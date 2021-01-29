Hey guys,

I have been seeing reports of comment editing issues, starting last night. Speculation is that it’s related to a browser update.

If you are experiencing new comment-related issues, please:

1 describe what you are experiencing

2 tell me what browser you are using

3 tell me the version of your browser

4 please try another browser

5 share the results from the alternate browser (including all the info I requested above)

This way I can confirm whether or not this is, indeed, a browser-related issue, and which browser(s) are involved.

Update: Fair warning, if someone only supplies part of the information I am requesting, I will assume this problem is not a big deal for that person and their input won’t be included in the data set. If you don’t have the ability to try another browser, please say so, and supply items 1-3.