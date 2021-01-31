Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What fresh hell is this?

Nevertheless, she persisted.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

The willow is too close to the house.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

No one could have predicted…

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

The math demands it!

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

You are here: Home / Politics / domestic terrorists / Proud to Be A Democrat Open Thread: Thank Goddess for Nancy Pelosi

Proud to Be A Democrat Open Thread: Thank Goddess for Nancy Pelosi

by | 40 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

A great article from the Washington Post, if you can bear to read it:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi first saw the emotional wounds moments after she returned to the U.S. Capitol the evening of Jan. 6.

“The trauma that I saw in their eyes,” Pelosi said, pausing three seconds as she recalled the faces of her closest aides. “It was just overwhelming, just overwhelming. You know, our staffs are largely young. They come here with the sense of idealism and just love that they’re working in the Capitol.”

In addition to leading the impeachment of a former president and the inauguration of a new one, Pelosi (D-Calif.) has also played a unique role these past few weeks: emotional shepherd to a flock of traumatized lawmakers, staff and police still reeling from the aftermath of rioters storming the Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 election.

Some of her staff members locked themselves in a windowless conference room, blocking the door with office furniture and hiding under a table for 2½ hours as rioters tried to break down the door…

(Which, as she pointed out in the immediate aftermath of the failed insurrection, those young staffers had been trained to do by active-shooter drills in their elementary schools.)

… Since then, the speaker’s office has served a leading role in providing the congressional community access to post-traumatic counseling. It convened online sessions for lawmakers and aides less than a week after the riot. On Jan. 21, lawmakers were invited to an in-person session inside a vast auditorium…

Pelosi is not interested in forgiving “those thugs, those terrorists” who trashed the Capitol, taking a bit more of an Old Testament view of healing through justice.

“I was thinking, the human person is built for survival,” she said of the counseling session. “You know, we just are. But how do we come back? Not to ignore the seriousness of the situation, but to recognize that, to heal, you have to have some justice. You just really have to have justice. You cannot heal without it.”

These sessions have been pulled together in the post-riot fog of trauma, and many people may not be aware of them. The critical thing Pelosi wants the Capitol Hill crowd to know is how common the struggles are, and that everyone can benefit from talking to a professional about their experience…

Near the end of our interview, Pelosi asked me: Were you in the Capitol that day?

She listened to my terrifying tale: of being just above the stairwell where a heroic Capitol Police officer held off a mob, buying us time to get inside the Senate chamber as officers locked the doors, and of eventually evacuating with the Senate to a secure location, with armed police protection.

“You also experienced firsthand the trauma of it all,” she said. “The uncertainty: How is this going to proceed or end?”…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anya
  • Baud
  • BellyCat
  • cope
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • Doc Sardonic
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Hoppie
  • Ken
  • Ksmiami
  • Matt
  • MattF
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ned
  • oldgold
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘It’s endemic’: state-level Republican groups lead party’s drift to extremism

      Tim Miller, former political director of Republican Voters Against Trump, said: “The evidence is overwhelming that local parties across the country, in blue states and red states, are radicalized and support extremely far outside the mainstream positions like, for example, ending our our democratic experiment to install Donald Trump as president over the will of the people.

      “They believe in insane Covid denialism and QAnon and all these other conspiracies. It’s endemic, not just a couple of state parties. It’s the vast majority of state parties throughout the country.”
      …………………………….
      Miller, a writer-at-large at the Bulwark website, said: “I didn’t ever think that there was any momentum to convict him because I looked at what the local Republicans were saying. I remember saying to folks in the days after January 6, ‘Compare the statements that are coming out from Republican state parties to what the senators are saying’ – and there was a big disconnect.

      “The state parties were in defence of Trump. They were advancing conspiracy theories about how it was really Antifa in disguise. They were the canary in the coalmine for me as far as the fact that these senators were not going to to convict Trump. Everybody represents their own constituency. What’s notable is that the state parties are closest to the constituents so they know what the constituents want. What the constituents want is fealty to Trump.”

      This will not end well.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      cope

      Yesterday I watched the Frontline episode “Trump’s American Carnage” on demand. It squeezes his reign of terror into an hour. It really is appalling what we endured and anything that can be done to prevent the next demagogue from gaining power must be done. However, the show really reminded me what I had forgotten and that is what I really worry about…people will forget.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Matt

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Tim Miller’s in full-on “only stop running away long enough to burn his uniform” mode; he’s desperately hoping to kick up a smokescreen to obscure that this is who the GOP has been for DECADES.

      My suggested fix: all registered Republicans should be immediately permanently disenfranchised, full-stop. They’ve wrecked the country in the name of their imaginary friend and white supremacy; I don’t want them voting for _dog catcher_, nevermind President.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      germy

      “NOTE: During this interview with Tucker, I misspoke when referring to the mob who stormed the Capitol & people like Brennan & Schiff acting as “domestic terrorists.” I meant to say “domestic enemies” – because they’re actively trying to undermine the principles, processes and liberties enshrined in our Constitution: The mob who stormed the Capitol by trying to interfere with constitutional responsibilities of Congress, & Brennan, Schiff & others for trying to undermine our civil liberties guaranteed to every American in our Constitution.” – Tulsi Gabbard

      So both sides, really.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      It definitely won’t. The GOP’s numbers are dropping, and they’re fast becoming stuck with the real dregs.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      germy

      @debbie:

      Through October 2020, Donald Trump’s golf rounds have cost an estimated $140 million to taxpayers. Of course, that’s an estimate based on a variety of factors, but we can’t give you an exact cost for each round. We don’t have perfect information to tell you with certainty how much all of the factors cost together. We can estimate the cost per round, which is driven by Secret Service usage, transportation costs for motorcades and Air Force One, as well potential Coast Guard fees.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      @germy:

      “NOTE: During this interview with Tucker, I misspoke when referring to the mob who stormed the Capitol & people like Brennan & Schiff acting as “domestic terrorists.”

