A local reporter in Florida has become seniors’ unofficial vaccine hotline https://t.co/nTsm3qE7B5 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 29, 2021





Scoop:??NEW VACCINE APPOINTMENT SEARCH ENGINE?? Vaccines save lives, but process of booking a Walgreens slot online is a “hellish experience”. Wasted slots = longer #COVID19 pandemic. ?? Solution: Hackivists created a fast & easy live search engine!!!??https://t.co/au99ufwEHW pic.twitter.com/nyxBfZ7ovi — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 29, 2021



(At the moment, the getmyvaccine app is working, for my zip code — although I’m ten years too young to qualify for one in Massachusetts yet.)

The vaccine rollout has been slow and complicated, but you can help. Here’s how people are volunteering. https://t.co/qVSRqV40OI — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 29, 2021

Excellent news, IMO:

U.S. CDC issues federal transportation mask mandate effective February 1 https://t.co/YFQus8auhB pic.twitter.com/oYcEFz0NN9 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 30, 2021

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order late Friday requiring masks in interstate transportation and at transit hubs, including airplanes, mass transit, taxis and trains, starting late Monday. The CDC said the mask mandate, effective from Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. EST, also covers ride-share vehicles and subways and makes not wearing a mask as instructed a violation of federal law. The order does not apply to private cars or commercial trucks being driven by a sole operator…

NEW analysis: COVID-19 is now the #1 cause of death in the U.S. — far surpassing the previous leading cause of heart disease. https://t.co/NRIJa82Vx5 pic.twitter.com/WbQ5rQLJN6 — Cynthia Cox (@cynthiaccox) January 29, 2021

Good to see the climbing in US vaccinations 👍

Peak so far of 1.7 M yesterday and another 1.6 M today pic.twitter.com/kMk7G9ZQL6 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) January 30, 2021

======

WHO team, on tightly controlled China mission, visits hospital https://t.co/7exYcIdkP7 pic.twitter.com/xpnpdH797Z — Reuters (@Reuters) January 30, 2021

Taiwan reports first COVID-19 death in eight months, from local cluster https://t.co/3ds8uaj0MO pic.twitter.com/4OMokNhrqG — Reuters (@Reuters) January 30, 2021

Russia confirmed 19,032 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total number of reported infections to 3,832,080 https://t.co/6PGIe5yt3f — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 30, 2021

More than half of Moscow’s 12 million residents have been infected with the coronavirus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Friday, or more than six times the 925,000 official cases registered in the capital https://t.co/GXcruAD9it — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) January 29, 2021

How does the EU vaccine scheme work?https://t.co/aNFBdwAmcX — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 29, 2021

France closes borders to most non-EU travel https://t.co/F51d8E8Hzh — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 29, 2021

Portugal tightens lockdown as Covid deaths surge https://t.co/1wC8XZd73S — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 29, 2021

Zero Covid strategy "incredibly risky" for Republic of Ireland https://t.co/DHhKImexEH — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 29, 2021

Study by @conectas + Univ of Sao Paulo, coordinated by @Deisy_Ventura finds that #Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro carried out an ‘institutional strategy to spread the coronavirus’ https://t.co/Uy36upLaED

via @jonathanwatts — ana cernov 💚🌹#QuemMandouMatarMarielle? (@anacernov) January 29, 2021

Covid: Argentina imposes new tax on wealthiest https://t.co/cwI328Pzh0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 30, 2021

Coronavirus: What's behind Latin America's oxygen shortages? https://t.co/a0H8lFKLSO — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 30, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister announces agreement with airlines to suspend travel to the Caribbean and Mexico due to Covid-19https://t.co/pLNKDIVIn5 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 29, 2021

Rich countries are hoarding Covid-19 vaccines – Eighty million Covid-19 vaccines doses have gone out — but only 55 in a low-income country. https://t.co/EkBAyfLnQx via @voxdotcom — Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics (@bermaninstitute) January 29, 2021

======

Which Covid vaccine should you get? Experts cite the effect against severe disease. Infectious disease doctors say getting a shot of the J&J vaccine, which has a lower efficacy against the virus than other vaccines, would still be well worthwhile https://t.co/OUwcJ1fBBx — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 30, 2021

This is phenomenal news. It’s getting a little taken for granted because the initial data from mRNA vaccines was so crazy good. But the storage makes this vaccine far easier to distribute, here and globally. We have three really strong vaccines now. We live in an age of marvels. https://t.co/k11XKMDHmo — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) January 29, 2021

As always, @Dereklowe ties together the #Covid19 vaccine data of the past 2 days in a really digestible way. https://t.co/vBnxzmvz52 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 29, 2021

“By the time someone has symptoms, gets a test, has a positive result and we get the sequence, our opportunity for doing real case control and contact tracing is largely gone,” the CDC director said. “We should be treating every case as if it’s a variant.” https://t.co/0SHtRJwzHD — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 29, 2021

How to redesign COVID vaccines so they protect against variants https://t.co/eNy3pkfApe — Equity & Health (@equitylist) January 29, 2021

======

The coronavirus pandemic has spread more widely in blue states — but hit red America harder https://t.co/YUKe7l9lUi — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 30, 2021

… Since the pandemic first emerged, there have been 7,279 cases for every 100,000 residents of blue counties (using 2020 results) and 8,113 cases for every 100,000 residents of red ones. There have been 1,183 deaths for every million residents of blue counties and 1,295 deaths for every million people in red counties. Red counties overtook blue ones in cases in mid-October and in deaths two months later…

"In the fast-moving world of mass vaccination, numbers get very fuzzy, very fast." My new colleague, @mariojoze, on the challenges of tracking vaccination data, a critical but under-appreciated part of the #Covid19 vaccine rollout problems. https://t.co/yhnAUAUHO1 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 29, 2021

A ‘race’ to vaccinate is underway in South Carolina after the South Africa coronavirus variant is detected. The mutation raised the stakes in the state, which is reporting the 2nd-highest rate of new infections in the nation https://t.co/dwAhz7MSSV — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 30, 2021

Freezer storing vaccines breaks Thursday night in Seattle. Medical center posts urgent message, sets up 11 p.m.-2 a.m. appointments before doses expire. Hundreds show up in pajamas and robes to receive vaccine. All doses administered.https://t.co/xUV9moJR9C – @KING5Seattle — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 29, 2021

In one hospital system, information about vaccinations was sent out to employees on email… an email system that did not include janitorial staff. “That’s what structural racism looks like.”https://t.co/cMRMwwaOlz — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) January 29, 2021

For some reason, Gov. Newsom does not seem to have the full faith of the local CA media: