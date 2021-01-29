Fire Captain Andrea Hall went viral for signing the US Pledge of Allegiance during President Biden's inauguration She did it to honour her late father who was deafhttps://t.co/Oh86IENhTv pic.twitter.com/0OtsKY9ygf — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 28, 2021





Democrats dismissed GOP handwringing about reconciliation, which they used several times on tax cuts and ACA. “Cry me a river,” Murphy said “I can guarantee you, no one back home cares. They just want their relief,” added Schatz — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 28, 2021

Quite a difference from the last administration’s Friday doc dumps, eh?

so what you are saying is republicans blocking these are the ones standing in the way of unity https://t.co/U0X4z5iQWb — Fleet (@fleetadmiralj) January 28, 2021

Republicans used budget reconciliation to pass nearly $2 trillion in tax cuts for the richest Americans. Democrats can absolutely use budget reconciliation to pass a nearly $2 trillion Covid relief plan to help save lives and our economy. — Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) January 29, 2021

We are not taking executive action in lieu of legislation: we are taking executive action to fix what Trump broke in the executive branch, and to keep the President's commitments to use his power — within appropriate limits — to make progress on four crises. https://t.co/BUHLWRaYcp — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) January 28, 2021

You want a bipartisan COVID Recuse Plan? It turns out, @POTUS delivered one — the American Rescue Plan. https://t.co/OcxzAg8vX9 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) January 28, 2021

More good news:

SCOOP: DOD has suspended the processing of a number of Trump’s last-minute appointees to defense advisory boards. The move effectively prevents a number of Trump allies, including Corey Lewandoski and David Bossie, from actually serving on the panels. https://t.co/miQVKbl3MK — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) January 28, 2021

Ask me, it’s not hard to imagine why David ‘Citizens United Not Timid’ Bossie and Corey ‘Anger Management Issues’ Lewandowski might have a little trouble with the standard security clearance paperwork…

… The freeze announced on Wednesday pertains only to appointees who have not yet been sworn in or have completed all the required paperwork, the people said. Several new board members, including Earl Matthews and Anthony Tata, were sworn in on Jan. 19 after pressure from the White House to push through as many appointees as possible before President Joe Biden’s inauguration. But others, including Lewandowski and Bossie, were still undergoing a lengthy financial disclosure and security clearance process that normally takes weeks or months, according to the people familiar…

(Heck, that photo makes them both look like guys you wouldn’t get on an elevator with… )