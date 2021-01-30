I wanted to get this out there as a PSA, so apologies for the extra GameStop content.

You may have noticed there was some consternation the other day when a smartphone app called Robinhood, as well as some other retail brokerages, restricted purchases of GameStop stock. By now the basics of what was happening with the stock are quite clear. A hedge fund, Melvin Capital, had a short out on GameStop. A group of Redditors decided that it would be fun to pump the stock up, likely in reaction to learning about this short. However, much confusion remains around what happened with the brokerages. Some here immediately decided that purchases had been halted because a shadowy cabal of hedge funds who had shorted the stock were demanding that the rabble stop pumping up the stock price for the lulz. AOC and Ted Cruz and many others also jumped on this train.

There was just one problem: the narrative didn’t really make any sense. Why would Robinhood torch their reputation for this? If this was a coordinated fuck-you to main street, why didn’t every brokerage participate? What about all the other hedge funds not named Melvin, many of which were doubtless making a killing in all this chaos? Life is rarely so Manichean.

As the dust began to settle, we learned that the real villain in all this was… obscure-to-me stuff in the financial system that is not at all nefarious: a couple of government- and industry-imposed regulations.

So it looks like Robinhood did not prohibit customers from buying GameStop or AMC as part of a conspiracy to protect short sellers. It did it because it literally couldn’t afford to let them keep trading.https://t.co/0uFya2zDjr — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 29, 2021

The more volatile the underlying stocks are, the more capital you have to post. GME’s (and AMC’s) stock prices have become incredibly volatile, which meant Robinhood had to put up more of its own money (and it has to use its own money, not client money). — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 29, 2021

The culprit behind the GameStop buying ban, in other words, seems not to have been a sinister hedge-fund cabal. Instead, disappointing as it is from a dramatic perspective, the culprit seems to have been government- and industry-imposed capital requirements. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 29, 2021

Why do I keep harping on this? Because there are a lot of problems with our financial system, but what we have witnessed is not one of them. We will never solve the real problems if we believe in fake ones.

I will put a longer form excerpt from an interview below the fold, with the CEO of Webull, another free-trading service for small investors. Open thread, if you’d like!

