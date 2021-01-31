In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

In this week’s MC, let’s talk non-fiction books.

Reading our own Tom Levenson’s terrific book on the South Sea Bubble got me thinking about good non-fiction books. I don’t read too many non-fic books that aren’t work-related, but I did just order this:

Avi Loeb’s Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth

Read an excerpt and was riveted, so can’t wait to dive in.

What non-fiction are you reading or would recommend?