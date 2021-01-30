Give this thread a look if you can stomach it:

I had a GREAT call with my all time favorite POTUS, President Trump! I’m so grateful for his support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First. Cont’d… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 30, 2021

A lot can happen over the next three years, but you can go ahead and note that I’m saying this now: Marjorie Taylor Greene will run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024. And I think it is highly likely that unless something significantly changes within American politics in general and the Republican Party and the conservative movement in specific, she is likely to be the nominee.

Now I know what you’re all going to say in the comments, starting with “what do you know, you just have a PhD in political science and you can’t spell properly”, but stick with me for a couple of minutes. While I don’t believe that Josh Hawley’s announcement that he’s not running for president in 2024 is worth the breath he expended to make it, Hawley is a piker compared to Greene. He’s been all over the map the past several weeks because he is self aware enough to know what he’s done and is still doing, but he’s not capable of brazening it out without giving the game away. Ted Cruz is. Unfortunately for Ted, and fortunately for us, no one likes Ted Cruz.

While there are two far more experienced Republican women who are already positioning themselves for a 2024 run – Nikki Haley and Kristi Noem – they too don’t have what Greene has. In Nikki Haley’s case, despite spending several years trying to position herself as the heir apparent to Trump and Trumpism, specifically as a pleasant, civil, polite version of it, she’s NOT WHITE!!!!! No matter how hard she tries, she isn’t. And that’s going to become more and more of a liability over the next three years as the racist attacks by Republicans and conservatives focused on VP Harris’s Indian heritage increase. Kristi Noem is white. She’s also conventionally attractive and all in on the oppositional-defiance disorder and aggrieved victimhood part of Trumpism, MAGA, and America First. Unfortunately for her she’s the governor of South Dakota, which is not a very large platform. Greene has her tied on the conventionally attractive, one ups her because she’s blonde and Noem isn’t, and as a member of Congress, rather than a governor who is incompetently dealing with an uncontrolled spread pandemic, has far more time on her hands and a far more national platform to drown Noem out.

Sure, sure there are going to be a bunch of Republican senators contesting this thing too. Rick Scott, Tom Cotton, Micro Rubio again most likely, Rand Paul to maintain the family grift. And there will be some Republican governors running like Ron DeStupid and Noem. But all of them have the same problems that Hawley, Cruz, and/or Noem have: they can’t beat Greene at this game. They’re either not capable of brazening things out like Trump or Cruz are or they’re completely unlikeably weird like Cruz and Scott are or they’re just not going to out tickle the pleasure spots of aging white Fox News viewers like Greene can.

Unless something significant happens to change American politics in general and Republican and conservative politics in specific, and provided Greene is able to maintain her scary-crazy, but conventionally attractive farm girl appearance while continuing to effortlessly pump the uncut and unfiltered Trumpism, MAGA, and American First herrenvolk victimhood directly into Republicans and conservatives veins, she’ll be the one to beat.

The only question now is which adult film star they cast in the parodies…

