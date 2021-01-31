I bought two cannoli yesterday, and basically I used them as a test of willpower all day long. I managed to wait until about ten minutes ago, and I think waiting made them taste better
That’s it. That is literally all I’ve got.
by John Cole| 39 Comments
randy khan
I would be unable to use cannoli as a test of willpower. You are a better man – or at least more stubborn than I.
zhena gogolia
Didn’t they get soggy?
dmsilev
I had heard good things about this pizza recipe so decided to give it a try for dinner tonight. Needs some preplanning (overnight rise of the dough), but the results are excellent.
Apparently we’ve got somewhere around ten inches of snow incoming. We already went to the store to stock up. Got a big london broil, potatoes and onions, stuff for this chinese cumin beef recipe we like, big thing of ice cream, pasta etc. I kind of like being, not technically snowed in, but you know what I mean. So hopefully this is nice!
It begins
(Also: just moved, finally have a street view!) pic.twitter.com/4z7ncRStOq
— ☕️ Tynan 🍵 (@TynanPants) February 1, 2021
Yutsano
*sigh*
Dammit Cole. Cannoli are to be eaten as soon as they hit your hot little hands. Get some ice cream if you want to test your willpower.
I guess I’m used to an overnight rise for my pizza dough. I use the same sourdough as I use for my bread- I split a batch of dough to make one loaf of bread and one pizza- and you’re always supposed to let it retard overnight. I have to start feeding my starter on Friday to have pizza on Sunday, but now that I’m used to the pattern it’s no big deal.
HumboldtBlue
I watched The Dig last night, enjoyed it very much. There’s a lot more to that story and if they had made it a series I’d watch.
Liverpool were very good today beating West Ham 3-1 and looking like the Reds we’ve grown accustomed to.
The 76ers came back from 20 down to beat the Pacers on the road so there’s that.
I salvaged an attempt at Irish Guinness Stew (which ended up very average soupy-soup cuz I was paying attention to other things, like sports) with two cups of pintos, two bunches of collard greens and then cooking it down.
I mashed 10 potatoes and then created a cheater’s shepherd pie by layering potatoes — stew mix — potatoes — stew mix — potatoes topped with Tillamook extra sharp yellow cheddar and then baked for 35 minutes. It was fucking good, and I froze two portions for later.
And the visual comment box is still not working properly.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Major Major Major Major: I know what you mean. I wouldn’t want to not be able to leave the house, but not having to leave the house when the roads are shitty is a good feeling.
But that ice wouldn’t last in my freezer.
also
Kaitlan Collins @kaitlancollins · 4h
After 5 members of his impeachment team abruptly left days before legal briefs are due, former President Trump announces his new attorneys are David Schoen and Bruce Castor, Jr. I was told last attorneys had not been paid advance fees and a letter of intent was never signed.
dww44
Personally I think you deserved those cannoli. I’m sitting here debating if I should treat myself to a Hershey’s dark chocolate nugget with almond . While writing this I got this news alert from CNN
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/01/31/world/myanmar-aung-san-suu-kyi-detained-intl/index.html
Eerily similar to our own experience since November. Only difference is that our military announced ahead of time it was going to honor our democratic and constitutional norms. I plan on sharing this with some Trumpies in my extended family. They know better and I’m not giving up now.
piratedan
and as we find out more about the events of January 6th and just who organized it, paid for it, incited the anticipated assault and who helped coordinate those attacking with who should be attacked, I think the GOP should be much more concerned about who the fuck in their caucus will be going to jail rather than pissing about getting the same treatment they doled out for the last four years… but based on their modus operandi over the last few decades, maybe the GOP is right and they really can thumb their noses at the press, the public and the supposed laws of our nation.
dmsilev
@Roger Moore: I bake sourdough bread on a regular basis, so it’s no big deal for me either, but just thought the time was worth mentioning. This recipe is more like the original no-knead bread; high hydration, small amount of yeast, and then a slow rise in the fridge (it does need folding at the beginning, so not quite no-knead).
Feathers
@dmsilev: I’ve been wanting to try that. My cast iron skillet is 12”. Do you think a stainless would work, that’s what I have in that size range.
I like the Smitten Kitchen Lazy Pizza with the no-knead dough. She gives three variations for different rise times, overnight, morning, and lunchtime to eat for dinner.
dww44
@piratedan:
I’m doing my part to make sure that those responsible are held accountable. To keep my focus I frequently reread Timothy Snyder’s Jan 9 American Abyss essay in the NYTimes magazine.
CaseyL
I’ve been reading some tweets about the coup in Myanmar, and many of the tweets still refer to the country as Burma – and many of the tweeters are activists who live in the country. I knew many people had been holding out on the change from Burma to Myanmar, but I thought they’d given up when the rest of the world switched over.
