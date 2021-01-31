I'm kind of enjoying Biden's "Listen, Jack" attitude towards people who expect him to have taken no lessons from the Obama years. https://t.co/mAtRIWY8sM — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) January 29, 2021

Saying NO to everything — refusing to negotiate, refusing to legislate, refusing to even meet with constituents — doesn’t take a whole lot of energy. Since at least the beginning of the Obama administration, most of the GOP has relied on passive obstruction, rather than active opposition. Their dependable minority of attention-seeking “Wild Guys”, the reliable trickle of grifters and ideologues looking for leverage, has been abetted by the subset of attention-seeking “Pundits” and related media, working together to keep the cable news channels busy 24/7/365.

Donald Trump, of course, was the epitome and probably the natural nadir of that mutual addiction. Joe Biden, as a campaigner and now as the President, heads an administration that’s the very opposite: He’s a happy tinkerer, surrounded by an administration of wonks and bureaucrats who actually enjoy doing the work.

It’s killing those members of the media who preferred MCing the clown parade to actual reporting. And I, for one, am here for it!

Main difference: we are going to do good things. https://t.co/3QFJYpIpn5 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) January 29, 2021

what congressional republicans really want, i honestly think, is to remain in the minority, phone it in at work, and use the culture war to fundraise trips to the bahamas or whatever. very few of them have any real interest in governing, and these priorities demonstrate that. — cobras for alligators scheme machine (@golikehellmachi) January 26, 2021

a thing about congressional republicans is just how utterly lazy nearly all of them are. no town halls, no events they might be criticized at, no real legislative efforts, just fundraisers and schmoozing and golfing. they're the car dealership owner class, through and through. — cobras for alligators scheme machine (@golikehellmachi) January 26, 2021

This is going to be a rough four years for the cult of the savvy. pic.twitter.com/mLJVAC8c8Q — Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) January 30, 2021

Sorry but if reporters are asking the White House about video game stocks in the middle of a pandemic that has killed 400,000 Americans they deserve to get made fun of https://t.co/VFJ32FsX5F — Zoomcock Archivist ?? (@canderaid) January 29, 2021

well at least our legacy news outlets are doing a bang-up job conveying the threat instead of equivocating between two parties operating on completely different planes of existence https://t.co/JfluMvoEIF — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) January 30, 2021

The perfect example, at the intersection of ‘political grifter’ and ‘media attention-seeker’: