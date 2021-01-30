Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fake? Naah

Let’s consider this for a minute:

Why do I keep harping on this? Because there are a lot of problems with our financial system, but what we have witnessed is not one of them. We will never solve the real problems if we believe in fake ones.

What is the “fake problem” here?

Those two issues seem, at least to me, to be serious and real.  Also accepting the following as facts is, to me, questionable:

  • The proposition that Robinhood’s inability to procure short-term financing to cover the settlement period, which was the final (though not initially stated) justification for stopping trading of GME, is almost certainly true.  But, why are we supposed to accept that this inability to get financing wasn’t a reflection of more market manipulation?  I’m not spinning a conspiracy theory here, just pointing out that the notion that a settlement cash crunch is just one of those things, and not a reflection of market manipulation, should be met with skepticism.  Note, too, that market makers can provide settlement services.  Citadel is Robinhood’s biggest market maker.  Are they also functioning as a clearing house/settlement service for Robinhood?  Worth a look before applying what the WeBull guy said to Robinhood.  (The clearing house for WeBull is a firm called Apex, not Citadel.)
  • Robinhood didn’t message this well because it takes special marketing ability and crisis management PR to state a simple fact about a settlement cash crunch, and if Robinhood were a bigger/better company, they would have messaged this better.  Color me highly skeptical on this one.

John made an assumption/error in his post, which he’s corrected, but if you read my post, I think it stands up pretty well.  Also, I don’t think Reddit is as big a factor in this as has been portrayed.  This piece by Alexis Goldstein better explains that the Reddit stuff is a sideshow and the GME short battle is being joined by a number of different large firms.  By the way, at least four people sent screenshots of Robinhood liquidating positions in GME without the client asking for the liquidation to the Verge.  That goes far beyond restricting trading on margin, which is what Robinhood claimed they did.

Anyway, the real problems to be solved here are:  uncontrolled short sales, lax restrictions on the practice of paying for order flow, lax restriction on high speed trading (which makes Robinhood’s order flow valuable, since they can execute trades in milliseconds to get in front of retail investors), and lack of transparency.  The stock market being like a casino is not good for anyone except some folks on Wall Street.

Finally, pooh-pooing this is not politically smart.  A big spotlight is being shone onto a bunch of hedge funders who would rather stay in the dark and don’t want their practices questioned.  The perception that individual investors are getting screwed while hedge funders want a bailout, which is pretty much correct, can drive financial reform that we probably all can agree on.  Anger towards Wall Street is, in my opinion, good for Democrats, who can respond with better regulation.  Like a lot of anger, some of it is based on false assumptions, and some of it is overblown, but overall there’s something here to get angry about.

I am no market expert, but I did work as a software engineer for the stock investment division of a large insurer for a few years.  I’m also a value investor, and uncontrolled shorting and high speed trading are not in my best interests, so my only dog in this hunt is trying to make the markets more fair and sensible.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      chopper

      having over 100% of their stock shorted doesn’t mean naked shorting was involved. if i short a stock, a short seller can borrow it from the guy i sell it to. one stock, multiple shorts.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      Anger towards Wall Street is, in my opinion, good for Democrats, who can respond with better regulation.

      We tried that with Dodd Frank, which Wall Street hated with a passion but was deemed not good enough by people who hate Wall Street.

      I’m confident whatever we do next will not be good enough for some people either.  The question is whether most people have matured in the last decade.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I am no market expert, but I did work as a software engineer for the stock investment division of a large insurer for a few years.

      Is this like not being a doctor but having stayed in a Holiday Inn Express last night?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      Not to speak for 4M, but the fake issue in his post was the conspiracy theories about why Robinhood shut down trading. The capital crunch sounds like a real thing.

      ETA: It of course might turn out that they lied, but there’s no evidence of that yet.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Is this like not being a doctor but having stayed in a Holiday Inn Express last night?

      Yeah, except to write code you need to understand why you’re writing it.  As I said, not an expert, but not a dolt.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      jl

      @Baud: I also took MMMM’s ‘fake problem’ to apply to specific issues with this case, the class warfare stuff, and what are currently conspiracy theories. If we get more information on on specific connections between flawed regulation or industry practices, then they may not be conspiracy theories anymore.

      I think a lot of the talk about the Game Stop capers concerns fake issues. But problems with the current approach to regulation and industry practice and organization in financial markets is not a fake issue.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Chetan Murthy

      Wanna chime in with @Baud: and 4M: both the issues 4M raises are real ones, and I would expect that esp the latter (high-frequency trading) would be high on SPW’s list of targets.  We are not served well when the capital allocation of our economy is done in a casino.  A financial transactions tax would do wonders here.

      Also, I think we should be careful about heaping too much opprobrium on shorting.  Yes, there can be excesses.  But nobody, nobody, *nobody* heaps that sort of opprobrium on the naked and visible-to-all bullshit it’s-a-buy-at-all-times “reports” of most “stock analysts”.  I’m betting that these hedgies were just executing a “squeeze” of their own, and not working off any information they’d discovered the hard way.  So I don’t have any, ANY sympathy for them.

      But there are short-sellers who do good work for us all: guys like John Hempton and James Chanos.  We should want them to be able to keep on doing it.  I’ve read Hempton for years, and he’s consistently been a guy who digs up frauds and uses short-selling to get those frauds wider public scrutiny.  His Bronte Capital Blog’s archives are gripping reading.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Barbara

      I am in favor of reforms that lessen unfair advantages because even small differences (like milliseconds) can add up to a lot of money that is basically undeserved.  And you identified a practice that hedge fund managers do in fact engage in — the guy who has made a career of shorting HerbaLife, for instance, went on a prolonged campaign to trash the price of the stock.  He maintains that everything he said was true, but the point is, he used a big megaphone to amplify a message that would redound to his favor financially.  I think he was very up front about his position, so perhaps it’s not quite so bad.

      What all investors have to realize is that there is very little neutral information available from financial firms.  If you are using a broker, any broker, basically, it has a whole web or nest of relationships that can result in practices or “recommendations” that benefit some other aspect of its business, usually its underwriting divisions, the ones that make a market in stocks.  This has been going on since forever, and it’s a mistake to think that RobinHood isn’t doing it to, even if it is a different web of conflicts from the traditional ones.

      So Citadel stopped being able to guarantee trades in a stock at just the moment that buys in that stock would hurt another party that it has a financial interest in, who appears to have been recklessly shorting the stock.  How convenient.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      elm

      Having over 100% short interest does not necessarily indicate naked shorting.

      It’s more like fractional reserve lending acting as a multiplier.

      And the reddit involvement is a fiscal sideshow but a social early warning sign. It’s the return of Qanon with all their antisemitism intact.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: 4M has it right here.  Being a software engineer working with software that executes trades, or even better, makes markets, means that you are plugged-into an entire ecosystem of guys who write the code that runs financial markets.  Even if you don’t work in various subsegments, you talk to guys who do, and because the tech is all pretty much the same (sure/sure, FPGAs and RDMA are exotic, but they’re just -faster-, not -different-) you learn that what matters are the business rules, the -logic- that you’re coding, or others are coding, into the systems they build.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Chetan Murthy:

      I think you mean 2M, right?  I’m the one talking about high frequency trading.  Anyway, I agree with this.  I’m for better regulation, not elimination:

      But there are short-sellers who do good work for us all: guys like John Hempton and James Chanos.  We should want them to be able to keep on doing it.  I’ve read Hempton for years, and he’s consistently been a guy who digs up frauds and uses short-selling to get those frauds wider public scrutiny.  His Bronte Capital Blog’s archives are gripping reading.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Barbara

