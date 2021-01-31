Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Non-Fiction

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Non-Fiction

In this week’s MC, let’s talk non-fiction books.

Reading our own Tom Levenson’s terrific book on the South Sea Bubble got me thinking about good non-fiction books. I don’t read too many non-fic books that aren’t work-related, but I did just order this:

Avi Loeb’s Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth

Read an excerpt and was riveted, so can’t wait to dive in.

What non-fiction are you reading or would recommend?

    3. 3.

      BGinCHI

      Was hoping my aliens book would arrive today, but since we got almost a foot of snow, everything slowed to a crawl…..

    4. 4.

      Delk

      @BGinCHI: maybe it was on the Amazon truck that got stuck in front of my place.

    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      We just read Scott Eyman’s biography of Cary Grant. I wasn’t thrilled by his analyses of the films (which were minimal and sometimes seemed to indicate he hadn’t seen them), but the portrait of the man is very detailed and illuminating. It’s particularly good on his retirement phase and his relationship with his daughter.

    7. 7.

      raven

      I knew Joe briefly in the early 70’s and I guess a novel taken from the writings of a person doesn’t count but what the hell!

       

      In The Last Great Road Bum, Héctor Tobar turns the peripatetic true story of a naive son of Urbana, Illinois, who died fighting with guerrillas in El Salvador into the great American novel for our times.

      Joe Sanderson died in pursuit of a life worth writing about. He was, in his words, a “road bum,” an adventurer and a storyteller, belonging to no place, people, or set of ideas. He was born into a childhood of middle-class contentment in Urbana, Illinois and died fighting with guerillas in Central America. With these facts, acclaimed novelist and journalist Héctor Tobar set out to write what would become The Last Great Road Bum.

      A decade ago, Tobar came into possession of the personal writings of the late Joe Sanderson, which chart Sanderson’s freewheeling course across the known world, from Illinois to Jamaica, to Vietnam, to Nigeria, to El Salvador—a life determinedly an adventure, ending in unlikely, anonymous heroism.

      The Last Great Road Bum is the great American novel Joe Sanderson never could have written, but did truly live—a fascinating, timely hybrid of fiction and nonfiction that only a master of both like Héctor Tobar could pull off.

    8. 8.

      Barbara

      Jean Jacques Rousseau: Restless Genius
      The Third Rainbow Girl
      Diderot and the Art of Thinking Freely
      The Club
      Fatal Discord

      One of these is not like the others! I read more nonfiction than literary fiction these days.

    9. 9.

      MagdaInBlack

      One I read this summer, which I found incredibly soothing, and very interesting, was “If All the Seas Were Ink: A Memoir”  Ilana Kurshan.  Brief explanation that hardly does the practice justice, is that it is the memoir of her reading one page a day of The Talmud : daf yomi.  I’m sure many of you know far more about that than I.

    10. 10.

      SFBayAreaGal

      Undaunted Courage by Stephen Ambrose

      Into Thin Air by Jon Krakauer

      Who Wrote the Bible by Richard Elliott Friedman

    12. 12.

      Scout211

      I haven’t read it, but Mr. Scout is almost through Mayday 1971 by Lawrence Roberts and is raving about it. There is such a parallel with that era and Nixon to this era and T****.

      I guess the author found transcripts of the Nixon tapes that had never had been released and had been in storage for decades.

    13. 13.

      Xavier

      Been looking at Frank Wilczek, “Fundamentals: Ten Keys to Reality.” “A gorgeous and inviting overview of the fundamental facts of physical reality” according to Steven Pinker.

      Most of the nonfiction I read is economics…won’t bore you with that here.

    14. 14.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Currently (re)reading M. Owen Lee’s Turning the Sky Round, based on a series of Met Opera lectures he gave in 1989 as radio intermission features during performances of the Ring cycle.

      I never tire of reading thoughtful analyses of the Ring, and Lee is particularly insightful.

    15. 15.

      MagdaInBlack

      @SFBayAreaGal: I loved ” Undaunted Courage” in great part because we traveled part of that route when I was a child  and so could picture some of it. Also, my mother was fascinated with the history. I wish she were alive to read it =-)

      Eta: In fact, we camped at Three Forks, Montana.

    17. 17.

