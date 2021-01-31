When Biden called for "unity," he was politely saying that y'all have to stop being so racist & also maybe refrain from trying to overthrow the U.S. government. He wasn't telling you he would massage the festering cavern where your soul is supposed to be by cutting food stamps. pic.twitter.com/HpafWDNfp8 — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) January 29, 2021

Quote was taken from this interview:

Portman: “it’s entirely contradictory to say on the one hand in an inaugural address that you’re looking for unity and bipartisan outreach; on the other hand, propose something at this level, $1.9 trillion, … under a process that jams Republicans …” https://t.co/B4KrSOXUZ1 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 29, 2021

Biden has been perhaps too gracious in his calls for unity & the GOP has really got to stop looking a gift-horse in the mouth. He's clearly saying it's time for you to stop being a racist death cult & you're all like, "BUT I DONT WANNA HELP POOR PEOPLE THIS ISN'T UNITY AT ALL" — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) January 29, 2021

Of course, this is true of every Repub… but Portman’s already announced his expiration date, so what does he want?

there's no reason Portman couldn't negotiate with Schumer the same way that Manchin is. what does he want in? what does he want out? he's got a vote in the chamber. but! — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 29, 2021

so, if his vote isn't gettable for any sort of relief package during a massive pandemic, then yes, he's irrelevant and should fuck himself! — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 29, 2021

SOOOO… my fellow Jackals, particularly those in Ohio: Who do we want to replace Portman in 2022?

Dr. Amy Acton, the popular former director of the Ohio Department of Health, is considering a run for U.S. Senate. Acton, a Democrat, resigned in June following Gov. DeWine's decision to loosen COVID restrictions. Since then, cases have skyrocketed. https://t.co/FkjAQoKDYh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 27, 2021

From the Toledo Blade:

… [S]ome of the top names being tossed out for Mr. Portman’s suddenly competitive Senate seat are women, including Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and former Ohio health director Dr. Amy Acton on the Democratic side, and Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken for Republicans. The result could be women advancing from both primaries to the general election — an unprecedented situation for Ohio. “You can stop texting me only men’s names for the Democratic candidate. Ohio may have other plans,” journalist Connie Schultz tweeted on Monday, just after Mr. Portman’s announcement. Ms. Schultz’s husband is Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. Ms. Schultz later wrote “Imagine Dr. Amy Acton as Ohio’s next U.S. senator. I sure can,” with a link to an article about Dr. Acton possibly running…

Now entertaining a weird fantasy about moving to Akron, changing my political party and running the ugliest, most profane, most rant-filled, fuck-you-fucking-morons campaign for U.S. Senator ever.

Upside: Fun; A debased GOP primary season.

Downside: I would be in fucking Ohio. https://t.co/3t5ZRVDylA — David Simon (@AoDespair) January 25, 2021