      @Baud: Right, the capital crunch is real, but I think what the post is stating is that the guarantor in this case also had an interest in protecting a party that would be harmed by continuing high volume trades in the stock.  Now, maybe there was a preset limit that was reached.  Or maybe there is a firewall in place that prevents one division of that company from knowing what the others are doing.  But you can see how this sequence of events could seem benign but actually reflect a choice to help one party at the expense of others.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      PJ

      One thing I was reading about today that definitely needs to be addressed (related to the high speed trading issue) is the frontrunning of retail trades by Citadel (and presumably other market makers).  When someone with a Robinhood account makes a trade, it’s apparently sent to Citadel and they can make that trade seconds before the customer’s trade goes through, so that Citadel will make slightly more money on the trade, and the customer will make slightly less.  This becomes more significant when the price of a stock starts to plummet  (as will eventually happen with GME) – the market maker sees what is happening and can execute all their appropriate trades (which might be hundreds of thousands of shares) before customers’ trades are executed, so that they can get sell at the top of the market and customers end up with much lower prices.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Barbara

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: I wouldn’t advocate abolishing short selling, but I don’t think short sellers actually help anyone.  Getting information out there about the prospects and financial condition of companies helps people.  You can do that without shorting a stock, which could put you in a position where you might need to be less than forthright.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Barbara:

      the guy who has made a career of shorting HerbaLife, for instance, went on a prolonged campaign to trash the price of the stock.

      First: How is what Ackman did any different from some sell-side analyst touting IBM stock?  Ackman discloses his short-interest in Herbalife in his posts/columns/announcements, after all.

      Second: [geez I don’t wanna but] Well, acksually, Ackman lost $1B in his war on Herbalife, and as it turns out, I watched part of it unfold on John Hempton (well-known short guy)’s Bronte Capital Blog (e.g. http://brontecapital.blogspot.com/2015/06/herbalife-very-long-post.html )

      Here’s the thing: Hempton started off wondering if maybe he oughta join Ackman in his shorting of Herbalife.  But before he acted, he actually visited some Herbalife clubs, and from these visits, he concluded that the business is legit, and he went -long- Herbalife instead.  And he wrote loudly about it.

      Was what Hempton did also (ethically/morally/whatever) beyond the pale?  If not, how do we distinguish it from what Ackman did?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      errg

      I worked on Wall Street in various capacities for many years, including running a (small) high frequency trading hedge fund. One small change that would solve a lot of the problems in the market (without the scary word of tax…) would be to institute a minimum time to change orders in the system. There is no good economic reason to cancel an order a millisecond after you submit it, but if you look in the guts of the trading systems, that’s happening all the time.

      If any order that you put in the market you had to leave for (say) just 1 minute, that would have zero impact on any legitimate use of capital, but would kill almost all of the spoofing and other strategies that are currently employed.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @elm:

      Having over 100% short interest does not necessarily indicate naked shorting.

      It’s more like fractional reserve lending acting as a multiplier.

      And the reddit involvement is a fiscal sideshow but a social early warning sign. It’s the return of Qanon with all their antisemitism intact.

      I updated the post to reflect that there could be naked shorting, that it isn’t proof.  However, I’ll bet you a shiny quarter there was.

      Also, I spent a lot of time in r/wallstreetbets reading what these people have to say, and antisemitism is not what I’m seeing.  The real conflict that’s identified over and over is between boomers and millenials.  There are a lot of posts about how their families were screwed over by the crash of 2008, and they characterize CNBC as a channel for boomers who don’t understand how millenials have been screwed over by the system.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Barbara

      @Chetan Murthy: ​
      Right, he was transparent about his position. That does make a difference, indeed, it makes a huge difference in my view. That’s why I made a note of it in my comment. I don’t have anything against shorting but saying that it “helps” other investors is a bridge too far.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: Sorry sorry, I thought “Four … Mistermix” == “4M”.  Not 2M.  Sorry.  I meant you, yup.

