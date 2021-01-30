Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / This Fucking Guy- Joe Manchin Edition

This Fucking Guy- Joe Manchin Edition

by

Oh, you sweet, innocent child:

After airing Thursday evening, WSAZ’s exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris drew national attention.

Friday morning, the White House answered questions about the vice president’s appearance on two stations — one in Arizona, the other on WSAZ.

The interview even took U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., by surprise. Friday morning, Manchin visited one of West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics. His visit comes just one day after the vice president spoke with WSAZ’s Amanda Barren about the proposed “American Rescue Plan” (ARP).

“I saw [the interview], I couldn’t believe it. No one called me [about it],” Manchin said. “We’re going to try to find a bipartisan pathway forward, but we need to work together. That’s not a way of working together.”

During a press briefing at the White House, Press Secretary Jen Psaki answered questions around a number of topics, including the vice president’s appearance on two local television stations Thursday.

“We want to make the case to the American people across the country (…) This is a way to do just that,” Psaki said.

I know I have spent a lot of time defending Joe, but part of that defense has always been he’s not perfect. And while he’s smart enough to figure out how to stay alive politically in West Virginia, he’s not always the sharpest tack.

To be clear, Joe, this was not an accident or oversight. This is a professional comms team and professional legislative staff and Joe Biden was doing this shit while you were THINKING about running for the House of Delegates in WV. What they did here was politely put you on notice.

Yes, you have spent two weeks hearing about how you are now the most powerful man in Washington, and you may very well have come to believe your own bullshit, but here’s the drill. Yes, you’re on the bus for this road trip, but Joe is driving and Kamala is shotgun, the hotels and route have been picked and booked, and you’re not the one setting the itinerary. Sure, Joe and Kamala will listen to your opinion on which fast food joint y’all stop at for lunch, but you’re not the head dick in charge.

That’s what happened last night, Sen. Manchin. On top of that, the WH gets good press for reaching out to often ignored areas, all while applying a gentle nudge to you.

That’s how this game is played, and at the age of 73, you should have figured that out by now.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Brachiator

      “I saw [the interview], I couldn’t believe it. No one called me [about it],” Manchin said. “We’re going to try to find a bipartisan pathway forward, but we need to work together. That’s not a way of working together.”

      I am confused. What political party does Manchin represent? Is he his own party, and the Democrats need to be bipartisan with him?

      piratedan

      and conversely, you can count on the AZ interview as being an example of “we see you” to a certain Ms. Sinema.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Richard M. Nixon @dick_nixon
      Sending Harris to Arizona and West Virginia without warning anybody is the sort of move I didn’t think they had in them.

      John Revolta

      So, what, we gotta run everything past Joe Fucking Manchin now before we make a move?

      This guy’s starting to seriously piss me off.

      PsiFighter37

      At the very least, Biden seems to be the first Democratic president in recent history who seems to have a better-than-average grasp of how party politics works.

      jl

      I also think it could be a signal that crappy BS little political kabuki theater power plays are a two way  street. Seems to me that Manchin has made a point of piping up out of the blue for some PR purpose or as a negotiating tool with the Biden administration.

      Biden and Harris can do the same to him.

      If Manchin doesn’t want to seem like some punk whining outside of the quiet back room where the big players are, maybe he can shape up and come talk with Biden before he mouths off with his BS concerns in interviews.

      But that is just IMHO, I am not very sharp at this inside baseball  politics.

      Edit: I need to be more concise. In other words, Biden is saying ‘You dump a box of chocolates on me, then I can dump one on you.”

      Yutsano

      Fired, shots were. It’s not like Biden has any obligation to say where or when they choose to communicate with any particular outlet. Not to mention this is genius communication. I can only imagine how the local interviewer felt. That has to be the get of their career. Do Wisconsin and Pennsylvania next!

      jl

      @Baud: I have ‘concerns’ and am ‘troubled’ by how much we have been agreeing lately. I’ll take a time out and do some self-assessment.

      But thanks, nevertheless.

      zhena gogolia

      News — With a little more than a week before his impeachment trial is set to begin, President Trump's legal team is up in the air. Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who were expected to be two of the lead attorneys, are no longer on the team, @GloriaBorger & I are told. Story TK.— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 31, 2021

      CaseyL

      It’s starting to look like Joe and Kamala are awake on all fronts, and realize communicating directly to people via local media is the best way to get their message out.  Good on them.

      And, no, I didn’t realize Presidents and VPs had to clear their travels with Senators first.  Under normal circumstances, letting Manchin know ahead of time VP Harris would be in his state would be a courteous gesture.  But not if Manchin is talking trash about the Administration’s Number One Policy Priority!

      Chetan Murthy

      No one called me [about it]

      1. Not a WVan.  So I’m not gonna bitch about Joe.
      2. But John is, and he has a right for sure.
      3. I really -do- wonder if this was kayfabe.  I think we find out in a few weeks.  What do I mean?  This is about slowly building the pretext for both Manchin and Sinema to in-sorrow-but-my constituents-are-screaming-out vote for relief.  And still be able to look their donors in the eye and say “it warn’t me, boss”.

      We all know that the voters aren’t the only constituency for conservatives, and that includes conservative Dems.

      OTOH, maybe Joe really was caught off-guard and dislikes this, in which case …. fuuuuck.  Dude, your constituents are *hurting*.  Fuuuuuck.

      Miss Bianca

      Yes, you’re on the bus for this road trip, but Joe is driving and Kamala is shotgun, the hotels and route have been picked and booked, and you’re not the one setting the itinerary.

      So, why am I all of a sudden picturing Joe and Kamala as Mel and Zoe from Firefly…and LMAO.

      Who the hell that would make Manchin in this ‘verse, gods only know…

      Benw

      Being the one whining WHY WAS I NOT INFORMED is never a good look LOL

      OT: my folks got their first vaccine dose today!! YES

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @zhena gogolia:

      Outside of the Republican Party and the far right, Trump is radioactive. Nobody wants to work for him. I wonder if Lin Wood, Rudy, and Sydney Powell are on his legal team? I saw that the state bar or something wanted Wood to do a psych eval

      The Thin Black Duke

      Usually it’s the quiet guys that look you straight in the eyes and smile who will fuck your shit up when you get too damned cute for your own good. Obama knew what he was doing when he picked Joe as his VP.

      debbie

      @JPL:

      Bowers defended Mark Sandford, Nicki Haley, and some other SC governor I’d never heard of. He seems to be respected far more than Rudy (low bar, perhaps).

      NotMax

      Ah, a thread where this will fit.

      If there was a futures market for fusterclucks, I’d invest heavily. It’s begging — nay, pleading — to be buried in an avalanche of sh*t.

      Facebook’s Oversight Board, the independent body empowered to review the social network’s most complex platform moderation decisions, is now accepting public comments on the company’s decision to “indefinitely” ban former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the US Capitol attack on January 6th.
      [snip]
      The Oversight Board says it will accept public comments until 10AM ET on February 5th, and it lists a number of requirements — submissions must be written in English and be no longer than two pages when written in 12-point Times New Roman font, to name a couple — that must be met to be considered. Source

