No #BorderWall construction today at Coronado National Memorial, only this stunning desert snow. Hard to tell if this vacated construction area is thanks to the weather or @POTUS’s EO, but we’ll take it. Every day destruction of the borderlands isn’t happening is a good day. pic.twitter.com/GdYV0n9JCV — Maxie Adler (@maxie_adler) January 27, 2021

But what about the cravings — the needs — of Our Media Betters?

This is actually, IMO, a reasonable, fact-based article:

The Biden people have learned all the right lessons from last 12 years, and it's beautiful.https://t.co/aDLRHW9XCs — Alex Hazanov. (@alexhazanov) January 27, 2021



Due credit to the NYTimes for resisting the headline Biden takes jobs from deserving White Men, distributes them to Those People.

Unlike, well… TimesMan Jonathan Martin:

The transfer of power is complete: from a GOP admin that sweats Times coverage to a Dem admin that sweats Times coverage *and* editorials https://t.co/hLN7FGzRTX — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 28, 2021

Of course we are also pursuing our agenda through legislation. It’s why we are working so hard to get the American Rescue Plan passed, for starters! 3\3 — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) January 28, 2021

Probably the story of our time in politics is that the Republican Party is radicalizing around an explicitly anti-democratic violent white nationalist ideology, and that most of elite establishment media is uninterested or editorially incapable of accurately telling that story — Brian Murphy (@Burrite) January 29, 2021