      We need a shit-ton of better regulation. @Barbara: is 100% right, that this “oh, we have an arms-length relationship with this other subsidiary that actually executes trades, even in stocks we take a position on in *our* subsidiary” is grade-A bullshit.  They need to be separate firms, and regulators need to be able to verify that they’re not communicating.  Too damn easy for guys working for the same firm to whisper stuff over the partition-dividers.  Their -incentives- need to be disconnected from each other.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      PeakVT

      It’s time for an FTT, though that has been the case since at least the late 1990s.  It’s also time to find ways to re-orient the American economy in general away from financial activities.  Banking and investing are necessary components of a major economy, but not sufficient to guarantee widespread prosperity.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @PJ:

      One thing I was reading about today that definitely needs to be addressed (related to the high speed trading issue) is the frontrunning of retail trades by Citadel (and presumably other market makers).  When someone with a Robinhood account makes a trade, it’s apparently sent to Citadel and they can make that trade seconds before the customer’s trade goes through, so that Citadel will make slightly more money on the trade, and the customer will make slightly less.

      For others who are interested in this, that Alexis Goldstein piece I linked has a good explanation, with diagrams, of how Citadel does this with the order flow provided by Robinhood.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      jl

      @Chetan Murthy: I agree. The stock market is supposed to be a ‘price finding’ market. It’s main purpose is to enable society to identify the right prices to attach to the expected distribution of future net income streams to different industries and companies. in order to direct investment to the most productive activities. The stock market is just for outstanding shares, and doesn’t send real capital anyplace directly. So for the players, it is a kind of casino, but the casino aspect is not entirely bad.

      Short selling plays a role in that. But important to remember than financial markets are inherently unstable. They blow up, or freeze, or lurch into chaotic churning on a regular basis. So, much more need for meddlesome government regulation to make the blow ups less frequent and when they happen, to keep them from spreading to impose losses on those uninvolved in activities that lead to the instability.

      Why the instability? Actions by one agent always produces externalities for others in the market, usually by changing the value of accurate information, and reduces the return to anyone finding it. And unlimited leverage combined with unlimited arbitrage. I think both are at play in the Game Stop capers.

      Effective regulation means telling someone at regular intervals that they can’t do what they want to do to make some dough. And since all markets have to have ground rules everyone accepts, you can always blame unpleasant market behavior on some rule someplace and say it’s all the rule’s fault. So I am skeptical of hot takes that blame everything on some regulation someplace.

      In the long forgotten past, most trading was done on a few organized exchanges, and an organized exchange is ultimately responsible (as in paying $ to innocent injured parties) for problems like inability to settle accounts, or far more stock shorted than exists. So the exchanges had an incentive for effective self-regulation.

      Whether there are any real issues here depends on how much potential was for players acting responsibly getting hurt, that is, systematic problems that will spread through the whole system. I don’t think we know that yet.

      If not, then the hedge funds, day traders, Robin Hood, can all go bust and the whole thing is a fake problem.

      I think we’ll just have to wait and see more of what the facts are before making a final judgment.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Barbara:

       saying that it “helps” other investors is a bridge too far.

      Oh, can I ask you to consider reading a few of John Hempton’s blog posts about the businesses he’s shorted?  It’s clear that he’s been -instrumental- in bringing down colossal frauds on the public — Chinese companies listed on the NYSE that raised a ton of money, only to go belly-up b/c of fraud, often fraud that existed long before they went public.  He’s also done work in that same vein (but I can’t remember if he actually discovered any bombshells) in the shale oil business.

      James Chanos was famously a vocal doomsayer of “Chainsaw Al” Dunlap when he took the helm at Sunbeam.

      Sure, these particular hedgies were just manipulators.  But there is a cadre of short-sellers who do excellent work, exposing frauds on the investing public.  And I would argue that the problem here is not with short-sellers, but with hedgies.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Chetan Murthy:

      But there are short-sellers who do good work for us all: guys like John Hempton and James Chanos.  We should want them to be able to keep on doing it.  I’ve read Hempton for years, and he’s consistently been a guy who digs up frauds and uses short-selling to get those frauds wider public scrutiny.  His Bronte Capital Blog’s archives are gripping reading.

