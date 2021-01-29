Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Let there be snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Women: they get shit done

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Good luck with your asparagus.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

I personally stopped the public option…

Lighten up, Francis.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – randy khan – Venice and Environs, Part 5

On The Road – randy khan – Venice and Environs, Part 5

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

On the Road: Week of Feb 1  (5 am)
Albatrossity – Winter in Flyover Country #3
cope – The Great Shearing, 1978
🐾BillinGlendaleCA – The Observatory, the Sign, and a City
way2blue – Graniti, Sicily
Origuy – Moscow Metro Stations

On the Road: After Dark: Week of Feb 1  (10 pm)
One more week in Venice with randy khan!

🌺  And now, back to randy khan!

randy khan

Today’s photos are mostly from the main island, and there’s no glass.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 5 6
Venice, ItalyMay 23, 2015

It seems right to start with a bridge.  By now you can see how much variety there is in them.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 5 7
Venice, ItalyMay 23, 2015

The opera house in Venice is La Fenice, which has burned down twice and been rebuilt, so the name is appropriate.  (With all the water around, it seems funny that things would burn down, but as the story goes, the last time it burned down the canal behind the building was drained for maintenance so the fire brigade couldn’t get there.)  It’s magnificent, all bright and shiny.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 5 5
Venice, ItalyMay 23, 2015

A close up of some of the decoration at Le Fenice.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 5 4
Venetian Lagoon, ItalyMay 23, 2015

This and the next photo are from some of our travels among the islands.  We got around in water taxis.  There are a lot of them, but there also are a lot of private boats and vaporettos, which are kind of like buses.  I liked the sky in both photos.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 5 2
Murano, Venice, ItalyMay 23, 2015

This photo was taken on the way to dinner on Murano.  You’ll be unsurprised to hear that it was a seafood restaurant.  As it happened, though, the thing we ate most while we were in Venice was asparagus risotto.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 5 3
Venice, ItalyMay 24, 2015

This is the Grand Canal from the top of our hotel.  We ate breakfast on the terrace each morning while we there, and one morning there was this great assemblage of boats.  They were there for the Vogalonga, which is a 30 kilometer race (sort of) where everyone has to row or paddle.  It attracts all kinds of boats – regular rowboats, dragon boats, traditional Venetian boats, kayaks, you name it – and thousands of participants.  Even though it’s called a race, they don’t really have winners.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 5
Venice, ItalyMay 24, 2015

The Vogalonga is kind of a happening, a bit like the Bay to Breakers race in the U.S. – people dress up, like you see here.  Also, there’s a lot of drinking, mostly when the race is over, but not entirely.  And we saw people from all over; it wasn’t just Venetians or even Italians.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 5 1
Venice, ItalyMay 24, 2015

I mentioned the vaporettos before.  This is a vaporetto.  They have routes just like city buses and the fares are comparable.  You need to make sure you get on the right one because the stops are much further apart than a city bus and the gaps between vaporettos are pretty long.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Auntie Anne
  • Lapassionara
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Lapassionara

      Again, how very lovely to visit Venice this time of night. I think I like the small bridge best of all, but all of the photos are wonderful to see.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Auntie Anne

      The architecture I can see is interesting.  I keep turning the pictures to see more – lol!  The window arches on that building in the last picture are fascinating.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Yutsano

      They were there for the Vogalonga, which is a 30 kilometer race (sort of) where everyone has to row or paddle. It attracts all kinds of boats – regular rowboats, dragon boats, traditional Venetian boats, kayaks, you name it – and thousands of participants. Even though it’s called a race, they don’t really have winners.

      Paging MikeJ! Mr. MikeJ please come to the white courtesy phone for an important message! Mr MikeJ!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.