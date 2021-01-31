Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Naturally gregarious and alpha

No one could have predicted…

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Verified, but limited!

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

How has Obama failed you today?

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

We still have time to mess this up!

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Mission Accomplished!

Consistently wrong since 2002

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / COVID Relief Open Thread: With the GOP, or (Almost Certainly) Without Them

COVID Relief Open Thread: With the GOP, or (Almost Certainly) Without Them

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: ,

Almost certainly, without them — but it’s good policy to let the voters know you tried!

Pretty much:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • coin operated
  • dmsilev
  • HinTN
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Kent
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Mary G
  • Mike in NC
  • Mike R
  • Ruckus
  • SFAW
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    3. 3.

      Kent

      The GOP didn’t do a single damn bipartisan thing in the past four years.   Not one.  The closest they ever got was on that DACA/Dreamers bill a couple years ago that Trump finally pulled the plug on.  The didn’t do bipartisan on tax cuts, on ACA repeal, or any SCOTUS nominees.  So fuck them.  That is they path they chose.

      Why any Dem senators would decide that the Best option here is to give RAND PAUL the deciding vote on the economic future of the country is beyond me.  Because once you count past the first 5 or so GOP Senators, he is who you land on when you get to 60.

      And there isn’t a single swing voter in this country who is going to give a shit how many GOP Senate votes there were for the Covid relief package in 2022 or 2024.  It will be old history by then.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I frequently hear a phrase in family court that sends my irritation level into overdrive.

      Most often you will hear it from the folks at CPS/DCBS, sometimes from counsel for the other parent. It is vague, completely meaningless and wholly unverifiable in any way.

      The phrase?

      “We have concerns…”

      Now, it is supposed to be a red flag, but it is my opening for destructive cross-examination. You want to express concerns? Don’t give me vague bullshit, give me concrete statements of likely harm.

      Conservative whining about deficits, motivation for the labor force and the need for “tough choices” strikes me much the same.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      @Mike R: this

       

      @Kent: and also this

      Just pass it already, tell the GOP to shut the fuck up and get its own house in order, and move on to the next thing that needs fixing due to their malice/incompetence/both

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Mike in NC:

      Every government in the world colluded to shut their borders and broad sectors of their own economies just to make Trump look bad.

      He’s just like Jesus that way, and when He comes back, he’ll be the Kweisatz Haderach.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mary G

      The Russians and Dog knows how many other countries are flooding Twitter with “Biden promised checks out to us on Day 1 and didn’t deliver. His presidency is a failure.” They need to pass whatever Manchin and Sinema will go for, and do it now.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Natasha Bertrand @NatashaBertrand 1h
      Just in from @PressSec: “The President received a letter today from 10 Republican Senators asking to meet with him…In response, the President spoke to Sen. Collins, and invited her and other signers of the letter to come to the WH early this week for a full exchange of views.”

      He should invite the cameras in. An hour before the meeting starts.

      If they object, say, “Senator Collins and her team weren’t ready to make their case to the American people, so in the interest of helping them work through their ideas…”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kent

      @Mary G:The Russians and Dog knows how many other countries are flooding Twitter with “Biden promised checks out to us on Day 1 and didn’t deliver. His presidency is a failure.” They need to pass whatever Manchin and Sinema will go for, and do it now.

      I honestly don’t think Manchin and Sinema are even quibbling about the details of the bill.  They are quibbling about the process and precious filibuster.  Once they get past objecting to doing this via reconciliation I don’t see either of them doing a Susan Collins and picking away at the amounts out of some furrowed brow concern for the deficit or some shit.

      It is all so stupid beyond belief.  When Manchin and Sinema insist on 60 votes all they are doing is empowering Rand Paul or John Cornyn or whoever is the 60th vote and making themselves irrelevant.  In a filibuster-less Senate they are both Gods who can make nearly any damn demands that they want for their own states and re-elections.  Seriously.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      Meanwhile, via the Post, He Who Shall Not Be Named has a new set of attorneys:

      On Sunday evening, T****’s office announced in a statement that Atlanta-based trial attorney David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor Jr., a former district attorney in Montgomery County, Pa., would lead his defense team. The two lawyers will bring “national profiles and significant trial experience in high-profile cases to the effort,” the statement said.
      Schoen previously served as a lawyer for T**** adviser Roger Stone when he sought to appeal his conviction for lying and witness tampering in a congressional investigation. He also was in discussions with financier Jeffrey Epstein about representing him days before his death while awaiting sex-trafficking charges and has said he does not believe Epstein killed himself. During his time as district attorney, Castor had declined to prosecute actor Bill Cosby and was later sued by accuser Andrea Constand in a case that was settled.

      Two apparent experts in helping assist sex criminals. Is there something about the impeachment that we’re not yet aware of?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SFAW

      @dmsilev:

      Two apparent experts in helping assist sex criminals. Is there something about the impeachment that we’re not yet aware of?

      Maybe they heard he was the world’s biggest jerk-off, and got confused?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.