Open Thread: Balloon Juice Mad Libs?

Open Thread: Balloon Juice Mad Libs?

by | 82 Comments

This post is in: 

No, not that kind of Libs, as in “owning the libs”.

Just Some Fuckhead mentioned the other day that we should have a thread where we can say what year we each first found Balloon Juice.

That struck me as a good idea.

When did you get here?   How did you find Balloon Juice?  I imagine we will discover that Andrew Sullivan was good for something.  Did you start commenting right away?

I first heard out about Balloon Juice from _________,   in ______, and I thought it was _____ .   My first comment was  _______.

I’ll start.  I first heard about Balloon Juice from Daily Kos, TBogg, Andrew Sullivan, Talking Points Memo, Charlie Pierce, or some other blog, I’m not sure which one.   I’m not sure what year, maybe 2007, and I thought it was like a party with really smart and interesting people.  I most definitely did not comment for a very long time.  I think my first comment was answering a question someone had asked, but I don’t think I started commenting regularly until I lost my beloved kitty soulmate and was really struggling, and talking about it here helped me get through it.

Okay, maybe I shouldn’t have gone first!

Talk about this or anything else, personal or political.  You decide.

 

    82Comments

    2. 2.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Splendid post and setup.

      I first heard out about Balloon Juice from Daily Kos, I think, in 2005, and I thought it was in need of an encouraging liberal influence on John Cole. My first comment was about anal sex.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Summer

      I first heard out about Balloon Juice from the blogosphere (remember blog rolls?) in the early dark days of the Bush administration when I was living in Turkey and John was a Republican, and I thought it was the only place where a liberal would have a conservative actually engage in discussion. My first comment was, I believe, that I wished there would be more civility. And John actually responded to my post. Ah the old days.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Haven’t the foggiest notion of when or how. Not one to look a gift kismet in the maw.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      I also came here through Andrew Sullivan, who I was reading since he was vocal about the torture in Iraq under W. Don’t know what year it was, but roughly 2002-3. JC already had Lily, but I remember when he rescued Rosie. Didn’t comment for many years; I think it has only been a couple of years. Loved the politics and animals and the great mix of FPs. Great community for me now. Thanks everyone!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Major Major Major Major

      Hehe, if you want mad-libbed lib-owning, I do recommend this bot.

      I first heard out about Balloon Juice from Andrew Sullivan’s interns who actually wrote his blog, in 2008 or so, and I thought it was confusing because the new posts didn’t match the old posts. My first comment was oh lord who knows. No, don’t look it up.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NobodySpecial

      I first heard about Balloon Juice while I was at DailyKos, when Cole first started converting during the Terry Schiavo ruckus. I’d been slowly losing my pretenses at balance when RedState went off the deep end as the last “reasonable” conservative site I could find, but watching Cole radicalize in real time was downright inspiring. Can’t remember what my first comment was, though, I lurked for a real real long time.

      Stuck thought I was a sockpuppet of Corner Stone and him and eemom tried getting me banned off the site before Cole made him take his first vacation. Hasn’t been all roses here for sure.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      geg6

      I first lurked back in 2003.  I was a regular on a reality tv board, Survivor, my guilty pleasure (don’t @ me!), mainly on their off-topic forum. Lots of W fans and some people like me and what were then reasonable Republicans (today’s conservative Dems).  I asked someone for an intelligent, non-crazy Republican to follow online and he suggested John Cole and Balloon Juice.  I started lurking shortly thereafter and for several years.  I was very intimidated and wouldn’t comment.  DougJ was my hero.  He kept me coming back until Cole finally saw the light.  Not sure when I first commented, though.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      jl

      I first heard out about Balloon Juice from I forget where,  in the vasty deep of the internet, and I had no clue that it existed or what it was, if something with such a name were to exist.   My first comment was  probably useless.

      I’ve typed this before, but years ago in the ‘beforetimes’  I read on some liberal blogs stuff like ‘John Cole left the Republican Party!!!!’

      And I thought “What the F is a John Cole and why should I care?”

      I guess, by sheer random chance, I did come to the blog with the appropriate attitude for a BJ commenter.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      tom

      I first heard about Balloon Juice from – yes! – Andrew Sullivan in 2003(?) maybe. I thought John was like me – a somewhat conservative guy absolutely appalled at the lies used to justify the Iraq war and the utter incompetence of the Bush administration, and starting to move away from the republican party and conservatism because of that. I don’t remember what my first comment was.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      p.a.

