Elma
Here is the second installment of my Waterfalls, from the remaining two continents I have visited. Although technically, New Zealand isn’t a continent; but I didn’t see anything like a waterfall in Australia.
The pictures from Switzerland 1990 were originally slides, which still look great if projected but didn’t convert to digital images so well. My brother-in-law worked for a Swiss owned company and was sent to work in the home office for a year. I dragged a reluctant husband and two terminally bored teenagers for a visit. They lived in the town of Neuhausen am Rheinfall, so of course we went to see the Rhine Falls.
Why did you bring us here??? I should note that in the years since both the kids have turned into enthusiastic world traveler. Jim never did.
The 80’s were barely over. I accept no responsibility for the clothes.
Our tour group took a boat trip on Milford Found. Captain Cook was wrong, it is not a sound but rather a fjord.
