and shoot. Tim McVeigh on steroids. So life might get unpleasant. Here’s hoping most of them have angry ex-wives keeping an eye on them. Maybe now the FBI will listen.

      Yeah, I was just think about that at work today. They scare me too. Hopefully things will begin to calm down

      Reply

