“It’s not ancient history — 2009 is the analogue,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) tells me. “We then waited for Senate bipartisanship to break out. It never happened. And I don’t think it will happen this time.” https://t.co/NKIKuKPGTW — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 30, 2021

Almost certainly, without them — but it’s good policy to let the voters know you tried!

would be nice if Politico mentioned GOP had **ten months** to negotiate a big Covid bill and for ten months the GOP told Dems to f**k off https://t.co/sDy5PNSAbG — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) January 29, 2021

the funny part is DC press actually thinks the second one is real option — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) January 29, 2021

“The hostage takers have warned authorities that if police reject cooperation and instead adopt the extreme policy of not given ten million dollars by noon, they will be left with no choice but to start shooting the hostages.” https://t.co/i2oHvqG7Ja — Zoomcock Archivist ?? (@canderaid) January 29, 2021

If Ds pass a reconciliation relief bill, they stand a good chance of reaping political benefit. (Whatever the particulars, the pandemic will end & the economy will likely rebound.) Rs can either get in on the action & share the credit, or whine about partisanship & get no credit https://t.co/smfpms2fIu — Bill Scher (@billscher) January 30, 2021

the real issue for Republicans is that they *don't want a vote on this bill* because they are stuck between rabid MAGA asshats who will go after them if they vote for any D bill, and the broader public, who would like to not die or lose their homes in a pandemic. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) January 29, 2021

