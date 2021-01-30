Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The house always wins.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Let there be snark.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

This blog will pay for itself.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Nevertheless, she persisted.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Jan. 29-30

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Jan. 29-30

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,



(At the moment, the getmyvaccine app is working, for my zip code — although I’m ten years too young to qualify for one in Massachusetts yet.)

Excellent news, IMO:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order late Friday requiring masks in interstate transportation and at transit hubs, including airplanes, mass transit, taxis and trains, starting late Monday.

The CDC said the mask mandate, effective from Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. EST, also covers ride-share vehicles and subways and makes not wearing a mask as instructed a violation of federal law. The order does not apply to private cars or commercial trucks being driven by a sole operator…

======

======

======

Since the pandemic first emerged, there have been 7,279 cases for every 100,000 residents of blue counties (using 2020 results) and 8,113 cases for every 100,000 residents of red ones. There have been 1,183 deaths for every million residents of blue counties and 1,295 deaths for every million people in red counties. Red counties overtook blue ones in cases in mid-October and in deaths two months later…

For some reason, Gov. Newsom does not seem to have the full faith of the local CA media:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      234 new cases. 596 hospitalized, 134 in the ICU.
      Still at 937 reported deaths. 33% of hospital beds available, 24% of ICU beds available. 4% positivity.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Locally,

      There were 115 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawai‘i on Friday, including 75 on O‘ahu, 24 on Maui, five on Hawaiʻi Island, and 11 in Hawaiʻi residents diagnosed outside of the state.

      Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 407 with one additional deaths today on O‘ahu.
      [snip]
      Maui’s 14 day average for new cases is 22 and test positivity rate over the same period is 3.9 percent.
      [snip]
      The new cases today bring the cumulative total of cases to 25,656 statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

      The cumulative total of cases in Maui County is 1,838 cases over the course of the pandemic. To date, there have been 25 cases on the island Molokaʻi and 107 on Lāna‘i and 1706 on Maui. Source

      Reply
    3. 3.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 1/29 China reported 36 new domestic confirmed, 8 new domestic asymptomatic cases, 1 domestic suspect case.

      Beijing Municipality reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, at the epicenter community in Daxing District, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 1/22. 2 villages (both at Shunyi District) were re-designated as Low Risk. Medium Risk. 1 community (at Daxing District) is at High Risk.

      Hebei Province:

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported 1 new domestic confirmed case. 94 domestic confirmed case recovered & 16 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 534 domestic confirmed cases (1 critical, 1 serious, 423 moderate and 100 mild) & 48 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • Xingtai did not report any new domestic positive case. 7 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 38 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. Both Nangong District & Longyao County just completed the lasted round of mass screening of all residents, all results negative. Nangong District remains at High Risk, 1 residential compound at Longyao County remains at Medium Risk.
      • Langfang did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 residential compound remain at Medium Risk.
      • Dingzhou in Baoding did not report any new domestic positive cases. There is 1 domestic confirmed case there. 1 residential compound was elevated to Medium Risk.
      • Shijiazhuang reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (at Gaocheng District), a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. 93 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 12 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. Currently, there are 488 confirmed cases & 44 asymptomatic cases. 1 residential building & 3 residential compounds  were re-designated as Low Risk. There are 2 residential compounds & 4 villages at Medium Risk in the city. Gaocheng & Xinle Districts remain at High Risk. All Low Risk areas in the city are returning to normal.

