Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Han shot first.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Nevertheless, she persisted.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

How has Obama failed you today?

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

The revolution will be supervised.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Shocking, but not surprising

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / “Two roads diverged in a yellow wood…”

“Two roads diverged in a yellow wood…”

by | 57 Comments

This post is in: , ,

After elected Republicans lost the presidency and Senate, after their quotient of ostentatiously insane elected trolls increased and their elite, high-profile caucus leaders joined their loser president to foment a deadly insurrection that threatened their own physical safety, they had a choice. For just a moment there, it looked like they might choose self-preservation.

When Mitch McConnell, wattles trembling with outrage, made a floor speech condemning the violence and their loser president’s part in it, when Kevin McCarthy read a script apportioning blame to said loser (albeit with hostage video affect), it almost looked like they would do the right thing.

The right thing is this: amputate the loser, cauterize the stump and rebrand — perhaps as 4-to-8-year year deficit-scold cicadas. It worked after the disastrous presidency of Bush II.

But something (or several somethings) changed between that moment and the present day. The loser maybe threatened to build a third party. Perhaps elected Republicans were inundated with death threats from their unhinged voters. Maybe they had an epiphany about the nature of the GOP, i.e., that the Q/pro-insurrection/white supremacist faction is THE animating force within their party. Maybe all of the above.

For whatever reason, they reversed course and threw in their lot with the Gaetzes and Gohmerts and MTGs and Qberts. They reaffirmed fealty to the loser. Well, not all of them:

But enough of them to mark a clear choice. I think it’s as simple as what I see in my district: the majority of Republican voters are still in the loser ex-president’s cult, and their craven elected officials don’t have the courage to tell them the truth nor the leadership skills to chart a new course.

So, the only option is to keep Republicans from regaining power at the federal level and beat back their control where it exists at the state level as best we can. There are many ideas about how to pull this off. We discussed some in the morning thread, including hanging the words and deeds of the most floridly insane elected Republicans around the necks of their swing-district colleagues who won’t condemn the crazies.

I liked what Nancy Pelosi and AOC had to say about Kevin McCarthy and Ted Cruz (respectively) yesterday. Both are clear-eyed about the threat, and neither has any intention of making nice with the violent extremists Republicans have let loose in their workplace.

Brian Schatz and Chris Murphy in the Senate weren’t putting up with hypocritical Republican bullshit on legislative procedure (as outlined in the morning thread), which indicates that they and their colleagues are committed to delivering for the American people. They understand that’s their only shot to retain power in 2022 and 2024.

So, the Republicans have made their choice, and so have the Democrats. Now it’s up to the unaligned to make theirs. The only thing that hangs in the balance is the fate of the republic. Weirdly, I feel optimistic about our chances. How about you?

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • azlib
  • Barbara
  • Barry
  • Benw
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • BruceFromOhio
  • burnspbesq
  • Cameron
  • CarolDuhart2
  • CaseyL
  • Central Planning
  • CraigM
  • Death Panel Truck
  • debbie
  • Elizabelle
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • germy
  • Gretchen
  • guachi
  • Hildebrand
  • HinTN
  • J R in WV
  • Jay
  • Jeffro
  • Just Chuck
  • Kelly
  • kmeyerthelurker
  • Ksmiami
  • LurkerNoLonger
  • Martin
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • oatler.
  • Old School
  • patroclus
  • RedDirtGirl
  • Salty Sam
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SFBayAreaGal
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • taumaturgo
  • The Moar You Know
  • VeniceRiley
  • White & Gold Purgatorian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    57Comments

    3. 3.

      Old School

      While I’d love the Republican party to spend 40 years in the wilderness, I don’t think even that would be enough.  The filibuster will keep major changes from being made and the Supreme Court will limit/eliminate any changes that do get passed.

      Still, a little optimism isn’t a bad thing.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kelly

      OT: The Beachie Fire that blew up on Labor Day is still smoldering. Plenty of rain and a bit snow since then. This pic of roots smoldering is a couple miles east of Idanha, OR looking across the North Santiam river from Highway 22.

      https://photos.app.goo.gl/fonzTaMT2Ekm6x4x7

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Just Chuck

      Good on Liz Cheney (!) for standing up to the MAGAts, but I think Officers Sicknick, Liebengood, and Smith suffered more than she will.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Death Panel Truck

      the majority of Republican voters are still in the loser ex-president’s cult

      Deprogramming takes time. Most of them will never admit they were wrong about Dear Leader.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      The GOP is making the choice for American voters more clear by the day: go with the Q-nuts/cult of trumpov/violent white supremacists, or America.

