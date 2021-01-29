Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: (Still) Proud to Be A Democrat

Friday Morning Open Thread: (Still) Proud to Be A Democrat

17 Comments

Quite a difference from the last administration’s Friday doc dumps, eh?

More good news:

Ask me, it’s not hard to imagine why David ‘Citizens United Not Timid’ Bossie and Corey ‘Anger Management Issues’ Lewandowski might have a little trouble with the standard security clearance paperwork…

The freeze announced on Wednesday pertains only to appointees who have not yet been sworn in or have completed all the required paperwork, the people said. Several new board members, including Earl Matthews and Anthony Tata, were sworn in on Jan. 19 after pressure from the White House to push through as many appointees as possible before President Joe Biden’s inauguration. But others, including Lewandowski and Bossie, were still undergoing a lengthy financial disclosure and security clearance process that normally takes weeks or months, according to the people familiar…

(Heck, that photo makes them both look like guys you wouldn’t get on an elevator with… )

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      MJ keeps going off on Trump’s hold on Republicans.  It’s not Trump. It’s the unapologetic white identity he embodies.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      Those photos of Trump and McCarthy were eerily familiar. MJ may not be so wrong.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      I thought the $15 minimum wage would poll higher.

      I imagine it’s because a lot of the benefit(s) would go to those people, and we can’t have that, can we?

      ETA: Apropos of that: the numbers Klain posted are bullshit — they probably did not adjust appropriately for whether RWMFs and Rethug politicians like the proposals. Because their feelings and delicate sensibilities are much more important than everyone else’s, or so I’ve heard.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Reconciliation “would be like declaring war around here,” one GOP senator said

      “Cry me a river,” Murphy said

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: People have been very successfully propagandized into believing that raising the minimum wage will destroy millions of jobs and wreak all sorts of havoc.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      I’m a little surprised (well, technically, amazed) that it polled so well. The refs have been worked on that issue at least as long as the Rethugs have been puling about the “left-wing media.”

      ETA: I’ve never heard of “ProtectOurCare,” which apparently is who did the polling. I have no idea if they are “legit” (so to speak), or if they were push-polling, or what. I’m hoping their methodology and population set were/are appropriate.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      We are not taking executive action in lieu of legislation: we are taking executive action to fix what Trump broke in the executive branch

      From the ridiculous to the sublime.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      p.a.

      LOTS of studies out there that higher wage =/= lower employment: border area employment rates between states and even counties w different min wages.  Right-wing counter studies usually use poorly designed (purposefully) area studies; Seattle as an example.

      Reply

