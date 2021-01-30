Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respite Open Thread: That Dog in the Mirror

by | 7 Comments

Some dogs do recognize themselves in their reflections — I knew an Afghan Hound who was so enamoured by his own voguing skillz that his handler joked about using a hand mirror instead of liver treats to get his attention in the show ring. Other dogs seem to find the whole mirror thing somewhat unsettling. If a ghost, for us tactile primates, is a being we can see but not touch, then perhaps a canine ghost would be one they could see but not smell.

IMO, that’s the best explanation for the Golden Retriever in the top tweet. He is confronted by a strange dog who has no olfactory signature! This is mildly alarming, especially if it’s happening on *his* personal territory. Naturally, he shows his teeth to let this uncanny intruder know that he is a dog not to be trifled with, a canine in full. Good news! — the Unsniffable understands this gesture, responding in kind, but matching the exact lift of lip and angle of ears to a nicety. Whatever his other problems, at least this is a dog who knows his manners, so Original Dog is able to relax from his original alarm and give a measured canine smile. The world, for a good dog, remains good…

  • Aleta
  • Baud
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Jim Appleton
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • sab

    7Comments

    2. 2.

      sab

      I only ever had one dog who recognized herself in the mirror. She was sitting btween my legs in front of the mirror staring at the scentless dog when I reached down and scratched her head. She looked at my reflection, then up at me, and a lightbulb went on in her head.

      After that she used to spend a lot of time gazing at herself.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      Appropriate for this thread:
      ‘Who pours the kibble?’ And other answers about daily life for dogs in the White House

      For instance, who fills the water dish, rubs the bellies and scoops the poop? Can the pups just pop into the Oval Office? And what if one ruins a rug or bites an ambassador?

      Here are the answers along with a peek into the lives of first dogs.

      Favorite anecdote:

      The most notorious breach of diplomacy was perpetrated by Pete, Teddy Roosevelt’s bull terrier mix, who reportedly pantsed the visiting French ambassador and chased him up a tree on the White House grounds in 1906, according to the White House Historical Association.

      Also amusing:

      Betty Ford told Pickens about a wee-hours potty run that went awry. The couple’s golden retriever, Liberty, was days from giving birth to nine puppies and needed to go outside, so she woke up the president at 3 a.m. by licking his face. He dutifully pulled on his bathrobe and slippers and took her out to the South Lawn to do her business.

      When the pair returned to the house, the elevators to the residence floors had been shut down for the night. They schlepped up the stairs to the second and then the third floors, only to find the doors bolted. They were locked out.

      “And there they were,” recalled Betty Ford in a 1978 memoir, “a President and his dog, wandering around in a stairwell in the wee small hours of the morning, not able to get back to bed. Finally they came all the way down again, and by that time the Secret Service had been alerted, and somebody got the elevator started.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim Appleton

      Not so sure this is recognition of self, rather than recognition of other.
      I had a famous encounter with a cassowary named Blue Arrow, documented in Outside Magazine.
      Her cohort is famous — and declining, in part because of aggressive behavior toward vehicles.
      Truth is that they are challenging their own reflection in the glass and paint, thinking some other cassowary attempts dominance.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Aleta

      The first night my dog was here,  he caught a glimpse of himself in the mirror in the next room.   Backed up in a hurry.  Approached again cautiously,  just his head around the corner.  Eye contact, tiny wag.  Came forward a little more.  A little more wag.  Strange dog wagged back, staying in place and appeared friendly.  Soon they were face to face, tails going enthusiastically at each other.  My dog looked so happy to have found a friend in this weird new indoor place.   The other dog was equally happy to see him.

      Later he stood staring at his face in the oven door window.  The reflections in the big windows were so spooky he tiptoed past them the first few nights.

      Reply