      I was here for Schiavo & neti pot, pre-Lily, Tunch was still with us, John was post-wingnut but pre-registered Dem.  Don’t remember how I got here.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      frosty

      I first heard about Balloon Juice from dKos or Sullivan. I started reading blogs in 2005 so it was after that. After John abandoned Republicans but before Lily and Rosie. So 2008-2010 I expect. I have no idea what or when my first comment might have been.

      ETA About the same time as p.a above.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      brantl

      I got here from Crooks and Liars blogroll, also found TBogg (what the hell ever happened to him anyway? that was a GREAT blog!). I can’t remember my first comment to save my ass. Probably that if Nixon had been prosecuted, we wouldn’t be in this place; which has been an appropriate comment in an Republican administration since after Eisenhower, since they’ve all been crooked as shit……

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      I first heard about Balloon Juice, uh, seems like at least 7 years ago, although my time sense has become badly distorted by Trump and COVID.  Certainly it was not long after my gateway experience with Kos, although I gave up Kos early on and moved into blogs more conventional for my age group, like Eschaton and Calpundit, which is probably how I contracted — contacted — BJ.  Also, I am genetically susceptible to WV, which of course is my parents’ fault.  As to my first comment, long past and forgotten…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      cintibud

      I can’t remember when I first came to Ballon Juice but it was when John was still a republican. (ETA – pre Lilly now that other people have mentioned that). I had a lot of down time at work so I was doing a lot of web surfing checking out political blogs. I was probably pointed in this direction by Andrew Sullivan’s blog. I was trying to check into alternate opinions from my usual liberal perspective but quickly found that Cole and Sullivan were the only conservative places I could stand for more than a minute.

      I have never commented very much but I watched in real time fascination as the scales fell from Cole’s eyes – a lot of righteous rage as it dawned on him that he had been lied to.

      I still don’t comment much but I eagerly browse the comments. I am continually amazed at the range of expertise and experiences I read hear. Thanks to John Cole, all the front pagers and commentators that make this a great place

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Scout211

      I first heard of Balloon Juice when the infamous “Jane Hamshers of the left” became the biggest blog scandal in the history of blog scandals. //

      Maybe that whole controversy was actually a clever ploy by John Cole  to siphon off all the FDL readers to this blog. It worked with me.

      I don’t remember when it became a blog I read everyday, maybe 2006?

      It took years for me to comment and I still don’t comment very often but I wouldn’t call myself a lurker anymore.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      nicdanger

      My story pretty much mirrors Watergirl, sans Andrew Sullivan. I very. very. very seldom comment.I follwed a couple of other commenters over to LGF,where i also comment very. very. very.seldom.usually by the time I formulate a reply to something ,type it, proofread and all that, the conversation has moved on.So,I just read…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      Funny how the carbon dating on BJ is based pre- or post- Schiavo, John’s and other front-pager pets, and which front-pagers were here when we arrived. *And which trolls you remember.

      I remember being so happy when John brought Betty Cracker on board.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Evap

      Although I’ve been voting since I turned 18 in 1976, I first became obsessed with politics during the 2004 election.  I started reading blogs at some point in 2004 and discovered this blog then, along with Daily Kos, Eschatan, and a few others.  I’ve checked in here almost daily since then.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      A Good Woman

      I heard about Balloon Juice from narya, who is my neighbor. This was a few years ago. I don’t recall when I first commented. I lurk, and I find myself with an expanded reading program thanks to the FPers and commenters.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Honus

      I learned about Balloon Juice some time around 2006, from a post on the late Sadly No about The blog host having a conversion “on a late night drive from Shinnston, WV”  Being a native of that part of the world, of course I was fascinated.  Turns out I actually know a few of John’s colleagues. Gary Kappell’s parents were neighbors of ours when I was a kid and Elizabeth Hull was a classmate at UVA. Anyway, been here ever since.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      TheflipPsyd

