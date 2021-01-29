On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Elma

Here is the second installment of my Waterfalls, from the remaining two continents I have visited. Although technically, New Zealand isn’t a continent; but I didn’t see anything like a waterfall in Australia.

The pictures from Switzerland 1990 were originally slides, which still look great if projected but didn’t convert to digital images so well. My brother-in-law worked for a Swiss owned company and was sent to work in the home office for a year. I dragged a reluctant husband and two terminally bored teenagers for a visit. They lived in the town of Neuhausen am Rheinfall, so of course we went to see the Rhine Falls.