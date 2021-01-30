No #BorderWall construction today at Coronado National Memorial, only this stunning desert snow. Hard to tell if this vacated construction area is thanks to the weather or @POTUS’s EO, but we’ll take it. Every day destruction of the borderlands isn’t happening is a good day. pic.twitter.com/GdYV0n9JCV
— Maxie Adler (@maxie_adler) January 27, 2021
But what about the cravings — the needs — of Our Media Betters?
This is actually, IMO, a reasonable, fact-based article:
The Biden people have learned all the right lessons from last 12 years, and it's beautiful.https://t.co/aDLRHW9XCs
— Alex Hazanov. (@alexhazanov) January 27, 2021
Due credit to the NYTimes for resisting the headline Biden takes jobs from deserving White Men, distributes them to Those People.
Unlike, well… TimesMan Jonathan Martin:
The transfer of power is complete: from a GOP admin that sweats Times coverage to a Dem admin that sweats Times coverage *and* editorials https://t.co/hLN7FGzRTX
— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 28, 2021
Of course we are also pursuing our agenda through legislation. It’s why we are working so hard to get the American Rescue Plan passed, for starters! 3\3
— Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) January 28, 2021
Probably the story of our time in politics is that the Republican Party is radicalizing around an explicitly anti-democratic violent white nationalist ideology, and that most of elite establishment media is uninterested or editorially incapable of accurately telling that story
— Brian Murphy (@Burrite) January 29, 2021
Hey is it possible that the NYT is ever deserving of criticism? Like, a single, solitary time? Nope, it's just (Dem) partisans being (Dem) partisans, as we are completely above reproach. https://t.co/TMae1HKX8C
— Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) January 28, 2021
