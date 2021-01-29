This is Tuba. Tuba likes to swing and spin.
Look at that happy face
Respite open thread
Respite open thread
Look at that happy face
sukabi
Spin Tuba spin! 😂😂😂😂😀
sab
Balloon Juice would not be the same without your input, TaMara. Queen of Respite.
I have known pitbulls that like to hang and spin, but usually they just hang by their teeth, no swing required.
Brooklyn Dodger
Yes! Bull Terriers rule. No swing required.
LuciaMia
Whaat a sweetie!
Wonder how she got her name, Tuba? Bark, perhaps?
Ohio Mom
This is the time of year I forget what green leafed-out trees look like. It feels like brown sticks against a gray sky is all there ever was or ever will be.
Thank you for the reminder of what summer is like.
Ken
Every now and then I try to imagine what heaven is like, and I often come up with “be like Tuba”. Just be, living in and enjoying the moment, with no worries about the future, no regrets for the past.
And a huge library containing everything ever written, of course.
LuciaMia
And a huge library containing everything ever written, of course.
Oh my, yes. Seems, everytime I search my local library online, every book is ‘on hold.’
The Pale Scot
So the QAnon ‘Shaman’ is willing to testify against trump at the impeachment trail. So do we want him to show up in his “shaman” gear.
This is a lovely little thing–artwork of a bunch of different birds, and if you click on the individual birds you can hear a recording of their song.
SFBayAreaGal
I love to swing. I need to go find a swing. It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been on one.
Go Tuba! What a name.
we are mostly moved into our bigger brighter better apartment downstairs. Samwise thinks he’ll live under the bed for a while though.
sab
@Alison Rose: This is driving my cats insane.
By the way, why do nightingales have such a great reputation for beautiful birdsongs? Half the birds there sound better than nightingales.
The Pale Scot
Respite twitter recs
I think I’m ending the night with a few giggles and suddenly it’s 2am
debbie
Thanks for this! I’ve become overly used to robins, cardinals, and crows. This is better!
SFBayAreaGal
My sister’s dog (a pittie named Domino) loves to play fetch. When tired of chasing the ball and bringing it back, he will lay down in his frog like pose and happily chomp on his ball.
It’s a joy to watch him leap in the air to catch the ball, run back and spit the ball out at my feet. He then takes off running before I throw ball.
I will cut you if you muddy this thread ? Gaia, that’s right up front, isn’t it!
I had some scratch left over after the holidays, and bought all 26 episodes of Jonny Quest on DVD. The mid ’60’s animated representation of multi-culturalism is blindingly racist, but the science is presented in ways very accessible for the then-7-yr-old mind. Plus the writers had no problem blowing shit up, total catnip to this sheltered child.
@sab: I had to look up the nightingale song, and I agree, I’m more partial to many of the others. It’s interesting but not what I would call beautiful.
different-church-lady
If I could be like Tuba I wouldn’t need the talcum power.
@debbie: I am a birb fanatic and we don’t get a big variety where I live. Mostly I see finches, robins, blue jays, and juncos, so it was neat to hear some of these that I’ve never experienced in person. Especially my all-time fave, the Black-capped Chickadee :)
Ken
@BruceFromOhio: If you like Jonny Quest, you’ll either like or hate The Venture Brothers.
@Ohio Mom: I was reading yesterday’s thread and read your thoughtful comment. Thanks.
Ken
@BruceFromOhio: I will cut you if you muddy this thread ? Gaia, that’s right up front, isn’t it!
It’s why I haven’t responded to The Pale Scot at comment 13.
sab
@Alison Rose: Albatrossity says different kinds of sparows are indeed different (very loose paraphrase.) I guess he has a point.
raven
jambalaya was the only song we could sing
Kent
So I have a very severe and unexpected medical emergency to report on. If I have been off line the past week this is why.
On Friday and Saturday I experienced fainting spells after working out hard. I basically got light headed and passed out. My wife who is a doctor with the Kaiser Permanente network was obviously alarmed and started dialing into her network for advice and the cardiologist she got ahold of after hours on Saturday told her to take me into the local Kaiser hospital ER for an echocardiogram and other diagnostic tests. So Saturday night I’m with my wife at Kaiser Sunnyside in Portland getting my first proper echocardiogram. What they found was a congenital bicuspid arterial valve which is a congenital defect that prevents your arterial valve from closing properly. It had calcified over time to where the valve was barely opening anymore. I am 56 and pretty active so older but not THAT old. The cardiologist was so alarmed that he grabbed the head of cardiac surgery who happened to still be in the hospital at that time and they discussed my case together.