      Dems *are* the centrist party in this country today; the GOP is the Nihilist Party, the party of unchecked community Covid infection, mob violence, and constant lies.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      I follow Jen Rubin on Twitter and she’s always talking about Republicans “destroying their party”.  No, they’re not.  They are doubling down on ruling from the minority, and expect more of the same for years to come, because they’ve been pretty good at rigging the system for white rule so far.  Meijer and Cheney will be sidelined.  More QAnon candidates will run and win in red districts.  Marjorie Taylor Green’s district is something like R+27.  There will be no electoral consequences for her, and she’s not resigning.  I expect violence – probably assassination attempts.  It’s gonna get ugly.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Hildebrand

      I remain weirdly hopeful because the GOP has decided to keep its wagon hitched to an insurrectionist madman who happens to have cost them the White House and the Senate – and is incompetent at governance to boot. They decided they weren’t going to trade up for a fresher-faced Nazi like Hawley – at least not yet. Thus, with ‘Florida Man’ stipped of his twitter-powers, he is a dead hand on the rudder of the GOP.

      Yes, he nearly won the election, but he didn’t, and neither did the brain-dead loons who panted after him in the Georgia senate elections.

      That loser stink (which McConnell was first reacting to before going back to his usual turtle position) will not disappear quickly, combined with Biden’s competence, is going to prise some voters away from the clown, and all of a sudden Republicans will be in some real trouble. If the Democrats can peel off a few percent we can start to swing this into safer territory – I think the Covid recovery act will help get that process rolling.

      On top of all of that – people prefer calm. Most folks aren’t rage or chaos addicted.

      These things bring me a glimmer of hope.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Brachiator

      Great post!

      But something (or several somethings) changed between that moment and the present day. The loser maybe threatened to build a third party. Perhaps elected Republicans were inundated with death threats from their unhinged voters. Maybe they had an epiphany about the nature of the GOP, i.e., that the Q/pro-insurrection/white supremacist faction is THE animating force within their party. Maybe all of the above.

      All of the above, plus blind, short-sighted, cynical political calculation which puts party over country. These assholes simply do not see that they are undermining the future of American democracy. They just don’t care. They look at the narrow victories that Trump achieved, tax cuts, Supreme Court justices and demolition of regulations by executive order, and they want more of that. And they are all in on white nationalism.

      So, the Republicans have made their choice, and so have the Democrats. Now it’s up to the unaligned to make theirs. The only thing that hangs in the balance is the fate of the republic. Weirdly, I feel optimistic about our chances. How about you?

      I usually would say let’s just focus on what Biden is doing now and not get into endless speculation about the mid-terms or 2024. But the GOP is making moves now to rehabilitate Trump and to position candidates for the mid-terms. And they are embracing the right wing political extreme and politically induced insanity.

      I am very optimistic because Democrats have seen the GOP’s tricks and worked hard to blunt them in 2020, and are ready to do more. Also, the Republicans don’t seem to understand this, but whipping up their supporters into reality-denying frenzy is not effective political strategy.

      Nor is clinging to the political anchor that Trump has become.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MattF

      I think we’re doing the right thing. It seems unlikely to me that right-wing cults will make inroads with currently unconvinced and reality-based center-right voters and the cults will try to hold fast but will actually slowly erode. Violence will be a, um, ‘problem’, but that’s where we are now.

      Dems will have to grit their teeth and be kinda sorta welcoming to center-right voters– at least enough to make a clear contrast with the crazies.

      Also, Stacey Abrams.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      schrodingers_cat

      I am optimistic because bad as our current situation is, if Orange had won, it would have been far worse. Modi’s second term has been far worse than his first term was.

      OT: Jim McGovern who is my Congressman is being ratioed by Sangh-BJP trolls for making a statement expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting the recently passed farm laws.

