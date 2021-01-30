Let’s consider this for a minute:

Why do I keep harping on this? Because there are a lot of problems with our financial system, but what we have witnessed is not one of them. We will never solve the real problems if we believe in fake ones.

What is the “fake problem” here?

Those two issues seem, at least to me, to be serious and real. Also accepting the following as facts is, to me, questionable:

The proposition that Robinhood’s inability to procure short-term financing to cover the settlement period, which was the final (though not initially stated) justification for stopping trading of GME, is almost certainly true. But, why are we supposed to accept that this inability to get financing wasn’t a reflection of more market manipulation? I’m not spinning a conspiracy theory here, just pointing out that the notion that a settlement cash crunch is just one of those things, and not a reflection of market manipulation, should be met with skepticism. Note, too, that market makers can provide settlement services. Citadel is Robinhood’s biggest market maker. Are they also functioning as a clearing house/settlement service for Robinhood? Worth a look before applying what the WeBull guy said to Robinhood. (The clearing house for WeBull is a firm called Apex, not Citadel.)

Robinhood didn’t message this well because it takes special marketing ability and crisis management PR to state a simple fact about a settlement cash crunch, and if Robinhood were a bigger/better company, they would have messaged this better. Color me highly skeptical on this one.

John made an assumption/error in his post, which he’s corrected, but if you read my post, I think it stands up pretty well. Also, I don’t think Reddit is as big a factor in this as has been portrayed. This piece by Alexis Goldstein better explains that the Reddit stuff is a sideshow and the GME short battle is being joined by a number of different large firms. By the way, at least four people sent screenshots of Robinhood liquidating positions in GME without the client asking for the liquidation to the Verge. That goes far beyond restricting trading on margin, which is what Robinhood claimed they did.

Anyway, the real problems to be solved here are: uncontrolled short sales, lax restrictions on the practice of paying for order flow, lax restriction on high speed trading (which makes Robinhood’s order flow valuable, since they can execute trades in milliseconds to get in front of retail investors), and lack of transparency. The stock market being like a casino is not good for anyone except some folks on Wall Street.

Finally, pooh-pooing this is not politically smart. A big spotlight is being shone onto a bunch of hedge funders who would rather stay in the dark and don’t want their practices questioned. The perception that individual investors are getting screwed while hedge funders want a bailout, which is pretty much correct, can drive financial reform that we probably all can agree on. Anger towards Wall Street is, in my opinion, good for Democrats, who can respond with better regulation. Like a lot of anger, some of it is based on false assumptions, and some of it is overblown, but overall there’s something here to get angry about.

I am no market expert, but I did work as a software engineer for the stock investment division of a large insurer for a few years. I’m also a value investor, and uncontrolled shorting and high speed trading are not in my best interests, so my only dog in this hunt is trying to make the markets more fair and sensible.