      I’m pretty sure I found BJ by clicking  a link from another blog, probably on a blog roll. I was an old usenet lurker and when they went out of fashion I found blogs. I started off reading the huff post then discovered will bunch at the daily news. From there I started reading atrios and Digby. Discovered the Atlantic blogs and read TNC, Megan McCardIe and Andrew Sullivan’s. I read Glenn Greenwald back then as well as a number of other blogs that are long gone. John had not gone through his conversion yet when I started reading. BJ has been a daily read since at least 2004 ( I know this because I met my husband in 2004 and he has always joked about the name and how much time I spend on the blog). I mainly lurk and would say I have only commented occasionally in the past couple of years.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ilieitz

      Don’t really remember. Started off on the smirking chimp and then started reading all kinds of blogs. Went to daily kos in 2005- 2006. Read Atrios, digby, fire dog lake etc. Loved tbogg. Really liked the editors and sadly no. One of them send me here and it is my main site ever since. Thanks John for bringing a sanity to the intertoobs.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      mali muso

      Came here via Kos which I abandoned not long after Obama was elected and the place quickly turned into a snarling purity lefty cesspool. My first comments were on one of the World Cup threads because they felt safe enough to venture into for a newbie. Definitely this has become my first stop in the morning and last stop in the evening during the last four years.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      jl

      @geg6: “Hell, he doesn’t even post here anymore, let alone respond to a comment. ”

      There was a rotating header about Cole not reading his own blog but I haven’t seen it for a while. I’d suspect Cole took it down, but he being the warlord of an almost top 10,000 blog, I suppose he is too busy to read those anymore.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I first heard out about Balloon Juice from, I was gonna say Eschaton, but maybe it was Sullivan, in 2008 or 09, and I thought it was a refuge from fusion of the Naderites (remember them?) and bitter PUMAs (remember them?) in the Eschaton threads. My first comment was I think asking Cole how big Lily was. Pretty sure it was the story of Cole finding and adopting Lily was what drew me all the way in.

      Twelve years ago? That can’t be right

      Reply
    35. 35.

      zhena gogolia

      I first heard about Balloon Juice from my brother. Then I think there was some dog-related post on Andrew Sullivan that sent me here. I have no recollection of when I first commented, but I was immediately flamed by M-C and was traumatized. It’s hard for me to remember when, but definitely before 2008.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      cope

      Can’t remember when I first trod these soggy shores but I clicked on a link to here from another blog that had Balloon Juice listed under “Loyal Opposition”.  I’m sure someone will whiz by and inform us what blog that is or was.  Me, I’m too tired and have to go rest up for Second Shot Saturday.  I’ve heard the second one can be a bit of an ass kicker.

      Don’t remember when I first commented, don’t remember who all was on the front page then, I just know that I have been reading it ever since whenever.

      Sorry, I don’t think this comment will contribute much to the Chronicles of BJ.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      oldster

      It may not have been the first time that I came here, but the first time that I *remember* coming here involved a lamentable but hilarious episode in which JC called “The Editors” at the Poorman blog something like “a giant lying asshole” in reference to a dispute over the Iraq War. This was before JC figured out that the war was a scam.

      So The Editors wrote a long post wondering whether JC really meant that the Editors was an “enormous, mendacious, disembodied anus,” which concluded with his realizing that this phrase fits really well into the Beach Boys hit “Kokomo.” That’s why I can quote The Editors’ paraphrase verbatim, though I cannot remember the exact words that JC used — they didn’t fit a pop song.

      I still start laughing whenever I hear Kokomo, for this reason.

      Not that much later, JC came around to the reality-based community, and I began to associate the phrase “lamentable but hilarious” with many of his escapades.

      John, I am genuinely grateful for all of the good times and mental health breaks that your blog has given me over the last 15 years.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RCMAN

      I’ve been lurking since GWB days. Back then Cole kept showing up on other blogs because he was on the dark side but couldn’t take the duplicity of the administration any more and was willing to say so.  So rare and refreshing.
      I’ve only posted once or twice in all these years but I visit often because it’s a real community and  gives a person faith in their fellow humans.  And of course Cole has taught me one can be a curmudgeon w/o being an asshole.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Mathguy

      I think I found this blog sometime during the mid 2000s via Sullivan (spit). Definitely pre Obama. Can’t remember the first time I commented, though Google said there was one from 2012 floating around somewhere.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jeffro

      I’m not sure how long I’ve been here – 2004? 2005? – so I searched, um, myself and came up with this gem from 2017

      On another note, once this all comes crashing down on Trump, Ryan, and the GOP, I certainly hope that a few national Dems are ready to step in and remind everyone that this didn’t have to happen. It is not “America’s tragedy” or an “American embarrassment”, it is the GOP that inflicted this on the country and they should own it. We will have to watch for this and push back at every turn. “How did this happen to America?” should more properly be phrased as, “How could the GOP do this to America?” and so on. Just a thought for future reference.

