Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Mission Accomplished!

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Reality always wins in the end.

Shocking, but not surprising

Just a few bad apples.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

This is how realignments happen…

Han shot first.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Everybody saw this coming.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

You are here: Home / Politics / Media / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Oh, the Pearls That You’ll Clutch!

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Oh, the Pearls That You’ll Clutch!

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

But what about the cravings — the needs — of Our Media Betters?

This is actually, IMO, a reasonable, fact-based article:


Due credit to the NYTimes for resisting the headline Biden takes jobs from deserving White Men, distributes them to Those People.

Unlike, well… TimesMan Jonathan Martin:

Saturday Morning Open Thread: <em>Oh, the Pearls That You'll Clutch!</em>

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • debbie
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • JPL
  • mrmoshpotato
  • rikyrah
  • satby

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      The mood in the room has changed

      If the MSM thinks that they can continue with the bullshyt 😡..

       

      That’s on them.

      We have 4 years of receipts on these clowns 😡

      Reply
    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      Nothing is stopping the Republican caucus from stripping Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments. Nothing is stopping the Republican caucus from expelling her from their caucus. Nothing is stopping them from voting to censure her. They are actively accepting her.— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 29, 2021

      Reply
    6. 6.

      rikyrah

      Thread 😂😂

      Back in 2004, Ricky Williams, the American football player, left the Miami Dolphins after a third strike for smoking weed and disappeared. He’d had a notable career besides, but this was the capper: He said goodbye to his coach from Hawaii and vanished off the face of the Earth.— Chris Jones (@EnswellJones) January 29, 2021

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JPL

      @rikyrah: Supposedly she raised over a million yesterday fundraising that the libs want to rid her of freedoms, or something.    Just like trump, she loves the attention.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      Republicans have a long history or portraying Democrats as immoral. They are now going insane because we are not only calling them immoral but backing it up with clear evidence.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      The GOP is radicalizing around and explicitly anti-democratic violent white nationalist ideology, and that most of elite establishment media is uninterested or editorially incapable of accurately telling that story.

      I gotta give CNN props over the last 10-12 months in that even the godawful hacks (Tapper, Bash, Borger, et al) have used straight and very critical language regarding the former Occupant* and much of the GOP. And the prime time guys have been more Olbermann back when Keith was at his most Olbermannish. And of course their chryon people have been top notch. ;)

      NPR on the other hand, at least based on what my wife feeds me, remains the same which is Reason #4376.7 why people should never listen to, nor give money to Totebagger Radio.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      debbie

      @rikyrah:

      Yesterday, I linked to an hourlong interview with her on my local NPR station. It was really very informative. She’s an NYU professor and after listening to her, she’s obviously aces at teaching.

      ETA: Found it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      They are now going insane because we are not only calling them immoral but backing it up with clear evidence. 

      You mean video of their deadly insurrection, etc?  Yes, cry harder POS GOP.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      I can’t remember, was the Obama administration as direct as Psaki? I don’t remember calling out the Times (or whoever) by name.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      Despite everything, life is so much better when our people are in control. 

      Quite the bold statement about a party that actually wants to run the government instead of destroying it! 😁

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.