I’m also a bit puzzled at the strong support activists appear to be giving Suu Kyi. Her heroic, pro-democracy aura was considerably tarnished recently when she refused to condemn the genocidal policies aimed at the Royhinga.
I guess, like with Benazir Bhutto, you go with the pro-democracy heroes you have, not the ones you wish you had.
(And, yes, I am also having mild flashbacks to January 6, thinking about what would have happened if the US military had decided to throw in with T*’s coup attempt.)
guachi
I had some beef ramen after a 3 hour bike ride. Ramen tastes so good after a long ride.
Gary K
I was served cannoli in a restaurant without utensils, and the waitress seemed surprised when I asked for a fork. What’s the accepted method?
NotMax
Pan with eight pounds of pork loin slid into the oven a few minutes ago. Simple prep this time. Laid on a bed of sliced onions, sprinkled with black pepper, brushed with a combo of ground sage/minced garlic/teriyaki sauce. Din-din for the week.
Side note: Kudos is due for whoever came up with silicone roasting pans. No difference when it comes to the cooking process other than being too flexy to use solo on the oven rack so must be put on a cookie sheet; ten thousand percent easier to clean after roasting is done.
jl
” That is literally all I’ve got. ”
So, zero cannoli in stock right now, huh?
When I get stuff like that, I’m more eat a little bit at a time. Except that doesn’t work for cannoli because they’ll get soggy.
It seems like Cole ate both of them after torturing himself for a day. I’d eat them right away, and then savor the memory. That works if where you get them is far enough away that you won’t go buy them every day.
West of the Rockies
Weird, it’s almost like Trump is a cheapskate cheater.
CaseyL
I don’t have much of a sweet tooth, which is fortunate as I’m a Type II diabetic – I’ve simply cut down on what was never an abiding passion.
But I do like very dark chocolate on occasion – and I may be developing an allergy to it. The last few times I’ve had some bittersweet, I’ve gotten all sneezy and sniffly. This does not please me. OTOH, it’s a minor reaction I can live with.
maeve
i watched The Dig – my reaction – it was a boringly pace move with strange cuts but there was such a good performance by Ralph Fiennes you don’t notice all that.
And I’m into the archeology – streaming Time Team from Amazon Prime – they make it much more exciting to faint streaks in the earth and a few pieces of pottery than all the gold that turned up in Sutton Hoo.
jl
@West of the Rockies: From the latest Trumplinology I’ve read, he might be planning to go walk down through the Senate chamber in person, represent himself, and argue that the election really was stolen, very bigly, by Biden. I’m not sure what his defense is exactly.
The election was stolen.
?????
I’m innocent.
Is that it? What is in the ‘?????’ ? That because I think, based on zero evidence, that election was stolen, it’s legal for me, while the sitting president, to plot an insurrection against the federal government?
If that’s it, OK, fine, Mr. Trump, proceed. Will be fun watching the Senate GOPers explain why they voted to acquit.
NotMax
Expect nearly all of y’all are not up for attending a theater, so store in the back of the brainbox for when it eventually streams. Looks good: The Courier, with Benedict C.
The last few times I’ve had some bittersweet, I’ve gotten all sneezy and sniffly.
This isn’t necessarily an allergic reaction. I get the sneezes from anything really bitter. I first noticed it with the stem ends of cucumbers and thought it might be some weird allergy, but now I get it with anything really bitter.
So Cole took the cannoli. I hope he left the gun.
Punchy
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: I guess I just dont understand why he needs lawyers, when a vast majority of the GOP Senators have already declared their intent to acquit before the trial even starts. Why cant he just boycott the whole thing…it aint gunna affect the outcome in any way. Seriously, if he’ll be acquitted no matter what, why hire a legal team?
@maeve: Re “The Dig”: They put glasses on Lily James to make her look plain. It didn’t work.
CaseyL
@Roger Moore: I have similar strange responses to foods (hiccups whenever I eat HB eggs), but this is something new. I mean, I’ve been eating chocolate my whole life and never had this reaction before.
@Punchy: I think he believes, really and truly believes, that if he makes his case enough times, in front of just the right audience, he’ll be awarded the Presidency. And the GOP would love to fulfill that fantasy, if only they had even a semi-legitimate mechanism to do so. The GOP is watching events in Myanmar with bitter envy.
BigJimSlade
@comrade-john-cole, did you have espresso, or at least some good coffee with them? I hope so, in any case.
jl
@Punchy: Whether Trump goes in person to make a huge mess of everything may depend on whether it is televised live. If it is, they’ll have to put him in a straitjacket to keep him away. That should happen anyway, since the guy IMHO, is insane as well as malicious. A threat to himself and others.
HumboldtBlue
No, no it did not and if that was their intent it failed badly. I sense that wasn’t their intent.
