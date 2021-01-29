Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Elma – Waterfalls From Two More Continents

On The Road – Elma – Waterfalls From Two More Continents

by | 3 Comments

On the Road

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Elma

Here is the second installment of my Waterfalls, from the remaining two continents I have visited.  Although technically, New Zealand isn’t a continent; but I didn’t see anything like a waterfall in Australia.

The pictures from Switzerland 1990 were originally slides, which still look great if projected but didn’t convert to digital images so well.  My brother-in-law worked for a Swiss owned company and was sent to work in the home office for a year.  I dragged a reluctant husband and two terminally bored teenagers for a visit.  They lived in the town of Neuhausen am Rheinfall, so of course we went to see the Rhine Falls.

On The Road - Elma - Waterfalls From Two More Continents 7
Basel Switzerland

Why did you bring us here???  I should note that in the years since both the kids have turned into enthusiastic world traveler.  Jim never did.

On The Road - Elma - Waterfalls From Two More Continents 6
Neuhausen am Rheinfalls Switzerland
On The Road - Elma - Waterfalls From Two More Continents 5
Neuhausen am Rheinfalls Switzerland

The 80’s were barely over.  I accept no responsibility for the clothes.

On The Road - Elma - Waterfalls From Two More Continents 4
New Zealand, South Island
On The Road - Elma - Waterfalls From Two More Continents 3
New Zealand, South Island
On The Road - Elma - Waterfalls From Two More Continents 2
Milford Sound New Zealand

Our tour group took a boat trip on Milford Found.  Captain Cook was wrong, it is not a sound but rather a fjord.

On The Road - Elma - Waterfalls From Two More Continents 1
Milford Sound New Zealand
On The Road - Elma - Waterfalls From Two More Continents
Milford Sound New Zealand

  • John Revolta
  • raven
  • sab

