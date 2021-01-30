Reporter: ‘[GameStop] is a big story’

Psaki: ‘I know it’s a big story … our focus and our big story is getting the American people back to work’ pic.twitter.com/OrFAVYQqwt — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 29, 2021

Most of what I know about the stock market is that it involves (a) math and/or (b) deliberately, mutually dishonest interaction with other people (aka, liars’ poker) — two things I prefer to avoid whenever possible. So I can’t comment on the ‘fundamentals’ of the current bubble, but I do have a pretty solid conviction that The Debate at this point is, in fact, a clown car…

Seriously more questions about GameStop than about vaccines. I feel like I’m losing my mind. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 29, 2021

Surprises me that so far no pundit seems to have observed that the original Tulipmania also took place largely as a phenomenon among bored gamblers during a bubonic plague outbreak in Haarlem. Go on lads, have this one on me. pic.twitter.com/pjZG5qSGKS — Dan Davies (@dsquareddigest) January 27, 2021

Because Warren actually took the time to understand, explain & plan for complicated issues….and Bernie just spit out simplistic bumper-sticker statements that showed he hadn’t given (signature) issues a whole lot of thought? Sounds about right. https://t.co/AHifLrU8LB — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) January 29, 2021

Joe promised to make the news boring again and the Gamestop thing is boring as shit. Promises made promises kept. — Cathedral ?? Engineer ? (@owenrumney) January 27, 2021

So we’re just doing bitcoin again but with more moral indignation. — Syndicalist Weedle Collective (@Weedledouble) January 29, 2021

This “scandal” effects very few actual human beings and Joe Biden specifically won because Americans no longer wanted a President who was constantly shitposting about whatever distraction du jour people were using to procrastinate from working. pic.twitter.com/ykAZ5cV1X8 — InmanRoshi (@InmanRoshi) January 28, 2021

Interesting perspective on #StonkGate from an Ask Reddit thread. This has a bunch of financial professionals who are on Reddit, but not active on /wsb, weighing in.https://t.co/467lBEBz3F pic.twitter.com/n6d7yst4bt — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) January 29, 2021

every single person I know in government worked until 10 am the next morning the night of the capitol attack, whereas the total span of government reaction to gamestop has been ‘eh, we’re keeping an eye on it’ https://t.co/q5yCDeXC7r — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) January 28, 2021