      Is this like Dexter killing bad guys?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Barbara

      @Chetan Murthy: Individuals intent on discovering and exposing fraud help. If shorting is a technique they use to do that, great, but shorting is not inherently helpful and can be used for the opposite purpose as well.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Chetan Murthy: I should add that it’s been a while since he did this (at least, from his blog).  But back in the day (say, 2013-15) he would regularly ask for people with thoughts on some stock to chime in, or for people who lived in some area if they could visit some particular business, report back, stuff like that.  One presumes he was a (justifiably) little leery of going physically to (e.g.) the PRC for fear of getting physically attacked.

      What I’m saying is, we could watch as he started his investigations, and he always reported his results (after taking his short position or not doing so).  And later, he’d report whether he’d been right or wrong, too.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      JMG

      There’s no way to beat the game, so self-defense is the first law of investing. Dollar-cost averaging, diversification (I have a value and a growth manager, as well as a dividend one and a foreign one), and indexing are the ways to go. It’s been a 30 year bull market (with a few horrid drops like 2008-2009 mixed in). IMO they’re called securities for a reason. Invest in nothing you can’t go two weeks without looking at their current price.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Barbara: The problem with investigations is that they take time.  Well-done frauds are difficult-to-discover: they’re concealed, after all.  So if you want a guy like Hempton to work to discover them, they have to have an incentive.  The profit motive is such an incentive.

      I mean, sure, we’d all like for the world to run less on the profit motive.  I’m a stern fanatic of confiscatory steeply-progressive taxation.  Also decapitation of all billionaires [ok, ok, joke].  But we live in this world, and guys like Hempton are pretty rare.  There are lots of other things they could do with their time.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @jl:

      Whether there are any real issues here depends on how much potential was for players acting responsibly getting hurt, that is, systematic problems that will spread through the whole system. I don’t think we know that yet.

      If not, then the hedge funds, day traders, Robin Hood, can all go bust and the whole thing is a fake problem.

      Whether or not someone trading on Robinhood is a “responsible player”, I don’t see why they should be subject to Citadel using order flow to screw them (ever so slightly) on trades.  That’s not a fake problem IMO.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      LeftCoastYankee

      So another “free” app that is fully realized for the spyware component (selling user trade data to big money investors) components, but without a solid business model underneath to deliver what their “users” signed up for (covering clearinghouse capital requirements for their trades).

      Seems scandalous to me. Also seems like SOP these days.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Chetan Murthy

      @JMG:

       Invest in nothing you can’t go two weeks without looking at their current price.

      Warren Buffett used to say that you should do (what was it?) 5 trades a year?  Some [to the random reader] absurdly small number.  He also observed that people who watch the financial news, read the financial pages regularly, are miseducating themselves.  That what matters is not what happens in the short-term, but the long-term, and that by definition is something that can wait a month for you to find out.

      I’d go further than you: if you need to be apprised week-to-week on your stocks, you’re timing the market.  And unless you have special information, timing the market is a sucker’s bet.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix:

      Citadel using order flow to screw them (ever so slightly) on trades.  That’s not a fake problem IMO.

      Last time I interviewed for a market-maker firm (and was posted the problem of how to implement the “order book” system, with all the rules), it seemed pretty clear that the rules would forbid this sort of thing.  It’s called “front-running”, right?

      Yes, firms do it.  Yes, HFT is a form of front-running.  Which is why we need to come down on these fuckers like a ton of bricks.  But what I’m saying is: it -should- already be illegal.  Am I missing something?

      P.S. At least one thing I’m missing, of course, is that too often fuckers get away with it, even when it -is- illegal.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      jl

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: If that is what happened then I agree. So, make your case that is an issue.

      I don’t know enough about the details to know how much of what the hedge funds or Citadel did was market manipulation or discrimination against certain players and was a source of any dangerous instability.

      And, I’m talking about a different issue than a specific group or organization being treated unfairly by some standard.

      Reply

