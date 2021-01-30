I wanted to get this out there as a PSA, so apologies for the extra GameStop content.
You may have noticed there was some consternation the other day when a smartphone app called Robinhood, as well as some other retail brokerages, restricted purchases of GameStop stock. By now the basics of what was happening with the stock are quite clear. A hedge fund, Melvin Capital, had a short out on GameStop. A group of Redditors decided that it would be fun to pump the stock up, likely in reaction to learning about this short. However, much confusion remains around what happened with the brokerages. Some here immediately decided that purchases had been halted because a shadowy cabal of hedge funds who had shorted the stock were demanding that the rabble stop pumping up the stock price for the lulz. AOC and Ted Cruz and many others also jumped on this train.
There was just one problem: the narrative didn’t really make any sense. Why would Robinhood torch their reputation for this? If this was a coordinated fuck-you to main street, why didn’t every brokerage participate? What about all the other hedge funds not named Melvin, many of which were doubtless making a killing in all this chaos? Life is rarely so Manichean.
As the dust began to settle, we learned that the real villain in all this was… obscure-to-me stuff in the financial system that is not at all nefarious: a couple of government- and industry-imposed regulations.
So it looks like Robinhood did not prohibit customers from buying GameStop or AMC as part of a conspiracy to protect short sellers. It did it because it literally couldn’t afford to let them keep trading.https://t.co/0uFya2zDjr
— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 29, 2021
The more volatile the underlying stocks are, the more capital you have to post. GME’s (and AMC’s) stock prices have become incredibly volatile, which meant Robinhood had to put up more of its own money (and it has to use its own money, not client money).
— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 29, 2021
The culprit behind the GameStop buying ban, in other words, seems not to have been a sinister hedge-fund cabal. Instead, disappointing as it is from a dramatic perspective, the culprit seems to have been government- and industry-imposed capital requirements.
— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 29, 2021
Why do I keep harping on this? Because there are a lot of problems with our financial system, but what we have witnessed is not one of them. We will never solve the real problems if we believe in fake ones.
I will put a longer form excerpt from an interview below the fold, with the CEO of Webull, another free-trading service for small investors. Open thread, if you’d like!
Let’s bring in the CEO of Webull, Anthony Denier. And Anthony, your platform also among those that’s restricted trade for the likes of AMC, as well as GameStop. We were talking about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez now jumping in on the debate, saying that she would be for a hearing in this if it’s necessary. Why restrict the trade, and what led to that action?
ANTHONY DENIER: Well, it wasn’t our choice. Our clearing firm gave us a call and said we’re going to have to stop allowing new opening positions in the three names, AMC, GME, and KOSS. Highly volatile, and what happens is this is not a political decision. And unfortunately, it got political. I think, you know, I think it was once said that don’t let any good crisis go to waste. And that’s clearly what’s happening here.
And we’re seeing politicians jump on the bandwagon so they can get– so they can start trending on Twitter. But in reality, what’s going on is that there is a two-day settlement between if you buy the stock today, those brokerage firms that you bought that stock on have to fund that trade with the clearing central house called DTC for two whole days. And because of the volatility of stocks, DTC has made the cost of the collateral of the two-day holding period extremely expensive.
And we just can’t afford– well, we’re not a clearing firm, but our clearing firm simply cannot afford the cost to settle those trades. We cannot use customer funds to front that cost due to regulation. So the brokerages or the clearing firms have to go into their own pockets to do it. And they simply can’t afford the cost of that trade clearance. That is the reason why these stocks are coming off. It has nothing to do with the decision or some sort of closed room cigar– smoke-filled cigar room of Wall Street firms getting together to the dismay of the retail trader. This has to do with settlement mechanics of the market.[…]
There is no way that a customer would not be able to sell a position they hold. We are simply stopping opening of new positions. Liquidations can happen at any time. This is general market mechanics. We have customer protections in place. We would never stop a customer from being able to get out of a position. But currently, we are stopping customers from getting into a new position. And that has to do with it possibly.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings