Happy one year anniversary to Secretary Wilbur Ross saying this about the impact of COVID for America: "I don't want to talk about a victory lap… but… I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America."

pic.twitter.com/sKNhLHWlIX — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 30, 2021





Tracking the pandemic in the U.S. Here are the latest figures on COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccinations across the country. https://t.co/yu1uTgjsfK — The Associated Press (@AP) January 30, 2021

Look, there’s always too much pandemic news to keep up with. That’s why you should never miss @DrTomFrieden’s Friday recap of key developments and most important data signals. It’s crucial reading. https://t.co/Mrxbh4Gm3S — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) January 30, 2021

Thanks @NYTimes for working with @ResolveTSL to provide information on risk in every community. I’m horrified to see communities opening because things are “better” when risk is still very very high, as is the risk of new, more infectious variants. 3/ https://t.co/OJ7kiplUqH pic.twitter.com/kZ64kcvG4z — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) January 30, 2021

Vaccines work against strains circulating now. Get them out of freezers into arms. Complicated program, bumpy start. Neglected: Black, Latinx, Native American, poor…and primary care doctors. First-come, first-serve is a recipe to exacerbate inequality. https://t.co/kCfAQlsO1S 8/ — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) January 30, 2021

======

Just back from visit at Jinyintan hospital, that specialised in infectious diseases and was designated for treatment of the first cases in Wuhan. Stories quite similar to what I have heard from our ICU doctors. — Marion Koopmans (@MarionKoopmans) January 30, 2021

https://t.co/BdxX5tg2dc No such thing as going under the radar…. — Marion Koopmans (@MarionKoopmans) January 30, 2021

VERY GOOD NEWS to start your day: Israel has vaccinated most of its population w/@pfizer #COVID19 vax. One dose — poor protection, only 30% in seniors. But after 2nd dose "just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19," 92% effective.

SMILE (& get double-vax'ed)https://t.co/GlcJWnDlVH — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 30, 2021

Russia confirmed 18,359 new coronavirus cases and 485 deaths Sunday, bringing its totals to 3,850,439 cases and 73,182 deaths https://t.co/Uo7CpxSaUK — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 31, 2021

On this day in 2020, the Philippines announced its first coronavirus case. A year after, the country has recorded over half a million confirmed cases, with at least 470,000 recoveries, and more than 10,000 deaths due to the disease. https://t.co/sDo55hwVGt pic.twitter.com/ioGau5Y2Gx — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) January 30, 2021

Yokosuka Naval Base said 23 people have tested positive for coronavirus since Tuesday with 47 recoveries, according to a Facebook post Friday. https://t.co/sv9KtFHWTu — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) January 30, 2021

Covid: Australian city of Perth goes into snap lockdown after guard tests positive https://t.co/Yv3Z0Pe8SU — BBC News Australia (@BBCNewsAus) January 31, 2021

Covid: EU and UK 'reset' relations after NI vaccine row https://t.co/iq25nN2btC — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 31, 2021

EU offers guarantees for vaccine deliveries, says UK minister Truss https://t.co/OixUHEtVFb pic.twitter.com/XQ55vbi74K — Reuters (@Reuters) January 31, 2021

South Africa to receive extra 20 million COVID-19 vaccines, paper says https://t.co/QUHQtN9D15 pic.twitter.com/Zsyes1E6cA — Reuters (@Reuters) January 31, 2021

One-third of Africa will be vaccinated this year, according to the World Health Organization. It's estimated Africa will need 1.5 billion vaccine doses to immunize 60% of its 1.3 billion inhabitants, the threshold for herd immunity https://t.co/1pmdshcDLw pic.twitter.com/WJucQprkby — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 30, 2021

======

He had just attended a meeting w/health experts, and they had asked one another what they would tell their spouses to do if they could get J&J vaccine tomorrow, or had to wait 3 weeks for Pfizer/Moderna’s. “All of us said, ‘Get the one tomorrow,’” he said https://t.co/Le9vqxiAIs — Virginia Hughes (@virginiahughes) January 30, 2021

Hallelujah. The "new" @CDCgov is putting out a fantastic daily summary of the latest #COVID19 scientific publications, noting which have been peer-reviewed. Check this out:

CDC Science Agenda for COVID-19

https://t.co/C6QKF5V2Ix — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 30, 2021

I am going to echo Lawrence Corey's (UW)'s sentiment “Do you want a vaccine that prevents coughs or do you want a vaccine that prevents death?” We need to see the full data but I will take 85% reduction in severe disease & 100% reduction in deaths. https://t.co/HGTMd1mRLZ — Dr. Nahid Bhadelia (@BhadeliaMD) January 29, 2021

Anybody confused about all the vaccine results against 'regular' and 'variant' SARS-CoV-2? You are not alone. We need an independent side-by-side cross-comparison of neutralization titers (and impact of variants) and of data, since case definitions were different between trials. — Florian Krammer (@florian_krammer) January 29, 2021

cooks have the single highest death rate by profession. https://t.co/xGffS4GfDJ — confront your racist uncle ???? (@ellouelle) January 29, 2021

======

"We want people vaccinated based on priority, not privilege." Investigations are underway around the U.S. after hospital board members, their trustees and donors have gotten early access to scarce COVID-19 shots, while millions of everyday Americans wait. https://t.co/ZlKObHL2VE — The Associated Press (@AP) January 30, 2021

South Dakota COVID deaths have more than tripled since this tweet on Nov. 10: https://t.co/llAzeWBmOj — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 30, 2021

Vermont has a similar sized population to South Dakota, higher population density and about *1/7th the deaths per capita.* — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 30, 2021

California has reported 40,000 coronavirus deaths as the state's steepest surge of cases begins to taper. Now only New York has more deaths but at this pace California will eclipse that too. https://t.co/vAiJZC5KO1 — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) January 30, 2021

"In Los Angeles County, there is little mystery to the heaviest spread of the virus. Where the crowding is worst, the pandemic hits hardest: the Eastside. Southeast L.A. South L.A." Heartbreaking story by @brittny_mejia https://t.co/NgGhjxj16L pic.twitter.com/1emATerhL3 — Liam Dillon (@dillonliam) January 29, 2021

Protesters in L.A. temporarily blocked one of the largest COVID-19 vaccination sites in the nation, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours. Anti-vaccine and far-right groups were among the protesters. https://t.co/RCiSOP2ZZm — The Associated Press (@AP) January 31, 2021

Some anti-vax protesters shut down Covid vaccination site at #DodgerStadium for about an hour. Firefighter tells me they were blocking cars and screaming at people in line to get vaccinated, most of whom are elderly. LAPD made them get on sidewalk. No arrests. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/xmyQOIx9Rs — Emily Valdez, KNX 1070 (@EmilyValdezKNX) January 31, 2021