      Oh Tulsi.  You said something partially true for once, and you’re running away from it.

      ETA – if anything, she should apologize for not also calling the mob Trump trash, ammosexuals, gun humpers, and suckers of the Kremlin’s ass.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      debbie

      @germy:

      Gotta love this detail:

      We know the Secret Service has racked up $765,000 in golf cart rental bills with contracts with private providers (Trump is NOT making money on those carts), with rolling contracts.

      Thank god for Trump’s fiscal frugality on behalf of the nation. //

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ned

      @cope:

      Right before I opened this BJ post, I watched the first five minutes of the Frontline episode.  I decided it was more than  I wanted to re-see today, if you know what I mean.  I tabbed over to BJ for something lighter.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      debbie

      I cannot imagine what those staffers (and Capitol Police and Congressional members) were going through. All I know is that January 6 was as shocking to me as September 11.

      That clown who was identified by the company name on his jacket lives a couple of miles from me. I’m going to assume that he lives at every house in that neighborhood still sporting a Trump sign.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MattF

      And, btw, Trump’s trial lawyers all just quit because he demanded they argue that his actions were justified.

      ETA: And, um… they hadn’t been paid.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ken

      @germy: potential Coast Guard fees.

      Did he have divers standing by in case he drove a ball into a water hazard?

      (Just kidding, I think. Offshore security for courses on the coast seems more likely.)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Anya

      What happened in the capital depresses me more and more about our politics and how irreconcilable our differences are. The republican staffers also suffered the same trauma as their dem colleagues, still we can’t address such a serious incident because republican members of congress are bunch of cowards and craven opportunists. How can we as a nation come together on anything, if we can’t even agree on simple facts?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      debbie

      @MattF:

      He’s still claiming election fraud. That cow left the barn weeks ago.

      Though it does say something about his (alleged) state of mind.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ken

      @MattF: One notable thing about that is that those lawyers were already pretty far down into the bottom-of-the-barrel scrapings, and even they refused to go along with him.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      cope

      @Ned: It was a tough watch for sure.  I was a bit surprised to see PBS being so forthright about trump’s actions and motivations and the ebb and flow of the rest of the Republican Party during that time.  I know I lived through it and paid close attention at the time but to see it all unreel and realize how much I had buried was a bit shocking to me.  Now, disclaimer, I am old and memory stuff but, wow…

      It is nice to have BJ as a safe port for sure.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Doc Sardonic

      @debbie: That’s actually on the low end of estimates, probably only counting the actual expenses related to on the golf course activity. If transportation to and from the course are included it increases significantly.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Hoppie

      Just read that 10 Republican senators want to meet Biden to pursue “bipartisanship”.

      The Prez should show up in aviators, with a wall-sized blow-up of Lucy pulling the football from Charlie Brown in the room. Then run a clip of Reagan saying “Trust, but verify.”

      Then start by saying “We’ve studied the McConnell negotiation manual, so we’re gonna skip the trust part.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      debbie

      @Ned:

      I’ve also started watching, but have paused because I’m laughing too hard at Cruz, Rudio, and Graham’s 2016 campaign statements about the horribleness of Trump. Media’s real shortcoming is not calling each of them out.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      dmsilev

      @MattF: Apparently he told at least some aides that it’s such a simple case that he could save some money and defend himself.

      Which is actually true in a way. The Senate Republicans have made it clear that they’re going to vote to acquit no matter what, so he could show up and do a full Captain Queeg ‘Who Stole The Strawberries?’ routine and it wouldn’t matter.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ken

      @germy: There’s always Dershowitz.

      And risk what remaining access he has to Martha’s Vineyard during the social season?

      And maybe Turley can be a witness for the defense.

      I am expecting any witnesses for the defense will turn out to be incredibly effective witnesses for the prosecution, especially if Trump’s case is to insist the election was stolen.

      “Yes, we smashed down the doors of Congress, killed a cop and maimed a bunch of others, and would have killed the Vice President and all those traitor congressmen if we’d found them.  And we did it because President Trump told us to!”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Geminid

      @Hoppie: Biden should invite the ten Republicans to meet with Vice President Harris. Harris was their colleague until a couple weeks ago, and she seems to be Biden’s enforcer. Biden can tell them, “I’m pretty busy, but Kamala will let me know if you folks have anything worth talking about.”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      oldgold

      I am still not convinced that on the Covid front our government is acting like our nation’s hair is on fire.

      I think it was a BIG mistake to vaccinate the pols.

      I watched Olsterholm on MTP. What he said about the coming surge associated with the English variant was extremely frightening – doubling of hospitalizations and deaths from our last peak within the next 4 to 6 weeks.

      Olsterholm is recommending Biden “call an audible” by giving as many people as possible just one shot and worrying about the second shot later in the game.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      @oldgold: If that’s what the scientists thought was our best way forward, they would be saying so.  But they are not.

      There’s no way Biden is going to gamble on that without the science to back it up.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.