      So hey, there’s that! ;)

      But I think it was in the mid-aughts when I first came here, as Iraq was going to hell, as everyone with half a brain knew it would.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      TheflipPsyd

      @cope: I remember reading a blog with loyal opposition  as well but cannot remember the name for the life of me. Good luck tomorrow  with the second shot

      Reply
    48. 48.

      RoonieRoo

      I first came to Balloon-Juice early in the Bush Administration, before Shiavo and Cole’s awakening.  I found it via an article on Salon.com listing political blogs because I was specifically looking for “reasonable conservatives” to restore my faith that they weren’t all a little crazy.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      jl

      @oldster:

      “enormous, mendacious, disembodied anus,” which concluded with his realizing that this phrase fits really well into the Beach Boys hit “Kokomo.”

      A truly full service blog should have audio demonstrating that. Preferably very loud, and on autoplay when the blog page opens, IMHO.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      M31

      I found this place after Cole converted, wasn’t around to see that. LOL somehow I never read one word by Andrew Sullivan, and every discussion of him made me never regret that fact.

      Ended up here during the days of prime Atrios, pre-purity pony Kos, Smirking Chimp, Bartcop, Steve Gilliard, digby in the anon days, First Draft, Crooks and Liars. LOL just went and checked and my Kos user ID is #1329, haven’t posted in years.

      Was around for the Subaru in the field and the lost mustard though. Good times.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jeffro

      @zhena gogolia:I first heard about Balloon Juice from my brother.

      I think I might have, too!  Except in my brother’s case, he learned all the wrong lessons from Iraq, W, the financial crisis, Obama’s election, Romney’s defeat, and the rise of trumpism/LowIQ-Anon.  My brother is *still*, believe it or not, checking in with Glenn ‘heh’ Whatshisname and is all in on Reagan Baby Nihilism.  Sad!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I don’t actually recall how I found this blog, but Sullivan would be a good guess. I think it was 2007, as I recall coming here during the Obama-Clinton primary (seems strange now to remember how much I loathed Hillary then, considering how I came to love and respect her a few years later).

      It was certainly pre-Lily, as I can vividly picture John’s tales of finding her. I think he had gone to a shelter to look for another cat as a companion to Tunch, and this pathetic little doggo grabbed his attention and his heart, and he ended up adopting her. He went through a long catalogue of all the things that were wrong with her, and ended by saying something like “So naturally I brought her home.”

      My first comment? Either a front-pager or another commenter had posed a question about how old each of us was, and I said that I was … whatever age I was then, 65 or 66 and feeling very elderly and wise.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      oldster

      Boy, one of the weird flips that I never predicted was when the Fafblog people decided to hate Obama.

      In its prime, Fafblog was unmatched for hilarity — I don’t think any blog was funnier. And generally congenial in its politics.

      Then Obama got in after Bush II.2, and they just curdled into rancid hatred of the purity-pony variety. Very odd, and sad.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      M31

      @jl: yeah, RIP Gilliard. I sometimes imagine what he would have had to say about Donald Fucking Trump, and miss him.

      oh and RIP Bartcop too, with his blinking GeoCities-style blog and love of expensive tequila

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Crusty Dem

      I want to say ~2005? TPM? I remember my first comment resulted in a response post from John, back when he was in a constant battle with us libs. And this blog felt my connection to sanity from 2006-8.  Good times.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Kent

      I don’t know when I first found balloon juice but it has been over 10 years.  I was at Kos, TMP, Eshaton, Hullabalo and other similar blogs before settling here as my primary.  I dislike the threaded comments at places like TPM and LGM because I can never figure out how to jump into the stream of a conversation.  It seems like a bunch of independent ones talking past one another.  I also liked Steve Gillard’s News Blog and anything by Ta Nehesi Coates back in the day when he would make posts and have commenters.  Losining Steve was a big loss.  I liked his military stuff.  I refuse to delete him from my blogroll still.

      My schedule causes me to miss most of the a.m. threads.  Here in the Pacific Northwest my weekday schedule pre-covid was get up around 6, walk the dog for 30-40 min in the dark listening to podcasts or NPR, breakfast, get the girls up and ready for school, drop everyone at school, settle into my first period assignment (I’ve dialed back from full-time teaching the past 2 years and have been long-term subbing instead).  And then once attendance is taken and the kids are working I start checking out political blogs and news sites.  That is usually around 9 a.m. PST which is noon eastern time and by then all the morning threads are all commented-out and you are usually on some mid-day respite thread or travel thread or something.  So I do more reading then commenting.  Now with Covid my schedule is still much the same except that we settle into online learning at home and I still have two teenage girls to get up and ready for online school and a dog to walk and kitchen to clean before being free to sit down for my own time

      I have always like Cole’s curmudgeoness but not so interested in all the pets as my house has been a house with too many cats and dogs so I don’t need to read about more of them.  Other people’s pets are like other people’s kids.  They just don’t interest me.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      barbequebob

      Don’t comment much but began lurking sometime during late stage Terry Schiavao era, (2004?) when John was major commenter. Not really sure how I stumbled into the place: I was not a big follower of blogs or even very much aware of them or social media. About the only other site I think I visited back then was Altercation by Eric Alterman, so MAYBE, that is how I stumbled into BJ, or maybe vice versa. Who Knows?

      BJ is still my go to place to get the leads on the stories behind the headlines I see on the MSM sites.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Mousebumples

      Directed here from Sullivan’s old blog many years ago. Pre Obama and Pre Lily, though i don’t remember “when.” i was in college so 2003-2007, probably. Thanks for all the laughs and commiserations (and fuck ’ems), everyone!

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Genine

      I found Balloon Juice around 2006 from a post on Stupid Evil Bastard. (I just Googled to see if he’s still around and, yep, that blog is still active.)

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jim Appleton

      I first heard about BJ from The Poorman, I forget the year but it was well before John grew put of his Bush positive eta.  The Editors sent us to laugh and point.

      I was struck earlier today that I hung around BJ because it was fascinating to see John’s transformation.  What struck me is a message of optimism — right wingers can have one of many epiphanies ending in a sane future.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Amir Khalid

      Some of the better regular commenters on TIME‘s Swampland blog (which was pretty good, back in the day, but never did any pet or food blogging) decamped for Balloon Juice when Swampland went into terminal decline after Obama was first elected. So I followed them here.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      NobodySpecial

      @zhena gogolia: No, eemom hated CS. Her, Stuck, and some other guy whose name I forget were running around acting like Sherriffs of the Blog during the public option discussions and it got bad enough that Cole finally had to pull the reins in on them.

      It was during that time they decided I was a sockpuppet of CS’s, because I had the horrible opinion that the ACA was gonna really suck for people who made too much to get the full subsidy and not enough to be able to afford insurance even with the premiums, and that first couple of years were pretty rough for me as far as trying to keep a policy. it’s part of the reason I got real irritated with the veneration of Stuck when he passed, because to me he was just the asshole who tried to get me banned off the site. And, of course, CS completely disappeared and eemom only shows up when she’s deep in her liquor cabinet to yell at some random person who’s displeased her.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Gravenstone

      First heard about some malcontent blogger who seemed to be turning against Republicans because of the furor surrounding Terry Schiavo’s end of life over at Eric Alterman’s old blog, so circa 2005. Poked my head in and found an interesting cast of characters. And here I remain. Fuck if I remember what my first comment was about, but I probably lurked for a year or more before piping up.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @geg6: No need to apologize for liking Survivor to me.  I’ve been watching since Season 1 in 2000 (20 years!).  The only reality show I watch except for Top Chef and Project Runway

      ETA: and The Great British Baking Show, early seasons.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Ukko

      Pretty sure I got here from Obsidian Wings but I lurked a while.  Not that I talk much anyway. I know I was here for republican John, Shivo, and all the classics—naked mopping, mustard, Tunch.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Jeffro

      OT but when Kathleen Parker starts sounding like Jen Rubin, maybe…just maaaaaybe…we’re getting close to splitting the GOP for realz:

      To those Republicans who can read: You own all of this. The party isn’t doomed; it’s dead. The chance to move away from Trumpism, toward a more respectful, civilized approach to governance that acknowledges the realities of a diverse nation and that doesn’t surrender to the clenched fist, has slipped away. What comes next is anybody’s guess. But anyone who doesn’t speak out against the myths and lies of fringe groups, domestic terrorists and demagogues such as Trump deserves only defeat — and a lengthy exile in infamy. Good riddance.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Curtis

      Peeked onto here around 2005 or 2006 from Daily Kos. Stuck around shortly after John’s departure from the Republican party, partly because of the delicious grumpy vitriol around these parts, and partly because of the legend that was Tunch (RIP).