      The Indian government should engage in constructive dialogue, not repress peaceful protests. As the world’s largest democracy, India can and must be a leader on #HumanRights.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Barry

      I disagree with the post.  What they are doing now is very similar to what they did in 2009 onwards.  Remember, they doubled down and profited.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      VeniceRiley

      Weird how they didn’t recognize that gerrymandering they accomplished ensured this result.
      Nevertheless, we persisted and overcame them.
      Now the fate of the USA, and even planet Earth, rests on our ability to convince a dinosaur from WV and a Bi Barbie former Green edgelady to not stop our efforts in track.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      CarolDuhart2

      There’s a difference-and that’s with us.  We aren’t going to sleep like we did in 2009.  I have been thinking-2022 starts now, and I doubt if I’m alone.  We have elections in 2021 too, and while New Jersey and Virginia (ever think I could say that about Virginia) look safe, better work on them too.  And candidates will certainly start announcing late this year as well.

      Vaccination will allow us to canvass again, and meet again, even with threats.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      J R in WV

      @Brachiator:

      Maybe they had an epiphany about the nature of the GOP, i.e., that the Q/pro-insurrection/white supremacist faction is THE animating force within their party. Maybe all of the above.

      All of the above, plus blind, short-sighted, cynical political calculation which puts party over country. These assholes simply do not see that they are undermining the future of American democracy. They just don’t care. They look at the narrow victories that Trump achieved, tax cuts, Supreme Court justices and demolition of regulations by executive order, and they want more of that. And they are all in on white nationalism.

      This is in part to test Chromium browser and in part to agree with Betty Cracker and Brachiator. Actually, I’ve decided the illness in the Republican party is mostly racism, white supremacist hatred of everyone not named Smith or Jones, everyone with different hair, manners, skin tone, from away. I’m not sure how large the KKK faction of the RWNJ party is, hopefully not large enough to win elections at the state level.

      I suspect the footage of the Jan 6th insurrection and the news coverage of the trials of the insurrectionists will go a long way to help put the RWNJ party to bed. No patriot can see that horrible scene of cops being beaten and stand with those monsters. I have to believe that the oath sworn for enlistment means something to most people.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      taumaturgo

      The Democrats as they always do say the right things. It remains to be seen if they have what it takes to take on the action beyond the talk. I’m encouraged that for once, Madame speaker is alongside AOC to call the bluster and fake populism coming from the fascist. BTW, if they fill their mouth calling Democrats socialist-communist, let’s return the favor by calling them for what they are, anti-democracy fascist.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      I would like to be optimistic, but worry about the effects of congressional redistricting. The House is way too close now, will GOP gerrymandering “give” them enough seats to take control in 2 years? On that point, is there any possibility the totally screwed up Trump census could be rejected as hopelessly flawed and, if so, would that stop or hamper Republican gerrymandering efforts?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Barbara

      No real insight into what is most likely to succeed, but I suspect that the pivotal moment came in 2012 when the Republican party rejected the findings of whatever report had been commissioned to reach out to a more diverse set of voters. They know as well as we do that they are aging out of electoral relevance in a lot of places. That’s what voter suppression has always been about. Doubling down into white dominance or its proxy issues was a choice that they made to just hang on for as long as possible.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: I worry about that too — that the structural advantages the GOP enjoys (that are written into the Constitution!) will bear any load of crazy.

      But, related to the point @BruceFromOhio makes at #21, we’ve seen signs that the money people are alarmed by how unhinged the GOP is. IIRC, the Chamber of Commerce begged Trump to stop lying about the election. Wallets slammed shut after the insurrection.

      It’s not civic-mindedness that motivates the plutocrats; it’s the knowledge that they require a stable country in which to do business. So, maybe we’ve got that going for us?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jay

      People keep saying that Cheetolinni will forever be remembered as the one responsible for the destruction of the Republican Party.

      I however, prefer to remember him for his failures, not his one accomplishment.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      CraigM

      This was published in 2017 and again earlier  this week, it does a good job summing up the problem facing Republicans and why their strategy guarantees the loons will control them …

      Reply
    34. 34.

      HinTN

      @Barry: The difference being that Dems didn’t stand their ground like we appear to be doing now. We have to sustain that posture for three long term.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      germy

      A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media.

      I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety.

      I’ve called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote.

      — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

      Reply
    36. 36.

