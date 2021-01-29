No, not that kind of Libs, as in “owning the libs”.

Just Some Fuckhead mentioned the other day that we should have a thread where we can say what year we each first found Balloon Juice.

That struck me as a good idea.

When did you get here? How did you find Balloon Juice? I imagine we will discover that Andrew Sullivan was good for something. Did you start commenting right away?

I first heard out about Balloon Juice from _________, in ______, and I thought it was _____ . My first comment was _______.

I’ll start. I first heard about Balloon Juice from Daily Kos, TBogg, Andrew Sullivan, Talking Points Memo, Charlie Pierce, or some other blog, I’m not sure which one. I’m not sure what year, maybe 2007, and I thought it was like a party with really smart and interesting people. I most definitely did not comment for a very long time. I think my first comment was answering a question someone had asked, but I don’t think I started commenting regularly until I lost my beloved kitty soulmate and was really struggling, and talking about it here helped me get through it.

Okay, maybe I shouldn’t have gone first!

Talk about this or anything else, personal or political. You decide.