They decided that it was urgent enough to fix right away and they happened to have a Monday morning surgical cancellation and wanted to get right on it. There was no debate that I needed open heart surgery to repair my aortic valve. They only debate was whether to get a mechanical valve (titanium and carbon compounds I think) or a Bioprosthetic tissue valve which is made out of animal tissue like pig tissue. The advantage of the mechanical is that it tends to last forever so you never need it replaced. The disadvantage is that you are on blood thinners for the rest of your life to prevent clotting at the valve. So you have to regulate diet and constantly regulate your clotting levels with coumadin. The advantage to the bioprosthetic valves is that they don’t require blood thinners. They disadvantage is that they typically last between 8-15 years so I would be looking at a second open-heart surgery at around age 70. And often the second surgery doesn’t go as well as there is scar tissue and it gets harder and harder to replace the damaged valve. They can start doing inflatable valve replacements using a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) which they inject in through an artery at your groin, position into place, then inflate. But those typically don’t last as long either. So based on their advice and my age I went with the mechanical valve so I’ll never need another surgery and will just put up with managing my blood thinners the rest of my life. The night before surgery they did an angiogram which is inserting a probe with a mini camera up an artery from my wrist to look at the condition of my arteries to see if there was plaque or obstruction that might require any sort of bypass surgery while they had my chest open. There was not so I was good to go.
The whole experience was extremely sudden, which was a good thing I think as I didn’t have 2 weeks of sitting around googling. Saturday I was being diagnosed. Sunday morning I’m talking about my options with the doctors, and Monday morning I’m getting prepped for open heart surgery. I was extremely impressed with the cardiac surgery team at Kaiser Sunnyside. They have a high-volume cardiac surgery ward with top surgeons cardiologists and cardiac ICU and transition wards. Everyone was exceptionally professional. And I got to appreciate first-hand how seamless things go when everyone who sees you works for the same employer and is in the same computer systems. Everywhere I went on every computer screen every detail of my medical records, labs, test results, etc. were available to anyone looking. No issues with in or out of networks or all that nonsense. I have no idea what the bill will be but we will only owe $4,000 because we have a high deductible HSA family plan with Kaiser with a $4,000 annual deductible and many times more that saved into the HSA by now. So when the bill gets paid it will just get paid out of the Kaiser HSA and won’t cost us anything out of pocket. That is a huge relief. I’m curious what the bill will be, but not worried about it at all.
I was out of course for the whole surgery. My surgeon was a young black surgeon of west African origin judging from his name and accent. Of course I googled him and found he had trained in Buffalo and did specialty cardiothoracic surgical fellowships at Duke and had top reviews. He was great. After surgery I awoke in the Cardiac ICU where I spent the night in an ICU room under the care of an ICU nurse named Alex who was from Russia. His job was to monitor me and keep me going. I had about 5 or 6 IVs dripping into me, several drainage bags, and all kind of wires and such so about 15 different monitors on a bit stack that were all beeping and needing attention. At the cardiac ICU they have one nurse per patient who’s sole job is to monitor you. After about 15 hours in the Cardiac ICU they transferred me to the Cardiac Progressive Care Unit (CPCU) which is a step down from the ICU but a step up from a regular hospital ward. I was feeling good enough to walk over as it was next door. In the CPCU they have one nurse station for every 2 or 3 rooms and a lot more staff around than a regular hospital ward. I was there from Tuesday through Thursday with a series of super great nurses. I think the top nurses gravitate to these sorts of wards because they were all super professional and efficient and generally great. The hardest part is the nights when you want to sleep but someone is in your room every 1-2 hours waking you up for meds or blood pressure test or blood sugar test and starting about 5 you get a parade of people through running all the labs that the doctors want to see when they round at 7 am. So x-ray, EKG, blood labs, etc. It basically means you can’t really sleep. The first day after surgery I was feeling pretty OK. The second day I was a exhausted zombie who could barely think or stand up. I think mostly due to complete lack of sleep. On Thursday I was cleared to go home and so here I am. Home is much more comfortable than a hospital ward. My wife is taking off 2-weeks of family medical leave to look after me but there honestly isn’t much to look after. I’m up and about. I just can’t use my arms for any pushing, pulling, or lifting as that will strain my sternum where they cut the bones open. That is the worst complication they warn you against because it is hard to repair. But I’m walking, sitting, reading, taking showers and such. I feel fine and can walk up and down stairs and maybe around the block. They want you up and walking to stimulate the healing.
Pain is still an issue. In the cardiac ICU when I came out of surgery I was in a mess of pain and they put me on a fentanyl drip which knocked me way out but erased the pain. After 24 hours I’ve just been on Oxycodone pills, mainly at night to sleep and Tylenol during the day. The Oxy works great but I’m so hyper-aware of the possibility of addiction that I’m only taking it once a day at night to go to sleep and after today, maybe not at all. I have a big bottle with enough for a weeks worth 4-times a day but trying to avoid that.
Otherwise I feel pretty good and will have an impressive scar right up my chest to my throat that will be very visible any time I wear an open collar shirt. They say I should feel much better and more athletic when everything heals in 5-6 weeks as this surgery should make my heart work much better than before. We shall see, but I’m hopeful.
Anyway, that was my week. How was yours?
Anything you want to know about open heart surgery I can probably tell you now. Or at least the type that I had.
Booger
@BruceFromOhio: Does it still feature a young Steve Bannon, racist?
