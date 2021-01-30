Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Women: they get shit done

We have all the best words.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

I personally stopped the public option…

Shocking, but not surprising

What fresh hell is this?

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Peak wingnut was a lie.

No one could have predicted…

Too inconsequential to be sued

This is how realignments happen…

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Reality always wins in the end.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Shiny Object(s) Open Thread: GameStonks, State of Play

Shiny Object(s) Open Thread: GameStonks, State of Play

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Most of what I know about the stock market is that it involves (a) math and/or (b) deliberately, mutually dishonest interaction with other people (aka, liars’ poker) — two things I prefer to avoid whenever possible. So I can’t comment on the ‘fundamentals’ of the current bubble, but I do have a pretty solid conviction that The Debate at this point is, in fact, a clown car…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • beef
  • Benw
  • burnspbesq
  • Chyron HR
  • Damien
  • debbie
  • Geminid
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Ken
  • M31
  • MagdaInBlack
  • mrmoshpotato
  • randy khan
  • RSA
  • satby
  • Shalimar
  • waspuppet
  • Xavier
  • Zzyzx

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    2. 2.

      Shalimar

      I haven’t listened to the clip. I’m hoping no one asked her, “have you consulted with Ted Cruz on Gamestop?”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ken

      It is wrong of me to wish that first quoted exchange had run:

      Reporter: ‘[GameStop] is a big story’

      Psaki: ‘Please summarize what has happened, and explain why it is important.’

      Reporter: ‘…’

      Reply
    4. 4.

      waspuppet

      [Detective’s boss’s voice] There’s just one thing I still don’t understand … [/detective’s boss’s voice]

      Short selling, as I understand it, depends on borrowing shares. But why would the original owner land them? What do they get out of it?

      (I’m sure there are lots of other things I don’t understand, but that’s like the one thing I know enough to know I don’t know.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chyron HR

      This is why we preferred Bernie over Warren.

      Ohhh, do primary results now serve as a reliable indicator of which candidate voters prefer? Good to know.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Damien

      That long Reddit screenshot is along the lines of what I’ve been telling my lefty progressive friends who are so excited that a hedge fund got squeezed: this is essentially a pump and dump using the internet instead of dialing for dollars. The retail investors who went in on GME obviously don’t realize what they’re getting themselves into, and we’re about to see a shitload of people lose a LOT of money trying to get out of positions they never should have been in.

      I use Robinhood, I like Robinhood, but it’s not a Bloomberg terminal, and no professional investor I know uses it as their primary. But a lot of younger people do, people who don’t necessarily understand what they’re participating in with this scheme.

      So yeah, screw those hedge fund guys forever, but they aren’t gonna be the ones who really feel the pain at the end of this.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      Biden is president because he ignored Twitter hot takes.  Just sayin’.

       

      ETA: Or what Roshi said.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      RSA

      @Zzyzx:

      The moral I took from this is that if you really want to believe in a narrative, you can be played by people.

      Your comment reminded me of this article, A Game Designer’s Analysis Of QAnon. (I don’t know if it’s already made the rounds here.) The author has interesting observations along with some less plausible speculation; there’s mention of narrative.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      satby

      That the media acted like Gamestop was more important than anything else happening that day just shows how useless they are.  “New-shiney” no context, no understanding, pavlovian response to everything just shows how Tr*** was able to play them so effortlessly for years.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ken

      @waspuppet: ​Just guessing, but the lender of the shares may receive a payment. And I’m certain the contracts have the legal equivalent of “You will return these shares to me by date X, or I will own your sorry ass.”

      It still seems an odd thing to do, because if the borrower is right, the arrangement is basically “Let me borrow your shares, and I’ll return them when they’ve fallen in value.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Damien

      @waspuppet: Shorting on the lender side is basically saying “I believe this stock will go up, but I don’t want to close my position on it to lock in those gains. I will lend you the shares at their current price and then you sell them back at a predetermined date for the difference.”

      So if I have a share of GME that I bought at $2 and you think that by February 1 it will be worth $1, you would borrow my share until then. If it goes down to $1, you’ve made a $1 profit and I a $1 loss. For simplicity’s sake I’m ignoring the option premium. The ultimate short outcome is the stock hits zero, but as GME has demonstrated there is nearly unlimited downside to a bad short play.

      Some of the real money to be made in finance is playing long and short options against each other, or “hedging.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      satby

      @Damien: So yeah, screw those hedge fund guys forever, but they aren’t gonna be the ones who really feel the pain at the end of this.

      Especially a lot of young unsophisticated investors.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @Damien:

      Some of the real money to be made in finance is playing long and short options against each other, or “hedging.”

      People should create a vehicle, a fund of some type, to take advantage of that.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Benw

      After reading my tenth “what ACTUALLY happened with GameStop is the opposite…” story I’m just gonna decide not to understand it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @satby:

      I’ve seen a couple of comments on reddit where people say, it’s worth the loss to screw the hedge fund guys.  But there will be innocent people who aren’t in on the game who get screwed.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Zzyzx

      @RSA: ah yes. That’s the basis of conspiracy theory in general. Focus on random noise instead of actual evidence. “Sure we don’t have any reports of chemicals being produced, planes being hired, or anything like that, but these clouds look different than these other clouds so CHEMTRAILS!!!”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Zzyzx

      @satby: which is why I got the Robinhood pause. The fact that this immediately stopped when the people investing in the training wheels site weren’t allowed and started right back up when they were again, shows that there isn’t smart money involved.

      I mean maybe this is the bubble that actually lasts but every bubble has people saying that so I’m going to go with history here.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      M31

      this one reddit comment summed it all up for me:

      “don’t you dare underestimate my financial recklessness once spite is on the line”

      lol, I’m fine that that, but people who jumped in near the end of this are not going to be happy, I just hope they didn’t put $$ in that they were fond of

      Reply
    23. 23.

      beef

      @waspuppet:

      Short selling, as I understand it, depends on borrowing shares. But why would the original owner land them? What do they get out of it?

      The original owner is paid interest for the loan.  For most stocks, not a lot of money, maybe a few percent a year, but for hard to borrow stocks like Gamestop at the moment, the interest rate is 0.8% PER DAY, aka, 200% a year.
      When the loan ends, the original owner gets the stock back.  So at the end of the loan, the original owner has made/lost whatever the return on the stock was, plus the interest paid for lending it out.​

      Reply
    28. 28.

      randy khan

      The GameStop thing clearly is a blip.  I have some sympathy for regular retail investors who get caught up in it (particularly because the end game of this sort of thing usually is that the stock ends up trading well below its starting point), no particular sympathy for any of the Reddit clan if they happen to lose money (but also no concern if they happen to make money), and no sympathy at all for the shorts.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Xavier

      “Because Warren actually took the time to understand, explain & plan for complicated issues….and Bernie just spit out simplistic bumper-sticker statements that showed he hadn’t given (signature) issues a whole lot of thought?”

      Speaking to different audiences. We need both audiences

      Reply
    30. 30.

      burnspbesq

      I loved Pskai saying, in effect, that this is a useful reminder that the markets aren’t the economy, and it’s far more important that the Administration focus on getting the economy moving in the right direction.

      Also too, this is why we have a fucking SEC. Let them do their fucking job. And as much as I love Sen. Warren, we can do without her grandstanding on this.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Damien

      @beef: That’s the kind of explanation of the premium that I was struggling to write down so I left it out.

      Clear and cogently explained, you’re clearly not on Reddit.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Xavier:

      Speaking to different audiences. We need both audiences

      Counterpoint: Dumbing things down to simplistic slogans leads people to thinking things can be fixed with simplistic sloganeering.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.