      There go two miscreants

      Whoa! The Visual tab is suddenly working for me (FF85.0 on W10) after being AWOL the rest of the day.

      Definitely seconding Paris 1919, which I am working through, and also Into Thin Air — stayed up until 3AM finishing that when it was first released, and have re-read it a couple of times.

      Currently also reading The Idea Factory by Jon Gertner, about the glory days of Bell Labs (my first job was at COMSAT Labs, which was modeled on Bell Labs to some extent).

      And also reading The Borrowed Years 1938-1941, by Richard Ketchum. That was mentioned a while back by another commenter here, but I forget who.

    18. 18.

      scav

      The Domestic Revolution: How the Introduction of Coal into Victorian Homes Changed Everything by Ruth Goodman, which is far better than my bias against “________ changed everything” titles (mis)led me to expect. And I’m still in the lengthy exploration of the wood-economy background.

      Also jealous about snow.

    22. 22.

      MagdaInBlack

      @WaterGirl: It’s been snowing here in Arlington Heights since about 4 pm yesterday. It is still snowing, tho not as heavy. 6 inches on my sheltered, east facing balcony. You may have some if you wish =-)

    23. 23.

      Scout211

      @BGinCHI:

      Published July 2020

      Mayday 1971

      They surged into Washington by the tens of thousands in the spring of 1971. Fiery radicals, flower children, and militant vets gathered for the most audacious act in a years-long movement to end America’s war in Vietnam: a blockade of the nation’s capital. And the White House, headed by an increasingly paranoid Richard Nixon, was determined to stop it.

      Washington journalist Lawrence Roberts, drawing on dozens of interviews, unexplored archives, and newfound White House transcripts, recreates these largely forgotten events through the eyes of dueling characters. Woven into the story too are now-familiar names including John Kerry, Jane Fonda, and Daniel Ellsberg, leaker of the Pentagon Papers. It began with a bombing inside the U.S. Capitol—a still-unsolved case to which Roberts brings new information. To prevent the Mayday Tribe’s guerrilla-style traffic blockade, the government mustered the military. Riot squads swept through the city, arresting more than 12,000 people. As a young female public defender led a thrilling legal battle to free the detainees, Nixon and his men took their first steps down the road to the Watergate scandal and the implosion of the presidency.

    24. 24.

      Calouste

      Ninety Degrees North by Ferguson Fleming, about the attempts to reach the North Pole from the mid 19th century until the eventual success in the early 20th century. Keep a hot drink and a woolly jumper at hand, things are going to get icy :)

    25. 25.

      frosty

      The Boys In The Boat. The men’s crew of Depression-era poor kids that won the 1936 Olympics.

      Up Jumped the Devil: The Real Life of Robert Johnson. Forget all the crossroads BS. Written by two guys who researched his life for 50 years, interviewed his friends and family.

      Blitzed: Drugs in the Third Reich. They liked their speed!

      The Retirement Maze. Recommended by Raven and made me change some of the things I was going to do.

      Final recommendation: an app called Reading List. Every time I see something interesting it’s only a couple of keystrokes to enter it. A bunch of my list is from B-J. Including the first one, I think.

    27. 27.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      I loved Into Thin Air as well!

      The Splendid and the Vile (Erik Larson) saved my sanity in 2020. Reading about Churchill’s leadership in the Blitz gave me hope that we could have positive leadership again one day.

      Now starting The Great Bridge (David McCollough). It’s pretty weighty but my dad gave it to me so I feel like I should give it a try.

    29. 29.

      Scout211

      Anything by Erik Larson but particularly  In the Garden of the Beasts:  Love, Terror, and an American Family in Hitler’s Berlin.  

    30. 30.

      SFBayAreaGal

      @MagdaInBlack: The biotech company I used to work for had a meeting in St. Louis right after I read Undaunted Courage. I was so excited to be able to stand on the riverbank of the Mississippi and imagine them setting out on their expedition.

    32. 32.

      Princess Leia

      New Faves:

      The Secret lives of Color- KassiaSt. Clair -Describes the stories of various shades and how they came to be. From plants to mineral to animal products (including, maybe, urine) – amazing how driven humans are to find and use color in creative ways. Just fascinating.

      The Smallest Lights in the Universe- Sarah Seager – a memoir of an astrophysicist. I loved the language, the science, her story. Hated to see it end.