      MattF

      It’s important to keep in mind that, in the R party, the inmates have really and actually taken over the asylum. What do you do in that situation? Just think about it…

      Reply
    37. 37.

      germy

      .@GOPLeader has a responsibility to ensure his members do not harm others.

      He is losing control of his caucus & allowing these threats to go unchecked, while looking the other way as members like @CoriBush feel so unsafe that she must move offices just 3 weeks into her 1st term. https://t.co/MfkGgM4JWU

      — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 29, 2021

      Moving offices is a huge and disruptive effort. Honestly it shouldn’t even be Rep. Bush that has to move and endure all this, it should be Greene – she is the one that posing a threat to others around her.

      — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 29, 2021

      Reply
    38. 38.

      CaseyL

      I think what pundits overlook, for any number of reasons, and what we (and the Democratic Party as a whole) need to keep saying, is that the GOP is not about governing, not about policy, has no “philosophy” as such, and indeed is not a “political party” in the traditional sense of the term.

      The GOP is, right now, at this moment, a malignancy on the American Republic.  It is, right now, at this moment, an insurrectionist entity intent on destroying us.  There is, right now, at this moment, no point in negotiating with them, trying to “unify” with them, or given them any courtesies, any benefits of the doubt.

      The GOP is an enemy entity, and needs to be regarded as such, treated and such, and destroyed as such.

      Period.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Martin

      Yeah, sorta. Don’t underestimate the lengths a group of people who held absolute political power for 400 years will go once the have lost the demographics the retain that power. It’s going to be a pretty ugly couple of years as states that can afford to go full metal white supremacist GOP do so, while the national GOP scrambles to hold some relevance. It’s clear the folks who believe they are Gods army aren’t going to shrug their shoulders and cede to a multicultural governing majority. They’re going to fight. They’re just far enough in the minority that the political tools aren’t working, but not so far in the minority that a violent fight seems unwinnable.

      Dems need to hold strong. Push through legislation that the public favors, turn out in 2022 like its 2020. Trump may be out of office, but there’s a whole bunch of new baby Trumps in Congress.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Another Scott

      What’s that old saw?  “People never give up power willingly.”?

      We shouldn’t expect that the Teabaggers and RWNJs will just roll-over after getting a taste of real power and seemingly coming close to a “final” victory.  They’ll fight tooth-and-nail to retain control.

      Follow the money.

      As long as there’s enough money backing them, they’ll keep fighting.

      The US does – eventually – need two strong, sane, political parties.  At the moment, though, one strong sane party is enough to move forward.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      germy

      @CaseyL:  I think what pundits overlook, for any number of reasons, and what we (and the Democratic Party as a whole) need to keep saying, is that the GOP is not about governing, not about policy, has no “philosophy” as such, and indeed is not a “political party” in the traditional sense of the term.

      In its present form, it exists as an anti-government party. Its goal is to protect its donors from government, not use government to improve the lives of the rest of us.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      kmeyerthelurker

      Sigh. It would be great if the media would depict R obstruction accurately. They, however, much like the Rs themselves, are capable of learning a lesson for approximately 10 minutes. We’ll get the same old “Congress is dysfunctional” instead of “Republicans are nihilsts,” and lose house & senate in 2022.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Gretchen

      Kansas is doubling down on the crazy.  The State House just passed having a constitutional amendment about abortion on the August 2022 primary (lower turnout) and the Senate is about to pass it.  We passed on electing a moderate, former R doctor in favor of Marshall, an OB whose only interest is obsessively seeing abortion everywhere.  His first bill is forbidding the use of any covid funds for abortion (huh?) and his facebook commenters are delighted that somebody is finally saving the babies. The crazies believe God is behind them.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Mitch McConnell, wattles trembling with outrage

      I love this so hard, I want to marry it and take it home with me and hug it and kiss it and call it George.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Salty Sam

      Until Trump came along, the GOP was a successful coalition of Chamber of Commerce/Country Club Republicans, Moral Majority evangelistas, and dumber-than-dirt racists  (“Common Clay of the New West, y’know, morons”).  It appears to me that Trump has effectively shattered that coalition, and without holding together, these various factions  will not be successful at the ballot box. (The eternal pessimist in me is open to data that says otherwise- convince me I’m wrong!)

