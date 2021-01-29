Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / z-Retired Categories / Site Maintenance / If Editing Is Suddenly Wonky on BJ, Tell Me Your Browser Version

If Editing Is Suddenly Wonky on BJ, Tell Me Your Browser Version

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: 

Hey guys,

I have been seeing reports of comment editing issues, starting last night.  Speculation is that it’s related to a browser update.

If you are experiencing new comment-related issues, please:

1 describe what you are experiencing

2 tell me what browser you are using

3 tell me the version of your browser

4 please try another browser

5 share the results from the alternate browser (including all the info I requested above)

This way I can confirm whether or not this is, indeed, a browser-related issue, and which browser(s) are involved.

Update: Fair warning, if someone only supplies part of the information I am requesting, I will assume this problem is not a big deal for that person and their input won’t be included in the data set.  If you don’t have the ability to try another browser, please say so, and supply items 1-3.

 

  Amir Khalid
  Ceci n est pas mon nym
  evodevo
  Ken
  O. Felix Culpa
  Omnes Omnibus
  OzarkHillbilly
  Rob
  Scout211
  WaterGirl

    19Comments

    3. 3.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Only issue I’m having off the top of my head is the No Visual Tab thing, where you hit Reply and you are seeing the raw HTML. I believe that happens most often in Firefox 85.0 on Mac OSX Big Sur (V11.1). My other main browsing environment is Safari on the iPhone 8.​It doesn’t happen that often so I just roll with it.
      Actually I just got a new and interesting bug while editing this comment. I have a Visual tab but I can’t use it to edit. The content does not appear in the edit box in Visual mode, only in Text mode. This is on the laptop (Firefox/OSX).Never saw that one before.​​​

      Updated update: It’s repeatable. Edit 1, no content in Visual mode.

      Edit 2, it’s there, all is normal. Edit 3 (this one), again no text in Visual mode.​

    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      How do I find out what version number of Firefox I am on?

    6. 6.

      Amir Khalid

      Meanwhile, I’m on the latest auto-updated version of Firefox. I find I have to refresh a few times before I can get the cursor to show up in the comment box.

    10. 10.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Ah, I see the bug is happening on new comments too. In visual mode, I can’t even create a comment (intermittently). And when I switch from Text to Visual, whatever I’ve typed disappears.

      On non-tech subjects: One of the many random organizations who sends me political text messages is asking me to sign a petition to rename Donald Trump State Park to Ruth Bader Ginsburg State Park. I’m all in favor of that but my main reaction is: There’s a Donal Trump State Park? How did that happen? Is it the name of the dumpster behind a McDonald’s or an actual park?

    12. 12.

      Rob

      @Rob: And I’m having to refresh this page 2-3 times if I want to edit my existing comment or create a new comment. While I don’t comment very often, I don’t remember running into this refresh requirement any time recently.

    14. 14.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Windows 10, FF 84.0.02

      This morning it took about three tries to get the @someone to appear when I tried replying.  Maybe FYWP just didn’t want me to talk to Leto.

    18. 18.

      Ken

      Firefox 85.0 is wonky.  Chrome 88.0.4324.104 is fine.  Windows, 64-bit.

      Wonky symptoms:

      • WYSIWYG editor in “Visual” tab is not editable – don’t get a cursor when you click in it, typing does nothing.
      • This happens in the “Leave a Reply” below the comment.
      • It also happens in the popup when clicking “Reply” to a comment, or “Edit” my own comment.
      • Switching to “Text” tab gives an editable textarea.
      • Sometimes refreshing the page gives a working WYSIWYG editor.

      No idea if this is important, but on clicking “Reply” the Firefox textarea contains:

      <p data-mce-fragment=”1″><a href=”#comment-8061523″ data-mce-fragment=”1″>@OzarkHillbilly</a>: ​</p>
      &nbsp;

      while the Chrome textarea contains:

      <a href=”#comment-8061523″>@OzarkHillbilly</a>:

      &nbsp;

    19. 19.

      Scout211

      WaterGirl,

      In case you need a placebo group for your scientific research:

      No problems using Chrome or Safari on a Mac (Mojave) and no problems using Chrome for iPad or Safari for iPad.

      (I often have to click the “click here to refresh” to get both visual and text boxes in the comment box but that has been ongoing since the big switch over).

