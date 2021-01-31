House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers would likely need more funding for security to protect them not just from outside threats, but also potentially from their own colleagues, whom she described as ‘the enemy within’ https://t.co/aPSyvvEMfO pic.twitter.com/jRYqHMekdz — Reuters (@Reuters) January 29, 2021

Q to Pelosi: What did you mean "the enemy is within?" Pelosi: "It means we have members of Congress who want to bring guns onto the (House) floor and that threatened violence on other members of Congress." — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 28, 2021

“The human person is built for survival. You know, we just are. But how do we come back? … You just really have to have justice. You cannot heal without it,” Pelosi tells @pkcapitolhttps://t.co/h4w1k1nLyw — Amy B Wang (@amybwang) January 30, 2021

A great article from the Washington Post, if you can bear to read it:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi first saw the emotional wounds moments after she returned to the U.S. Capitol the evening of Jan. 6. “The trauma that I saw in their eyes,” Pelosi said, pausing three seconds as she recalled the faces of her closest aides. “It was just overwhelming, just overwhelming. You know, our staffs are largely young. They come here with the sense of idealism and just love that they’re working in the Capitol.” In addition to leading the impeachment of a former president and the inauguration of a new one, Pelosi (D-Calif.) has also played a unique role these past few weeks: emotional shepherd to a flock of traumatized lawmakers, staff and police still reeling from the aftermath of rioters storming the Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 election. Some of her staff members locked themselves in a windowless conference room, blocking the door with office furniture and hiding under a table for 2½ hours as rioters tried to break down the door…

(Which, as she pointed out in the immediate aftermath of the failed insurrection, those young staffers had been trained to do by active-shooter drills in their elementary schools.)