      At the same time, the Democratic Party seems to have FINALLY lost their reflexive fear of the ghost of Ronald Reagan, and is prepared to push a bold legislative agenda.  I know some of you here don’t think much of AOC, but her push-back against the reactionary forces is a model for how liberals should present themselves to the media and the American public.

      I’m cautiously optimistic.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      The Moar You Know

      You go with Trump because you have no other ideas on how to sell your bullshit.

      And they don’t, because that bullshit is unsalable.  So Trump it is.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Elizabelle

      Hoodie had a really interesting comment on the morning thread.  I don’t think any deprogramming can occur without taking their drug — Fox News, Rush, and shit of that ilk — out of the mix.  I think it has to happen soon as possible, too.  Rightwing media is there to destabilize our democracy and make consensus impossible.  It and democracy cannot co-exist, because you do do not have an “informed” voting population.  You have a brainwashed one, which can be manipulated into becoming physically dangerous.

      No way this rightwing propaganda should be hiding behind the First Amendment.  Would it be more acceptable to have all the Joseph Goebbels filth (Hitler’s Reich Minister of Propaganda) if he’d been a businessman making bucks off it?  This is not a “business.”  It is a destabilizing social scourge which is MEANT to disinform.

      We can change, and we need to change on this rather rapidly.  We don’t have slavery.  Women and people of color can vote (albeit, we need to make it less onerous there).  We beat back polio and smallpox.

      This is a health of the republic matter.  It’s also interesting to hear that people’s grandparents/associates return to a semblance of sanity once the rightwing propaganda source is neutralized.  Treat it like a dangerous drug, or pornography.

      Here is Hoodie’s comment from the morning thread:  …   A former news guy at FOX gave an interview the other day in which he related that the thing you have to understand about platforms like Fox, Newsmax and OAN is that they are giving their audiences what they want.  He said when Fox would provide accurate information, like when they called Arizona for Biden, they got bombarded with emails and calls from irate audience members who threatened to quit watching the network unless it confirmed what they want to believe.  They’ve become junkies for this type of information, wanting ever more potent hits.

      Maybe this stuff does elicit some type of psychochemical gratification, and the Fox problem should be viewed as a public health/substance abuse problem, where the substance is media content.    This content can be addictive, and the most addictive stuff is the empty-calorie stuff that is not tethered to reality and feeds the craving without requiring much in the way of thought or investigation, both of which require work.   We’re thoroughly immersed in this stuff, most of it being generally harmless stuff like entertainment news.   However, a class of it is political in nature, because a lot of people get their kicks from that.  Some people predisposed to abuse appear to be particularly attracted to right wing stuff because of the paranoia and magical thinking,  not sure why that is but probably has to do with the same group tending to be more attracted to evangelical Christianity.  There is an almost endless supply of content to feed this addiction, unlike the days in which you had a morning paper, an evening paper, and three half-hour evening news programs.   Like other addictions, it can consume your life so much that you do things like ignore your own health.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Benw

      @Martin: “turn out in 2022 like its 2020.”

      This is so important, and/or an overhaul of US election laws. If Republicans control the House in 2024 in the current system we are screwed.

      I am optimistic that Biden and the Democratic Congress are going to pass some good laws before then.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Matt McIrvin

      Well, we got into a discussion about whether my worries about the impending age of political violence were just manifestations of pathological anxiety, then about two or three days later a crazed mob stormed the Capitol and several people were killed. So I should probably keep quiet.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      patroclus

      @Salty Sam: You left out the neo-con defense hawks.  The Republicans have lost some of them as well (Kristol; Rubin; but not Bolton).  It’s possible that this is more like 1934 (when the Dems picked up seats) than all the other historical examples where the in party loses seats in the mid-terms.  But that was because the First New Deal was very action-oriented and got a LOT done.  We need to get a lot done now too and while Biden seems to be doing that on COVID and with all the Exec. Orders, the prospect for making a lot of long-term legislative progress seems small, other than with reconciliation (for which we will only have a few bites of the apple).  I want to be optimistic about 2022, but I’m having trouble doing it.  I think holding the Senate is more likely than holding the House.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      burnspbesq

      @Jay:

      People keep saying that Cheetolinni will forever be remembered as the one responsible for the destruction of the Republican Party.

      Ask a Hungarian how not burying Orban when they had a chance worked out for them.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.