      Old Faves:

      Deep Survival- Laurence Gonzales – Looks at folks caught in extreme situations (like an avalanche, the plane crash in the Andes, boat sinking- and examines who lives, who dies, and why. I keep coming back to this book over and over for what it teaches me about resilience, and also for how to keep my head when things are nuts.

      The Freedom Manifesto – Tom Hodgkinson – This is a book about how to live well, say f* you to the “system” and have a good time. Very British, and light, but it’s the best reflection on living at a human pace and enjoying every minute. Changed my life a bit, I will say.

      Old faves:

    33. 33.

      RSA

      These are a few books I’ve been reading over the past month or so; they’re not directly relevant to my work, but maybe in the future.

      W. D. Ross (1930). The Right and The Good.
      W. Wallach and C. Allen (2009). Moral Machines: Teaching Robots Right from Wrong.
      P. Lin, K. Abney, and G. A. Bekey (eds.) (2012). Robot Ethics: The Ethical and Social Implications of Robotics.

    35. 35.

      JanieM

      I don’t reach much non-fiction either. But these are among my all-time favorite books of any genre:

      The Boys in the Boat, by Daniel James Brown, and

      The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, by Rebecca Skloot.

      Amazing achievements of research and of weaving stories with information, biography with science and history and politics. I resisted Henrietta Lacks for years because I knew it would make me angry, and it did (I didn’t actually finish the backmatter…), but it’s worth it regardless.

      Also: This Sacred Earth: Religion, Nature, Environment, by Roger S. Gottlieb. Sadly, out of print, but Abebooks has cheap second-hand copies. A vast collection of essays, historical accounts, and sacred texts from many religious and philosophical traditions, and a great foundation for thinking about the how/why of dealing with climate change.

    38. 38.

      Starboard Tack

      I’ve had a copy of The Origins of Totalitarianism on the shelf for a few months. I’ll get to it pretty soon.

    41. 41.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      I’m temporarily stalled on the novel I’m reading, so I just started Denise Kiernan’s The Girls of Atomic City, which is about the women who worked in Oak Ridge on the Manhattan Project. Interesting so far.

      Also got Loeb’s book from the library and some writing books.

      (The stalling thing happens to me fairly often even on books I end up enjoying. It may indicate pacing problems; I think I’m reading a first novel. Or length–I did the same thing on the first two Robin Hobb novels I read, at least in part because they were so damn long.)

    42. 42.

      zhena gogolia

      @Obvious Russian Troll:

      Not nonfiction, but I have stalled on The Debt to Pleasure. I enjoyed the first 20 pages or so, but it’s kind of faux Nabokov so is getting irritating.

      I stalled on The Mirror and the Light when it got too gory. The Trump era has made it impossible for me to read that kind of stuff.

    43. 43.

      raven

      @Scout211: That was a week after Operation Dewey Canyon III. We had few issues besides the Supreme Court ruling that we could stay on the Mall but couldn’t sleep. We voted to sleep

       

      From an extensive Amazon review.

       

      Quotes from the Nixon administration are eerily reminiscent of Trump’s: Referring to protestors. Nixon is described as saying disdainfully, “Goddamit these people are thugs, vandals, terrorists . . . dope addicts . . .” And Roberts describes Haldeman’s comments on VVAW: “Haldeman complained that there were ‘about six paraplegics’ in the crowd and the press was writing ‘nauseating stories’ about them. ‘God, everything you read would make you think all those guys out there had no legs!’”

    45. 45.

      NotMax

      A small sampling:

      Peter the Great: His Life and World, Robert Massie
      The Fatal Shore: The Epic of Australia’s Founding, Robert Hughes
      Montcalm and Wolfe, Francis Parkman
      Son of the Morning Star: General Custer and the Battle of the Little Bighorn , Evan Connell
      Blue Highways, William Least Heat-Moon
      Thomas Jefferson: An Intimate History, Fawn Brodie
      The Eden Express, Mark Vonnegut
      Baghdad Without a Map, Tony Horwitz
      Surely You’re Joking, Mr. Feynman!, Richard Feynman
      Tuva or Bust!, Ralph Leighton
      The March of Folly, Barbara Tuchman
      Battle Cry of Freedom, James McPherson
      Mr. Lincoln’s Army, Bruce Catton
      Mary Chesnut’s Civil War (a/k/a A Diary from Dixie), Mary Chestnut
      The Strange Career of Jim Crow, C. Vann Woodward
      Undaunted Courage: Meriwether Lewis, Thomas Jefferson, and the Opening of the American West, Stephen Ambrose

    49. 49.

      frosty

      @JanieM: If you recommended The Boys in the Boat here, that’s how I found it. I rowed recreationally in my 30s and loved the sport and the camaraderie. Also coxed but I had no idea what to do, besides steer. Their cox was brilliant!!!