      Reply
    77. 77.

      JanieM

      First heard of the blog back in the days of the Daily Dish but didn’t start reading it at that time. (The Dish in itself is a story, but never mind. I can’t stand Andrew Sullivan, leave it at that.) Started reading BJ regularly during the Malheur occupation because of Adam’s posts on that topic. Got hooked pretty easily, given the timing (Jan 2016).

      I was a longtime reader/commenter (and eventually a sometimes front-pager) at Obsidian Wings, and also read and commented pretty regularly at Crooked Timber in those days, so I took participating as a commenter for granted, and didn’t realize at first what a huge and longstanding “core” group of commenters there was here — honestly, as amazing as the place is, it’s also pretty damned daunting to try to break into it and feel part of it.

      My first comment was a fairly long one about ethnic neighborhoods in the town where I grew up, in response to something written by a commenter named redshirt.  Since then I’ve gone back and forth between commenting and lurking, and didn’t really start to feel like I was part of the place until I started contributing some photos to OTR After Dark last fall.

      I believe redshirt’s last comment was here, the night of the 2016 election. A commenter with the handle “martian” expressed concern about redshirt’s last couple of contributions (“Goodbye cruel world” was the last), but redshirt didn’t respond and I’m pretty sure never showed up again. Before that redshirt had been a pretty frequent presence here, and was also a Mainer, so I felt some kinship and have wondered ever since what happened. The blog linked by redshirt’s handle also went dead, and its heading was “Meditations on an Away Mission.” If someone can figure out when redshirt first commented, that would be quite interesting….

      Now to go back and read the thread

      ETA: Immediately saw gravenstone mention Schiavo, and that might have been when I heard about this place through the Dish, because as someone raised Catholic I had found Andrew Sullivan’s commentary on the Schiavo mess interesting.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Another Scott

      Dunno when I first wandered over here.  I was “I’mNotSureWhoIWantToBeYet” first, and for a long time, because I was paranoid about using the same ‘nym on more than one place on the WWW.

      Then I dropped the apostrophe because it broke something in a FYWP upgrade.

      Then I dropped it for my current handle.

      I do recall that I first contacted JC because I’d been reading things here for quite a while before I even setup an account, and then I couldn’t without some trickery.  It looks like that was back in 2010.

      I probably found the place via FDL (or maybe Booman or less likely Atrios).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      HumboldtBlue

      My eight-year-old grandniece, whose birth I attended due to some odd circumstances here on the Lost Coast, has penned a wonderful piece of verse.

      She and her WV family, very tight, very close travel every summer to the North Carolina beaches. She told my sister, her grandma, she would write about summer in the midst of a cold, snowy winter day.

      The Beach

      By ridiculously awesome grandniece of HumboldtBlue (I was tasked with texting the family when grandniece arrived, but after the nurse opened the door and looked out at me grandniece cried, and I cried and thank goodness for my niece’s friends who took the phone from my weeping ass and let the family know the clan’s poet laureate had arrived)

      The waves are loud

      The sand is soft while the shells play peek-a-boo

      Can you hear the laughter?

      Can you see the playing?

      While the seagulls are calling

      After you play and swim, the day will end with a salty grin

      Reply
    81. 81.

      cope

      Curse this blog…I just HAD to check in before going beddy-bye and now I’ve seen the names of great blogs I used to read mentioned in other comments(Steve Gilliard; Tbogg; Sadly, No!; anonymous Digby; Jon Swift). So that reminded me of other blogs I used to frequent that are now gone like Doghouse Riley and Joe Bageant. Good times…good times. Now, off to bed. No, I really mean it this time.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @WaterGirl: Yes! Adding Betty Cracker was a masterstroke. Otherwise, I would never have heard of butter lambs, or known there were reasonable people in FL. Betty is the best.

      Reply