       

      Heilongjiang Province

      Heilongjiang Province reported 27 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 23 confirmed cases recovered & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 499 domestic confirmed (3 critical, 21 serious, 328 moderate and 147 mild) & 538 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • Suihua reported 10 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all at Wangkui County. No case information released so far. 23 confirmed cases recovered & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 392 domestic confirmed & 372 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 8 residential compound at Beilin were elevated to Medium Risk. 17 residential compounds & 6 villages are at Medium Risk. The entire Wangkui County, as well as 2 villages at Hailun, remain at High Risk.
      • Harbin reported 17 new domestic confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 5 asymptomatic cases. Hulan District reported 11 confirmed & 4 asymptomatic cases, Limin Dev. Zone reported 4 confirmed (1 previously asymptomatic) & 1 asymptomatic cases, Daoli District reported 2 confirmed cases. 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently 100 domestic confirmed & 133 asymptomatic cases there. 1 sub-district was elevated to High Risk. Currently there are 2 sub-districts at High Risk. 2 townships & 4 residential building units were re-designated to Low Risk. 1 sub-district were elevated to Medium Risk. 12 sub-districts, 1 townships & 1 village remain at Medium Risk.
      • Qiqihar did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from quarantine. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 29 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 village remains at Medium Risk.
      • Yichun did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 2 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • Daqing did not report any new positive cases. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are 2 domestic confirmed cases there. 1 residential building unit was re-designated to Low Risk. 1 residential building unit remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Jilin Province 

      Jilin Province reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases (4 previously asymptomatic) & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases. 10 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 6 domestic asymptomatic cases recovered. There are currently 300 confirmed (12 critical, 25 serious, 181 moderate and 82 mild) & 79 asymptomatic cases there.:

      • Songyuan did not report any new domestic confirmed cases. There are 4 domestic confirmed cases there. 1 residential compound and 1 residential building are at Medium Risk.
      • Tonghua reported 2 new domestic confirmed (both previously asymptomatic). 10 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 204 domestic confirmed & 70 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. The entire Dongchang District remains at High Risk. 1 residential compound at the High Tech. Dev. Zone remains at Medium Risk.
      • Changchun reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic) & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases, the new positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 1 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 92 domestic confirmed & 9 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 residential compounds were re-designated as Low Risk. 1 township & 1 residential compound are at Medium Risk.

       

      Shanghai Municipality reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 1/21. Currently there are 18 confirmed cases in the city. 2 residential compounds, 1 residential area and 1 hotel are currently at Medium Risk. 

      Imported Cases:

      On 1/29, China reported 16 new imported confirmed cases, 8 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 9 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Morocco (via France), and 1 each returning from Senegal (via Paris CdG), Israel, the US and Hong Kong, a German national coming from Germany and an Indian crew member off a cargo ship; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 2 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from Singapore and a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 2 confirmed case & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Turkey (via Amsterdam Schipol)
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Uzbekistan, off a flight diverted from Beijing; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Portugal
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from India & Nigeria
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Côte d’Ivoire; the case arrive at Tianjin Municipality on 1/8, passed through the 14 day centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR multiple times (although positive for IgG antibodies repeatedly), upon release from quarantine on 1/22 he flew to Shenzhen and entered home quarantine for 7 days, at the end of which he tested positive; probably a recovered case shedding dead viral fragments
      • Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released 

       

      Overall in China, 143 confirmed cases recovered, 30 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 7 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,374 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,711 active confirmed cases in the country (304 imported), 78 are in critical/serious condition (5 imported), 976 asymptomatic cases (297 imported), 2 suspect cases (1 imported). 39,218 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 1/30, Hong Kong reported 28 new cases, 2 imported and 26 domestic (6 of whom do not have sources of infection identified).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Figures:

      63080
      We couldn’t find any Walgreens/Duane Reade immunization locations in your area. Note: not all Walgreens/Duane Reade stores are immunization locations. Immunization locations are on a state-by-state, store-by-store basis, and don’t apply to all Walgreens stores. You can double check on the Walgreens interface. We update which stores are immunization locations nightly. Any questions, reach out to us on Twitter.

      ETA: punching in an STL zipcode  gives me a store in Illinois.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      @NeenerNeener

      Always do a bit of a double take when I see your posts, as am familiar with the village of Monroe, NY (birthplace of both Velveeta and Liederkranz), hundreds of miles distant from Monroe County.

      ;)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.