    51. 51.

      raven

      @hueyplong: Told from the point of view of an ordinary foot soldier, this personal memoir has been hailed as one of the liveliest, wittiest, and most significant commentaries ever written on the Civil War.

      Among the plethora of books about the Civil War, Company Aytch stands out for its uniquely personal view of the events as related by a most engaging writer—a man with Twain-like talents who served as a foot soldier for four long years in the Confederate army.

      Samuel Rush Watkins was a private in the confederate Army, a twenty-one-year-old Southerner from Tennessee who knew about war but had never experienced it firsthand. With the immediacy of a dispatch from the front lines, here are Watkins’ firsthand observations and recollections, from combat on the battlefields of Shiloh and Chickamauga to encounters with Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee, from the tedium of grueling marches to the terror of fellow soldiers’ deaths, from breaking bread with a Georgia family to confronting the enemy eye to eye.

      By turns humorous and harrowing, fervent and philosophical, Company Aytch offers a rare and exhilarating glimpse of the Civil War through the eyes of a man who lived it—and lived to tell about it.

    53. 53.

      Wag

      Lately I’ve been reading nonfiction books by Craig Childs, an author who specializes in writing about various subjects in the Southwest. I was first introduced to his writings in the late 90s with his book The Secret Knowledge of Water, a series of essays about how water has influenced the history of the southwest.  I’m now reading his book from 2006, House of Rain, a book about his wanderings through the Southwest tracing the influence of the Chaco Canyon civilization on the later periods of the Pueblo Indian cultures, including Mesa Verde.   Its a great book.

    54. 54.

      frosty

      @NotMax: I didn’t think back as far as you did, but I second many of those. From the early 70s I’m going to add Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance. Non-fiction but not written like it.

    56. 56.

      Uncle Omar

      The Fate of Rome by Kyle Harper.  It’s worth reading to see where we’re headed.

      The Greatest Knight by Thomas Asbridge, a biography of William Marshall, Marshall of England who served five Kings of England, from Henry II through Henry III.

    57. 57.

      geg6

      Caste and The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson

      Grant by Ron Chernow (which led me to…)

      The Personal Memiors of Ulysses S. Grant

      The Last Lion (3 volumes) by William Manchester

      The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich by William Shirer (I re-read this every few years…great observer of history)

      Murrow:His Life and Times by A. M. Sperber

      i could go on and on and on.  Non-fiction, especially history and biography, is my go-to reading.  I read more of it than anything.

    58. 58.

      billcinsd

      While I’m not a huge non-fiction fan, books in this genre that I am working on: Mike Knoczal, “Freedom From The Market”, and Kate Raworth, “Doughnut Economics”, two very good economics books. Raworth is particularly good about defining how Economics should be approached.

      “The Toaster Project” about an art student trying to make a toaster from its most basic components — so smelting his own steel, etc.

      “Breath Figures”, a scientific-artistic method for making art that I am thinking of implementing for some summer research

    59. 59.

      Emma from FL

      Let’s see. Currently on the nonfiction pipeline:
      The Uses of Literature, by Italo Calvino (I just found this again on the back of a shelf, so a reread)
      Measure for Measure, a Musical History of the Sciences, by Thomas Levenson I love the intersection of science and music and the guy’s name sounds familiar, so….)
      The Back Channel: A Memoir of American Diplomacy by William J. Burns (considering the mess we’re in…)
      Full Catastrophe Living, by Jon Kabat-Zinn (considering the stress I’m under…)

    61. 61.

