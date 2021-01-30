Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Solving Actual Problems: A Quick Word on GameStop/Robinhood

Solving Actual Problems: A Quick Word on GameStop/Robinhood

30 Comments

I wanted to get this out there as a PSA, so apologies for the extra GameStop content.

You may have noticed there was some consternation the other day when a smartphone app called Robinhood, as well as some other retail brokerages, restricted purchases of GameStop stock. By now the basics of what was happening with the stock are quite clear. A hedge fund, Melvin Capital, had a short out on GameStop. A group of Redditors decided that it would be fun to pump the stock up, likely in reaction to learning about this short. However, much confusion remains around what happened with the brokerages. Some here immediately decided that purchases had been halted because a shadowy cabal of hedge funds who had shorted the stock were demanding that the rabble stop pumping up the stock price for the lulz. AOC and Ted Cruz and many others also jumped on this train.

There was just one problem: the narrative didn’t really make any sense. Why would Robinhood torch their reputation for this? If this was a coordinated fuck-you to main street, why didn’t every brokerage participate? What about all the other hedge funds not named Melvin, many of which were doubtless making a killing in all this chaos? Life is rarely so Manichean.

As the dust began to settle, we learned that the real villain in all this was… obscure-to-me stuff in the financial system that is not at all nefarious: a couple of government- and industry-imposed regulations.

Why do I keep harping on this? Because there are a lot of problems with our financial system, but what we have witnessed is not one of them. We will never solve the real problems if we believe in fake ones.

I will put a longer form excerpt from an interview below the fold, with the CEO of Webull, another free-trading service for small investors. Open thread, if you’d like!

Let’s bring in the CEO of Webull, Anthony Denier. And Anthony, your platform also among those that’s restricted trade for the likes of AMC, as well as GameStop. We were talking about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez now jumping in on the debate, saying that she would be for a hearing in this if it’s necessary. Why restrict the trade, and what led to that action?

ANTHONY DENIER: Well, it wasn’t our choice. Our clearing firm gave us a call and said we’re going to have to stop allowing new opening positions in the three names, AMC, GME, and KOSS. Highly volatile, and what happens is this is not a political decision. And unfortunately, it got political. I think, you know, I think it was once said that don’t let any good crisis go to waste. And that’s clearly what’s happening here.

And we’re seeing politicians jump on the bandwagon so they can get– so they can start trending on Twitter. But in reality, what’s going on is that there is a two-day settlement between if you buy the stock today, those brokerage firms that you bought that stock on have to fund that trade with the clearing central house called DTC for two whole days. And because of the volatility of stocks, DTC has made the cost of the collateral of the two-day holding period extremely expensive.

And we just can’t afford– well, we’re not a clearing firm, but our clearing firm simply cannot afford the cost to settle those trades. We cannot use customer funds to front that cost due to regulation. So the brokerages or the clearing firms have to go into their own pockets to do it. And they simply can’t afford the cost of that trade clearance. That is the reason why these stocks are coming off. It has nothing to do with the decision or some sort of closed room cigar– smoke-filled cigar room of Wall Street firms getting together to the dismay of the retail trader. This has to do with settlement mechanics of the market.

[…]

There is no way that a customer would not be able to sell a position they hold. We are simply stopping opening of new positions. Liquidations can happen at any time. This is general market mechanics. We have customer protections in place. We would never stop a customer from being able to get out of a position. But currently, we are stopping customers from getting into a new position. And that has to do with it possibly.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      StringOnAStick

      Thank you for this! It’s easy to be resentful about hedge funds and heaven knows a bunch of then deserve it, but we do ourselves zero favors by believing stuff that isn’t true just because it feels comfy and righteous..

      Cheryl Rofer

      Thanks for this clarification!

      Also an object lesson in not just retweeting whatever sounds logical or good. Try to understand what something’s about before you retweet. And if you don’t really understand it, don’t retweet.

      RobertDSC-Mac Mini

      Kind of sad because GameStop is the only place I go to for used games that have some kind of guarantee against defects.

      Walker

      I saw this earlier. The question remains why couldn’t RobHood have been more transparent about this. Saying nothing lit their reputation on fire.

      kindness

      That’s a good reason why Robinhood shut down Gamestock trading. I still support those capital requirement rules though.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: Exactly.

      Funny how the finance guys are saying “nothing to see here, move along.”

      Webull is the Chinese version of Robinhood.  Also will be checked into.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Immanentize: oh no, not china!

      If by “the finance guys” you mean like, every finance person, every commentator on finance, every finance journalist, lots of non-finance journalists, other people who probably know what they are talking about. This conspiracy is getting big! When does Soros come in?

      Major Major Major Major

      scav

      I suppose it is nice that new and different shiny chewtoys are available to bat around the memosphere.  Has anyone put Bernie’s mittens on it? Maybe that plus his mangled chair is what gummed up the financial series of tubes.

      Immanentize

      @Major Major Major Major:

      Who made the margin call?  That must be widely known. By everyone.  Please tell me!

      Also, my guess is that the fact that Webull is a Chinese Company will end up being a very important part of this story going forward.  Boo!

      By the way, argument by “authoritative consensus” is a fail methodology.  Facts please.

      Matt

      My prediction: when the dust settles, we’re going to find out that a couple people helped fire WSB up on this, and they all made millions of dollars. Meanwhile, most of the Greater Fools from Reddit will be HODLing their now-underwater GME shares all the way down to zero.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Immanentize: Oh no, not China!

      To answer your question, it is in the article I linked to, and if you’d bothered to read some of the actual reporting on this before flapping your fingers, you might have known that.

      If you’re going to play the logical fallacy game I’m not going to talk to you.

      @Matt: Oh the main instigator is absolutely some guy who bought $50k of gamestop two years ago, this is known.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      what I don’t get is, if people like King and Tester have hinted they’d be willing to nuke the filibuster if McConnell tries to go back to his ’09 full obstruction strategy, wouldn’t it make sense to talk Manchin and Sinema into some kind of filibuster reform? It could be as simple as requiring the old school talking format, to (as I understand it) changing the rule from 60 votes to get cloture to 40 votes to stop it.

      John S.

      Except Robinhood isn’t the only platform that shut down trading of GME. TD Ameritrade, Schwab and others halted trading as well. I’m not sure the liquidity argument holds up as well for those others as it does for Robinhood.

      Major Major Major Major

      @John S.: GameStop is, I believe, the most traded stock in history, so it makes sense that some (only some! why only some? conspiracy theorists won’t say) other retail brokerages chose to restrict it that afternoon. The capital requirements were getting ridiculous and it would have been a multiple-day float. They reopened trading the next day once they’d secured the capital.

      yellowdog

      Robin Hood may have been correct in their stopping purchases, but weren’t  there also forced sales of their clients holdings? That sounds very hinky.

      oldster

      If I understand your update, then Robinhood’s suspension of trading was the result of federal laws/regulations designed to guarantee good order in the market — in this case, guaranteeing that a trader has enough cash on hand to execute their client’s trades.

      This is part of the government regulation of finance that I and others support — the sort that Liz Warren supports, and has spent a lot of her career designing and implementing.

      If that is how the story goes, then I hope that Liz Warren will step up and repeat what you are saying in your post. I think she would have a lot of credibility for calming people like me who automatically suspect the markets of bad behavior.