      Nelle

      Walking with the Wind, A Memoir of the Movement – John Lewis

      How the South Won the Civil War -Heather Cox Richardson

      Recollections of My Nonexistence -Rebecca Solnit

      The Splendid and the Vile, Dead Wake – Erik Larsen

      The Warmth of Other Suns- Isabel Wilkerson

      Now reading the new bio of Eleanor Roosevelt by David Michaelis

    62. 62.

      frosty

      @BGinCHI: Yes, good. Started with amphetamines for pilots and tank crews for the Blitzkrieg, then watching them take over the whole society. Including Hitler and his quack doctor injecting him with crap multiple times a day. Worth a read.

    64. 64.

      There go two miscreants

      Visual tab still working! I have no idea why — I have not changed anything, not even closed and re-opened the browser.

      1491 is good, but I thought 1493 (the follow-on) was better, because less speculation — more stuff was documented. (Going by memory here; I should re-read both of them — they’re around here somewhere.) He has a better opinion of Columbus than I do.

      The Great Bridge is very good. If you like that, you will probably enjoy The Path Between The Seas (about the Panama Canal), also by McCullough.

      Not even 50 comments and I’ve already seen some titles that I will have to add to my list!

    66. 66.

      frosty

      @geg6: Your top 3 are on my list. Have you read Shirer’s Berlin Diaries? A more personal account of the rise of the Third Reich from a radioman’s perspective.

      ETA I alternate between fiction and non-fiction. I’ve read every WWII codebreaking book I can find. Plus POW escapes, starting with The Wooden Horse when I was in Jr High. The most recent one was a tunnel escape by German prisoners in Arizona. Spoiler: they didn’t make it to Mexico.

    73. 73.

      Mike in NC

      I finished “Traitor: A History of American Betrayal from Benedict Arnold to Donald Trump” by David Rothkopf last week.

    74. 74.

      trollhattan

      These pop to mind:

      “The Whole Shebang: A state of the universe(s) report” by Timothy Ferris (written 20 years ago, am sure it needs wholesale updating)
      “Battle Cry of Freedom” (Book 6 Oxford history of America) by James McPherson
      “A Short History of Nearly Everything” by Bill Bryson (hard to pick one Bryson book)
      “The Mountains of California” John Muir
      “The Man Who Walked Through Time” Colin Fletcher
      “Beyond the 100th Meridian” Wallace Stegner
      “Cadillac Desert” Marc Reisner
      A list much influenced by living in the American west.

    77. 77.

      JanieM

      Just thought of FDR and Chief Justice Hughes: The President, the Supreme Court, and the Epic Battle over the New Deal, by James F. Simon.

      This isn’t one of my all-time favorites, but it was very good, and rather topical at this moment in history. It’s a good weaving of biography with history and politics.

      I’ve been remembering it lately because my book group just read The Last Days of Night, by Graham Moore, in which Charles Evans Hughes plays a small role. Moore’s book is a genre that I don’t much care for — fairly recent history turned into fiction, with a mashing of time frames and an imagining of the inner lives of the characters that I find suspect — and I didn’t think it was very good, but some of the actual story (involving Edison, Westinghouse, Tesla, JP Morgan, and Paul Cravath, whose law firm is still a powerhouse) is fascinating.

    78. 78.

      HumboldtBlue

      Levant: Splendor and catastrophe on the Mediterranean

      Phillip Mansel

      It’s about the great port cities of eastern Med. Just starting out.

    79. 79.

      cope

      I’ll keep it current with what I have on hold at my library. That would be Robert Graves’ “Goodbye to All That” and “Culture Warlords : My Journey Into the Dark Web of White Supremacy” by Talia Lavin. World War I and white supremacy…just some light reading.

      The Graves book is one I have read before, probably more than once but not in a long time. The other just came out.

    83. 83.

      JanieM

      @trollhattan:

      “The Man Who Walked Through Time” Colin Fletcher

      That was a great book and a big inspiration/guide for my first hiking trip in the Grand Canyon — two weeks’ worth, in 1972.

    84. 84.

      hueyplong

      @frosty: Shirer also did a long history of the fall of France’s Third Republic.  I’m kind of a geek about France from 1930 through the Liberation.

      Reread them all during Trump’s first year.

    85. 85.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Princess Leia:

      The Secret lives of Color- KassiaSt. Clair -Describes the stories of various shades and how they came to be. From plants to mineral to animal products (including, maybe, urine) – amazing how driven humans are to find and use color in creative ways. Just fascinating.

      Ooh, I ordered that for my Kindle app about a month ago when either Bookbub or Early Bird Books was offering it for a couple of bucks, but I haven’t cracked it yet. Glad to know you’re finding it fascinating; I’ll read it when I’ve finished my current book. It sounds really interesting.

    86. 86.

      Princess Leia

      Another oldie but goodie- Diane Ackerman’s Natural History of the Senses. Also Michael Pollan’s Cooked.

    88. 88.

      Princess Leia

      @SiubhanDuinne:  I keep saying”that is SO interesting!!” as I read. I love that surprise- looking into the world in a new way I didn’t even realize I could.  Hope you enjoy it as well!!!!

    89. 89.

      cope

      @JanieM: That book also was important to me having read it before taking a spring break float trip down the Grand Canyon in 1969, the centennial of Powell’s first trip.  A geology cohort of mine and I half-heartedly planned a South Rim to North Rim hike after that but nothing came of those plans.  Youthful exuberance…

    91. 91.

      JanieM

      The Secret Life of Dust: From the Cosmos to the Kitchen Counter, the Big Consequences of Little Things, by Hannah Holmes

    92. 92.

      frosty

      @hueyplong: Just added it to the reading list. Up to 98 now. That’s five new ones just from this post.
      About 1/3 including Tom’s aren’t in the library so I’ll have to buy them. Some other good ones, too.

    93. 93.

      Mart

      Some might think a book about aliens visiting from another star system, even if written by an esteemed astronomer, is you know fiction. For non-fiction you can always read about Heavens Gate, the suicide cult hoping for the comet space ships to scoop up their souls along with their Nikes.

    95. 95.

      Major Major Major Major

      I recently read “The End Of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking)” by Katie Mack. It’s not too long, a lay read about what the universe might be, how it might end, and what that might look like from here. It’s really fun! It goes through the big crunch, heat death, the big rip…vacuum decay, that’s a brutal one… then it gets into more theoretical stuff like membrane universes…

      Good times! I mean that with no sarcasm. Was thinking of writing it up here.

    96. 96.

      JanieM

      @cope: We did South Rim not quite to all the way to the North Rim. I had two more trips in later years, not as long as that first one time-wise, but I never did get all the way to the North Rim. Next lifetime, perhaps. I also never did a river trip.

    97. 97.

      ziggy

      Great to see non-fiction! I love it, and lots of good ideas here. I’m currently reading several books by Francis Fukuyama that seem quite timely:
      The Origins of Political Order--haven’t started yet
      Political Order and Political Decay (read that one first)
      Identity–The Demand for Dignity and The Politics of Resentment
      A couple of my favorites: Guns, Germs and Steel by Jared Diamond and Patient HM: A Story of Memory, Madness and Family Secrets by Luke Dittrich
      Anything by David McCullough

    98. 98.

      cope

      @JanieM: My wife likes to make fun of my reading choices (she reads only fiction) by telling people I once read a book called “Dirt”.  I have to remind her the book I read was about dust, not dirt.  She just loves to play that card, though.

    99. 99.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @trollhattan: Yeah that was great.

      Madame Fourcade’s Secret War is great. It’s about the woman who ran France’s largest resistance intelligence network during WWII.

      A book on the Civil War I really liked was Junius and Albert’s Adventures in the Confederacy. It’s about two northern war correspondents who get captured and are imprisoned in a southern POW camp, from which they eventually escape and make their way north with the help of several Union sympathizers.

    100. 100.

      Tehanu

      Molly Ivins Can’t Say That, Can She?, given to me for Xmas. I dip into it when I run out of steam on Don Quixote, which I’m reading for the first time.

    104. 104.

      frosty

      @Major Major Major Major: A Universe from Nothing is similar. Oddest bit: we are sentient and looking out at a unique time when we can see the universe. As it expands, we’ll eventually go fast that light won’t reach us and the skies will go dark.
      Not an immediate problem, to be sure.

      ETA No personal knowledge of astrophysics is implied by this comment. I maxed out with Halladay and Resnick.

    106. 106.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @zhena gogolia: I haven’t had the energy to read anything too dark, either.

      I still haven’t read Wolf Hall. I started it, put it down for one reason or another and my wife read it and lent out my copy to our friends (with my blessing).

